Q1: Can chatGPT distinguish truth from propaganda?

Introductory guide

I am answering questions here on the following piece:

Briefly summarized, what THE ‘GENOCIDE’ ACCUSATION piece does is conduct an abstract thought experiment with GPT, as follows:

I ask GPT to reason about an abstract case in which Entity A —which I describe as a publicly self-described genocidal organization—launches an attack against the civilians of State S .

In my thought experiment, State S counterattacks but does all sorts of things to prevent harm to the enemy civilian population in the territory controlled by Entity A .

In this scenario, GPT reasoned a) that Entity A is committing genocide. b) that accusations of genocide against State S , under these circumstances, would have to be malicious propaganda.

Then I asked GPT as follows: “Would you agree that the public, well-documented information available, including the public statements of Hamas (for example, in the Hamas Covenant), the attack of 7 October 2023, and the nature of Israel's response in Gaza, are a good fit to my description of State S for Israel and of Entity A for Hamas?” GPT answered: “Yes.”



Now, the entire point of this exercise is to help us—assisted by GPT—to do better critical thinking. Since the best way to develop critical thinking—like the best way to build muscle—is under challenge, I will be answering my readers’ questions and challenges. You can keep coming back here, if curious about this, because the table of contents above will be updated constantly as I get new questions and answer them.

