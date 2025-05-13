Alexander Papkov and Francisco Gil-White discuss the US-Qatar relationship (interview is below).

The Management of Reality (MOR) English-language YouTube channel.

We are launching this YouTube channel with a series of interviews that I conducted in Israel, when I was recently there (for two weeks).

The interviews are a collaboration between MOR and the Israeli channel Arutz Tov. I interviewed important figures who participate in the public discussions on the jihadi war against Israel, and on the future of the Jewish State and Western Civilization.

The roster includes Moshe Feiglin, Mordechai Kedar, Alexander Papkov, Einat Wilf, and others.

To begin with, we have uploaded the interview with Alexander Papkov (at bottom), a very interesting and knowledgeable political analyst often seen in the Uri Milstein podcast. I think you will find the exchange very interesting.

Papkov and I talked a lot about Qatar, so much in the news these days, and about the relationship between the US and Qatari bosses, which is quite revealing of the true structure of the system we are describing.

For additional context, we recommend our article on Qatar:

The interview is below, but before you go see it, let me hit you with a call to action.

Here is the Alexander Papkov interview. Enjoy…