The Management of Reality

PN Schwartz
15h

for sure Trump is seemingly doing very little to help Israel. His propaganda team is pushing the 'we can't fight for the Jews' mantra instead of the more accurate 'we screwed Iranians in 1979, and now we're going to help make things right'. The US would sacrifice soldiers for the liberation of Iraqi islamists--but not for Iranians. And most people are too ignorant to understand any of this...

Julian Paul Zukmann
6h

Thanks as always Francisco. Buying

all you say. But let’s go beyond Drumpf’s Orwellian Deep State

duplicity. For it is Israel, (tragically

ever ultimately spineless Netanyahu’s

Israel), that holds the supreme card

now in this war. That is Israel’s nuclear, neutron bomb, and EMP

arsenal, which is absolutely capable of both totally wiping out Iran in twenty minutes: and alternatively

with its constrained use of Tactical

Nukes, Neutron bombs, and Electro

Magnetic Pulse weapons: can wipe

out top to bottom both the entire regime and all of its Nuclear weapons

establishment, including sub-mountainous Fordow, making it

radioactive for a thousand years.

The only real super imperative

existential question is whether the

heretofore ever buckling and Israel

betraying Netanyahu, whether by

design, inertia, or divine providence

has become the leader he has always

pretended to be. And has found the

will to use these weapons to truly

save Israel for generations, rewrite

the whole Middle Eastern, and

world wide Jewish status equation.

Trump be damned. Netanyahu has

the world’s fourth biggest Nuclear

Arsenal on Earth at his command.

He has the additional option of letting

Trump know in the absence of U.S.

Bunker Busters, he is going to use it.

And then in the case of refusal does

immediately use Israel’s nuclear

arsenal, thus guaranteeing Israel’s

Real Unconditional Victory, With all

of its wonderful consequences.

I can hear all the gasps and vapors and see all the world’s pearl clutching

But none of them matter a tinker’s

damn. And Israel will finally have

become a truly Victorious Sovereign

Nation. Trump and his evil empire

made irrelevant in determining the

Jewish People’s fate. We owe the

rest of the World absolutely nothing

and ourselves everything. When Israel is led, willing, to do everything and anything necessary to destroy its openly genocidal enemies,

as the Torah commands,

No one else stands a chance,

.

