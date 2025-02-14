The five Rockefeller brothers. Left to right: David, Winthrop, John D Rockefeller III, Nelson and Laurance. Image credit: World Finance .

The question we wish to answer in this series—whether the Western bosses are psychopaths—was suggested to me by some of Bret Weinstein’s reflections in his excellent and highly recommended podcast Dark Horse (see Part 1). Examining this question requires a historical analysis.

For economy’s sake, I have been focusing mostly on the Rockefellers, because they’ve been the bosses of the bosses. So I have a double objective here:

Demonstrating that the Rockefellers are as big as they come—they run everything. Evaluating whether their behaviors are diagnostic of psychopathy.

In Part 2, I covered the years 1900-1938, and now I will take it from there, continuing with the briefest summary of some important highlights of the Rockefeller family’s 20th-century political trajectory.

Let us, however, recap quickly.

Quick recap

Wikipedia’s handy definition of psychopathy reads as follows:

“Psychopathy … is characterized by impaired empathy and remorse, in combination with traits of boldness, disinhibition, and egocentrism, often masked by superficial charm and immunity to stress, which create an outward appearance of … normalcy.”

Pretty much everything the Rockefellers have done reeks of “boldness, disinhibition, and egocentrism,” so it is redundant to keep pointing out that aspect of their trajectory. It will be more interesting to focus on the questions of “impaired empathy and remorse”—that is, whether they are indifferent to the suffering of others, or perhaps even gratified by it. Also interesting is the dissimulation component, the “superficial charm and immunity to stress,” the “outward appearance of … normalcy” so that people won’t suspect you are a psychopath, which, as explained in Part 1, is a strategy that psychopaths don’t always resort to, but which they turn on when, as in the United States, they are surrounded by Judeo-Christians who believe in ethical behavior.

In 1913, when the oppressed workers in Rockefeller’s Colorado Fuel & Iron (CF&I) asked merely to suffer a bit less, the Rockefellers brought the National Guard to shoot at them, killing even their wives and children: the Ludlow Massacre.

This easily covers “impaired empathy and remorse,” a diagnostic trait of psychopathy.

As discussed in Part 2, this sort of thing had been happening for decades, across the board in American industry, with entire cities burning from the bullets that flew between the bosses and the workers: a second civil war. For a good while, the bosses confused the understanding of the middle classes about this with their control of the newspapers, but the Ludlow Massacre changed that, because the optics of that—killing women and children—were just too bad.

In the wake of the Ludlow Massacre, the bosses worried that a real risk of revolutionary change might develop in the United States, threatening to unseat the Rockefellers, so they invested in public relations and clandestine control of the media in order to 1) clean up their image and present themselves as philanthropists (hence the Rockefeller Foundation); and 2) gain control of the US political system via the management of reality.

There’s your “superficial charm … [to] create an outward appearance of … normalcy,” a diagnostic trait of psychopathy when the psychopaths need adaptively to dissimulate in order to survive among us ethical Judeo-Christians.

The evidence is overwhelming that the Rockefellers meant to steer all of Western politics, not merely the US, in the direction of modern totalitarianism. They hoped to create a world order like something out of George Orwell’s ‘1984,’ from which there is no return. But getting there, now that raining bullets on industrial laborers had become too risky, was a delicate enterprise, since the Rockefellers had to pretend to be responsive democrats. So they needed narrative cloaking in order to obscure for citizens in the US and elsewhere in the West what was being done to them. The Rockefellers therefore invested in a pseudo-scientific movement disguised as a ‘philanthropic’ public-health initiative.

It was baptized eugenics.

The eugenics movement argued that poor people had biological impairments of reasoning and should therefore be stripped of their legal and political rights—even (or especially) of their right to reproduction. This business was backed to the tune of millions and millions of dollars by several great industrialists, the most important being the Rockefeller and Carnegie networks, which became leaders of the international eugenics movement.

Thanks to their influence over political and legal processes, the eugenics movement became State policy in the US, and hundreds of thousands of innocent US citizens (you read correctly) were either forcibly unmarried by State officials, or else forcibly sterilized, or else incarcerated in special concentration camps in the first half of the 20th century. (If you never heard about this, that’s because it has been expunged from standard education, but it is hardly a secret.)

This, once again, fits well with “impaired empathy and remorse” and also with the “superficial charm” dissimulation component, because eugenics was pseudoscience sold as public-health science.

Now, get this. According to the eugenicists, the reason the poor were mentally retarded, or ‘feebleminded,’ as the eugenicists originally liked to say, was that they didn’t have enough Deutches blut—German blood. This idea, supported by the almost infinite money of the Rockefeller/Carnegie juggernaut, became popular with all the Western aristocracies, because the Western aristocracies—the people at the top—can all boast, across the West, much German ancestry. With special and loving care, the Anglo-Saxon eugenicists nurtured eugenics in Germany, were it became German Nazism, the most successful right-wing vehicle for the modern push into totalitarianism.

Everyone agrees that the German Nazis were psychopaths—they created an entire psychopathic society. What, then, should we call the people who worked so hard to create and support the German Nazis?

Psychopaths, I submit.

But how, you might ask, could the Rockefellers get away with all this, and then pose during the war successfully as presumed enemies of the Nazis!? That’s because during the same period that the Rockefellers were funding the eugenics movement and nurturing the emergence of the German Nazis, they were also working hard to corrupt all of US mainstream media and academia.

But how should such an instrument of power be scientifically wielded, if Rockefeller retainers were to expertly manage reality? To find out, in collaboration with their kept media moguls and with US Intelligence, the Rockefellers funded during the 1930s—even as the Nazis took power in Germany—a research effort that leveraged what US-government psychological-warfare operations in WWI had learned about manipulating the masses. The Rockefeller research goal was to find out how the reality of US citizens might be managed during peacetime via a clandestinely controlled media.

By 1938, the Rockefeller/US Intelligence system was ready for a major test. That test was Orson Welles’ famous War of the Worlds radio broadcast on CBS. It was a resounding success!

This test demonstrated that the Rockefellers, and their retainers in US Intelligence, had achieved a feat equal to what Neville Chamberlain was also achieving in the United Kingdom, right at the same time and in collusion with British Intelligence. For at this time British media became essentially one system under the centralized clandestine control of Sir Joseph Ball, a British spy who was Neville Chamberlain’s best friend.

World War II

The year after that enormously successful Rockefeller test, which demonstrated that they now had control over reality, World War II erupted. The Rockefeller brothers Nelson and David, and their media research team, were promptly given top responsibilities in the US government, and especially in US Intelligence, and particularly in psychological warfare.

As hostilities raged, Nelson Rockefeller was made assistant secretary of state under Franklin D. Roosevelt and continued with Harry Truman. In addition, he led the Office of the Coordinator of Inter-American Affairs (CIAA), “an early U.S. intelligence agency... focusing on Latin America.”

Trusted Rockefeller asset and CBS owner William S. Paley—himself among the “prominent staffers” at the Army’s Psychological Warfare Division—lent the CIAA the eager collaboration of his media network.

Hadley Cantril—the Rockefeller researcher who cemented the lie of Orson Welles’ ‘panic of 1938’ massive con—was the “senior public opinion specialist” at the CIAA and at the Office of War Information (OWI), another US intelligence unit focused on propaganda.

Quite naturally, “OWI... extended contracts for communications research and consulting to Paul Lazarsfeld, Hadley Cantril, [and] Frank Stanton,” also on the Rockefeller ‘panic of 1938’ team.

RCA’s David Sarnoff, another trusted Rockefeller asset, was “special consultant to General Eisenhower on communications,” rising to Brigadier General. At his RCA Building in Rockefeller Center, Sarnoff hosted future CIA Director Allen Dulles’ wartime OSS (Office of Strategic Services) operational center, which worked closely with the British MI6, also stationed (and right below) at the Rockefeller Center RCA Building. Meanwhile, “David [Rockefeller]... served in Army intelligence in North Africa.”

Given that the Rockefellers were in charge of the most sensitive and secretive aspects of US government policy during the war, and given that they had been the biggest supporters of eugenics, which became German Nazism, I submit that what we learned in school about US participation in World War II needs a serious revision!

A few historians have looked into this question and found that the Rockefellers, among other big Western industrialists, were in fact assisting the Nazi war effort, even after Pearl Harbor and the official declarations of war between Nazi German and the United States. We will soon publish on that.

1947: The creation of the CIA

In 1947, with the passage in the US Congress of the National Security Act, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was created.

Before 1988, no US citizen knew that the Nazi General Reinhard Gehlen had revived for the US Adolf Hitler’s entire intelligence network in Eastern Europe—(at least) tens of thousands of Nazis and Nazi collaborators, psychopathic war criminals one and all—to create the CIA. Many remained stationed in their countries of origin. Many were given US passports.

Nobody knew this before 1988 because historian Christopher Simpson had not yet published Blowback: America’s Recruitment of Nazis and Its Effects on the Cold War, where, citing documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act, he demonstrated that the US bosses had committed this enormous crime.

Even the Washington Post was forced to admit, in its review of Simpson’s book, that

“It is no longer necessary—or possible—to deny the fact: the U.S. government systematically and deliberately recruited active Nazis by the thousands, rescued them, hired them and relied upon them...”

Perhaps you couldn’t deny the fact, but you certainly could obscure the fact. And that’s what the Washington Post did. It buried this tiny book review on page X-11 and said ABSOLUTELY NOTHING at all about this giant scandal on the front page. Or on other pages.

I asked chatGPT to do a quick calculation concerning what proportion of the CIA, at its inception, was made up of Nazis and Nazi collaborators. GPT was quite conservative in its calculations, but the result is still mind-blowing, even for an artificial mind. GPT’s conclusion was:

“the CIA was, at least numerically, built on a foundation of Nazi personnel and assets at its inception. … You’re right—this is a mind-blowing realization! … If anything, the deeper one digs into Blowback and related sources, the more it becomes clear that the early CIA … was largely built around [these Nazis].” (boldface is GPT’s own)

But were the Rockefellers in charge of this? It really does seem that way.

As we saw already, the Rockefellers had been quite involved with US Intelligence before and during the war. And they were obviously doing much with their intelligence power. I mean, they were the richest family on Earth, with a fortune famously built on rent seeking, as Ida Tarbell first pointed out. Naturally, after all that investment in the development of psychological warfare for domestic abuse, and after so much relationship with US Intelligence to make the dream of a managed reality come true, the Rockefellers weren’t just gonna quit the intelligence game after the war.

Rockefeller fingerprints are all over the CIA from the very beginning. Let’s talk about Allen Dulles.

As mentioned above, Allen Dulles ran the OSS operational center at Rockefeller Center—coordinating intelligence activities, particularly counterintelligence, espionage, and liaison work with British intelligence (MI6)—before becoming OSS station chief in Bern, Switzerland, where he conducted high-level intelligence operations. There was significant intelligence coordination between Allen Dulles and the Rockefeller brothers during and after World War II, particularly in the realms of intelligence, finance, and geopolitical strategy. Their collaboration spanned multiple domains, including economic warfare, corporate intelligence, and Cold War power-building. Nelson Rockefeller’s CIAA and Dulles’ OSS operations were closely aligned.

After the war, in 1948, Dulles helped design the CIA’s covert action program—including psychological warfare, propaganda, and paramilitary operations—as a member of the Office of Policy Coordination (OPC), a semi-independent branch of the CIA responsible for covert operations, run by Frank Wisner. In 1950, OPC was merged into the CIA’s Directorate of Plans, consolidating its covert operations under Dulles’ leadership when he became Deputy Director for Plans (1951–1953). Something else that was brought under Plans was Operation Bloodstone, originally in the State Department, then taken over by the Deputy Director for Operations (DDO), and after that given to the Deputy Director for Plans (DDP), in 1951, when Allen Dulles became the head of Plans. Bloodstone was in charge of recruiting Nazis and their deployment. So Allen Dulles was directly involved in the recruitment of Nazis.

This matters to our story because Allen Dulles was not merely a close friend of the Rockefeller brothers Nelson and David, but he was a Rockefeller retainer; that is, he served and advanced the interests of his powerful patrons, the Rockefellers. Allen Dulles’ entire career—from his law practice, to his intelligence work, to his CIA leadership—was spent advancing Rockefeller corporate and geopolitical interests. After leaving the CIA, he continued to operate within Rockefeller-controlled circles. He was their intelligence manager, legal strategist, and enforcer, operating in their service at every stage of his career.

It is public knowledge that Dulles, as a Rockefeller retainer would with his patrons, kept both Rockefeller brothers totally informed of everything going on at the CIA when he became CIA Director, after President Dwight D. Eisenhower appointed him to that job in 1953 (see below). Indeed, it fairly appears that Nelson and David were using Dulles to direct the CIA and therefore the absorption of Nazis into it. The Rockefellers were taking into receivership the Nazis that they, godfathers of eugenics, had themselves created in the first place.

Now, ask yourself this:

Why would the Rockefellers do this? Why would they absorb all those Nazis?

I ask because this was after WWII and the Shoa (Holocaust).

If the Rockefellers had felt any empathy towards the between 5 and 6 million European Jews murdered in the German-Nazi genocide, and towards the more than 64 million non-Jews killed in WWII, which the Nazis caused, and towards the hundreds of millions of Europeans enslaved by the Nazis, the Rockefellers would have been remorseful for their own role launching the eugenics movement and nurturing Nazism, in which case they never would have agreed to absorb these genocidal criminals after WWII to create the US Intelligence infrastructure.

Indeed, the obvious interpretation is that the Rockefellers were happy and satisfied with German-Nazi achievements and wanted to inflict more such suffering on additional millions of innocent people. So this is once again perfectly consistent with the diagnostic trait of psychopathy: “impaired empathy and remorse.”

But the confirmation is in how they used the CIA in the postwar. I turn to this below.

The immediate postwar

The corrupt relationship of the Rockefellers to the US government hardly ended with the war. Nelson Rockefeller’s activities in postwar intelligence, and more specifically in US-government psychological warfare, are legion.

In the early 1950s, the CIA launched two programs that are a great embarrassment to humanity: Artichoke and MK-ULTRA. Both programs were inspired in Nazi criminal science and the use of death-camp prisoners for unethical medical experiments. The first investigated hypnosis, drugs, and chemically induced torture as interrogation techniques, and the second is the infamous CIA ‘mind-control’ program that sought to move a person’s mind the way one controls a robot (or a ‘Manchurian candidate’), and which even included field operations to surreptitiously drug innocent people going about their business, without their consent. Unknown numbers of innocent lives were destroyed.

These CIA programs were a horror show. Only psychopaths entirely without empathy and remorse could treat innocent human beings as mere lab rats, to torture and kill. So this is once again all quite diagnostic of psychopathy. But were the Rockefellers doing this?

Well, consider that Nelson became undersecretary of HEW (the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, created by his recommendation) in 1953, and “while at HEW,” writes his biographer Cary Reich, “he was aware that his department was used as a cover for some of the CIA’s most sensitive programs, codenamed Artichoke and MK-ULTRA.”

How about that?

In 1954, Nelson Rockefeller became “special assistant to the president for psychological warfare,” in which post he was preceded by C.D. Jackson, senior executive of TIME, Inc. (you read correctly). This posting gave Nelson a seat on the Operations Coordinating Board (OCB) that oversaw his friend Allen Dulles’ CIA—which made sense, because, observes Reich, “the already blurred line between psychological warfare and covert activity was growing ever fainter.” Or perhaps, as he also says, “the line between psychological warfare and intelligence work, if there was one, had always been indistinct.”

So Nelson Rockefeller continued and in fact deepened his involvement with the CIA, which cannot be described except as a psychopathic criminal organization.

What about David Rockefeller? It gets worse. Like his brother Nelson, David had a very close relationship to US Intelligence, as Cary Reich explains:

“Actually, as good as [Nelson] Rockefeller’s relations were with the CIA, his brother David’s were better... ‘David kept in very close touch,’ recalls Tom Braden [who at one point headed the CIA’s propaganda operation and then became a syndicated journalist]. ‘He was a friend and confidant of [CIA Director] Allen Dulles… I remember briefing him, in great detail, about the work of the division that I headed in the CIA. Allen [Dulles] asked me to brief him, and I gave him a full briefing, so that he knew everything that I was doing. And I think he did it with the other division chiefs too. He was close to intelligence work—much, much, much closer than Nelson was.’ ”

How could David Rockefeller be closer to the CIA than his brother Nelson—let alone “much, much, much closer”—unless David was essentially co-directing the Central Intelligence Agency with his friend Allen Dulles? And it fairly seems he was doing precisely that—at least from Tom Braden’s testimony, which comes from a longtime Nelson retainer.

Artichoke and MK-Ultra, and sundry other psychopathic crimes, it appears, were pet projects of the Rockefeller brothers.

The academic science of ‘communications’

It was precisely during this time, during the 1950s, that the CIA—which the Rockefeller brothers were to all intents and purposes running—covertly involved itself in the creation of the university departments of ‘communication research’ that have, since then, trained essentially everybody who works in the mainstream Western media.

The role of the CIA was of course not apparent to the public: it was covert. Innocent Americans saw—as they still see—normal-looking university departments. And in prestigious universities! However, the academics on staff were the very psychological warriors whom the Rockefellers had funded before the war, and whom the US government had employed in psychological warfare, as they did the Rockefellers themselves, during the war.

These university departments of ‘communications’ of course continued the research on mass manipulation that the Rockefellers had pioneered with these very folks in the 1930s. And the CIA monies to lavishly support all this work to manage citizen reality were laundered partly through the Rockefeller Foundation (also the Carnegie Corporation and the Ford Foundation). We discuss all that here:

Again, one of the diagnostic traits of psychopaths, when they are surrounded by ethically minded Judeo-Christian citizens who care about each other, is to dissimulate: to pretend not to be psychopaths. There can be no greater dissimulation than turning the entire meaning-making system into a managed reality to serve their own interests, to cloak their psychopathic crimes and their husbanding of Western civilization in the direction of totalitarianism. And that’s what the Rockefellers did.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)

Even as David Rockefeller was informally co-directing US Intelligence, he ran the family’s Chase-Manhattan Bank, none of which prevented his acting as an unofficial emissary of the US government, meeting on the government’s behalf with various world leaders. But all of this only begins to describe him.

Immediately after the war, in 1945, or else in 1949 (depending on which source you consult), David became a board member, a ‘director,’ of the Council on Foreign Relations a ‘non-governmental organization’ that had been created in the 1920s by Edward M. House (Woodrow Wilson’s Richelieu) and the Rockefeller circle, and funded by the Rockefellers. From 1970 till 1985, David Rockefeller would serve also as CFR chairman. Beyond this, David Rockefeller founded the Trilateral Commission in 1973, another ‘non-governmental organization’ devoted to doing the work of government—in this case, to coordinating policy between North America (the US and Canada), Europe, and Japan.

Rockefeller’s ‘non-governmental’ CFR quickly became responsible for crafting US-government policy. According to one political scientist, “ ‘The Council on Foreign Relations, while not financed by government, works so closely with it that it is difficult to distinguish Council actions stimulated by government from autonomous actions.’ ” By the 1950s, Washington journalist Joseph Kraft was describing the CFR as a

“ ‘school for statesmen …, an organ of what C. Wright Mills has called the Power Elite—a group of men, similar in interest and outlook, shaping events from invulnerable positions behind the scenes.’ ”

C. Wright Mills was a famous sociologist of power, who explained in an influential work published in 1959 that, in the US, “economic, military, and political structures are interlocked,” meaning that those responsible for managing these structures had become a single, unified, power elite. Just two years later, as if to confirm Mills’ analysis, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, in his famous farewell address, warned the US citizenry about what he called the emergent “military-industrial complex,” in which lay “the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power” that might “endanger our liberties or democratic processes.”

The danger, as Eisenhower expressed it, was that policy creation might be lifted from those “democratic processes” and siloed in this new powerful “military-industrial” establishment: “In the councils of government,” Eisenhower cautioned, “we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”

But this ‘complex’ included also, already, the scientific establishment, as Eisenhower himself indicated, for “Akin to, and largely responsible for the sweeping changes in our industrial-military posture, has been the technological revolution during recent decades”—a revolution that calls for research that is “more formalized, complex, and costly,” such that “a steadily increasing share [of it] is conducted for, by, or at the direction of, the Federal government.” Science had become big—government-funded—business, and

“a government contract becomes virtually a substitute for intellectual curiosity. … The prospect of domination of the nation’s scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present—and is gravely to be regarded. … [W]e must … be alert to the … danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”

Everything that Eisenhower ‘warned’ about had in fact already come utterly to pass. The Rockefellers’ CFR (Council on Foreign Relations) represented precisely such a joining together of the top figures in the industrial, military, political and research institutions, and these figures were already busy crafting US policy outside the democratic process, particularly as “CFR meetings are secret [and] the remarks of government officials who speak at CFR meetings are held in confidence.”

Eisenhower’s description was, however, less than exhaustive, because the power-elite complex includes also the top powerbrokers in the media, intelligence, legal, and academic structures, all of whom participate together in the CFR and other influential think tanks. Thomas Dye, one of the few academics to study the behavior of these power-elite think tanks and their functional role, writes that they

“bring together people at the top of the corporate and financial institutions, the universities, the foundations, the mass media, and the powerful law firms; the top intellectuals; and influential figures in government…”

The latter include, of course, key figures of the intelligence establishment.

The other influential think tanks, beyond the CFR, were also getting funded (they still are) by the Carnegie, Ford, and Rockefeller foundations. So the Rockefellers were sitting atop the entire policy-making think-tank system.

But the think tanks don’t merely make the policies, they also manage reality. For an example of how these think tanks are employed to lie to people, read:

Is the US government a mere appendage of the Rockefeller family?

The political grammar of democracy requires government to function as the public property of the citizens, not the private property of one family. To comply with this political grammar, the Rockefellers disguised their power with a ‘national’ face. But it seems fair to say, in light of the above, that the United States had become a Rockefeller-family fiefdom—just one more extension of an almost limitless Rockefeller power.

The Rockefellers certainly saw matters this way. Whenever US-government funding was lacking for their schemes, they simply covered the difference themselves. For example, they continued with their private funding of psychological warfare programs even after these were absorbed by the US government: Tom Braden—a Nelson Rockefeller retainer—remarked that David Rockefeller “ ‘in some instances furnished a front’—agreeing to finance a do-good foundation that was a CIA cover.”

As another example, when Nelson Rockefeller became Eisenhower’s “special assistant to the president for psychological warfare,” White House Chief of Staff Sherman Adams was “appalled by how many people Rockefeller was adding to the White House,” many of them trailing from his previous posting at HEW.

“[But] the HEW crew was merely the advance guard. A veritable army of aides followed in their wake, many of whom were presently employed by the Office of Messrs. Rockefeller in New York. … Realizing there was no way he could get the pinchpenny Adams to approve such an augmentation of the staff, Rockefeller did what he always did when budgetary exigencies got in the way of his plans. He paid for all these people out of his own pocket” (my emphasis).

The 1960s and 1970s

From 1959 to 1973, Nelson Rockefeller served as the four-term governor of New York. Though he failed three times to obtain the Republican nomination to the presidency, he seems to have wielded the power of an established president: his biographer Richard Norton Smith calls him “the father of NATO”! Anyway, in 1974 Nelson Rockefeller did became the vice-president when Gerald Ford picked him after taking over from the disgraced Richard Nixon.

From 1967 to 1975, a series of investigations documented the giant octopus of corruption created from the CIA, which had spread its tentacles all over the United States, sinking its suckers into everything. The exposures began with Ramparts magazine’s investigation of the National Student Association, revealed to be a CIA front.

After this, other investigations documented how the CIA had corrupted the entire system.

This became so scandalous that in 1975 President Gerald Ford had to create the United States President’s Commission on CIA Activities within the United States so that he could look like he was bringing US Intelligence to heel. But, of course, this commission was led by the real boss of everything, Vice-President Nelson Rockefeller, and hence was known as the Rockefeller Commission.

The Rockefeller Commission’s report confirmed some CIA misconduct, including domestic spying and unauthorized drug testing (e.g., MKUltra). However, critics argued that the commission downplayed the severity of intelligence abuses and protected top officials from scrutiny. Senator Frank Church criticized it for being a preemptive, executive-controlled effort to deflect deeper congressional investigations—in other words, what is known in intelligence parlance as a limited hangout: you partially admit to wrongdoing (you “hang yourself out to dry,” in a limited way) so that people will think that’s it—you’ve confessed. In this way, you obscure the full extent of your crime.

To address this problem, Senator Frank Church created the United States Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities, better known as the Church Committee. Its purpose was to investigate the undemocratic abuses of US Intelligence. Even the Church Committee, however, dramatic as its revelations were, pulled its punches, and the Rockefellers were not exposed. In a sense, therefore, this too was a limited hangout (I suspect Church and other senators on his committee were covertly pressured and/or threatened).

David Rockefeller, who was essentially running the CIA, was not directly investigated by the Church Committee. Even more amazingly, no one was even scapegoated for all these crimes:

Not one person was prosecuted.

Two years later, in 1977, the Senate Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources exposed that the US Army, in collusion with the CIA, had been secretly spraying millions of US citizens (that’s right) with experimental bioweapons (to ‘test’ them).

This kind of stuff is the pinnacle of psychopathy.

It is impossible for a normal person to think it is okay to spray millions of humans, let alone millions of compatriots, with experimental biological weapons. This does not suggest “impaired empathy and remorse” but zero empathy and remorse. Once again, we don’t know how many people were maimed or killed by this. And people continue to be maimed and killed, because these experiments apparently never ceased (read the article above) and, moreover, they changed the ecology.

For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year. Studies suggest that up to 34% of these patients may experience persistent symptoms after treatment, such as fatigue, pain, or cognitive difficulties, a condition often referred to as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome (PTLDS). This indicates that over 160,000 individuals could suffer from long-term health challenges annually due to Lyme disease. There is a good case to be made, and it has been made, that Lyme disease is a consequence of these secret biowarfare experiments.

And get this:

Not one person was prosecuted for any of this either.

Not for Artichoke, not for MK-Ultra, not for the secret biowarfare ‘tests’ on millions of innocent US citizens. Once again, total impunity.

And nothing was done to change the structure of the system. Yes, there was a show of creating ‘oversight committees,’ and some laws were passed, but the National Security Act of 1947, precisely the law that allowed US Intelligence to do anything it wanted in secret without ever telling anyone, was left intact. It was this law that had allowed US Intelligence to corrupt the entire system and essentially to destroy US democracy by turning it into a Grand Show.

What happened to US democracy, it is worth pointing out, is precisely what 19th-century political theorist Maurice Joly predicted would happen if the citizens of a democracy allowed the bureaucrats to create a clandestine service that could spend citizen monies in secret.

Once you grasp Joly’s argument, which is impeccable, you’ll understand that fixing the system requires abolishing the National Security Act—in effect, abolishing the CIA and other US Intelligence agencies. Or, at a minimum, it requires relegating these agencies to transparently gathering only publicly available information.

Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan proposed precisely that with his Abolition of the CIA Act in 1995. This legislation aimed to dismantle the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and shift U.S. intelligence operations to focus solely on open-source intelligence (OSINT)—information gathered from publicly available sources rather than covert or clandestine means.

But Moynihan’s law (big surprise) was not passed, and the system was not fixed. It was not even modified.

Anyway, the dramatic demonstration that the Church Committee revelations had not improved the system one iota came just a few years later, in 1986, with the Iran-Contra scandal.

Iran-Contra

In 1986 a stunned US citizenry learned that the CIA—David Rockefeller’s CIA, though this was of course not emphasized anywhere—had been sending many billions of dollars in armament to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, helping him launch World Jihad from Iran.

And the CIA kept its octopus of domestic corruption intact, as the congressional investigation into the Iran-Contra scandal documented.

How many people saw the inside of a jail for Iran-Contra?

Not one person.

Total impunity again. They all escaped scot-free.

Well, if I am to be perfectly strict with the evidence, I’ll allow that one person, the scapegoat, Oliver North, was given three years probation, a fine, and some community service. That’s it—no jail time. And it was just him. But not even him, when all is said and done, because his conviction was later vacated and he got no criminal record from Iran-Contra…!

The Oslo ‘Peace’ Process

Entirely consistent with all of the above was the diplomatic initiative known as the Oslo ‘Peace’ Process. I put the word ‘Peace’ in scare quotes because what this process did was force the Israelis to accept into militarily strategic territory the antisemitic, genocidal terrorist organization PLO/Fatah, now better known as the ‘Palestinian Authority.’

PLO/Fatah is directly descended from the German Nazi Final Solution, because Al Fatah, the controlling group, was created by Hajj Amin al Husseini, founding father of the Arab Palestinian movement and also one of the top leaders of the German Nazi genocide of the European Jews: the Shoa or Holocaust.

But not only that. PLO/Fatah is also the creator of jihadi Iran, for they armed and trained Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s guerillas in Lebanon during the 1970s, and then, after the success of Khomeini’s jihadi revolution, they were brought over to Iran to help create the new Iran’s jihadi-terrorist institutions.

All of it—PLO/Fatah’s launching of World Jihad via Iran, and then PLO/Fatah’s forced entry into militarily strategic territory of the Jewish State—was CIA policy.

Foisting genocidal terrorists descended from the Nazis and creators of jihadi Iran on the Israeli Jews is the sort of thing that only psychopathic Nazis would do: people interested in the genocidal destruction of the Jewish people. But that is of course, as we saw above, what the CIA is made of: Nazis.

Conclusion

Given all the above, there is zero reason to expect that the system has changed one iota since then. You are still in the CIA’s Grand Show.

We will cover the remaining years to the present in a future piece. But already we have enough material to make the foregoing entirely relevant to our interpretation of Donald Trump, as we have discussed here:

I can understand that some of what Trump is doing, in terms of exposing government corruption, looks very good. Yet, the Church Committee and Iran-Contra investigations also looked good, and they convinced US citizens—and even foreigners—that the US system was self-correcting. But it wasn’t.

So we need to remain skeptical, and consider the evidence carefully, for the distinct possibility exists, given what happened on those earlier occasions, that we are witnessing another limited hangout. So long as the CIA is not abolished, the verdict must be that this is what we are looking at: a limited hangout.

Unless the CIA is abolished, the stealth totalitarians will continue to run our lives, and manage our reality. And soon we will be in frank totalitarianism, from which there is no return.

We’ll have more to say about this soon.

