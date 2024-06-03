US President Joe Biden, and PLO/ Fatah (‘Palestinian Authority’) boss Mahmoud Abbas. Photo: Associated Press .

It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble; it’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.

PART 1. Introduction.

A well-chosen thought experiment can reveal to us the conceptual structure and boundaries of our moral framework. It can help us specify the principles by which, in that framework, we determine questions of justice. That’s why moral and legal philosophers often resort to thought experiments.

Here’s one:

T hought experiment. Imagine that, in World War II, the Arab Palestinian movement had worked hand-in-glove with the German Nazis to carry out the Final Solution to exterminate the European Jewish people (Shoa or Holocaust).

Question. In such a case, could the effort to carve out Israeli territory for the Arab Palestinian movement legitimately be considered a quest for justice?

The correct answer to the above question is:

No, it would not be justice to carve out territory from the Jewish State and hand it over to the Arab Palestinian movement if this movement had indeed participated hand-in-glove with the German Nazis in the Final Solution.

Self-selection being what it is, to my typical reader the above will seem obviously correct, but it is a good exercise, nevertheless, to spell out carefully the reasons why.

Israel, the Jewish State, was created after the Shoa or Holocaust—the German Nazi genocide of the European Jews—for the express purpose of providing a haven to protect the Jewish people from Nazi genocides. Therefore, if the Arab Palestinian movement had participated with the German Nazis in the open-field massacres and industrialized death-camp murders that destroyed 60-70% of the European Jewish population, then bullying the Israelis into giving said movement any territory—let alone the militarily strategic territories of Judea & Samaria (‘West Bank’) and Gaza—would be morally criminal.

The principle at work is this: you cannot morally reward the perpetrators of an anti-Jewish genocide by improving their chances of repeating that crime. That kind of policy can be acceptable only to those who want anti-Jewish genocides to happen.

Okay, fine. But how is this useful? Well, suppose you follow these two steps:

You present this thought experiment to another person. You get the other person to agree that, under such imagined historical circumstances, the creation of an Arab Palestinian State would indeed be a moral outrage.

By doing this, you establish that the other person is not a hardened, ideological antisemite, in which case you share with this person an important fundamental value: anti-Jewish genocides are morally offensive.

That’s an important thing to discover. And with that established, you can move to the third step:

Share with this other person the documentation on the historical responsibility of the Arab Palestinian movement in the German Nazi Final Solution.

Because this ain’t a thought experiment at all—it’s history.

In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act—George Orwell.

The Arab Palestinian movement and the German Nazi genocide

You may never have heard, because a stunning media and academic silence has been imposed on all this, but it just so happens that Mufti of Jerusalem Hajj Amin al Husseini—founding father of the Arab Palestinian movement (no less!)—had a leading role in the German Nazi Final Solution.

And it just so happens that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), now called ‘Palestinian Authority’—the group brought inside Israel by the Oslo Peace Process to be exalted as the future government of an Arab Palestinian State—is none other than Al Fatah, created in the postwar by that same Husseini, the great Nazi mass murderer of Jews. And Husseini created Al Fatah with the express purpose of finishing Hitler’s genocidal job in Israel.

This is all explained and documented here:

The effect of this information

Consider now this famous saying (often attributed to Mark Twain):

It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble; it’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.

Before 2003, I didn’t know much about the Arab-Israeli conflict. But I was completely sure—completely!—that no way could the Arab Palestinian movement have had anything to do with the WWII German Nazi Final Solution. Whenever anybody argued in public that the Arab Palestinians should not be made to pay for what the German Nazis had done, I would nod my head wisely. Because I was sure that the Arab Palestinian movement had had absolutely nothing to do with the Holocaust.

This arrogantly steadfast conviction of mine about what could not be true got me into moral trouble: I was supporting the Oslo ‘Peace’ Process, which brought PLO/Fatah, the Nazi Husseini’s antisemitic genocidal group, into the Jewish State. I came to understand my moral peril only in the year 2003, when I began researching the history of both Zionism and the Arab Palestinian movement. That’s when I learned the facts about al Husseini and PLO/Fatah. The consequence: I immediately swiveled my political stance 180 degrees: I now opposed strongly, passionately, anything to do with the Oslo Process.

Why? Because I was not a hardened, ideological antisemite.

I was merely a cultural antisemite: yes, somewhat prejudiced against Jews, and too quick too believe some lies about them, because antisemitism completely drenches our Western civilization and, by golly, it is difficult to remain entirely unaffected (even Jews, I have found, often adopt some negative myths about Jews). But cultural antisemites, like I was at the time, can transcend prejudice. They can be reasoned with, and they can change their minds when confronted with facts.

It felt good to understand history better, and good to jettison my cultural antisemitism. It freed me. And I could now expiate my earlier, pro-Oslo sins with my outspokenness about my change of heart and mind.

But this information had another effect: it immediately raised the question: What in the world were the US bosses doing? Or, more precisely:

Are US bosses managing the next Holocaust?

The system test

The Oslo Process—which is helping out the Jew-killers—has been pushed, from the start, by the US bosses. So in 2003, when I was confronted with the facts documenting the involvement of the Arab Palestinian movement with the German Nazi genocide, the following question began to burn a hole in my mind:

Have US bosses been assisting Husseini’s genocidal program knowingly or unknowingly?

This was an important question—I understood that immediately. For on the answer to this question would hinge the proper interpretation of the international system running our lives. So I decided to conduct a test to settle this question definitively.

The results of my test were dramatic: they definitively supported the conclusion that US bosses acted knowingly. My interpretation: US bosses are managing the next Holocaust: they are moving pieces on the geopolitical chessboard to get it done.

The same test supported the conclusion that our meaning-making structures—the media and academic systems of the modern world—have been corrupted by the US bosses, who’ve been using these meaning-making structures to suppress public knowledge of the history of Husseini and PLO/Fatah (and sundry other things), expertly managing our reality to help bring about a new giant crime against the Jewish people.

But why?

If my system test—the logic, nature, and results of which I will explain in the installments that follow—convinces you, it will lead you directly into the following question:

But why, century after century, are the Western and Muslim bosses always killing Jews?

The question urgently needs an answer because the mass killing of Jews is a clockwork mechanism: the most stable sociological phenomenon in Western Asia (which includes Europe), happening century after century after century. And every time the bosses organize a mass killing of Jews, they are also busy enslaving everybody else.

This pattern is perfectly clear in WWII: besides destroying the European Jews, the antisemites killed more than 64 million non-Jews. And they enslaved hundreds of millions more—again, non-Jews.

Going backwards from the present moment, this pattern applies to the modern jihadis, the German Nazis, the Russian boyars, the Medieval Catholic inquisitors, the Medieval jihadis, and the ancient Roman and Greco-Macedonian aristocracies. It’s perfectly consistent. Those who kill Jews always enslave everybody else.

But why?

We are explaining that in this series:

But here’s a quick summary: the Jews created the movement to abolish slavery, so those who would enslave us always consider the Jews as their fundamental enemy.

If you know a bit about about the Bible, then you know that the Jewish people traditionally locate their origin as a legal and religious movement in a slave revolt, narrated in The Book of Exodus. According to this tradition, Jewish law was given to Moses after he led the ancient Israelites in slave revolt to escape their master, the Egyptian pharaoh. Jewish law is therefore the law of runaway slaves, designed to fight oppression.

So long as the Hebrew Bible exists, and is faithfully transmitted from generation to generation, there is danger of revolution.

This was demonstrated in the Middle Ages when the Christian proto-Protestants (starting with the Waldensians) defied the law of Church and King that prohibited translating the Bible into the languages that Europeans did read and speak. Upon reading the Bible, these Christians learned about the Israelite slave revolt and the principle that anchored it: that I should love my neighbor as I love myself (Leviticus 19.18) because we are all equal in the eyes of God. Thus inspired, Christians were radicalized to fight against oppression, and after some centuries of struggle they eventually succeeded in establishing modern Western democracy, where we all have equal dignity under the law.

But now that may be destroyed.

Today’s would-be totalitarian bosses understand that democracy, which takes power from them and gives it to us, is a consequence of the Hebrew Bible acting on Western civilization, so they are directing antisemitic propaganda at us again, hoping to recruit us—yet again—to the social movements that will help enslave us.

This is being done in part with Qatari money, which has flooded Western elite universities. (Qatar is the most vicious modern slave State.) The result is the campus protests at our elite universities in favor of a ‘free Palestine’—in reality, in favor of Hamas and PLO/Fatah.

This process by which the democratic West is being destroyed can be defeated. You can still fight for your freedom. But the system must first be understood. The present series is meant to give you a firm foothold in the structure of the system.

What follows in this series

To help you reach your own conclusions about what I am saying, I will lay out the entire context, procedure, results, and theoretical consequences of my system test—conducted over 20 years ago—that revealed to me the structure of the international system presided by our US bosses, and which I have labored ever since to document and understand. This will allow you to examine the logic and quality of the test and of my conclusions.

I do this most especially for the benefit of those now puzzling over the rabid anti-Israeli behavior of the Biden administration as if this were something new for US President Joe Biden (or indeed for any past US administration).

Here below is what follows in the present series (each installment will be relatively short):