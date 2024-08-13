Christian Bale in Mary Harron’s film American Psycho.

Our Western bosses have caused outrageous suffering and death for millions of people.

Is that stupidity?

Or is it evil?

What kind of system are we in?

In a recent podcast (which I highly recommend) Bret Weinstein asks this question: Should we model the bosses as evil psychopaths?

People usually don’t ask this question; they just assume the bosses are roughly like their own selves: normal. Normies. To understand the bosses they ask: ‘In their shoes, what would I want? What would I do?’

But this gives very bad predictions if the bosses are sociopaths or psychopaths, says Weinstein, because in that case you are nothing like them.

In that podcast, Weinstein—being Weinstein—was trying to understand the structure of the world by reasoning mostly about COVID policies. That’s a fine method.

Take, for example, the economic effects of the insane lockdowns: by the end of 2021 the lockdowns had pushed some 150 million people into poverty (World Bank estimate). Could the bosses possibly have done that on purpose? “I don’t know,” says Weinstein, “but I wouldn’t put it past them” (literal quote).

That’s it. That’s the whole method right there: you just bravely and calmly consider the possibility that the bosses might be psychopaths.

Weinstein says we should go ahead and build a model on this “simplifying assumption”—that the powerful world bosses are psychopaths!—and see if we cannot account better for their behaviors and also predict better what they’ll do next.

Try this suit on (for size…), he says.

That’s… kind of remarkable. Weinstein is inviting us to do conspiracy theory of the most extreme kind, where the bosses are not merely our enemies, but our psychopathic enemies. Should we follow him?

I have learned from Weinstein a useful term: to steel-man an argument. It’s the opposite of straw-manning an argument. It means this: before trying to refute someone, make sure you have the strongest, best version of what they are saying. For scientific progress, this is ideal.

Many, however, will be tempted to straw-man Weinstein’s proposal in order more easily to dismiss it, because that’s how we university-educated Westerners protect our identities: by enforcing the conspiracy-theory taboo, learned from our university professors.

Since any such taboo is bad for science, I’ll do what ‘polite society’ considers bad manners: I’ll steel-man Bret Weinstein’s invitation to do extreme conspiracy theory. Then you straw-manners out there can try and take him down (if you still think you can).

First, what is a sociopath or psychopath ?

To fully understand the exercise that Weinstein recommends, let us first get a handle on what psychopathy means.

As Wikipedia explains, “The terms sociopathy and psychopathy were once used interchangeably [by psychiatrists]” (and they are still so used in Weinstein’s podcast). Except that sociopathy, psychiatrists now say, was not really a thing (they made a mistake there). But the personality construct psychopathy, according to Wikipedia, they now consider solid:

“[Psychopathy] is characterized by impaired empathy and remorse and bold, disinhibited and egocentric traits, masked by superficial charm and the outward appearance of … normalcy.”

Okay, perhaps Wikipedia is right that psychiatrists think this way now, but they haven’t quite institutionalized it. And, actually, if all you look at is the DSM, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (the American psychiatrist’s ‘Bible’), you might think they’ve discontinued psychopathy as a concept (or else entirely cured the pathology). I say that because the diagnostic category psychopathy, though it was included in the first two editions of the DSM, has now been dropped!

Why?

The reason, according to an article from Monitor on Psychology (2022), and showcased on the American Psychological Association (APA) website, explains that “some of those studying the disorder worried that a psychopathy diagnosis would stigmatize people too much,” so, for the third edition of the DSM, they changed the name to ‘anti-social personality disorder’ (ASPD).

Also, to make the job of a psychiatrist easier, the focus was shifted onto behavior, because “others were concerned that clinicians would have difficulty in accurately assessing [personality] traits like callousness or cruel or indifferent disregard of others.” The diagnosis of ASPD therefore “focuses … only minimally on personality characteristics like callousness, remorselessness, and narcissism.”

The upshot is that psychopathy as such is not even included in the latest edition, the fifth, of the DSM. What the DSM now has is an alleged ‘personality’ category, or rather a personality ‘disorder,’ ASPD, the diagnosis of which pays scant attention to personality characteristics! The closest thing to psychopathy in the DSM-5 is the following mouthful: “conduct disorder with a ‘limited prosocial emotion’ specifier.”

Despite all that, psychiatrists have continued to use the term psychopathy, and, as the aforementioned article informs me, “researchers are working to further clarify the nature of psychopathy.” Why? Well, apparently because, no matter what the DSM affirms, the category psychopathy, with its traditional connotations, makes obvious sense to psychiatrists.

Needless to say, all of this has caused tremendous confusion.

Methinks a discipline that changes the official definitions of its concepts because somebody (psychopaths!) might be offended, and which alters its procedures because practitioners find some aspects of data gathering difficult, cannot (to put it gently) be considered a rigorous science.

But there is a way out for us non-psychiatrists: we can still speak reasonably. Who is going to stop us? We can all agree that people with “impaired empathy and remorse” exist. So let’s call them psychopaths. Why not? It’s a shorthand. And guess what? Everybody, including psychiatrists (when they are not editing the DSM), still talks this way.

It is obvious that whoever has “impaired empathy and remorse” will find ethical behavior more difficult, because empathy/sympathy and remorse are precisely those emotions by which you “love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19.18).

And the “newer line of thinking [in psychiatry],” they tell me, “views psychopathy on a spectrum—as a set of traits that varies continuously throughout the population.” That should have been obvious from the start. The existence of this spectrum is the reason that different psychiatrists—who were looking at patients situated on different locations of the spectrum—were coming up with different definitions of the ‘type’ psychopathy.

As we slide towards evil along this compassion-psychopathy spectrum, we’ll find humans whose empathy and remorse are not merely impaired but entirely lacking—they are utterly indifferent to suffering. Let’s call them severe psychopaths.

And if we dare continue until the spectrum’s evil far end, it’s polar limit, we’ll find humans there who cross the line into enjoyment of another’s suffering, feeling greater enjoyment as the suffering and humiliation become more intense, and especially when they get to inflict it. Such people deserve to be called extreme psychopaths.

Let’s go there. Take a breath (trigger warnings, etc.).

What is an extreme psychopath actually like?

For an illustrative encounter with psychopathy, consider the Hamas terrorist who phoned his parents on October 7, 2023 to brag about torturing ten Jews to death with his own hands. Here’s the exchange:

“I’m speaking to you from Kibbutz Mefalsim. Open my WhatsApp now and see all the dead people. Look how many I killed with my own hands, your son killed Jews! This is inside Mefalsim, dad,” he said. “God protect you,” his father replied. The Hamas terrorist continued: “Dad, I’m speaking to you from the telephone of a Jewish woman. I killed her and I killed her husband. With my own hands. “I killed ten! Dad, ten with my own hands! Dad open WhatsApp and see how many I killed, dad. Open your phone, Dad, I’m calling you on WhatsApp. Open your phone, go. Dad, I’m inside Mefalsim. Dad, I killed ten! Ten! With my own hands. Their blood is on my hands, give the phone to mom.” The father then responded: “Oh, my son, may God protect you.” The Hamas gunman then ended the call with: “I swear, ten with my own hands, mom.”

The above transcript is bad enough, but it gets worse, as that transcript is not complete. Another source provided the actual audio and several times the dad can be heard crying “Allahu Akbar!” (‘God is the greatest!’) as his son, the killer, by name Mahmoud, brags about the killings. And after the killer asks for his mom to be put on the phone, she can be heard, crying for joy, to exclaim: “Oh my son, God bless you!” The father can be heard yelling: “Kill, kill, kill! Kill them!” The killer’s brother (by name Alaa) also pitches in. And then the killer says to his father: “Hold your head up, father. Hold your head up.” In other words: be proud that your son is a Jew-killer, that your son tortures to death defenseless civilians. Then Alaa, worried about Mahmoud’s safety, implores that he come back, but Mahmoud replies: “What do you mean come back? There is no going back—it’s either death or victory. My mother gave birth to me for the religion, Alaa. What’s with you, Alaa? How will I return?” The mother also says to Mahmoud, the killer: “I wish I was with you.”

This entire family is levitating for joy that this fella achieved his dream: mass murder of defenseless, civilian Jews. To call them extreme psychopaths sounds like English to me. I mean, if these people are not extreme psychopaths, then who is?

But why is this family like this? Because Hamas has indoctrinated them.

This was explained in an interview by an October-7th terrorist who was captured. The young man explained that “members of the terrorist group were instructed to slaughter everyone—including women and children—in their Oct. 7 assault.” According to him, “[Hamas] commanders tell the soldiers to ‘stomp on their heads, behead them, do whatever you want to them.’ ” Apparently this includes encouragement to rape their victims, even after they are dead: he “detailed how fighters raped the corpses of young women.”

Bodies lie on a main road near Kibbutz Gevim on October 7, 2023 following an attack by Hamas terrorists. (Oren ZIV / AFP). Original photo: Times of Israel .

This particular terrorist seemed, or wanted to seem, belatedly shocked at his own behavior. He said about himself and his buddies that they “ ‘became animals.’ ” I find that characterization profoundly disrespectful to the entire animal kingdom.

“ ‘It’s things a person doesn’t do—beheading people, having sex with dead bodies, meaning the body of a dead, young woman,’ the Hamas operative says in the video. ‘It’s not humans that do that.’ ”

Wrong. Humans do that. Humans did do that.

It is therefore a human catastrophe—one that should make us all grieve—that the Hamas terrorists have been allowed to turn the Arab Palestinians into this: into psychopaths. We should denounce such crimes against the Arab Palestinians.

The most important point here, however, is this: if Hamas can do this to the Arab Palestinians, then it is obvious that psychopathy can be taught and learned.

But where did all the ‘charm’ go?

While reading above the terrorist’s exchange with his two parents, perhaps you wondered: What happened to the psychopath’s alleged “outward appearance of … normalcy”—you know, the “superficial charm,” the dissimulation?

That ain’t standard, actually. Yet it has become a central component of the popular conception of psychopathy. Why?

One of the most cited articles on the construct psychopathy explains that different theorists have emphasized different aspects. One group of influential theorists—Emil Kraeplin, Kurt Schneider, and Hervey Cleckley—were looking at psychopaths who, though they lacked of course pro-social emotions, yet they didn’t simply launch themselves into uncontrolled and public killing rampages. Instead, they dissimulated. Cleckley took to calling them “ ‘successful psychopaths’ who established careers as physicians, scholars, or businessmen.”

Yes, or as politicians.

I think the famous movie American Psycho (2001), written and directed by Mary Harron, did quite a lot to cement this conception of psychopathy—with the salient charm-fakery component—in the popular imagination (notice the effect on Wikipedia editors). In that movie, Christian Bale interprets a psychopathic murderer who manages to dissimulate ‘normalcy,’ holding a job and interacting with others socially, but taking time at night, in secret, to murder victims whom he kidnaps.

Poster for the film American Psycho.

But why did this conception of the polite, even ‘charming’ psychopath—bedecked in suit and tie—ever become dominant in psychiatry? No doubt because psychiatrists have shown a weak interest for what is learned in anthropology, sociology, and historiography, so they are especially influenced by the intuitions they inherit from the culture of their own WEIRD (Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic) societies. And in WEIRD societies it certainly does make sense that a psychopath will dissimulate.

That’s because modern WEIRD societies were founded on a watershed movement that we call the European Enlightenment, a dramatic development of Judeo-Christian ethics. The Enlightenment—which inspired our modern revolutions—redefined the mission of government as the protection and betterment of the lives of ordinary people. In the revolutions of 1848, the West was finally put on the Enlightenment path to modern democracy.

This change vastly improved the lives of all Westerners, but it worked out especially well for the Western middle classes, whose modern genteel world softly cocoons the professional psychiatrist’s ‘polite society’ experience, full of “physicians, scholars, or businessmen.” In this world, this is true, a psychopath cannot hope to survive without a charm offensive to feign ethical ‘normalcy.’

But there are other worlds—worlds established along psychopathic rules. They ain’t too far to seek. Some even exist right next to the WEIRD ‘polite society’ of psychiatrists within the same Western nation-States.

For example, there is a world of criminal gangs in downtrodden Western neighborhoods that is fully psychopathic. Famous urban sociologist Sudhir Venkatesh—though he does not employ the term ‘psychopathy’—has provided dramatic ethnographic evidence to support the following point: in such gangs it is adaptive to brag about one’s lack of sympathy or empathy for targets considered ‘legitimate,’ and it is maladaptive to be or to seem compassionate towards those ‘legitimate’ targets. For such expressions of compassion will turn you into the next target—and remember: the people running these gangs are extreme psychopaths.

(Anybody skeptical about that claim should consult the above footnote, where I quote Venkatesh’s description of innocent people getting beaten to death, or nearly to death, by Venkatesh’s gang ‘friends’ for the crime of being verbally disrespectful to the drug lords.)

Modern jihadi Gaza and the German Nazi Third Reich are both like that. Following the pattern of all violent criminal gangs, Nazi and Hamas psychopaths have been quite unapologetic about the suffering they inflict on targets considered by them ‘legitimate’ when immersed in the context of their own cultures. They don’t dissimulate.

Now, since that sort of thing has always been going on, if we strive for naming consistency that reflects a scientifically causal categorization, we should reconceptualize the oh-so-hallowed classical Greeks and Romans as members of psychopathic criminal gangs, quite similar to Hamas and the German Nazis.

After all, the Athenian so-called ‘democracy’ had hundreds of thousands of slaves (and only twenty thousand citizens). And they had death camps—the Athenian mines of Laurion—where giant multitudes of slaves were routinely worked to death, their numbers refreshed via humdrum predatory and sometimes genocidal wars carried out with perfect regularity.

Same goes for the Romans—their mines were death camps too.

And don’t forget what the Roman citizens, owners of all those slaves, considered ‘entertainment’: they’d go to their stadiums to watch innocent people be thrown to the lions, or else they forced them to fight to the death in human cockfights. ’Twas the movies to them.

The Greeks and Romans were extreme psychopaths.

Returning to our main issue: Did the ancient Greco-Romans exert themselves to broadcast a “superficial charm”? Not in the least—these were criminal gangs. Their entire power system was psychopathic; to them, psychopathy was normalcy; hence, they were unapologetic. They had zero need to dissimulate. Underpinning their worldview was an übermensch theory according to which their slaves were biologically inferior and hence deserved their lot, a philosophy systematized by Aristotle in his work Politics. The Greco-Romans were proud to oppress others, and celebrated all that in their public art.

You may now be wondering: But how then did the West become a better place? I’ll digress briefly to answer this, because it matters to so many things, including the points I am making here.

Forget what you learned in school. Modern democracy owes absolutely nothing to the Greco-Roman psychopaths. We owe modern democracy to Sargon of Akkad.

Some 4,300 years ago, Sargon spearheaded a revolution of the ancient Semites of Sumer (in southern Mesopotamia) and established a tradition of kingship tied to an ethical program of law, oriented toward the goal of universal brotherhood. This tradition—which I call Babylonian semitism—was transmitted and refined over the length of two millennia by various Semitic-speaking peoples—Akkadians, Amorites, Chaldeans, Arameans, Hebrews—and also by non-Semitic speakers—such as the post-Sargonian Sumerians, the Kassites, the Medes, and the Achaemenid Persians—who either adopted Babylonian semitism or allied with it.

After two millennia of ethical philosophy applied to law and government, Mesopotamia bequeathed to the world its most advanced product: Judaism. And then, happily for the West, Judaism became a Western inheritance when its human vehicle, the Jews, migrated to the Mediterranean basin and began converting the psychopathic Greeks and the Romans, teaching them ethics. The most influential consequence of that process was Christianity, a syncretic religion at once Greco-Roman and Jewish. It took some time, but at long last Judeo-Christian ethics—semitic ethics—made the Enlightenment possible, and the antisemitic bosses were defeated in revolution.

Once you understand this you can understand everything—all of our political history.

As standard-bearers for the ethics of Babylonian semitism, and as leaders of the resistance against the ancient psychopathic Greco-Roman power elites, the ancient Jews became targets for the genocidal attacks of the Greco-Macedonians and then of the Romans, just as, in Medieval times, the Jews were later targeted by the genocidal attacks of the Catholic inquisitors, who, like the Greeks and Romans they so admired, were enslaving everybody. In modern times, too, the Jews have become targets of the genocidal attacks of the Iranian and Qatari jihadists, patrons of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other antisemitic terrorist movements that also mean to enslave everybody.

We are still in the same fight between semitism (freedom, ethics) and antisemitism (slavery, psychopathy) that has been running now for 4,300 years in the Western Asian system (which includes Europe and the Mediterranean).

Okay, let us now return.

To summarize, extreme psychopaths exist, and sometimes (often) they are in power. When the entire cultural context—the political grammar, if you will—of the power structure is psychopathic, as in a criminal Chicago gang, as in Gaza, as in Nazi Germany, as in ancient Greece and Rome, or ancient Assyria, psychopaths dispense with the ‘public relations’ charm offensive. In fact, they prance about quite publicly like the proud psychopaths that they are.

But when psychopaths must exist in a society whose political grammar is non-psychopathic, then psychopaths must make an adaptive effort to dissimulate and present themselves as what we modern Westerners, heirs to Judeo-Christian semitism, consider ethically ‘normal.’

The psychopath’s superficial charm is therefore not an obligate (inflexibly present) characteristic of psychopathy, as biologists like to say, but is rather facultative: turned on when adaptively necessary.

Notice, for example, how the captured Hamas terrorist whose interview I quoted above at least tried to seem ashamed of his own behavior once his enemies, members of an ethical civilization, gained control of him.

Venkatesh likewise produced evidence that at least some psychopaths in the West—and perhaps a great many of them—are able to code-switch with relative ease, behaving like unapologetic psychopaths in their own context but putting on the charm when interacting with the larger genteel society around them.

In fact, J.T., the gang leader whom Venkatesh ‘befriended,’ explained to him that his gang members are encouraged to participate in programs organized by well-meaning CBO’s (community-based organizations) that use government money to run efforts focused on “instilling civic consciousness in the gangs themselves.”

Venkatesh writes that:

“These reformers held life-skills workshops that addressed such issues as ‘how to act when you go downtown’ or ‘what to do when a lady yells at you for drinking beer in the park.’ They also preached the gospel of voting, arguing that a vote represented the first step toward reentry into the social mainstream. J.T and some other gang leaders not only required their young members to attend these workshops but also made them participate in voter-registration drives. Their motives were by no means purely altruistic or educational: they knew that if their rank-and-file members had good relationships with local residents, the locals were less likely to call the police and disrupt the drug trade.’ ”

It appears that even extreme psychopaths outside of the middle-class context, then, can be “successful psychopaths,” as Cleckeley defined them: they can learn to dissimulate and present as ‘normal’ in non-psychopathic contexts.

Is it not possible then, that, via dissimulation, at least some psychopaths will make it into positions of political power in our modern WEIRD societies?

If we take seriously Lord Acton’s dictum that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, then it ain’t merely possible—it’s certain. In fact, we should expect psychopaths to be considerably more common in the higher spheres of political power than they are in the general population.

Consider what Venkatesh reports about the so-called ‘Black Kings,’ the big drug bosses who control the lower-level gang that he studied. These ‘Black Kings,’ says Venkatesh, spend considerable sums of money corrupting politicians into an alliance with the psychopathic gangs, which of course oils the transition of these politicians into psychopathy, because these politicians are of course perfectly aware—as we all are—of the suffering these gangs inflict on all sorts of innocent people, but the corrupted politicians learn not to care.

Weinstein: gotta do some extreme conspiracy theory

Since the foregoing gives us good reasons to expect relatively high proportions of psychopaths in the halls of power, this brings us back to Bret Weinstein. In his podcast, Weinstein—who uses the terms sociopathy and psychopathy interchangeably—explains why introspection will not help you predict what a sociopath or psychopath will do:

“I’m a ‘normie,’ in the sense that I have normal human emotions. I’m sure they don’t map perfectly onto what other people experience but I am not lacking some large category of emotion. So if I run up against somebody who is of a fundamentally different nature—if I run up against, let’s say, somebody who is sociopathic (right?), so they are lacking in what I would call ‘sympathy’ (what others often call ‘empathy’)—I will misunderstand their behavior until I correct for that (right?), because I will expect them to do what I would do in their shoes, and they have a whole range of things they can do [because they are unethical] that I can’t [because I am ethical].”

The brackets at the end are of course mine but they are justified by the obvious moral nature of Bret Weinstein.

Bret Weinstein. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore, Flikr .

Following his train of thought, if we have good reasons to think that the bosses might be, in the worst case, extreme psychopaths, like the Greeks and Romans, then we need to produce a model based on that assumption and see how well it does.

If we dogmatically shy away from this, because we’ve imposed a taboo on ‘conspiracy theory,’ then it is certain that, sooner or later, the charming psychopaths will destroy us, because we’ve given them every advantage by presuming they cannot exist.

Adaptively, then, we should divest ourselves from the conspiracy-theory taboo that professors in the high-prestige universities of the bosses teach.

To cement that point, consider the structure. Tiny Qatar is run by extreme psychopaths who enslave millions of people, as we document here:

The extreme psychopaths running Qatar, patrons of the extreme psychopaths of Hamas, are intimate allies of the US bosses, who have constructed in Qatar their most important military base in the Middle East. And the Qatari extreme psychopaths are paying the salaries of the high-prestige professors—who’ve been teaching us not to do any conspiracy theory—in the universities of the US bosses: “Qatar has become the largest foreign donor to American academia in the two decades since 9/11.”

These are precisely the kinds of alliances, processes, and educational biases that we should expect psychopathic US bosses to support.

So we have good reason to take Bret Weinstein seriously and do what he is inviting us to do: to test and see whether a model based on the assumption that the bosses are psychopaths explains the general structure of their policies better.

At least in his podcast, Weinstein put forth his proposal somewhat timidly. To the question, Are the bosses psychopaths?, he answers, “I don’t know, but I wouldn’t put it past them.” In my next piece, I will be more forthright, and I will present a historical survey to justify that we have more than enough evidence already to conclude that the people running the United States are indeed psychopaths.