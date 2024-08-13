The Management of Reality

Are the bosses PSYCHOPATHS? Bret Weinstein: "I wouldn't put it past them"
I 'steel man' Bret Weinstein (Part 1)
  
Francisco Gil-White
Are the Western bosses PSYCHOPATHS? The historical evidence.
I steel-man Bret Weinstein (Part 2)
  
Francisco Gil-White
Did BILL GATES order the COVID lockdowns?
Is Bill Gates 'il capo di tutti capi'? Is he everybody's boss?
  
Francisco Gil-White

July 2024

Psychological warfare, communication research, media & academia
How psychological warfare became the science of ´communication´ and swallowed our meaning-making institutions
  
Francisco Gil-White
4
A SYSTEM TEST (Part 4). The system reaction.
An MOR series: A SYSTEM TEST: Are US bosses managing the next Holocaust?
  
Francisco Gil-White
¿Por qué y cómo se volvió tan profundamente grecorromana la Iglesia? [SEMITISMO vs. ANTISEMITISMO Parte 5]
Una serie MOR: SEMITISMO vs ANTISEMITISMO: La estructura de nuestra historia
  
Francisco Gil-White
Why and how did the Church become so heavily Greco-Roman? [SEMITISM vs. ANTISEMITISM Part 5]
Coming soon!To be notified, subscribe.
  
Francisco Gil-White

June 2024

ISRAEL TRIP (Part 2). Identity, worldview, the civilian, and the soldier
An MOR series: My trip to Israel during the Hamas-Israel War
  
Francisco Gil-White
9
How the left cleaned up PLO/Fatah
Coming soon!To be notified, subscribe.
  
Francisco Gil-White
A SYSTEM TEST (Part 3). Poking the bear: the logic of my research approach and test
An MOR series: A SYSTEM TEST: Are US bosses managing the next Holocaust?
  
Francisco Gil-White
Jihad always means genocide
Coming soon!To be notified, subscribe (it's free).
  
Francisco Gil-White
¿Cómo es que la Iglesia se volvió a la vez judía y grecorromana? Fue Pablo [SEMITISMO vs. ANTISEMITISMO Parte 4]
Una serie MOR: SEMITISMO vs. ANTISEMITISMO: La estructura de nuestra historia.
  
Francisco Gil-White
