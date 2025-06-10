There is a new Greta Thunberg scandal about. Her handlers loaded up some cereal boxes and a few bottles of meds on a little boat, and they put Greta on that boat—baptized ‘selfie boat’ for reasons that you can guess—and sent her to Gaza to ‘break the maritime blockade,’ which Greta incorrectly believes is impeding the entry of food, medicine, etc., to Gaza.

I believe this is a useful case to analyze. It is pregnant with deep lessons about the structure of the global system we inhabit, and the manner in which our reality is managed. Let us squeeze it, then, for maximum interpretive benefit.

First, free yourself of any negative attachment to Greta herself

Let us consider the people who are ‘on Francisco’s side of most issues’ as a vaguely and rather narcissistically defined ‘camp.’ A significant amount of invective has been hurled against Greta Thunberg from members of this camp. So I’ll take this opportunity to rebuke any ‘fellow travelers’ of mine who’ve engaged in such behaviors. Because I think Greta deserves compassion.

Look, Greta was raised in the hot—sizzling—climax of the global-warming scare. Her entire educational experience was designed to make her panic and even despair about her near future. I submit that people who grow up hearing from adults all around them—and especially from adults in positions of imposing bureaucratic and putative scientific responsibility—that the world is about to end… may begin to suffer from depression and lethargy. Which is precisely—and perhaps non-coincidentally—what happened to young Greta.

It got so bad for her that for a good while she refused to eat much or speak, except with her parents, her sister, and one teacher. At that time, Greta was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder. And depression. And selective mutism. And anorexia.

Greta Thunberg was unfortunate that, since the time that she was a young adolescent, a group of unscrupulous media hogs around her decided to exploit a vulnerable child for political purposes. These unscrupulous media hogs pushed the interpretation—popular in the Dark Ages—that cognitive and behavioral deficits are the eccentricities of ‘prophets’ touched by God. The Limhamns Church in Sweden even declared Greta Thunberg successor to Jesus Christ… (the Church of Sweden was forced to clarify that this local parish did not speak for the whole Church).

Such heady talk, plus the media adoration and professional handling of which Greta is daily the object, have no doubt influenced her to interpret her diagnosed Asperger’s syndrome—an obstacle to the normal maturation of social relationships—as “my superpower.” Will she wish to transcend or overcome a superpower? That’s unlikely. Perhaps this interpretation is not in Greta’s best interest.

But I am most worried, in any case, by Greta’s claims—supported by her mother ( ! )—that the gas carbon dioxide, which Greta considers a species of poison, is one that she can see with her own naked eyes. This is a remarkable claim, because carbon dioxide is an invisible gas that exists in the atmosphere at the minuscule concentration of 400 parts per million.

I must conclude from all of this that the unscrupulous media hogs exploiting Greta Thunberg—a group that apparently includes her own parents—care not one whit for her mental health.

And Greta’s handlers take advantage of the fact that she apparently has some difficulty discovering when people are conning her. Her Asperger’s puts her on the more functional side of so-called ASD, or ‘autism spectrum disorder.’ People on this spectrum find it a challenge to develop proper (reasonably adaptive) models of other people’s minds. As you might expect, recent studies have reported that

“theory of mind difficulties [are] associated with poorer discrimination of dodgy behaviour, … [and this] may increase the vulnerability of both autistic and non-autistic individuals to involvement in some form of criminal activity or to becoming a victim of crime.”

In general,

“People with diminished mindreading, such as those with autism spectrum

disorder (ASD), might be at risk of manipulation because of lie detection difﬁculties.”

My verdict is that Greta is being manipulated. And for this reason, I submit, if Greta Thunberg has done something that is in any way objectionable to you, please consider reserving your indignation for her unscrupulous handlers, her abusers, who’ve unethically damaged her mind in the service of political goals.

But perhaps I should put it more strongly: Greta’s handlers are not merely unscrupulous—they are psychopathic. For they have now seen fit to risk Greta’s life: they have sent her to Gaza.

Share

To Gaza!?

Yes, Greta’s handlers have now sent her on a little boat to Gaza, allegedly to ‘break the maritime blockade’ that the Israelis have imposed on Gaza in order to stop weapons meant to kill and snatch innocent Israelis (as happened in the massacre and hostage-taking of 7 October 2023).

Now, I am of course aware that, as if by Pavlovian reflex, the minute the name ‘Gaza’ is pronounced the mouth opens and every human must express his or her opinion, either for or against the blockade, Greta’s trip, ‘Palestine,’ Netanyahu, Hamas, the War of 1948, the Jews, the Illuminati, etc. I get it. It is a powerful compulsion. But I implore you: let us make a superhuman effort here and suppress that urge. Just for a second.

Consider instead, again, poor little Greta. Because nobody—it seems—cares to defend her. Just think about it: these psychopaths, her handlers, have sent Greta to Gaza.

To Gaza!

If this doesn’t immediately shock your senses, then I must remind you that Gaza is run by a jihadi terrorist movement: Hamas. These folks are no joke. They have publicly expressed their intention to consummate an anti-Jewish genocide—and they’ve already begun. But this genocide, they announce, will be mere prologue. An overture. An appetizer, if you will. For Hamas has grander ambitions. They are the armed jihadi wing of the international Muslim Brotherhood, and they mean to consume the West.

They hate Westerners—all Westerners. They say it out loud. They say it proudly!

And these Hamas jihadis hate especially our Western women. On 7 October 2023, when the Hamas terrorists emerged from their tunnels like molted Orcish ghouls retched from the bowels of Mordor to rampage and murder 1,200 innocents, many tortured to death, they also raped the women whose lives they slowly—and even playfully, if that can be conceived—snuffed. According to reports (I beg your forgiveness) some women were raped again after they were murdered.

The media hogs who exploit Greta Thunberg sent her to Gaza—to these monsters! To these devourers of ‘infidels.’ Devourers of women.

Greta’s handlers obviously care not one whit about Greta. And Greta obviously cannot understand her situation. She cannot defend herself.

Again: I think we should be defending, not attacking, Greta. She is a victim, here.

But are Greta’s handlers really psychopaths?

It is important to remember that Greta and her handlers are politically situated on the political left. And we must remember, also, that the Western left has accused Israel of committing ‘genocide.’ Indeed, that very charge is made in an article authored by Greta herself, allegedly, and authored also, uncontroversially, by three of her handlers who signed their names and who, like Greta, listed their pronouns.

I do understand—believe me, I do. There’s this almost irrepressible urge at this juncture to express your own view about whether Greta is right or wrong—whether a genocide is or is not taking place in Gaza. But I plead for restraint. Once again, think on poor Greta. Keep your focus on her. For I can now give a definitive demonstration that her handlers are indeed psychopaths.

To make a watertight case, I will consider the two logical possibilities in turn.

The first possibility: Greta’s handlers are honest

First, grant Greta’s handlers—most charitably—the benefit of the doubt. Assume that they are honest in their beliefs. In other words, what they say in public is also what happens in their heads: they really do believe that Israel is committing genocide.

What follows?

Well, this means that Greta’s handlers have sent her into a situation where they honestly believe that her ‘selfie boat’ will be captured either

a) by jihadi genocidal terrorists who hate especially women; or

b) by a retaliatorily genocidal State whose international prestige Greta’s handlers have sent her to destroy.

So Greta’s handlers are clearly psychopaths: they have sent Greta into the riskiest situation imaginable. Either one group of monsters gets her, or the other.

And this, I remind you, is when we assume that Greta’s handlers are honest: they really do believe the things they say about Israel.

Or assume the other thing: Greta’s handlers are hypocrites

Now, what if we assume, to the contrary, that Greta’s handlers are hypocrites? In other words, they don’t really believe the things they say in public about Israel: they don’t believe Israel is committing genocide. In fact, they are quite sure that the Israelis are entirely humane.

What then?

In this scenario, Greta’s handlers feel reasonably confident that Israel will make sure to intercept Greta before Hamas can do it, and they believe Israelis will protect Greta, to the best of their abilities, from coming to any kind of physical harm.

One can feel a certain relief under this alternative assumption, at first, for we can at least say here that Greta’s handlers are not entirely committed to killing her. The problem is that, in this scenario, Greta’s handlers have bigger fish to fry. Their purpose here is to use Greta so they can mobilize the media to accuse an entire people, the Israelis, of committing genocide, which they know the Israelis are not committing.

Once again, therefore, Greta’s handlers are psychopaths.

Because anyone who mobilizes world media to accuse an entire people of committing genocide, knowing this is false, is of course a psychopath. And in this scenario they are even bigger psychopaths, because they are endangering the lives of millions of Jews, who are now targets everywhere—predictably—of rising antisemitism. In the previous scenario, Greta’s handlers were just endangering Greta.

So there you have it

No matter what you assume about Greta’s handlers, and no matter what you assume about the facts of the Middle East (whether or not Israel is committing genocide), what is already certain, as demonstrated, and under any scenario that we might consider, is that Greta’s handlers are psychopaths.

Something else that is clear is that these psychopaths are quite keen on accusing Israel of supposedly committing genocide in Gaza, thereby assisting the propaganda campaign of Hamas against Israel.

Now, I am curious: Do you listen to psychopaths?

Me neither—I never trust them. Or rather, I trust they mean to hurt me.

So my first hypothesis is always that, if a psychopath is very concerned to make me believe a certain something (for example, that ‘the Jews’ are the bad guys), then I will assume that I am probably getting conned. After all, we’re talking about psychopaths.

And I do seem to remember that, in a generation not so long ago, the German Nazis were psychopaths. In fact, they almost define the category ‘psychopath’ for all of us, culturally. That’s why they’ve become a handy qualifier: ‘Nazi’ is an adjective now, applied generally to psychopaths. And those German Nazi psychopaths sure worked hard, back in the day, to convince everyone that ‘the Jews’ were the bad guys. Didn’t they? And they did get a lot of people to think that way.

And then what happened?

Why! The German Nazi psychopaths started killing and enslaving everybody—not just the Jews. As, indeed, you would expect that psychopaths might do. So, in retrospect, it was not such a great idea to believe the lies of the psychopaths…

And yet here we go again. Like every century before, the psychopaths are once again trying to make you think that ‘the Jews’ are the bad guys. Never mind that every time before—for example, the time right before, with the German Nazis—this resulted in many millions of deaths for ordinary non-Jewish Westerners, and also mass slavery for hundreds of millions of ordinary non-Jewish Westerners. We explain that historical pattern here:

I repeat: every time before, when the psychopaths convinced everybody that ‘the Jews’ were the bad guys, we all became slaves. All of us non Jews. Goyim. Like you. Like me.

And yet, look: lots of people are once again believing the lies of the psychopaths. What do you think will happen this time? I guess you’ve figured it out: it ain’t rocket science. You are about to be killed or enslaved.

Want a better outcome? Then stop listening to Greta Thunberg’s abusers. Stop listening to psychopaths.