Upton Sinclair’s novel The Jungle depicts the suffering of industrial workers in the Chicago meatpacking district in the early 20th century.

They were treated like slaves—or worse.

But why? Were the US bosses psychopathic?

The system of political capitalism, as some theorists have named it, or crony capitalism, as others call it, saw a full flowering in the United States in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Political capitalism was a well-integrated system created by the biggest industrial bosses as they reduced democratic government into a branch—a functional tool—of their business interests. This system famously included widespread graft plus police and military repression to control the workers. It also included, though this is not as well known, manipulation and clandestine consolidation of the media.

But the political capitalists had a thorn on their side: the muckrakers.

The muckrakers, as pioneers of investigative journalism, got busy shocking the middle classes in the United States with their exposés of political corruption at all levels. And they made known the abject suffering of industrial workers. As a consequence of their work, a widespread movement for reform developed that threatened to give direction to what the ‘robber barons’—as the biggest bosses came to be called—had long considered a potentially revolutionary situation.

The robber barons and their allies lost a lot of sleep over that possibility. One scholar of this period remarks that “the concept of labor problems—particularly in the singular as ‘the Labor Problem’—gained currency in the early 1880s and was soon regarded by many observers as the most serious domestic social issue in the country.” A prominent economist of that time, John R. Commons, put it this way in 1919: “ ‘If there is one issue that seems likely to overthrow our civilization, it is this issue of capital and labor.’ ”

That fear, a central feature of the times, sheds light, when properly understood, on the major political activities of the robber barons. In particular, it explains why they invested so heavily in what may be called the management of reality. I have claimed that the people who thus gained control over our reality are psychopaths.

As a contribution to that argument, I will here strive to familiarize you with the suffering of US industrial workers in the so-called Progressive Era, because this stuff has mostly been expunged from the standard historical education that US citizens receive. I will say a few words about that historical censorship first, and then I will give you a taste for what has been suppressed from our education.

The historical censorship

Immigrants, mostly from Europe, were the backbone of North American industrialization at the turn of the 20th century. If you need a statistic, consider that “more than two-thirds of workers in the manufacturing sector,” according to one scholarly estimate, “were of recent immigrant stock.”

Two thirds!

In Lies My Teacher Told Me, sociologist and historian James Loewen reports on his investigation of bias in the history textbooks that are employed in US schools and remarks on how the working conditions of these immigrant laborers are usually erased from these official narratives.

The ‘nation of immigrants’ theme is of course stressed, as it is central to the identity created for modern US citizens. “But when textbooks tell the immigrant story,” writes Loewen,

“they emphasize Joseph Pulitzer, Andrew Carnegie, and their ilk—immigrants who made supergood. Several textbooks apply the phrases rags to riches or land of opportunity to the immigrant experience. Such legendary successes were achieved, to be sure, but they were the exceptions, not the rule.”

For a lot of people, the rule was rags to rags or rags to death. Yet, textbooks strive to “present immigrant history as another heartening confirmation of America as the land of unparalleled opportunity.”

A very different picture emerges from the muckraking journalists who documented the lives and tribulations of these immigrant laborers. Upton Sinclair (1878-1968), a leading muckraker, gave the middle-class public a window into their suffering in his well-researched novel The Jungle, published in 1906, which describes life in the Chicago stockyards.

The Jungle quickly “sold out in nearly every bookstore across the country” and transfixed the United States, becoming the center of a heated policy battle. I will briefly summarize its contents below. As you read, please keep in mind that the experiences of coal miners, steelworkers, and so on, which Sinclair also chronicled, were different only in the specific details of each industry, but quite similar in terms of the indignities and raw suffering.

The successful immigrant—myth and reality

Take yourself now to the context of Lithuanian peasants in the early 20th century, where Sinclair’s story begins.

Like people all over Europe, these peasants have heard that in America fortunes can be made, an idea that takes on the proportions of a myth—a moral story, not necessarily based in reality, that organizes a worldview and inspires men and women to action. This myth is layered with personal tales, of course: stories of success that filter back from people they know, or from someone whom an acquaintance—or perhaps a relative of an acquaintance—knows. Or… claims to know.

Such stories make the European poor dream.

They have no way to verify these second-hand, third-hand, fourth-hand stories. Information at this time is not what economists call ‘efficient.’ These are not sophisticated people. They’ve never heard of ‘selection bias,’ for example. And it is a cruel selection bias that operates here—natural selection. Only the success stories filter back because the failures cannot share their tales (they are lost or dead).

And then there is what these European peasants can see with their own eyes: inspired by this myth of American success, masses of European poor are packing up, getting on ships, and leaving. That’s evidence of American success, no? It seems sometimes as if the whole of Europe is emptying out and moving to the United States. What are all those people doing, getting on those ships, if they are not headed for something better? This is an influential argument. The peasants still in Lithuania can hardly wait to join them!

Inspired thus, our protagonist, a young Jurgis Rudkus, and a few relatives and acquaintances from his town, all decide collectively to go, as a solidary group that will scratch each other’s backs. They are clinging to the news that has trickled back about one Jokubas Szedvilas, who, they’ve heard, made it big in America—in the stockyards of Chicago.

That’s all they know. They’ve heard that Szedvilas made good. And this legend of one man enjoying some success in America gets these peasants, threatened always by famine, to tear themselves from the Europe and, like storied heroes, strike it across the Atlantic seeking the Promised Land: the stockyards of Chicago!

The problems begin almost at once.

To embark, they get ‘assistance’ from an agent who swindles them out of “a good deal of their precious savings”—everything they have in the world. And once in New York, for symmetry, they are swindled again, this time by a man in blue uniform (they don’t know any better; they can’t speak English), who takes them into a hotel and holds them hostage until they pay “enormous charges.” In a matter of days they have learned to stand “in deadly terror of any sort of person in official uniform.”

And yet it is a Chicago policeman who gives them succor after they finally arrive in that city. He finds them one night “cowering in the doorway of a house” and so “pitiable in their helplessness,” as they know not further what to do or where to go. A good portion of their life savings is now gone—swindled. They have no place to stay. They don’t speak English. They know not what to do. They are waiting to die, really. But they huddle one another, true to the promise they made in Lithuania that they would stick together in this adventure. The policeman takes them to the station, gets them an interpreter, and puts them on a trolley to the stockyards.

But has he done them a favor?

On the trolley car, Jurgis and fellow travelers sit and stare out the window, and as they move they see street after street roll by and disappear, “and on each side of it one uninterrupted row of wretched little two-story frame buildings.” Endlessly repeated.

“Down every side street they could see, it was the same—never a hill and never a hollow, but always the same endless vista of ugly and dirty little wooden buildings. Here and there would be a bridge crossing a filthy creek, with hard-baked mud shores and dingy sheds and docks along it; here and there would be a railroad crossing, with a tangle of switches, and locomotives puffing, and rattling freight cars filing by; here and there would be a great factory, a dingy building with innumerable windows in it, and immense volumes of smoke pouring from the chimneys, darkening the air above and making filthy the earth beneath. But after each of these interruptions, the desolate procession would begin again—the procession of dreary little buildings.”

Soon this lifeless tableau will stick in the memories of these immigrants as a heavenly vision. For the approach to the stockyards becomes a scene that, had he seen it, might have inspired Tolkien’s vision of Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee entering Mordor.

“ … [T]hey had begun to note the perplexing changes in the atmosphere. It grew darker all the time, and upon the earth the grass seemed to grow less green. Every minute, as the train sped on, the colors of things became dingier; the fields were grown parched and yellow, the landscape hideous and bare. And along with the thickening smoke they began to notice another circumstance, a strange, pungent odor. … Now, sitting in the trolley car, they realized that they were on their way to the home of it—that they had traveled all the way from Lithuania to it. …[H]alf a dozen chimneys, tall as the tallest of buildings, touching the very sky—and leaping from them half a dozen columns of smoke, thick, oily, and black as night. It might have come from the center of the world, this smoke, where the fires of the ages still smolder. It came as if self-impelled, driving all before it, a perpetual explosion. It was inexhaustible; one stared, waiting to see it stop, but still the great streams rolled out. They spread in vast clouds overhead, writhing, curling; then, uniting in one giant river, they streamed away down the sky, stretching a black pall as far as the eye could reach.”

Packingtown. Their new home.

Against all odds, by chance, and right away, they find Szedvilas, that icon of success whose fame had trickled back to Lithuanian and made them dream, “the mythical friend who had made his fortune in America.”

Fortune. The truth is this: Szedvilas didn’t die and he didn’t go broke. Or not yet—he runs a delicatessen that will soon be mortgaged for two hundred dollars to pay several months’ overdue rent. Packingtown will claim Szedvilas too. But I get ahead of myself. For now, this meeting lifts the spirits. All is well. They made it!

Packingtown

They will sleep, like almost all immigrants here, in a boardinghouse worse than anything they’ve experienced in Lithuania, in a large room, where “mattresses would be spread upon the floor in rows—and there would be nothing else in the place except a stove.” But this is the Chicago summer, and so, unable to bear the heat inside, they sleep, like everybody else in Packingtown, outside!

Outside has its own miseries. The street is like a scene from an unfinished and abandoned construction site, cratered and lumped like the moon, for

“there were no pavements—there were mountains and valleys and rivers, gullies and ditches, and great hollows full of stinking green water (…) [T]he swarms of flies which hung about the scene, literally blackening the air, and the strange, fetid odor which assailed one’s nostrils, a ghastly odor, of all the dead things of the universe.”

There is no escaping this smell. It is constantly there, everywhere.

“It impelled the visitor to questions and then the residents would explain, quietly, that all this was ‘made’ land, and that it had been ‘made’ by using it as a dumping ground for the city garbage.”

Yes, waste of all sorts that will not be contained, living refuse, crawling its way back up as it rots and bubbling forth to replace the air itself—to avenge its burial.

But no matter. There are jobs here—high-paying jobs, or so they seem to Jurgis. Though “the cruel fact” will soon be reckoned that “this land of high wages… was also a land of high prices, and that in it the poor man was almost as poor as in any other corner of the earth.”

But for now, Jurgis is optimistic. Ecstatic. His large frame, powerful muscles, and big hands are wanted. He finds a job.

The first job

The job Jurgis finds is to corral into a trap, by swinging a stiff broom made of twigs, the hot entrails removed from cattle as each is successively disemboweled, while around him a million pigs squeal and a million cows bray to their deaths, as if all the streetcars in the world together were screeching to a stop on iron wheels over iron rails, yet never came to rest, screeching on, deranging everything, never giving your ears or your mind a rest, like a thick substance you can touch and breathe. Like the heat! The unbelievable heat of the Chicago summer, pressing down like molasses.

But you must pay attention, for the stockyard is an assembly line—or, rather, a disassembly line—on which animals must be killed and dismembered fast. Fast.

“…there was never one instant’s rest for a man, for his hand or his eye or his brain. Jurgis saw how they managed it; there were portions of the work which determined the pace of the rest, and for these they had picked men whom they paid high wages, and whom they changed frequently. You might easily pick out these pacemakers, for they worked under the eye of the bosses, and they worked like men possessed. This was called ‘speeding up the gang,’ and if any man could not keep up with the pace, there were hundreds outside begging to try.”

It all comes as a shock to Jurgis. But it does not yet kill his spirit. After all, it is a job. And other members of his Lithuanian party get jobs too. There is a surge of optimism. They buy a house. A beautiful house! Freshly painted. New. Everything left of their collective savings goes to the down payment.

The house

The house is another scam, of course. They haven’t bought anything; it’s a lease. Miss one payment, lose the house. And the house is rotting; the fresh paint is expert makeup, a sexy lie to hide age and decay.

The real estate people know how to dazzle ignorant peasants from Europe. Nothing could be easier. And they know that Packingtown will soon break these pitiful Lithuanians—some will soon be dead, others begging, and the rest, unable to keep up the payments, will forfeit the house. To hide again the returning ooze of rot, the house will receive a new coat of bright paint in happy colors, ready for the next party of gullible immigrants to water their mouths over, inhabit, and die. A good business.

Our Lithuanian friends don’t know this. Neither do they know that the house, sooner or later, is sure to make them sick.

“How could they know that there was no sewer to their house, and that the drainage of fifteen years was in a cesspool under it?”

Later they will learn that at least four families have lived and been destroyed in that house, and in each family at least one person developed tuberculosis. And while they wait to get sick, they endure the vermin, crawling everywhere, infesting everything, making your own skin and hair a constant misery.

And if not the house, then something else will make them sick, for the whole neighborhood is built on human refuse, and its inhabitants eat stuff that food companies, with impunity, water down and adulterate.

But if all that doesn’t get them (though it will), there is always the winter. It’s coming, always coming. And Chicago’s winter is far worse than Chicago’s hellish summer. It will prove impossible to keep warm.

The winter

The first to go is Jurgis’ father, frail old Antanas, who out of pride has insisted in getting a job. He works in the room where the men prepare the beef for canning and is charged with slopping the leftover pieces of meat, after the vats have been emptied on the floor.

“This floor was filthy, yet they set Antanas with his mop slopping the ‘pickle’ into a hole that connected with a sink, where it was caught and used over again forever; and if that were not enough, there was a trap in the pipe, where all the scraps of meat and odds and ends of refuse were caught, and every few days it was the old man’s task to clean these out, and shovel their contents into one of the trucks with the rest of the meat!”

Yes, it all becomes canned food for the middle classes; a profit in every lowly, dirty dreg.

The winter comes and it quickly makes Antanas deathly ill, for “the place where he worked was a dark, unheated cellar, where you could see your breath all day, and where your fingers sometimes tried to freeze.” A sick worker gets no compassion from his employers—still less compensation! What he does get is this: he gets fired. So Antanas becomes a drain on Jurgis and the others. Then he dies. That proves expensive, too. But the long Chicago winter is not finished. It has only begun.

There is no heating for the workers.

“On the killing beds you were apt to be covered with blood, and it would freeze solid; if you leaned against a pillar, you would freeze to that, and if you put your hand upon the blade of your knife, you would run a chance of leaving your skin on it.”

This is how they work. And they must keep up the pace, too. There is nothing to do but to wrap yourself in something, anything.

“The men would tie up their feet in newspapers and old sacks, and these would be soaked in blood and frozen, and then soaked again, and so on, until by nighttime a man would be walking on great lumps the size of the feet of an elephant.”

But the bosses are merciless. Any attempt by these workers—these slaves—to heat themselves is treated as shirking. So they have to be careful, wait for a propitious moment.

“Now and then, when the bosses were not looking, you would see [the workers] plunging their feet and ankles into the steaming hot carcass of the steer, or darting across the room to the hot-water jets.”

But this is not yet the cruelest thing. No.

“The cruelest thing of all was that nearly all of them—all of those who used knives—were unable to wear gloves, and their arms would be white with frost and their hands would grow numb, and then of course there would be accidents.”

And the human blood would join the bovine. For

“with men rushing about at the speed they kept up on the killing beds, and all with butcher knives, like razors, in their hands—well, it was to be counted as a wonder that there were not more men slaughtered than cattle.”

Are we to marvel that these people all become alcoholics? At lunch time Whiskey Row is out there, waiting for them, with some two-hundred saloons to taunt their addled spirits with names like ‘Home Circle’ and ‘Cosey Corner,’ promising, in colorful signs, ‘hot pea soup and boiled cabbage’ and ‘Sauerkraut and hot frankfurters.’ “And there was always a hot stove, and a chair near it, and some friends to laugh and talk with.” But, mostly, there is a hot stove.

“There was only one condition attached—you must drink. If you went in not intending to drink, you would be put out in no time, and if you were slow about going, like as not you would get your head split open with a beer bottle in the bargain.”

So you drink. And after drinking and eating, more work. And then, at night, finally, you come home.

But you don’t sleep—not really. For the cold now sinks into your very bones.

“It would come, and it would come; a grisly thing, a specter born in the black caverns of terror; a power primeval, cosmic, shadowing the tortures of the lost souls flung out to chaos and destruction. It was cruel iron-hard; and hour after hour they would cringe in its grasp, alone, alone. There would be no one to hear them if they cried out; there would be no help, no mercy. And so on until morning—when they would go out to another day of toil, a little weaker, a little nearer to the time when it would be their turn to be shaken from the tree.”

Shit happens. People begin to lose their jobs.

Not Jurgis, at first. He pulls hard for everybody, to feed those who’ve lost their jobs. But Jurgis, too, finally sprains an ankle so bad that for months he cannot walk. He becomes unemployed.

And then, just like that, our Lithuanian immigrants are defeated. Quickly, too. They’ll struggle on, though, for a bit.

Jurgis goes the extra mile

For the sake of the group, to keep up the payments on the house, Jurgis tries everything before he is quite done. A pathetic hero, but a hero nonetheless, who descends into the very bowel of the meat industry to do the most unspeakable job of all, making fertilizer; a job considered by many “worse than even starving to death,” whose description will strain the credulity of my readers. And he becomes subhuman.

“The fertilizer works of Durham’s lay away from the rest of the plant. Few visitors ever saw them, and the few who did would come out looking like Dante, of whom the peasants declared that he had been into hell. To this part of the yards came all the ‘tankage’ and the waste products of all sorts; here they dried out the bones—and in suffocating cellars where the daylight never came you might see men and women and children bending over whirling machines and sawing bits of bone into all sorts of shapes, breathing their lungs full of the fine dust, and doomed to die, every one of them, within a certain definite time. […] That others were at work he knew by the sound, and by the fact that he sometimes collided with them; otherwise they might as well not have been there, for in the blinding dust storm a man could not see six feet in front of his face. When he had filled one cart he had to grope around him until another came, and if there was none on hand he continued to grope till one arrived. In five minutes he was, of course, a mass of fertilizer from head to feet; they gave him a sponge to tie over his mouth, so that he could breathe, but the sponge did not prevent his lips and eyelids from caking up with it and his ears from filling solid. He looked like a brown ghost at twilight—from hair to shoes he became the color of the building and of everything in it, and for that matter a hundred yards outside it. The building had to be left open, and when the wind blew Durham and Company lost a great deal of fertilizer. Working in his shirt sleeves, and with the thermometer at over a hundred, the phosphates soaked in through every pore of Jurgis’ skin, and in five minutes he had a headache, and in fifteen was almost dazed. The blood was pounding in his brain like an engine’s throbbing; there was a frightful pain in the top of his skull, and he could hardly control his hands. Still …he fought on, in a frenzy of determination; and half an hour later he began to vomit—he vomited until it seemed as if his innards must be torn into shreds. A man could get used to the fertilizer mill, the boss had said, if he would make up his mind to it; but Jurgis now began to see that it was a question of making up his stomach. […] Jurgis had made his home a miniature fertilizer mill a minute after entering. The stuff was half an inch deep in his skin—his whole system was full of it, and it would have taken a week not merely of scrubbing, but of vigorous exercise, to get it out of him. As it was, he could be compared with nothing known to men … He smelled so that he made all the food at the table taste, and set the whole family to vomiting; for himself it was three days before he could keep anything upon his stomach—he might wash his hands, and use a knife and fork, but were not his mouth and throat filled with the poison?”

And yet Jurgis does get used to it, after a fashion. His head never stops aching, but it gets less bad. And he is finally able to eat again. He suffers, but he works, and he does not die. And that is a miracle—that Jurgis is not (yet) utterly destroyed.

In the end, however, even these heroics are for naught. Young Ona, Jurgis’ wife, in secret becomes a prostitute. She is forced into it by her employer, but then she goes along, for otherwise they cannot make the payments on the house. But Jurgis finds out one day. He beats the man who forced her and is thrown in jail. They lose the house. Ona dies.

Broken at last, after getting out Jurgis abandons the other survivors in his group and becomes a traveling hobo.

But we shall not follow him there; our purpose was to describe the Chicago stockyards.

Upton Sinclair’s purpose

If you consider what you are reading—if you take a moment seriously to imagine this level of suffering that I have just described, as The Jungle demands that you do—it hits you like a wrecking ball, as it hit the author, who would “sometimes break down in crying fits because the material was so troubling…”

The novel, writes Sinclair biographer Kevin Mattson, is

“infused with Sinclair’s earlier romantic impulse. He called The Jungle the ‘result of an attempt to combine the best of two widely different schools; to put the [gothic] content of Shelley into the form of Zola.’ ”

Mary Shelley is the author of Frankenstein. Emile Zola was the famous French novelist who denounced the awful conditions of the poor in nineteenth century France; Sinclair wanted to match him in America. And he wanted to match Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of the immortal Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Hence,

“[The Jungle] was also tinged by moralism, since Sinclair wanted it to be ‘identical’ with Uncle Tom’s Cabin, the famous antislavery novel that tugged at the sentimentalism of the American middle class to show how inhumane the peculiar institution of slavery really was.”

And there was a larger issue in this parallel, because, who is to say whether the experience of Jurgis Rudkus and his fellow travelers was better or worse than slavery?

There is no defending slavery, of course, but these European immigrants were to be used—quickly—and then discarded. The relationship between the industrial bosses and their workers lacked even the proprietary interest—born of an economic incentive—of a master towards human chattel. Or at least that was a popular argument in the South, where Sinclair hailed from.

“Southern writers during the antebellum period, like George Fitzhugh, for instance, delighted in telling northerners that they were no better than the South—‘cannibals all!’—since wage work was more degrading than slavery. Sinclair himself believed that southern slaves had it better than wage earners.”

And such was Sinclair’s mindset when he embarked on his investigation of the Chicago stockyards. “But he had taken the time,” writes Mattson, “to do the research to justify his regional prejudices.”

Thus, in his ambition to match Harriet Beecher-Stowe, Sinclair clearly wanted people to see unskilled wage labor at least as something comparable to slavery. From the phenomenal success of his novel, it appears that he succeeded.

Is Sinclair’s portrait true to life?

The story of Jurgis Rudkus and his friends and family is fictionalized. But that does not make it sociologically untrue. Upton Sinclair became influential precisely because he carefully researched his descriptions of life in the Chicago stockyards, as he did for other categories of industrial laborers.

He was hardly alone in thus describing the life in the Chicago stockyards.

Immediately prior to The Jungle, Adolph Smith had published in 1904, in the highly regarded medical journal The Lancet, “a series of articles … attacking sanitary and especially working conditions in the American packing houses.” And the following year, Success Magazine “published an article on diseased meat and packer use of condemned animals.” Neither article produced a public outcry, but Smith became an important resource for Sinclair.

In addition to these sources, Sinclair relied on “numerous social workers [who] helped him get in contact with workers and explore the underside of [Chicago],” writes Mattson. The major events in the lives of Rudkus and company were stitched together from the testimonies of these laborers and social workers, and from Sinclair’s own observations. In total, Sinclair spent “seven weeks of interviews and observation in the stockyard area,” building a picture of “the working conditions, filth, and gore of the packing industry.”

When the manuscript was done, there was the problem of finding a publisher.

“Not all publishers would have the guts … There was the obvious fear of legal reprisal with a novel such as this, and when he sensed cold feet on the part of the first publisher he approached, Sinclair prepared for self-publication. Then Doubleday said they’d entertain publication so long as a lawyer could confirm Sinclair’s assertions. The lawyer traveled to Chicago and met with a friend at the Chicago Tribune, who told him Sinclair was a liar. The lawyer’s next stop was the publicity department of a meatpacker who said, ‘Oh, The Jungle! Yes, I know that book. I read it and prepared a 32-page report on it for a friend on the Chicago Tribune.’ Doubleday then rushed the book into print … The publisher had made a smart choice. The book became a literary event never before seen.”

Then there was a presidential investigation.

Historian Gabriel Kolko points out that “Roosevelt had been sent a copy of The Jungle before its publication, but took no action after it was released. … Roosevelt was dragged into the matter only after Senator Albert J. Beveridge presented a new [meat] inspection bill in May, 1906.” At this point, it became important for Roosevelt to address Sinclair’s book. After all, everybody was reading it—this was serious. As summarized by Mattson: