sean anderson
I had not watched the Carlson-Cruz exchange live and only learned the details of it reading this here. I used to live in Tehran working there as a journalist from 1980 to 1982. I have many friends still living there suffering under the Islamist psychopaths. Also I know many good people in the Iranian diaspora longing to return once the Islamists are forced from power. So Carlson’s “nuke Tehran” statement outrages me also. I already had learned about Carlson’s use of “got-cha!” rhetorical tactics against Cruz: asking if Cruz knew the population of Iran or if he knew the precise book/chapter/verse citation for his (correct) quotation from the Bible. Those were petty rhetorical devices which amount to little more than argumenta ad hominem and therefore are despicable. But Carlson’s advocating the mass murder of civilians exposes his complete lack of any moral credibility.

Chuck Flounder
This was an interesting interpretation. I watched a couple minutes of that Carlson-Cruz confab, and I had to turn it off. It was like watching two drunk idiots in a bar argue over sports ball. I don't think Tucker was actually advocating bombing Tehran; that's his lame attempt at sarcasm. If you look at his general approach to politics, he is quite consistent: Violence is wrong when directed at enemies of western civilization, because that only leads to more violence; but he ignores the converse. As Stalin said, a single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic. And Tucker's fawning interview with Putin seems to validate Stalin's observation. [There are strategic reasons why getting involved in Ukraine was a bad move for the Biden/Blinken administration, as well as for Ukraine itself, but I'm only referring to Tucker's useful-idiot morality.] So I don't think he was seriously suggesting nuking the ayatollahs--I think he figured out Ted Cruz was too lazy to do his own homework, and he was clowning him. When was the last time you saw Tucker memorize facts about anything, rather than following his usual deer-in-headlights, "What is even an ally?!?" dumb-guy playbook?

I am curious, though, what Francisco thinks about Trump and Bibi now: Are they perhaps going to do the right thing for strategic reasons, or is this another kayfabe in which the mullahs are denied nuclear weapons, but allowed to remain in control of their enslaved populace? And what does he think should have been done to end WWII with Japan? [On a tangent, I always wondered why we learn so much about German atrocities in high school, but not Japanese. Shouldn't that be a part of our cultural narrative, in order to justify the decision to firebomb Tokyo and drop two nukes? As I understand the history, the second nuke could have been avoided, because Japanese high command was warned, but they chose not to tell their own people.]

Another question, to counter the narrative that psychopaths always end up in control of warlike civilizations, is why leaders sometimes behave altruistically; for example the British naval campaign to disrupt the global slave trade in the 19th century? Which gives rise to yet another questions: Why are there so many small independent [non-warlike] nations which manage to coexist with the hegemonic powers? Is it because, like the mythical Iron Bank, they provide valuable client services to many powerful countries, and so are allowed to maintain their independence? That's an obvious answer, but I don't know if it's correct...

