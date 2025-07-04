If you didn’t read PART 5 yet, you may do so here:

“The Machiavellian hypothesis says that when Trump … claims to support Israel, he is merely striking a pose; that when he claims to oppose jihadism, that’s another pose.” —Francisco Gil-White (23 December 2024—before Trump’s inauguration)

John Gotti, New York Mafia boss of the 1980s, was the original ‘Teflon Don.’ No charge would stick. Later, Donald Trump was ‘Teflon Don’—because no scandal could hurt him. And… because his name is Donald.

Sexual allegations galore—remember? Yet none landed, not politically. But why did my dirty mind go there? Is it because Trump finally got—metaphorically—caught with his pants down? Because he did.

Trump was blindsided by Israel’s June 13th attack on Iran.

He may have counted his blessings, because literal Israeli trouble in your pants is worse (just ask Hezbollah). Still, he felt exposed—and pulled his pants up. In positively Freudian outbursts he told everyone who didn’t ask, “We’ve been very close to Israel,” and, looking one and all in the eye, he swore he “knew everything.”

The mere suggestion of blindsiding made Trump bristle. “ ‘Heads‑up? It wasn’t a heads‑up,’ ” he snapped defensively at the Wall Street Journal. (All they’d done was ask if Israel had given notice.)

“ ‘It wasn’t a heads-up. It was, we know what’s going on.’ He added, ‘We knew just about everything … We knew enough that we gave Iran 60 days to make a deal and today is 61, right? … We knew everything.’ ”

We knew everything—nobody’s blindsided! Communication with Israel is perfect because, Trump carefully explained, “We’re their number one ally by far.” By far. Got it? Israel’s second-best ally is not even close, not even close…

Dozing zombies who’d never before doubted this claim now sat up, teeth clacking. And they declaimed Shakespeare’s famous line: The lady doth protest too much!

As they emerged from the earth, drooling and gagging, they asked questions. Had the Israelis not informed Trump of their impending attack because, as before, he would have said no? Or was it because US spies had—at least once—shared Israeli attack plans with the ayatollahs? Or was it both?

And why had the Israelis struck precisely on day 61? Was it because Trump had said that, by that date, “if [the ayatollahs] don’t make a deal there will be bombing … the likes of which they have never seen before”? Were the Israelis leveraging this political grammar to force Trump into verbal support for their attack?

Trump’s support did sound grammatically coerced. After all, Marco Rubio, his Defense Secretary, had right away said: “We are not involved in strikes against Iran.” And two days later Trump concurred: “the U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran.” The wizened zombies looked at each other, raised an eyebrow, and nodded: Yes, Trump got blindsided.

They reached out to me, these walking—now also waking—dead. And they belatedly confessed, a bit shamefaced, the virtues of MOR’s geopolitical model. Yes, they’re zombies, but they know just how to talk to a guy. “What just happened can only be explained with MOR’s model,” they roared (in fits). Smooth…

But it was chiefly Trump’s unguarded confession, I think, and his policy proposal, that finally stirred the undead to life.

“I tried to save Iran humiliation and death,” said Trump—that’s the unguarded confession. Once he publicly owned up to this (and isn’t that just amazing…), the Devil-may-care logic of his escalatory grammar forced him to double down: “I tried to save them very hard”—very hard. Save who? The ayatollahs. And, he implored, “they can still work out a deal, … it’s not too late.” Oh? Yes, Trump wanted “[to] save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.”

Wait… What?

Was Trump now quadrupling down? He wanted to save not ordinary Iranians—the oppressed and suffering peoples of Iran—but the Iranian Empire, a geopolitical structure.

Did he mean the Iranian Jihadi Empire, sworn to destroy the two Satans—Israel and the United States—and then the entire West? That one? The one that, to accomplish its sacred existential meaning and purpose of killing or enslaving all ‘infidels,’ is hellbent on acquiring nuclear weapons? The empire that, just to make sure everybody gets the point, organizes monthly, State-sponsored, public and official rites where fanatical jihadi hordes scream death threats against us and burn our flags? Trump wanted to save that?

Well, in that case Trump wanted (as before) to save Hamas and Hezbollah, strengthen Hezbollah’s extensive positions in Latin America and elsewhere, protect Iran’s crushing dominance over Iraq, and even restore Iranian control over Syria. Because that’s the Iranian Empire. (Relevant update as I write these words: Trump just now lurched to save Hamas in Gaza.)

But Trump wanted more for the ayatollahs—and here came the policy proposal.

As Israel attacked Iran, Trump was—I kid you not—once again pleading with the ayatollahs “[to] make a deal, before there is nothing left.” Nothing left of what? Well, what was Israel hitting? The Iranian nuclear program. That’s what. Trump would (yet again) pull on Israel’s bridle—he’d save those nukes. He just needed a little narrative cooperation from the ayatollahs. Could they just say they’d come back to the negotiating table?

Amazing.

Alas…! As I explained in numerous interviews, since jihadis are sworn to destroy Israel to redeem the world, the ayatollahs couldn’t just up and surrender to the satanic Zionist Entity. Why? Because rank-and-file jihadis might then separate ayatollah heads from ayatollah bodies. (Every boss, to stay in power, must respect his local political grammar.)

’Twas a huge problem for Trump: so long as Iranian political grammar coerced the ayatollahs to fire at Israel, Trump could not find—within his own political grammar—a remotely plausible opening to impose a ceasefire on his ‘ally.’ Because reality must be managed (somewhat…). And yet, if he was to achieve his frankly (!) stated intention to save the Iranian Empire and remaining nukes, then Trump absolutely needed to impose a ceasefire.

Because Israel was beating the crap out of Iran.

This frantic issue returned Trump to his old—unhinged—self. Emotional. Unfiltered. Every utterance at the manic, polar limit. You could feel his trepidation: his cherished ayatollahs would soon be gone—unless Trump could somehow stop Israel. What to do?

This: Trump—without destroying Iran’s enriched uranium, of course—dropped just enough bombs on Iran to seize narrative control of the war and impose the needed ceasefire. Then, pounding on the keys like a furious adolescent, Trump threatened the ayatollahs in all capps:

“ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT.”

Trump was trying “very hard” again. He needed the ayatollahs to just… calm… down. Sit tight! Because if they replied to Trump’s bunker busters he’d be forced either to attack them again (to manage that reality—somewhat) or else to pull his mask right off.

What happened?

Alas…! The ayatollahs—by their own grammar—just had to lob some missiles at US positions. It couldn’t be helped.

And then. . . poof! Trump held his fire.

And that did it—it was this that raised the dead.

Because two plus two equals four: if Trump’s histrionically ridiculous ALL-CAPS macho act implodes into singularity—and under Iranian attack—so that he can impose a ceasefire right when Israel is beating the crap out of the ayatollahs, then—well, then he is saving the ayatollahs.

As he disarmingly tells us (pity his CIA handlers…), this is his policy.

The mask is off. The curtain is drawn. Trump is a jihadist. QED.

