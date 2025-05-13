The Management of Reality

The Management of Reality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
4d

so glad that you are doing YouTube. you present well visually and are so articulate that you have every chance for success.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Francisco Gil-White
nevil cohen's avatar
nevil cohen
3d

Excellent start. Were you in agreement that Kissinger was part of the plot? It would be hard to imagine he wouldn't at least know about the ins and outs, but it would be nice to think that he was at least trying to put a brake on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Francisco Gil-White
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Francisco Gil-White
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture