The Management of Reality

Danny
4d

There weren't any better options. The Biden/Harris administration was completely ideologically captured and infiltrated with Islamic Republic simps. I watched in horror as ex-CIA agent Andrew Bustamante made the podcast rounds glazing for the Islamic Republic and calling Israel a theocracy. State dept officials on 60 mins claiming Harris lost because of "support" for Israel. I knew voting for someone as fickle as Trump there would be disappointments, I only hope Trump being Trump will also screw over the Islamists.

Chuck Flounder
4d

I was deeply disturbed to read about Trump's big development bid in Qatar, as well as military drones approved for sale to Qatar by the State Dept in March; his new flying palace is just the cherry on top.

I must agree with your argument, because I can't think of a better way to explain the history of US presidents behaving very suspiciously in regard to Israel, and I am often reminded of the Henry Kissinger aphorism: "To be an enemy of the United States can be dangerous; but to be a friend can be fatal."

While we're on the subject, I also have some uncomfortable reservations about Netanyahu and senior IDF officers after October 7. Numerous female IDF soldiers who were tasked with Gaza border zone surveillance have made public statements that they warned commanding officers about unusual military exercises being conducted in the weeks before the attack, and nothing was done to follow up on their reports. But even lacking such incriminating statements, there is no way in hell smart military leaders could get caught so flat-footed on the 50th anniversary of an earlier catastrophic surprise attack. The lame excuse from IDF reps was that they had been anticipating a possible raid from the West Bank, but that is no reason to leave the Gaza region undefended. The whole thing smells rotten, and yet: Could Jews collude in such a monstrous scheme against their own people? It's difficult to comprehend either way.

Then again, I can't wrap my mind around the seemingly concerted effort by western leaders to allow the migration of jihadists into their own societies. I understand that they are a destabilizer of democracy, which might appeal to psychopathic authoritarians. But why are powerful elites so sanguine about their ability to manage the resulting carnage? And who wants to live like that, even with bodyguards in a fortified compound? It's hard to see their motivation, and yet there is a consistent global pattern hiding in plain sight.

Do you have any sort of behavioral explanation based on historical analogies that describes not only the cynical will to power, but the notion that the elites seek to improve their quality of life by cooperating with the Islamists? And also, if the rulers of the most powerful nations are all on the same sheet music, how has Israel survived this long? So many questions...

