DESCRIPTION: I’ll start shooting if you start killing Iranians, Trump threatened. Very macho. Then the ayatollahs started killing Iranians. Um…, but the ayatollahs said they’d wouldn’t kill so many, Trump then told the amazed reporters. So I won’t move. What does this absurd behavior mean? In this podcast, I stack against the evidence two very different models of Donald Trump’s relationship to the Iranian ayatollahs, and I evaluate which one does better at explaining this evidence.

This presentation of my take on Trump’s policy toward Iran (see below) initiates a new MOR product: the weekly MOR English Podcast. It’ll be me, every Thursday, explaining something or other. This is a joy—because I do miss teaching. Of course, this experience is one way, but I plan to start an English community soon (at present, we have our hands full launching the Spanish one), and then we can interact in person, online.

Every podcast will have a short description of what I do in it, followed by the embedded video. And below that I will share some ‘further reading’ resources so that you can… read further.

The weekly MOR English Podcast airs LIVE every Thursday, at 12pm MEXICO CITY TIME on various channels, including Substack.

Then it is stored on the MOR English You Tube Channel (which already has lots of quality stuff—documentaries, interviews, podcasts—so check it out).

