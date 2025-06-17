If you didn’t read PART 4 yet, you may do so here:

Trump to Netanyahu: Don’t strike Iran—I’ll negotiate.

Trump to the ayatollahs: You must dismantle your nukes entirely—else: war.

The ayatollahs drag their feet on negotiations; meanwhile they rush to finish their bomb.

Israel strikes Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Trump rushes to… save the ayatollahs!

How to make sense of this sequence?

The analysis of politics and geopolitics is difficult only because people try to do it by what the bosses say. If only I had a penny for every true believer in Donald Trump’s ‘pro-Israel’ pose who has quoted to me that man’s ‘pro-Israel’ statements…

It’s almost endearing—so naïve.

And they’ll do it again. They’ll tell me that Donald Trump supports Israel’s reply to Iran’s jihadi terrorism. For ‘evidence,’ they’ll again throw his statements at me.

For example, this one, which Trump posted on his Truth Social network:

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!”

I’ll concede: the above sounds like strong support for Israel’s strikes on Iran.

But if you think that what Trump says matters, then at least consider everything he says. At a minimum, read to the end of that same Truth Social post (I have marked the remaining portion in bold).

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!”

Once you read the whole post, if you are paying attention, you’ll see that…

Trump is attacking Israel

Trump, notice, accuses Israel of causing “great death and destruction”? He calls Israel’s counterattack a “slaughter”? He says it is “brutal”?

Why is he doing that?

An example of a brutal slaughter is what Iran did—via its proxy Hamas—on 7 October 2023, when Hamas tortured to death around 1,200 defenseless Israeli civilians and took 250 hostages.

Israel has replied to that brutal slaughter with a counterattack that protects the lives of enemy civilians, targeting mostly buildings where the Iranian ayatollahs develop nuclear weapons. Ask yourself: these ayatollahs—whose mystical bliss is to enslave or murder all non-Muslim ‘infidels’ on Earth—what do they want nuclear weapons for? Why, to drop them on infidels (that means you)! That’s right: the Israelis are defending us all.

I mean, by golly, how can any Westerner still be confused about this? These ayatollahs are supervillains right out of our comic books! Just look at them:

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

But if this were really a comic book, everyone would know already that the Israelis are the good guys. So this is not a comic book. It’s an Orwellian novel: 1984. Because everything has become its opposite: war is peace, freedom is slavery, heroes are monsters.

Israel has been so exquisitely careful to avoid unnecessary Iranian civilian casualties, in fact, that when it kills some top Iranian guy in an apartment building only the relevant floor is taken out—the rest of the building remains untouched!

This is how, after suffering October 7, the gallant Israelis have replied to the street-gutter reptiles who ordered the brutal slaughter of Jewish civilians, and who then rushed to assemble a nuclear weapon to finish off the Jews.

But the Israelis are the ones accused of ‘genocide’!

That’s antisemitic psychological warfare and Trump plays that—and us—like a fiddle. Deploying his immense authority, he puts the image of an alleged Israeli ‘brutal slaughter’—so injurious to Israel’s prestige—in the minds of millions who read his posts.

Trump is rushing to protect the ayatollahs

But what takes the cake is this: Trump is most concerned—see above—to save the ayatollahs and their “Iranian Empire.”

Isn’t that outrageous? I mean, that “Iranian Empire” is a jihadi axis that wishes to commit genocide in Israel and destroy the West. They carry out terrorist attacks everywhere. They mess with nuclear war.

Trump was supposedly very worried about all that. Big enemy of the “Iranian Empire,” he said he was. He wanted Iran’s entire nuclear program completely dismantled, he insisted. And he threatened Iran with war: the ayatollahs would be destroyed if they didn’t negotiate.

But did Trump really mean all that? We now have a test!

The Israelis called Trump’s bluff, attacked Iran, and are now dismantling the Iranian nuclear program, ruining those dangerous ayatollah supervillains. So Trump can now get rid of the ayatollahs—the same ayatollahs he threatened to destroy—for free. But what does he do? He rushes to give the ayatollahs an out—he rushes to save the Iranian Jihadi Empire. But… but… these ayatollahs are messing with nuclear war. They hate all infidels. That’s all of us Westerners.

What gives?

This is where a lot of people want to say, Oh, Trump is impulsive, he runs his mouth, a buffoon, he doesn’t understand… Etc. That’s what They want you to think. If you do think that, you’ve been played.

This is not an uncontrolled histrionic outburst—this is strategy.

If you want to get better at political analysis, the first rule is this:

Always assume that the most powerful man in the world is cleverer than you.

Why? Because he is the most powerful man in the world. Or, if you like, because the Deep State that pulls his strings is the most powerful Deep State in the world—same thing. The point is that everything Donald Trump does is State behavior. And this Deep State long ago perfected the art of psychological warfare via the clandestinely controlled media.

The Deep State can run circles around us. Any political analyst worth his salt must begin with this realization, born of humility, not of the arrogant stance that I, in my puny armchair, understand the world better than the alleged dunces who actually run it.

The Machiavellian hypothesis says that Trump is a Deep State reality-TV actor merely pretending (from his lips) to support Israel; Trump’s true policy—like that of all his talented predecessors—has always been pro-jihad. I have been defending the Machiavellian hypothesis here:

Now, suppose that—entirely for sport—we make it our business to find out the following:

How much additional evidence can the Machiavellian hypothesis explain?

Trump’s statements about his desire to save the Iranian Empire were no momentary slip. He said it elsewhere. He said it often. And then he acted on it.

The Truth Social post quoted above is from June 13, right after the Israeli strikes began. On the same day, Trump said to Reuters:

“ ‘I tried to save Iran humiliation and death. I tried to save them very hard because I would have loved to have seen a [nuclear] deal worked out,’ Trump said. ‘They can still work out a deal, however, it’s not too late,’ he added. (…) ‘They're not dead,’ Trump said of the U.S.-Iran talks. ‘We have a meeting with them on Sunday. Now, I’m not sure if that meeting will take place, but we have a meeting with them on Sunday.’ ”

So his earlier Truth Social post was clearly not an off-the-cuff remark. This was not Trump being bombastic or incoherent. This is policy. He “tried to save them [the ayatollahs] very hard,” and he is still trying “very hard” to save the ayatollahs and the “Iranian Empire.”

Next day, June 14th, the headline was: TRUMP SAYS ‘WAR IN ISRAEL-IRAN SHOULD END.’ He got on a call with Putin, and they both agreed that Israel should stop hitting Iran.

One day later, on Sunday, June 15th, “President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he hopes Israel and Iran can broker a deal.”

And now this:

TRUMP TEAM PROPOSES IRAN TALKS THIS WEEK ON NUCLEAR DEAL, CEASEFIRE

The headline is from Axios. The body of the article reports that:

“The White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to four sources briefed on the issue. The objective would be to discuss a diplomatic initiative involving a nuclear deal and an end to the war between Israel and Iran.”

But not only that. Axios stressed that “[Trump] is not looking for a ceasefire.” No—Trump wants more! He wants to end any possibility that Israel will continue degrading Iranian military power: “ ‘We’re looking at better than a ceasefire ... an end, a real end, not a ceasefire, a real end.” That would be very good for the ayatollahs.

And who is Trump’s trusted man on this mission? Steve Witkoff—same guy he sent to get the Israelis to stop firing on Hamas, Iran’s proxy and the direct author of the October 7th brutal slaughter.

Perhaps most tellingly, as Axios also reports, instead of giving Israel the bunker-busting bombs she needs to completely destroy the Iranian nuclear infrastructure, Trump is merely threatening to give Israel those bombs as leverage to get Iran to negotiate. The minute Iran agrees to negotiate, Trump will force Israel to stop bombing Iran.

This entire circus makes zero sense unless Trump wants to save at least the most critical component of Iran’s nuclear program—the one that Iranians, not coincidentally, have protected deep under rock. For if Trump really wants to abolish the Iranian nuclear program, like he’s been saying, then just give Israel the bunker-busting bombs. But no. He wants to save the jihadists.

If those jihadists now drop a ‘dirty bomb’ on Israel, as some are suggesting they might, that’s going to be on Donald Trump, for not supplying Israel with the bunker-busting bombs needed to destroy the Iranian nuclear program that Trump said he wanted dismantled.

Is other evidence in agreement with the Machiavellian hypothesis?

Yes. Here’s a partial list to give you a feel for the structure:

Donald Trump forced an early ceasefire in Gaza, protecting Hamas, then negotiated with Hamas behind Israel’s back, and, to boot, funneled aid into Gaza—which is aid for Hamas—with little Israeli input.

Donald Trump is, moreover, as have been past US presidents, tightly allied with Qatar, Hamas’s chief sponsor, and chief financier of international antisemitic jihadi terrorism, hence mortal enemy of Israel.

Trump also demanded that Israel withdraw from Lebanon, shielding Hezbollah, another mortal enemy of Israel, also a proxy of Iran. Meanwhile, he’s been sending billions in armament to the Lebanese army, which is effectively ruled by Hezbollah.

Trump seems entirely unconcerned about Egypt’s peace-treaty violations in the Sinai and its military exercises there which are obviously designed to stage an invasion of Israel. Meanwhile, Trump is arming the Egyptians to the tune of billions of dollars.

Trump has pushed for nuclear technology transfers to Saudi Arabia, and he has approved many billions of dollars in additional arms sales to Saudi Arabia—already the country that receives the most US weaponry of any country in the entire world.

Now that Al Nusra (basically, ISIS) jihadi terrorist are running Syria, Trump has removed sanctions on Syria!

Trump has made peace with the Houthis while greenlighting Houthi attacks against Israel.

When he toured the Middle East, Trump was careful to snub Israel, sending a message to jihadis everywhere that it was open season on Israel.

And over the past months, Trump has repeatedly blocked Israel from striking Iran.

We have summarized—and documented—all that, and more, here:

Consistent with all that, now that Israel is striking Iran, Trump urgently wants that to stop, and he rushes to save the ayatollahs and the most important component of their nuclear program.

It’s a pattern.

How to understand Trump’s negotiations with Iran?

In context, then, why did Trump initiate negotiations—ostensibly to abolish Iran’s nuclear program? This in fact fits rather perfectly with the Machiavellian hypothesis. Because Trump’s negotiations with Iran make rational sense only if Trump is trying to destroy Israel.

To see this, you just need to understand jihadism—a simple matter—and also basic strategy. I have explained the strategic situation in some detail here:

Briefly, the argument focuses on the following two points:

Since 2022, all analysts have agreed that Iran’s ‘breakout time’ to a nuclear bomb—from the decision to make it to its final assembly—is nothing or almost nothing. They might slap that nuclear bomb together in a matter of weeks, according to some. In his negotiations, Trump was telling the ayatollahs that he would accept nothing less than total dismantlement of their nuclear program—else: war.

How does a genocidal, antisemitic, jihadi terrorist in Iran read all that? That’s easy to figure out; just put yourself in the jihadi shoes of the ayatollahs.

The entire purpose of the jihadi ideology and the ‘Islamic Republic’ of the ayatollahs is to destroy Israel in genocide, something that the regime’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in fact announced publicly in so many words from Teheran on the day that he was installed in power, with PLO/Fatah Chairman Yasser Arafat—to whom Khomeini owed the Iranian Islamic Revolution—standing beside him, as we document here:

Therefore, when Trump demands that his negotiations must result in the dismantling of Iran’s entire nuclear program, what the ayatollahs naturally think is this: Well, then, we better stall the negotiations as long as possible and meanwhile rush in secret to build a nuclear bomb and drop it on Israel. We need to hurry up before Trump eliminates our nuclear program.

But this of course is obvious. Any child can understand that the ayatollahs would think that. So can Trump. So can the Deep State.

Trump’s policy was therefore calculated to make the Iranians hurry up and drop a nuclear bomb on Israel. The confirmation is that, now that Israel—before Iran could drop that bomb—has acted on Trump’s phony threat of war, what does he do? He rushes to stop all that and save what he can of Iran’s nuclear program!

In context, therefore, we can believe Trump when he says that the US “had nothing to do with the attack on Iran.” He didn’t expect it (though he says he did—that part I don’t believe). And now he is trying to fix this mess for Iran.

Is this consistent with the evidence from prior administrations? Of course.

The US has been running interference on behalf of Iran ever since the Islamic regime was inaugurated. Don’t forget: Jimmy Carter basically installed Khomeini in power, and then Ronald Reagan instantly began sending billions of dollars in secret weapons to Khomeini. We explain all that in our Iran-Contra series, which—if you really want historical depth on US policy in the Middle East—we recommend that you read next.

