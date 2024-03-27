Iran publicly announces that it means to destroy Israel.

US bosses—presenting as protectors of Israel—claim to oppose that.

But US bosses have pushed for a PLO/ Fatah State on strategic Israeli land.

Is that consistent with protecting Israel?

Not if PLO/Fatah (the ‘Palestinian Authority’) and Iran have a special relationship…

Let’s begin with a metaphor: there you are in your own home, and Bill—your best friend—comes along and brings your enemy (who means to kill you) inside your home.

Paradox!

To adapt and survive, you need a model of reality that will dissipate the paradox.

Accept, first, that you can never truly know another’s intentions. To call Bill your ‘best friend’ is to express a hypothesis—even if you never call it that—of Bill’s intentions.

Now consider the three obvious candidate possibilities to dissipate the paradox. Bill brought your mortal enemy into your home…

Option A: …because he is indeed your best friend, but a naïve fool who thought that you and your enemy could talk it over.

Option B: …because he is indeed your best friend, and a genius who got your enemy to talk peace;

Option C: …because he was only pretending to be your best friend, and is trying to kill you.

With this metaphor in hand, let us now consider Israeli reality.

The current mess in Israel began when PLO/Fatah—a terrorist group that specialized in killing Israeli civilians but now claimed to want peace—was brought into Israel in 1993-94 to govern the Arabs in the territories of Judea & Samaria (‘West Bank’) and Gaza, with a view to creating a PLO/Fatah State (a ‘Palestinian State’) in those territories. This was called the ‘Oslo Peace Process’ to honor the last stretch of the negotiations, which happened in the Norwegian capital.

How did all this come to pass?

First, there was strong bullying from US President George Bush Sr., a Republican, who leaned very hard on the Israelis. Then Bill Clinton, a Democrat, kept the pressure up and—flashing his inimitable puckered smile—got the agreement signed on the White House lawn. Totally bipartisan. Ever since, US bosses from both parties have pushed strongly to move forward the Oslo Process and give PLO/Fatah ever more power inside Israel.

These US bosses pose in public as Israel’s best friends.

Paradox: Israel’s best friends brought practiced murderers of Israelis into the Jewish State.

Now, how to dissipate this paradox and produce a better model of the world?

I don’t like Option A, the naïve fool scenario.

I’ll tell you why. It was a Pentagon-affiliated think tank, RAND, that first recommended (in 1989) to give Judea, Samaria, and Gaza to PLO/Fatah, even though an earlier study—from the same Pentagon—had already concluded, following the Six Day War of 1967, that Israel would not survive if those territories ever fell into enemy hands.

Can US bosses be so addled that, knowing these territories to be strategic, they still believed it would be good for Israel if the PLO/Fatah terrorists got them? Did it never occur to them that PLO/Fatah might lie about wanting peace to get those territories? Incompetence on this level produces a new paradox: world power is in the hands of pathological bumblers.

I discard Option A.

Option B is at the other extreme, for it argues that US bosses are anything but incompetent: they are geniuses and saints, almost supernaturally skilled at peace-building and soft strategy. This scenario must be argued as follows:

“Yes, true, PLO/Fatah was murdering innocent Israeli civilians. And, true, Judea, Samaria, and Gaza are militarily strategic. But US bosses—negotiating geniuses—got PLO/Fatah to talk peace. And that’s pure strategic genius because the pending matter of a PLO/Fatah State is all that still impedes a lasting and general peace between Israel and the Muslim world. Such a lasting and general peace would make Israel truly secure. So US bosses—as always—have been trying to protect Israel. The benefits of a lasting and general peace are so large that the risks in the Oslo Process are entirely worth it.”

One does hear something very much like that. Option B is the ‘official narrative,’ let us say. But can it withstand scrutiny?

Well, consider that the staunchest enemies of Israel—Iran, and its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah—have always publicly announced that their primary interest is in the genocidal destruction of the Jewish State, whether or not PLO/Fatah is given its own State.

So let us then describe in strategic terms what has happened:

The Iranian bosses, who call for the extermination of the Israelis, and who have proxy terrorist armies stationed on Israel’s southern and northern borders (Hamas and Hezbollah), will not be appeased by the creation of a PLO/Fatah State. That PLO/Fatah State will therefore not bring a lasting and general peace. Yet, despite this, US bosses have insisted that Israel cede militarily strategic territory to murderers of Israelis who now (sometimes) claim to have abandoned terrorism.

A description in strategic terms, as above, is useful because it makes evident that if US bosses are well intentioned and hence honestly believe that the Oslo Process protects Israel, as Option B requires, then we are really back again at Option A: US bosses are pathologically incompetent (which, as stated, only creates a new paradox).

I don’t mean to press my luck just yet: I accept that all weaknesses so far identified in Option A and Option B may not be sufficient to kill anyone’s preexisting preference for either. But such weaknesses do at least make room on the table for Option C. So let’s consider it.

Option C does not assume that the most powerful people in the world are pathologically incompetent; it assumes—to the contrary—that they are Machiavellian geniuses. Ask yourself: Might Machiavellian geniuses become the most powerful people in the world? Sure—no paradox there. And that’s a strong beginning.

Of course, Option C raises questions. Such as: Why would Machiavellian US bosses wish to destroy Israel? A complete model must answer such questions (and mine will). But a model that generates questions in need of answers is an entirely different thing from a model with a built-in paradox that challenges our common sense.

And yet partisans of Option C will be swimming against a strong prejudice anyway. So it would be nice if we had a result, akin to what experimental scientists sometimes obtain with randomized control trials, that would allow us decisively to rule out both Option A and Option B.

What we need is a dramatic fact, as I call it.

DRAMATIC FACT = one that the hypothesis under consideration requires to be impossible.

The hypothesis under consideration—necessary for both Option A and Option B—says that US bosses are well-intentioned and mean to protect Israel. If something—a dramatic fact—has happened already which is required to be impossible under any ‘good intentions’ hypothesis, then only Option C—the Machiavellian hypothesis—will remain standing.

What would such a dramatic fact look like?

Well, suppose it could be documented that PLO/Fatah and genocidal Iran have always been tightly allied with a joint plan to have PLO/Fatah pretend to talk peace in order to get strategic territory from which to destroy Israel. And suppose it were clear, also, that US bosses—who made sure that PLO/Fatah got strategic territory inside the Jewish State—have always known about this plan. If this could be established, we would have a dramatic fact—one that is simply impossible under any ‘good-intentions’ hypothesis.

Below I will document all of the following:

PLO/Fatah created Khomeini’s jihadi Iran. There was later a media and academic blackout on this, and that was crucial to making the Oslo Process possible. Meanwhile, PLO/Fatah and Iran pretended to be estranged, but they were in fact still allied, as always. The pretense was dropped in the Second Intifada. The show of ‘estrangement’ was then renewed, but I’ll show you it’s a phony. Everything has gone according to plan for PLO/Fatah and Iran, a plan that US bosses always understood. Share

PLO/ Fatah created jihadi Iran

In 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, a ferocious Islamist terrorist, deposed the shah and installed himself as Supreme Leader of the new Iranian Islamic Republic. Just two weeks after that, Yasser Arafat and his entourage accepted Khomeini’s invitation to celebrate with him the jihadi revolution in Teheran. Khomeini sent them an airplane. The New York Times explained:

“Palestinian sources said that Mr. Arafat’s group had sent arms to the [Iranian] revolutionary forces in the last four months and had trained Iranian guerillas since the early 1970s.”

Arafat himself was coy:

“Bantering and grinning, the guerrilla leader declined to furnish details about support the PLO had given to various Iranian guerrilla organizations.”

I’ll come back to this, but make a note of it: This was all reported on Page A1—which is to say the front page—of the New York Times.

Yasser Arafat and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini celebrating the Iranian Revolution in Teheran

Canada’s Globe and Mail reported that Khomeini’s regime would honor its debts to PLO/Fatah:

“Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat said yesterday that Iranian guerrillas would fight alongside Palestinian forces against Israel. ... Mr. Arafat, the first prominent visitor to Iran since the revolution, said the Palestinian and Iranian aims were identical. ‘We will continue our efforts until the time when we defeat imperialism and Zionism,’ he said. A close aide of Ayatollah Khomaini, Deputy Premier Ibrahim Yazdi, also attended the inauguration of the PLO office and referred to the identity of the two causes and the large number of Palestinian sacrifices in the PLO’s struggle against Israel. ... The son of Ayatollah Khomaini, Seyyed Ahmad Khomaini, a Moslem clergyman who also spoke at the inauguration of the new PLO office, pledged Iran would continue its revolutionary struggle until all Islamic countries had been set free. The bearded, black-turbanned Seyyed Khomaini said: ‘We will continue our struggle until we free all Islamic countries and hoist the Palestinian flag together with ours.’ ”

PLO/Fatah was very powerful in Iran. The New York Times reported in November of 1980 that “The P.L.O. currently enjoys close ties with some of the Iranian revolutionary leaders who rose to power with the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.” This included Defense Minister Mustafa Chamran and Abu Sharif, leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), or the Revolutionary Guards for short. Wrote the Times:

“Like Yasir Arafat both Abu Sharif and Mustafa Chamran are fervent advocates of exporting Iran’s Islamic revolution to the rest of the Middle East—in particular, to the conservative states of the Arab [sic] Gulf. ” (my emphasis)

Yasser Arafat receiving the former Israeli embassy in Teheran (1979)

The Times also explained that PLO/Fatah had played a role in creating a) the Revolutionary Guards (for it trained Abu Sharif), and b) the new Iranian secret police, SAVAMA (because Sharif and Chamran “relied heavily on their P.L.O. contacts” in setting it up). The Times added:

“The current head of the P.L.O. network in Iran is Hani al-Hassan, alias Abu Hassan, a Jordanian citizen who belongs to Arafat’s inner circle of advisers. Before he was sent to Teheran, Abu Hassan served as deputy chief of Fatah’s security department. He enjoys a remarkable entree to Khomeini and other key members of the Iranian regime—so much so that one Western diplomat suggests that the P.L.O. envoy should be counted as one of the most influential men in Teheran.” (my emphasis)

If that were not enough, Arafat bestrode the world stage as the negotiator on the Iranian side for the release of the Americans held hostage in the US Embassy in Teheran. And his intervention, by the way, was at the request of—... drum roll ...—the US government.

Let us now summarize this picture:

PLO/Fatah played a key role in the creation of the Iranian Islamist terror state. It armed and trained Khomeini’s troops for his revolution. It helped create the all-important Revolutionary Guards. It helped create the Iranian secret service SAVAMA. It acted for a while like it was the Iranian foreign ministry. The idea of spreading Iranian Islamist terror everywhere was closely associated with “the PLO’s struggle against Israel,” which Iran pledged itself to assist And PLO/Fatah pledged itself to help export the Iranian Islamist Revolution.

Iran and PLO/Fatah are best friends.

Short documentary on the special relationship binding PLO/Fatah and Iran:

The media and academic blackout

Just a few years after the Iranian Revolution, there was a blackout on this. It was almost impossible for me to find any mention of the PLO/Fatah relationship with Iran in the major newspapers after the year 1983. University scholars also dropped it.

That’s all it takes to erase a major historical event, apparently. Which is deeply interesting to those of us studying the management of reality. I have commented on this phenomenon here:

Also interesting is the speed of forgetting, which is breathtaking. Just a few years after the blackout began, PLO/Fatah could already be reinvented for Israelis as the ‘partner for peace,’ because nobody reminded them of what, not a decade before, had been on PAGE A1 of the New York Times. And they couldn’t remember.

They never got their memory back. When I traveled to Israel some years ago to speak to an audience of professional Israeli patriots—all of them focused on the Iranian danger—on the subject of the relationship between PLO/Fatah and Iran, they were all shocked to learn that PLO/Fatah had created Khomeini’s Iran!

Now, such media and academic blackouts are consistent with a particularly scary version of the Machiavellian model presented by Option C. Keep that in mind as I review more evidence below.

PLO/ Fatah’s alignment during the Iran-Iraq war

When the Iran-Iraq War broke out soon after the Iranian Revolution, the Sunni Muslim bosses in the Near East supported Iraq and were angered by PLO/Fatah’s strong alliance with the Iranian Shiites. Yet, PLO/Fatah remained close to Iran.

In reply, Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf states cracked down on their Palestinian populations. “The reason,” reported the Globe and Mail, “is that the authorities are suspicious of Palestinian ties to the militant Shiite Moslems in Iran, who have vowed to export their Islamic revolution.” And they worried that, acting in concert with Iran, Palestinians might radicalize their large Shiite minorities. Consistent with that fear, “Palestinian opinion,” the Globe and Mail observed, “while reflecting the PLO’s reluctance to choose sides in a war between its two allies, appears much more pro-Iranian than that of conservative Gulf governments” (my emphasis).

The Iran-Iraq War. Photo: AFP.

That was October 1980.

In December, even though PLO/Fatah was entirely dependent on the Arab states for everything, when these states got together to plan a long-term strategy for PLO/Fatah’s fight against Israel, PLO decided that, in order to avoid conflict with Iran, it wouldn’t show.

That’s a strong alliance.

Then comes ‘estrangement’

As late as mid-March 1981, Arafat was still meeting with Iraqi Shiites allied with Iran, as reported by Tehran’s news service. But soon after, the PLO was forced to take a more pro-Arab position. And then, as the Iran-Iraq war was winding down with the 1988 cease-fire, the groundwork for the Oslo Process began to be laid, and that required suddenly representing the terrorist PLO/Fatah as a moderate organization that wanted peace.

Machiavellianism requires hypocrisy. And effective hypocrisy requires careful attention to political grammar: the set of culturally specific rules that determine what political actors can and cannot say in public. At this juncture, PLO/Fatah’s claim to pursue peace would have been entirely discredited with Western and—most importantly—Jewish audiences if it had identified itself publicly as an ally of Iran, ruining any prospect for the Oslo Process.

So Iran—by grammar—just had to accuse Arafat publicly of betraying the Muslim cause; and Arafat—by grammar—was equally constrained to pronounce himself in public against Iranian terrorism.

Thus, in February 1996, for example, Arafat claimed that two Palestinians working for Iran had tried to assassinate him. The following month, when a bomb exploded in Tel Aviv, the Egyptian news agency MENA reported that Arafat was blaming the Iranians:

“Nabil Abu Rudaynah, adviser to Palestinian President Yasir Arafat, ...accused foreign, non-Palestinian, elements in the region of being behind these terrorist incidents to wreck the peace process. He specifically accused Iran...”

Not to be outdone, “[Iranian Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei used a Friday sermon on October 30, 1998 to utter statements that were once unimaginable, calling Arafat ‘a traitor and a fool.’ ”

Of course, the same evidence could in principle be consistent with honest estrangement. But certain important details are far more consistent with the Machiavellian hypothesis.

For example, this: “Despite the now open hostility on the part of Khamenei, [Salah] Al-Zawawi,” the PLO ambassador in Teheran, “was not expelled from Tehran… [and] remained in Tehran for some considerable time before his next visit home.” And Al-Zawawi continued to enjoy the status of Moghaddam al-Safara, which translates, “roughly, [as] the First Ambassador, … [with] a more prominent role at official ceremonies and gatherings [in Iran] than most of his counterparts.”

Under the Machiavellian model, this makes sense: Khamenei needed Al-Zawawi close by to coordinate with PLO/Fatah.

And consistent with the scariest Machiavellian model, Big Media and establishment academia have cooperated with this, regularly trotting out the story of the supposed ‘estrangement’ between PLO/Fatah and Iran whenever the two are mentioned in the same breath.

Renewed love

Also consistent with the Machiavellian model is that, in the Arab press, which ordinary folk in the West do not consume, everything was represented very differently. For example, the Palestinian daily Al Quds was reporting in 1997 that a top PLO/Fatah leader had come back from Iran with a renewed relationship. This was right between Arafat allegedly getting almost assassinated by Iran (1996) and Khamenei calling Arafat a “traitor” (1998).

But this eventually did work itself right into the Western media’s narrative, which was representing freshly elected Iranian president Mohammed Khatami as an Iranian Gorbachev pushing liberal reforms: the very opposite, supposedly, of Supreme Leader Khamenei. And Arafat was already ‘making peace’ with Israel, no? Under the guise of this presumed evolving ‘moderation’ in Iran, an open friendship between PLO/Fatah and Iran —now congenial to the narrative—could resume.

For those paying attention, the mask of PLO/Fatah’s supposed estrangement from Iran was entirely removed with the explosion of the Second Intifada, a hair-raising series of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians. The Second Intifada was Fatah’s war, and behind Fatah was… Iran (with ‘liberal’ Khatami giving it full support).

On the first point, even the mainstream Western media, so often a cheerleader for Arafat, recognized that most of the violence was due to the activities of Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a Fatah terrorist group. Here is the Times of London, in April 2002:

“A new group directly linked to Yasser Arafat’s Fatah movement through its Tanzim military wing, the [Al Aqsa Martyrs] brigades are behind the majority of recent shootings and suicide attacks against Israelis.”

And here is The Australian, in September of 2003:

“Israeli officials said documents captured last year in a massive military raid on the West Bank [Judea & Samaria] after a series of suicide bombings inside Israel showed the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, which carried out many of the attacks, was an arm of Fatah, Arafat’s political organisation. They also said the documents proved the Palestinian Authority’s [i.e. PLO/Fatah’s] intelligence apparatus, also headed by Arafat, was involved in planning terror activity. Israeli officials said the documents showed Arafat had personally authorised fund transfers for such activity. ‘Arafat views terrorism as a legitimate tool for obtaining the Palestinian national goal,’ said one official.”

And the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades was being run… from Iran.

“Israel believes that much of the Fatah-affiliated armed faction, calling itself the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, has now come under Iran’s sway, especially in the West Bank [Judea & Samaria]. Scores of Palestinian attacks, accounting for roughly a third of the 98 Israelis killed so far this year, are believed to have been orchestrated by the Lebanese Hizbollah movement.”

Hizbollah (or Hezbollah, or Hizb’allah, or Hizbullah), recall, is a creation of the IRGC, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Tellingly, Arafat never denied any of this, though he tried to give it a different spin: he claimed to be upset and accused Iran of trying to “infiltrate Fatah.” But if he was upset that Iran was infiltrating Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, then why had “Arafat personally authorised fund transfers for such activity,” that is, for the Brigades’ terrorist attacks (see above)?

Police and rescue personnel work at the scene of a Palestinian suicide bombing on a bus in Haifa on March 5, 2003. Photo by Ronen Lidor/Flash90.

And it wasn’t just the Brigades. Iran was generally involved with PLO/Fatah’s ‘Second Intifada.’ Here is the Christian Science Monitor, writing in January 2002 under the headline: “Palestinian ties to Iran, Hizbullah look firmer”:

“...[T]he once-frosty relationship between Iran and Arafat appears to have thawed since the outbreak of the [second] intifada in September 2000. Iran, which opposes Israel’s very existence, is a staunch backer of the intifada, opening its hospitals to wounded Palestinians, training fighters, and rallying support for the uprising. In April last year, Tehran hosted a conference for 34 Arab and Islamic countries and organizations. All the hard-line Palestinian groups were there as well as Hizbullah. But also attending was a representative of the Palestinian Authority, Salim Al Zeenoun, who admitted that the Oslo Accords had turned out to be a ‘sandcastle of illusion.’ Two months later, Arafat sent a telegram to Iranian President Mohammed Khatami to congratulate him on his re-election. ‘We look to all the people of the Islamic world, foremost among them the Muslim Iranian people and their faithful leadership, to support, aid, and assist [Palestine],’ Arafat said. He also asked Iran to ‘work fast to end this bloody and savage war which the Israeli government has been waging for eight solid months.’ Israel says that the military alliance between Iran and Arafat and the scheme to smuggle a shipload of [Iranian] weapons to the Palestinian Authority [the famous Karine-A incident] was born at around this time.”

Mahmoud Abbas was Iran’s candidate

As Arafat approached his last days, the mainstream Western media launched a saturation campaign to prepare the public to accept Mahmoud Abbas as his replacement by going quite out of their way to laud Mahmoud Abbas as a supposed arch moderate opposed to Arafat’s terror.

PLO/ Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas and Arafat had a little theater going to support this media narrative. For example, in September 2003, as reported in The Australian:

“Palestinian prime minister Mahmoud Abbas resigned last month after Arafat refused to hand over control of the security forces Abbas said he needed to make Hamas and Islamic Jihad halt their suicide bombings.”

So the narrative became, yes, Arafat is organizing terrorism, but just wait: when Mother Teresa Mahmoud Abbas takes over there will be peace.

Only one problem with this narrative. The Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades—the most violent Palestinian terrorists, and the ones most involved in the Second Intifada that Iran was sponsoring—in fact preferred Mahmoud Abbas to their own Tanzim boss Marwan Barghouti as a replacement for Arafat when the latter died.

Why would the Brigades, at the time the deadliest Palestinian terrorists, agitate in favor of Abbas, the arch-moderate? It’s a paradox. To dissipate it, just assume that Abbas is not an arch-moderate.

It’s a show—Iran’s show, because the Brigades belong to Iran, like the rest of Fatah. Abbas was Iran’s candidate.

But are PLO/ Fatah and Iran still allied today?

Of course.

In 2015 PLO/Fatah and Iran announced they had signed a deal for “all-out cooperation.” This was not reported in the major Western media.

What you do hear in the West is about how the ‘Palestinian Authority’—meaning Fatah—is supposedly worried about growing Iranian influence in Judea & Samaria (‘West Bank’).

For example, in June 2023, Fatah officials complained out loud to the media that Islamic Jihad, which is sponsored by Iran, had been buying weapons and recruiting people in Judea & Samaria. As reported in one newspaper:

“According to the [Fatah] source, the Palestinian Authority has noticed that there is increased cooperation between PIJ [Palestinian Islamic Jihad] gunmen and members of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the ruling Fatah faction headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas. The PA security forces fear that scores of Fatah gunmen belonging to the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades are currently on the payroll of Iran—through its Palestinian proxy PIJ, the source added. ‘Iran is already here, in the West Bank,’ a Palestinian official in Ramallah claimed. ‘The Iranians want their Palestinian agents to extend their control from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank.’ ”

Same story as before. Mahmoud Abbas, like Yasser Arafat before him, claims that Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the most important Fatah terrorist group, has been infiltrated by Iran (with whom Fatah is supposedly not allied). This representation allows the ‘Palestinian Authority’—which is to say Fatah—to deny responsibility when its own Fatah terrorists carry out attacks.

This ruse wouldn’t work if Western media and academia didn’t cooperate with it. Western journalists and professors could blow it up entirely merely by pointing out the following:

if the ‘Palestinian Authority’ is allied with Iran, then Judea & Samaria belong to Iran; and if leaders of the ‘Palestinian Authority’ are not allied with Iran, yet are powerless—as they themselves claim—to stop Iran from taking over their own organization, then Judea & Samaria belong to Iran.

Either way, Judea & Samaria belong to Iran.

This exposes the Oslo Process as a farce: Israel ceded strategic Israeli territory to its deadliest enemy.

But of course, Western media and academia never point this out. They have cooperated fully with Fatah’s narrative.

The Plan of Phases

Has all of this been going according to plan?

Let’s rewind back for a moment to the immediate aftermath of the Iranian Revolution, when Arafat and Abbas traveled to Teheran to celebrate with Khomeini. It was reported that:

“Mr. Arafat, the first prominent visitor to Iran since the revolution, said the Palestinian and Iranian aims were identical.”

Identical. Iran has always called for the genocidal destruction of Israel.

A few days later, it was reported that:

“Mr. Arafat received a pledge from Ayatollah Khomeini that the Iranians would ‘turn to the issue of victory over Israel’ after Iran had consolidated its strength...”

So, PLO/Fatah and Iran were planning to join forces to destroy Israel in a joyous genocide.

But how?

As everybody was keenly aware—not least the Arab reporters in Teheran—Israel had defeated several combined attacks by its Arab Muslim neighbors. So, they asked, what’s the plan?

The 1974 Plan of Phases, replied mastermind Mahmoud Abbas.

And what’s that? Historian Kenneth Levin explains:

“according to [the ‘Plan of Phases’] the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO/Fatah] would acquire whatever territory it could by negotiations, then use that land as a base for pursuing its ultimate goal of Israel’s annihilation.”

PLO/Fatah would falsely talk ‘peace’ to get a piece of territory, then use it as a platform to annihilate Israel.

The Oslo Process, then, is the implementation of Mahmoud Abbas’s Plan of Phases. That’s why it’s his signature on the Oslo Agreement. And that’s why they call him the “architect” of Oslo.

Did US bosses always understand the Plan of Phases?

Of course.

Ordinary folk in the West may not read the Arabic press, but the CIA does, because:

reading and cataloguing what is reported in the various media is the most important intelligence-gathering activity for any intelligence agency; the CIA was closely monitoring events in the Iranian Islamic Revolution; and in the immediate aftermath of that revolution, Mahmoud Abbas explained the Plan of Phases strategy in public to Arab reporters in Teheran.

Moreover, a report of that Teheran exchange between Abbas and the Arab reporters was later published in Al Sharq al Awsat, a London Arabic daily, and was then republished in Al Quds. The CIA cannot have missed that because:

the CIA takes a strong interest in the conflict between Israelis and Arab Palestinians; Fatah is the officially recognized voice of the Arab Palestinians; Al Quds, a pro-Fatah publication, is the most important Palestinian daily.

If one lonely academic (me) knows about this, then it follows that US bosses had to be quite aware, from the beginning, of the relationship between PLO/Fatah and Iran. When they pushed for the Oslo ‘Peace’ Process, they knew they were giving strategic Israeli territory to Iran.

Conclusion

We have our dramatic fact: US bosses knowingly created a phony ‘peace-building’ diplomatic process—the Oslo ‘Peace’ Process—in order to give strategic territory of the Jewish state to the genocidal monsters who wish to murder all Jews.

WAR IS PEACE.

This is all impossible under any ‘good intentions’ hypothesis.

We are left, therefore, with Option C: US bosses are Machiavellian geniuses who wish to destroy Israel in genocide.

The next step is to test the model. Does it agree with other evidence? I think it does. For example, it agrees nicely with the following two investigations: