The Management of Reality

The Management of Reality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeromezz's avatar
Jeromezz
Nov 25, 2023

Francisco it seems all of your books are in Spanish only.

Do you have plans to have them translated?

are you faced with impediments to have your books translated?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Francisco Gil-White
huinenghuangpobankei's avatar
huinenghuangpobankei
Nov 18, 2023

Disappointed for you to say “so-called ‘mindfulness’” given the incredibly long history of chan and zen. Seems you have some more studying to do.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Francisco Gil-White and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Francisco Gil-White · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture