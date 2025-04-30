The Management of Reality

Eve
5d

Thank you for this carefully researched and documented analysis of the conflict between India and Pakistan. I learned so much about nuclear deterrence from you.

It does seem like the CIA and the entire US Intel Community has their fingerprints on just about every destructive event since World War II all over the world, including in America. This is what we Americans are up against and it appears like a Leviathan at times.

I think the only hope we have as a civilization is to reveal and expose the facts about the actions of this completely rogue agency, documenting the crimes in as much detail as possible, until the weight of all the facts begins to mobilize US patriots to overturn this terrorist and totalitarian "state" within a state that dictates to the entire government and thus to the American people what they want done and how they want it done. They control the MSM.

That is an area of hope also: Popularity of the MSM has never been this low in our history. People know they are the Fake News, and nobody cares what they say.

We are in a narrative war, and it is the IC dictating the narrative that Trump is losing support, and that Putin is the enemy of the world, etc. Nobody cares especially when the sources for their articles are "anonymous sources."

The Fake News Media IS LOSING THE NARRATIVE WAR.

More and more is being exposed about the CIA and its tentacles into every aspect of the US government, and how much destruction they have accomplished all paid for by US taxpayers.

You are helping us win the narrative war!

sean anderson
6d

The damned British also “seconded” General John “Pasha” Glubb to lead Jordanian troops in invading Judea and Samaria and in occupying Jerusalem during Israel’s War of Independence. Whilst his Arab troops were raping and murdering Jewish settlers at Kfar Etzion General Glubb was supposedly weeping over his losses among “my poor Arabs!” Albion has been a black hole of perfidy!

