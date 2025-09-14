If you didn’t read our previous article on Charlie Kirk, you may do so here:

WE ARE CHARLIE KIRK!

Charlie Kirk was a modern saint who invited everybody to peaceful dialogue, who eagerly met with his opponents in order to talk and think, who defended free-speech and the faculty of reason, the two greatest contributions of the modern, Judeo-Christian, Western, democratic Enlightenment.

In the wake of his assassination, gigantic vigils have emerged ALL OVER THE WORLD.

These are PEACEFUL vigils, and they have established that Charlie Kirk’s followers around the world are worthy of him. May God bless you all.

The media call us “fascists” for loving Charlie. They call us “far right.” Like they’ve done with the endlessly maligned Tommy Robinson, called a ‘fascist’ and ‘far right’ for loving his country and resisting jihadism.

Just watch how they describe Robinson’s vigil for Charlie Kirk:

But Charlie’s mourners are not destroying cities, making them burn. We hurt, but we want peace. Just like Charlie.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, however, the same people now shamefully cheering the assassination of a good man (and that has to be seen to be believed…), the same people calling us ‘fascists,’ went on a rampage and tore through various cities and burned them. And these people, who’ve been behaving like Hitler’s brownshirts, call themselves ‘anti-fascists.’

Reject this Orwellian inversion!

A fascist is someone who destroys free speech. A fascist is someone who engages in actual violence to intimidate those who disagree. A fascist is someone who murders Charlie Kirk because they don’t want him to speak. A fascist is someone who cheers that.

Stay true to Charlie. Defend the West by insisting in dialogue. Stay peaceful. We will teach the other side a tremendous lesson. We may even bring them along, just like Martin Luther King, may he also rest in peace, brought almost everyone along when he met violence with non-violent resistance.

One good thing is happening: in the wake of Charlie’s regrettable death: we are learning our true strength!! Just watch how many people are mourning him in the streets—of Britain! (And elsewhere…)

Aerial view of one portion of Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ vigil for Charlie Kirk. Image credit: The Guardian.

That’s just a tiny piece of it…! Watch the whole aerial video to get the scale of this vigil.

And that’s just London…

Keep at it. The West—not just the geographic West, or even the cultural West, but the IDEA of the West (they are mourning Charlie in South Korea…)—can still be saved. Just like Charlie believed.

