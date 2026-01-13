The Management of Reality

The Management of Reality

Eve Bieber
I suppose that's why the stronger argument that Iran was building attack drones in Venezuella and China, Russia, and Iran depended on the illicit oil shipments from there to prop up their strength, wasn't used. To the average American the idea of Iranian drones attacking us, or Chinese military on our doorstep is a frightening concept, but not to the bosses.

They may have moved the Overton window, but I don't mind seeing things shaken up for a change. For too long, at least since the Obama serpent's presidency, the quiet of phony peace has enabled the most evil regimes on this planet to grow and thrive unhindered.

Hopefully, deprived of support from Russia and China, who are left struggling by this administration's action in Venezuella, the jihadist Iranian regime will soon topple (and, dare I hope, the CCP's toppling too will not be too far behind).

As to the bosses eventually using this as an excuse to remove a duly elected PM from Israel, I can see them trying. Certainly ever since Hussein BO was elected, the wish had been openly expressed by some in his administration, most notably the Samantha Powers hag.

However, past precedent indicates that Israel has never fought alone against overwhelming enemies. Modern Israel's very existence is miraculous all by itself, considering all the intrigues, efforts, and resources that have been devoted to its destruction. Added to this is its growth and thriving, even during the last two years of war, diplomatic isolation, threats of arrest against its PM following the worst, most demoralizing massacre that it had ever experienced and before it took retaliatory military action, as well as an almost universal arms embargo. G-d fights for Israel, something that none of its enemies, within and without, ever take into account.

Hannah W
No doubt the global bosses are looking for ways to ambush Israel. But I have a hard time seeing the Venezuela invasion and Maduro capture as a model.

No nation can apply any of Walz's Maduro rationale to Netanyahu -- claiming he is not a legitimate (democratically elected) leader, or that he's letting a nationwide drug cartel / crime ring run the economy (taking a cut of the profits), or that any nation's troops were killed by Israelis other than in recognized wars of self-defense. Not even the rabid anti-Israel ICC or their lackeys claim this.

Could some other international alliance become unhinged enough to force an irrational one-time redefinition of all the Venezuela factors, simply to justify an invasion of Israel to spirit Bibi off for a kangaroo trial with a predetermined verdict? Maybe. Anything is possible - even smashing the Overton Window altogether - if enough of the world goes insane with the "get Bibi" brain virus.

But I'd like to see those vigilantes the morning after they try it. Israel is different from Venezuela in other ways.

