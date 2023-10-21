Is the UN colluding with the terrorists?
Do they support attacks against Palestinian children?
These questions are important.
I can already hear the objections. What’s the matter with me?
Haven’t I heard—they’ll insist—that the UN, the collection of governments from around the world, loves the Palestinians more than any other human?
And to support this they’ll make the following comparison:
The UN, they’ll tell me, has almost double the number of employees taking care of the Palestinian refugees than it does for those from other places.1 And the UN spends more on the Palestinian refugees than it spends for refugees elsewhere. Not because Palestinian refugees are more numerous, mind you. According to the UN, non-Palestinian refugees and displaced persons around the world are a total of 74 million; the Palestinians are 5.6 million.2 But on a per-refugee basis the UN spends on Palestinians double what it spends on others.3
Not only that. According to Wikipedia, “UNRWA is the only UN agency dedicated to helping refugees from a specific region or conflict.” In fact, it is “the only UN agency”—whether for refugees or anything else—“whose area of operation is not global but regional, and that deals with a single group of people.”4 This is done exclusively for the Arab Palestinians.
Isn’t it obvious—my adversaries will ask—that if you want to get UN assistance the best thing to be is an Arab Palestinian? Doesn’t this demonstrate that the UN supports—and most dearly—the Arab Palestinians?
And if that weren’t enough, they will add, the UN inflates to the maximum imaginable the population of ‘Palestinian refugees,’ because they’ve included in this category any Arab or Muslim who was allegedly harmed by the War of 1948 and who had arrived in British Mandate Palestine (from wherever) just two years before that war. (All of their descendants are also included, and this inheritance of refugee status is something that the UN only does for Palestinians.)
They’ll see me drawing breath and—without even waiting for my argument—they’ll rush to object that they’re not finished, because the more than 30,000 employees of UNRWA are almost all Palestinian. So, beyond what is distributed, UNRWA is—in and of itself—a grand project to assist the Palestinian population.
And then, with self-satisfied indignation, my adversaries will at last want to know: So what am I complaining about?
I don’t give a damn. I’m gonna complain.
This article will explain how the UN is destroying the Palestinian children.
Hamas and the UN together destroy Palestinian children
Here follows a summary based on a careful documentation put together by Palestinian Media Watch:
“Hamas employs minors for suicide attacks and other forms of terrorist activity, sometimes giving them money or promising to pay their families. Hamas uses Gaza schools and kindergartens as missile storage and launching sites; children’s facilities protect terrorists from the Israeli fire. A vivid 15-second video shows how they force small boys to screen adult fighters from Israeli snipers. Even Arab sources complain that the Islamists use ‘human shields and hide behind them, without mercy for their children.’ ”5
Why are Hamas terrorists using Arab Palestinian children as shields? It’s obvious: for the terrorists, an Arab Palestinian child is worth more dead—for the propaganda value—than alive and flourishing.
But because a properly effective human shield does not resist its mission, Hamas schools indoctrinate the children to participate joyfully in their self-destruction. And this has been achieved: “Polls show,” writes the same article, “that between 72 percent and 80% of Palestinian children yearn to die as martyrs; independent psychology research confirms these numbers.” They destroy the minds of these kids so they can later destroy their bodies.
Who’s outraged? The UN? No, not the UN. Not even a little bit.
The UN publishes a “list of armies and guerrilla groups that kill and maim children in conflicts worldwide,” but the “Palestinian militants”—as the New York Times genteelly calls them—have never been included “in the annual report on rights violations.”6
Why not?
And what about the ‘Child Soldiers Global Report – Occupied Palestinian Territories,’ created by an NGO called Child Soldiers International? I ask because UNHCR—the UN—publishes this report in its Refworld website.7 Does this report complain, perchance, about the massive recruitment of children to the ranks of Hamas terrorists? About the children who are employed in terrorist attacks—including suicide bombings? About the kids who are used as human shields for the Hamas terrorists?
Nope. Not a bit. Zero mention of any of that.
I was able to find in the 2004 report, however, one mention—just one—of the phrase human shield. It goes like this: “The Israeli armed forces were reported to have used [Palestinian] children as human shields” (my emphasis).8 They write in the plural, but they are talking about one kid—just one. And the accusation is obviously false (consult the footnote). But that will not make the authors of this report waver, who have accepted this accusation without any documentation.9
(Why is the UN publishing such reports on its website? Isn’t the UN evaluating the quality of what it publishes? I don’t believe the disclaimer included gets them off the hook. This is serious stuff. The UN should only traffic with organizations that are serious. The webpage for Child Soldiers International no longer even exists.)
The same report accuses that “The Israeli intelligence services (Shabak) continually seek to recruit children as informants,” and to this end, it says, Israelis torture these children when they are detained for engaging in anti-Israeli violence. Now think about this: a recruited informant is someone who goes back into the enemy population. Is it likely that children who were tortured by the Israelis will stay loyal informants? Just ask Mossab Hassan Youssef, the most famous Israeli recruit: the Israelis recruited him by being kind to him. (Duh.)
Who would even think to write that the Israelis torture Arab Palestinian children to recruit them? Only someone so used to recruiting those very children with torture and fear that other ways of recruiting them can no longer be imagined—an Arab Palestinian terrorist. Big surprise: I poke around and I find that the ‘information’ to accuse the Israelis of torture comes from the Palestinian terrorists, who, via an NGO, are apparently formally linked to the UN. These are the terrorists of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP.10
The PFLP is “the second-largest of the groups forming the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO].” The PFLP has been responsible for some the most famous and terrible PLO terrorist attacks.
Hm. The UN does not seem interested in protecting Arab Palestinian children. Just the opposite.
Okay, but since we’re already talking about the PLO, let’s pivot there.
PLO/Fatah—also with UN help—likewise destroys Palestinian children
PLO/Fatah—now better known as the ‘Palestinian Authority’—is, by contrast with Hamas, supposed to be interested in negotiating peace with Israel. That’s what the media and the academics say.
Is that so? But then how to explain that last Friday the ‘Palestinian Authority’ circulated an official document with “basic elements” for the Friday sermon that included quotations from the Qur’an with incitements to kill Jews?
The Arab Palestinians in the mosques who receive these messages have already been indoctrinated by that same ‘Palestinian Authority,’ which, thanks to the Oslo Accords of 1993-94, entered Israel to govern the Arabs in Judea & Samaria (‘West Bank’), making a pretense of having abandoned terrorism. Since then they have been indoctrinating the Arab Palestinian population. This has been going on now for a generation (2023-1993 = 30 years).
The dramatic expression of this indoctrination can be seen today in the schools of the ‘Palestinian Authority’ in Judea & Samaria, where young children learn to say—under the proud gaze of their terrorist tutors—that their biggest ambition for when they are ‘grownups’ is to become a shahid, that is, a ‘martyr’ who destroys their own life in order to take with them a few Jews.11
In its television channel, the ‘Palestinian Authority’ proudly boasts an interview with these kids who have just recently learned to talk but who understand already how glorious it will be to destroy their own lives killing Jews, their ‘enemies.’
You have to see this to believe it.
What I found most painful was a program for children where the ‘tutor,’ an older girl, speaks to two girls of about 5 (at most). Below the video I have a transcription of the key moment.
TUTOR: What does a policeman12 do?
MUPPET [with a shrill voice]: He catches thieves and people who make trouble.
TUTOR: And shoots Jews. Right?
GIRLS [smiling]: Yes.
TUTOR: You want to be like him?
GIRLS [Nodding with their heads].
TUTOR: Allah willing, when you grow up.
GIRL: So that I can shoot Jews.
MUPPET [exclaims with happiness]
TUTOR: All of them? All of them?
GIRL [smiling]: Yes.
TUTOR: Very good.
All of them. From an early age they learn what the final goal is: genocide. To that end, also from an early age, the kids are trained as soldiers.
On the latter question, of military training for Arab Palestinian children, the UN refers us once again to Child Soldiers International, whose 2001 document claims that “There is no military training in regular schools [of the ‘Palestinian Authority’].”
Those schools are anything but ‘regular.’ In any case, the document immediately concedes:
“However, in the summer of 2000 it was estimated that nearly 50,000 children were enrolled in military-style camps, which included military discipline rules and training in the use of light arms. These were mostly organised by a government organization [of the ‘Palestinian Authority’], the Political Guidance and Training Unit.”13
These are summer camps:
“The New York Times reported that more than 25,000 Palestinian children in a single summer attended a camp that taught boys the practice of kidnaping and ambushing, as well as how to operate firearms and other skills for guerilla war.”14
We are not speaking of Hamas, but of the ‘Palestinian Authority.’
Once again you have to see this to believe it. A very useful video shows Yasser Arafat (leader of PLO/Fatah) issuing the challenge, ‘Give me proof!’, to a Spanish woman who asks him about the military training he imposes on Palestinian children. The rest of the video presents the evidence.
Another video shows how they make the children march with belts of explosives and fake weapons.
When convenient, these same children are employed as suicide bombers. Their parents, uncles, teachers—all of them indoctrinated by the same system—offer them up proudly to be human sacrifices.15
To motivate massive participation—whether active, as secondary support, or as moral support— in the terrorist attacks, the ‘Palestinian Authority’ pours enormous quantities of money, as a main priority, in making terrorism a sure path—almost the only path—to enrichment and prestige for Palestinian families, as historian and journalist Edwin Black has documented.16
A famous saying (attributed to Golda Meir, Israeli prime minister) has expressed it best: “Peace will come when the Arabs will love their own children more than they hate us.”
Nobody is concerned about this?
All of the material alluded to here has been available for many years and can be easily accessed (by those interested in looking). It’s all out there for journalists, NGO activists, and government functionaries from all over the world to peruse, including representatives of the various governments at the UN. Where, then, I ask myself, are the mournful advocates of the Arab Palestinians to denounce this attack against entire generations of children?
What a lot of noise we heard—and well done—against the pederastic Catholic priests! Obviously Catholic children have genuine defenders. But isn’t this even worse? These people are killing the Palestinian children. Why isn’t anyone defending them?
Is it possible that nobody is offended that these children should be taught (on TV! in school!) to desire and love their own death? Can it be true that nobody is outraged to see that, from a young age, they should be added to the ranks of terrorists on the pay of the ‘Palestinian Authority,’ and that they should sacrifice their minds, bodies, and lives on the altar of hate? Nobody?
No—it would be wrong to say ‘nobody.’ I have seen plenty of concern from Israeli organizations such as Palestinian Media Watch and MEMRI. Those who work there are dedicated to monitoring the media and the schools of the Palestinian Authority, and they are almost the only ones to lament—with real grief—the destruction of the culture and the future of the Palestinian people.
And there are also some Arab Palestinians—completely abandoned by self-proclaimed ‘pro-Palestinian’ Westerners—who worry about their children and resist the program of indoctrination. Their ‘leaders’ bring death upon them to teach others that nobody can get out of line. Anybody who resists the Palestinian Authority is called a ‘collaborator’ (with the Israelis) and then gets a visit from their armed thugs (consult the footnote).17
The Muslim countries, which are more than 25% of the UN, are not concerned for these Palestinian children. In fact, Muslim countries have announced that they will not receive a single refugee from Gaza.
And the UN? The UN does not denounce. The UN covers up. The UN enables.
Here is the anecdote that is worth a thousand explanations: In 2015 it was discovered that Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza have been using, as weapons stores and missile-launching platforms, UNRWA’s—the UN’s—schools in Gaza.18
The UN did not denounce this; others did. And then the UN was forced to admit it. In other words, UNRWA—the UN—is not allied with the Arab Palestinians; it is allied with the Palestinian terrorists. The UN and Hamas agree to kill Palestinian children.
UPDATE 2023-10-26: And now UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said this:
“It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum. The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation.”
The UN secretary general is simply lying. There is no “suffocating occupation.” Israel never occupied Gaza—that was Egypt. Israel was merely forced to control Gaza after Egypt provoked a genocidal attack and then lost (War of 1967 / Six Day War). But even if it were fair to call Israeli control over Gaza—because Israel had to defend herself from an attempted genocide—an “occupation,” it ended in 2005, when Israel gave Gaza to the Arab Palestinians asking for nothing in return: it’s called the Gaza Disengagement. So, what occupation?
But Guterres is right about one thing: “the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum.” Very true. The Hamas attacks happened thanks to UN sponsorship of Hamas—the same sponsorship of Hamas that has been destroying the Arab Palestinian children.
UPDATE 2023-11-11: And there appears to be no mistake in that, because, as it turns out, schoolteachers at United Nations (UNRWA) schools in Gaza “celebrated the October 7th Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians on their social media accounts.” (Don’t expect to be told about that in the major media.)
Why aren’t people marching in the streets against the alliance of the UN with Hamas and PLO/Fatah? Doesn’t anyone care about the Arab Palestinian children?
UPDATE 2024-02-08: The latest—and again totally shocking—revelation about the UN is that UNRWA employees participated in the harrowing terrorists attacks of October 7th. This is yet another indication that UNRWA, as an institution, is in bed with the Hamas terrorists, the most vicious terrorists in the world.
Questions for my fellow Westerners
Could it be that the Arab Palestinians are not really interesting—as such—for almost anyone? Might all this ‘pro-Palestinian’ political ferment just be an attack against the Jews?
Is it perhaps the case that NGOs, Muslim governments, Big Media, jihadi terrorists, Western governments, the communist left, the progressive left, the moderate left, the extreme right, Neo-Nazis, many churches, the UN, etcetera, are all ‘in favor’ of the Palestinians because in truth they support anti-Jewish terrorism?
Are we still the same antisemitic civilization that, for centuries, has organized giant mass killings of Jews? Is this why the alleged ‘support for the Palestinians’ is expressed these days, in the streets of the West (goodness!) with violent attacks against Jewish civilians?
Could it be that we prefer to convince ourselves about the supposed perfidy of the Jews so that we, children of a ‘civilization’ that exterminates them, can once again—full of hypocrisy and sanctimony—lecture (and beat) them?
Are we so oppressed by the guilt and shame our own culture drags in its train that we need to claim the Jews will deserve the next mass killing in order to absolve ourselves for the Holocaust and everything that came before it? Really?
Can’t we find within ourselves a yearning, at least, to wake up and transcend our history?
I prefer to believe, for the benefit of our souls, that the violent antisemites—though very loud—are few, and that the rest of us have been profoundly disinformed by an antisemitic media system.
I prefer to believe that we have been victims—like the Palestinian children—of a vast psychological warfare program that is managing our reality.
But I am not too consoled by that. Because if Westerners do not wake up—now!—we will soon see the next great mass killing of Jews, once again organized—like the last one, in World War II—by the Western and Muslim power elites.
And we will all pay for that, for it will mean The Collapse of the West.
"Could it be that the Arab Palestinians are not really interesting—as such—for almost anyone? Might all this ‘pro-Palestinian’ political ferment just be an attack against the Jews?"
I have often asked that same question. It seems that "social justice" outcry for the "Palestinians" has been far larger and louder than the same for refugees, displaced populations, and oppressed people when other, non-Jewish governments are doing it. Where's the outcry for Acholi refugees from Northern Uganda? Where was the outcry for Mayan Indians when they were being genocided by Guatemala's right wing governments after United Fruit Company / Dole / CIA, etc overthrew their democratically-elected govt in 1954? It goes on and on. I have noticed that the Palestinians have been elevated to a special status, and why do I get the feeling it really has to do with a secret hatred of Jews? Like...do they really care for the Palestinians? Or do they just hate the Jews? I will be the first to say that Palestinian people are oppressed and have it bad, but it is at the hands of their own leadership and government: Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.