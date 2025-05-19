The Management of Reality

The Management of Reality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel C Mayer's avatar
Daniel C Mayer
1dEdited

Think about it: who can, and is willing, and capable of digesting, that they are so radically, and passionately, and systematically, and immutably hated? There is a natural inhibition to doing that. You—sanely—tell yourself to stop, else you are going to go nuts! It just doesn’t make sense. The Jew is Not an antisemite in this precise deeply irrational sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel C Mayer's avatar
Daniel C Mayer
1dEdited

Francisco, this was an excellent conversation. I much appreciate your work and the information you divulge. However, I agree with Einat. Beyond the discussion of the facts, you must accept that there is also empirical psychological reality. This is another way of saying what she was trying to convey to you. Think about it: Innumerable times we attempt to confront people with realities they refuse to accept or simply cannot digest. This may go on for years. So, it is perfectly feasible that Israelis, and Jews throughout the world, and any number of political actors, might have known and understood the information you present. And, even so, they might wish to convince themselves, or simply not be willing to be unconvinced, that things could change. Especially when everything else in the world was changing. You must understand that for many— and particularly for Jews—it is hard to believe that Arabs/ muslims/ Palestinians would be so uniquely, monolithically and stubbornly convinced of their position, and that they would maintain it regardless, and indefinitely, for decades to come. You yourself have spoken about projection. There is no reason why Israel’s, and Jews, and all kinds of political actors, would not be blinded by their own wish and project onto the Palestinians their own willingness to shift their view. This may be naive, and, again, a projection— but it is one that Jews have been “guilty” of for millennia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Francisco Gil-White
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Francisco Gil-White
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture