Large numbers of dead Jews—as on 7 October 2023—are the Western canary in the coal mine. They announce a Totalitarian Catastrophe FOR NON-JEWS. Those who can interpret this signal understand that Western Civilization now hangs in the balance.

Many Western leftists obviously cannot interpret this signal, as they have become vociferous—and sometimes violent—opponents of the Jewish State. Their behavior is worse than suicidal because they’ll take us all with them when the Western ship goes down. We must urgently find ways to communicate with our leftist brethren—our relatives, co-workers, and friends—before Western Civilization is destroyed.

Leftists have been played; we must explain it. We must refute the illogic that cultural-Marxist university professors in the West have installed over several decades in the brains of their impressionable students.

But we must speak to leftists in a language that they can understand. The decisive refutation of the modern left is therefore itself LEFTIST; it must be conducted entirely within the discursive grammar of the left.

Accordingly, in this series I will invoke and apply the left’s own rules, terms, and principles. Within that entirely leftist discourse, respecting always the style and logic of leftist political grammar, I will show that the left’s commitment to the Arab Narrative in the Arab-Israeli conflict—based, explicitly or implicitly, on a particular interpretation of the War of 1948—has grammatically collapsed the left into its own, self-annihilating paradox: a meaning singularity.

The left has self-destroyed—there is nothing ‘left’ left.

On the Jewish impact on modern Western civilization, Alfred Nobel unwittingly produced an unambiguous demonstration. I will begin here.

Nobel instructed in his will as follows:

“All of my remaining realisable assets are … to constitute a fund, the interest on which is to be distributed annually as prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

These Nobel Prizes—awarded to those who “have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind”—have gone disproportionately, and then some, to the Jews.

According to GPT’s calculations, and rounding a bit, 3 Nobel Prizes are awarded for every 200,000 Jews, or for every 11 million Christians, or for every 450 million Muslims. Jews do better than Christians and Muslims by about 2 and 3.5 orders of magnitude, respectively. These are gigantic differences.

In modern times, then, the Jews have conferred, by far, the greatest benefit to humankind.

It follows that destroying the Jewish people would be the worst thing for humankind. And we do have a metaphor to express that idea:

‘The Jews are the canary in the coal mine.’

In a coal mine, a canary dies before the gas buildup becomes fatal to humans, so a dead canary means this: Get out, coal miner! You are about to die! In politics, a massacre of Jews—7 October 2023—means this: Wake up, non-Jew! You are about to be enslaved!

It’s a highly reliable signal. For 2,500 years, whenever powerful bosses murder lots of Jews, those same bosses are busy enslaving non-Jews. It is a perfect correlation: German Nazis, Russian Boyars, Catholic Inquisitors, Roman imperialists, Greco-Macedonian imperialists—they all massacred Jews and also enslaved the goyim, the non-Jews.

But does this hold even today? Yes. The genocidal butcher of innocent Jews on 7 October 2023 was Hamas, the Arab Palestinian jihadi organization. And the Evil Godfather behind that Hamas attack was Qatar, a modern jihadi slave State that violently oppresses about 2 million NON-JEWISH slaves. That’s literal slaves, folks, physically and sexually abused, with a bona-fide master, unable to leave, as we document here:

Yes, it’s the same pattern: the Jews, now as always, are the ‘canary in the coal mine.’

There is power in this metaphor but it ain’t perfect, because the death of the canary is just a signal; it doesn’t itself cause the miners to die. By contrast, massacres of Jews are the very causal engine by which totalitarianism is imposed on everybody else. Vyacheslav von Plehve, top policeman of a famous slave State that enslaved millions upon millions of suffering NON-JEWS, the Tsarist Empire, put it like this: “We will drown the revolution in Jewish blood.”

To enslave the goyim, kill the Jews. That’s the totalitarian formula.

But why? Because Jewish Law, lest we forget, was born in A SLAVE REVOLT against an Egyptian king (Book of Exodus) and is therefore naturally designed to help the liberated slaves protect their freedoms and fight against oppression. Slavers never want that kind of talk around their slaves because (obviously) they want to keep their slaves.

Just consider the kinds of dangerously subversive things that Jews say:

“What is hateful to you, do not do to your neighbor.”

That’s Rabbi Hillel the Elder’s famous ‘Golden Rule’ paraphrase of Leviticus 19.18: “you shall love your neighbor as you love yourself.” Hillel—the most influential rabbi of all time—considered Leviticus 19.18 the genetic, generative commandment from which, as a grammatical consequence, all of Jewish ethics unfolds. Put another way:

To love your neighbor as yourself is the one-sentence meaning goal of Jewish ideological grammar.

Since every one of us would hate to be a slave, and since, according to Jewish ethics, this means nobody has the right to enslave another human being, the slavers always busy themselves organizing mass killings of Jews.

It’s… obvious.

But, for 2,500 years, the slavers have been losing ground in the West. The Greco-Roman societies of our Western ‘classical’ antiquity were quite violent and oppressive, filled to the brim with suffering slaves. When the Jews came from Mesopotamia, however, they bequeathed their ethics to Westerners. Jewish ethics were poured into Christianity, a Greco-Roman/Jewish hybrid religion, and the effect of that—though slowly—was to improve Western political life, making it by degrees more compassionate and just. We explain that here:

Born in a slave revolt and anchored in monotheism, Jewish Law taught us that we are all equally the cherished children of the One God and therefore all equal under the law. Filled with this Hebrew self-respect, our Judeo-Christian societies finally built, at long last, the social miracle of our modern Western democracies, where slavery has been abolished by law, enforced with a notable measure of success.

But the psychopathic slavers—forever waiting in ambush for their opportunity—always work to seduce us (again…) into Jew-hatred. If they succeed, we will again be slaves.

And how does the present antisemitic seduction operate? That is the target issue of this series.

Cultural-Marxist professors at our elite universities have taught generations of their impressionable students to wrap their leftist identity, and their leftist path to redemption, around an expressed concern for the Arab Palestinians (literally as if the Arab Palestinians were the only people in the world that mattered), and around one—and only one—interpretation of the Arab-Israeli War of 1948 (as if no other interpretation could even be put on the table for consideration).

This ‘educational’ process, which has changed our culture, should not be confused with a scientific process. A scientist—as opposed to a cultural-Marxist ideologue—must have no immovable bias for the claims of one side or the other and must therefore consider both major narratives of the War of 1948, comparing each against the best historical evidence.

That’s what we will do here.

The first step is to describe the Zionist Narrative and the Arab Narrative, as I will call the two opposing views. Any description will of course be imperfect in some way for almost any reader. But if my descriptions below, despite minor quibbles, can be considered reasonable caricatures of the two main positions, then let us bite our lip to relax our definitional puritanism and make reasonable progress.

Zionist Narrative: In 1947, two years after the German Nazi ‘Final Solution’—the Shoa (Catastrophe) that destroyed the European Jews—a refuge was created for the historically persecuted Jewish people where it might be protected from repeated exterminations. The General Assembly of the United Nations voted in favor of partitioning the British Mandate of Palestine into two States: one for the ‘Jewish Palestinians’ and another for the ‘Arab Palestinians.’ The Jews accepted this partition, but the Arabs—and the Muslims more generally—did not. A vast international Muslim coalition launched a genocidal anti-Jewish attack that became the War of 1948. When the Jewish Palestinians won this war—which they called the War of Independence, the War of Liberation, or the War of National Survival—they established the Jewish State and became the Israeli Jews. It is no fault of the Jews—who did accept an Arab Palestinian State alongside their own—that the 1947 offer to the Arabs did not become a State. That responsibility must be laid at the feet of the Arabs, who chose war.

Arab Narrative: The Zionist Jews had no business in Mandate Palestine because they were Europeans—this was not their land. The War of 1948 was the final aggression of the Zionist Jews, aided by the British Empire, to dispossess the Arab Palestinian natives—by force—of their ancestral Palestine. Moreover, the Jews committed war crimes to evict many Arab Palestinians during the War of 1948, called by them an-Nakba (النكبة): ‘the Catastrophe.’ The Palestinian refugee problem is a consequence of that campaign, and there can be no justice until the Palestinian refugees are allowed to return and an Arab Palestinian State is finally created on territory that once formed part of the British Mandate. The European Jews may have suffered greatly in the Holocaust, but since the Arab Palestinians are not responsible for that crime, it is hardly fair that the Jews should create a State for themselves by dispossessing the Arab Palestinians. The State of Israel must be made responsible for redressing the situation, because the Zionist Jews have impeded the national aspirations of the Arab Palestinians.

Western onlookers take sides in the Arab-Israeli conflict by defending—explicitly or implicitly—either the Zionist Narrative or the Arab Narrative on the War of 1948. The interpretation of this war is therefore the symbolic ground zero.

It is also the battleground for the future.

For whichever interpretation of the War of 1948 becomes dominant among Westerners will decide their sympathies, and therefore the probability of survival for the Jewish State and the Jewish people. Since, as always, the fate of the Jews is fraught with grave consequences for Western and Islamic civilization, and hence today also for the entire planet, our global future will likely be decided in the Land of Israel (just like the prophets foretold—go figure). It is a grave danger to us all, therefore, that great multitudes of Western leftists have been socialized by their university professors to adopt the Arab Narrative.

We have urgent work before us. We need, I believe, a rigorous anthropology of the left, one that fully investigates, in historical context, the left’s discursive moral framework or grammar. Such an investigation will demonstrate, I claim, that the following proposition is true:

The embrace of the Arab Narrative has broken the entire moral logic of the left.

I believe I can demonstrate this to leftists within the logic of their own leftist grammar. And that is what I will do in this series.

As a necessary preliminary, I will first transparently explain leftist grammar in a way that will elicit little or no disagreement from leftists. Then I will begin presenting historical facts (I expect more controversy there). I hope that leftists will 1) check my footnotes, and 2) come back with counterarguments or claims of evidence. We can hash it out and lay this issue to rest.

Then we can reunite the West.

If you’d like to help, then please circulate this series with any leftists you consider intelligent and who support the Arab Palestinians against the Israeli Jews. Let the reckoning—on leftist terms, and by leftist rules—begin!