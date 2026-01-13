Maduro is taken into US custody. Image credit: Associated Press .

Leer en español

My claim: Trump’s Venezuela move is a grammatical attack on Israel.

The political right has been grabbed by the throat of its hatred for communism.

They are being manipulated to support a discursive shift that will open the door for jihadi (or non-jihadi) States—with cover from the Western left—to attack Israel and say: ‘Only doing what Trump did!’

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani are both in on this; they are working it together for the same Deep State team.

This is first-rate psychological warfare (the right has been played… again).

On January 3, 2026, Donald Trump struck targets in Venezuela, including parts of Caracas, and captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife for prosecution in the United States.

Lots of people are for this—and strongly. For example, ordinary Venezuelans everywhere seem positively excited by Maduro’s exit.

Lots of people are against—and strongly. For example, Zohran Mamdani, the remarkably swashbuckling communist (‘democratic socialist’) mayor of New York. And his followers and admirers on the left.

I fear that those who are celebrating Nicolas Maduro’s capture will be disappointed. Trump is going to try a man who yells at the top of his voice to his followers that the late Hugo Chávez appears to him in the form of a little bird.

This guy needs medical attention, not a court of law. I can’t believe this loon was running anything. The real dictators, the people who pulled Maduro’s wires, the people who destroyed Venezuela while Maduro got the praise and the blame, Diosdado Cabello and Delcy Rodríguez—those are the guys that Trump left in charge. They’re still in power.

Now, amid all this brouhaha, lots of people are saying that what Trump just did is “unprecedented.” It is not. The removal of a head of state whom the US bosses do not want—that’s entirely normal. Sorry, but it is. Plenty of precedent for that: Guatemala, Panama, Iran, Granada, Libya, Iraq… (shall I go on?).

And there is even precedent for the specific argument invoked here. Once before, in 1989, the US government justified the use of military force to apprehend a foreign head of State on the grounds that a US court of law had issued a criminal indictment against him: Panamanian president Manuel Noriega.

So this is not unprecedented.

A more technical claim, however, is true: there is no legal—jurisprudential—precedent because no such legal consequence was established in Panama. Why not? Because the idea that one country—on the basis of its own court system—can use military force to arrest the sitting head of a foreign country was rejected by the international legal community. It was laughed out of the UN.

The UN’s rejection didn’t affect US behavior—but that’s power, not law.

Now, the Trump administration certainly is pushing for this principle—that the US can nab foreign heads of State if a US court issues an indictment!—to be recognized as a valid legal argument. They are trying to create a legal, jurisprudential, precedent. Naturally, they won’t succeed. But they know that. They are doing this, in my hypothesis, because the public effort to argue the case—the discursive act itself—creates a grammatical precedent. Political scientists would say the bosses are ‘moving the Overton window.’

“The Overton window is the range of subjects and arguments politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time. It is also known as the window of discourse.”

See? The Overton window is a grammatical concept. It belongs in the study of discursive grammar.

This is political science peeking into a science of grammatical regimes that deserves a very wide sociological application, not restricted to politics, and not restricted to the very specific ‘Overton window’ concept. Many interesting scholars and scientists have proposed this mode of analysis—yet it never takes off (not as formal science). I have made an extended argument in favor of a broad-based grammatical approach as fundamental for the social sciences, if you are interested. (And for an example of its deployment beyond the narrow ‘Overton window’ case, look no further than my last article, on the subject of Plato’s Allegory of the Cave.)

Briefly, this is what I claim. Our social life and behavior is very heavily regimented by explicit and—more often—implicit notions of grammatical ‘correctness’ that we navigate intuitively and expertly. Just as we speak our own native language with nary a care for the formal study of linguistics, we also perform our other grammars without even thinking about them. Because grammar comes to us naturally—in natural language and in other domains. We absorb grammars without even noticing. But if others do think consciously about this, if they study our social grammars to manipulate us, then we are at a serious disadvantage.

The bosses do study grammar—they have good reasons. The preservation of State power may be operationalized as the management of public outrage—you have to keep it below a critical level to stay in power (as the Iranian ayatollahs are now discovering). And public outrage is a function of extreme grammatical violations—violations of what the public considers sacred. This restraint of grammar on political behavior is weaker when speaking of foreign policy, but it matters there too. A lot. (Consult how the Vietnam War ended, for an example.) So the bosses care about grammar, and they study it.

For some purposes, the bosses harness grammatical processes without modifying them. This is when they manage your reality to make it seem as if they are honoring your Judeo-Christian values when they are doing the precise opposite.

Consider a textbook case: Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait. The US bosses rushed to punish the Iraqi dictator while pretending they cared about the sacrosanct principle of sovereignty (the very principle that US bosses just now ran over in Venezuela). ‘Sovereignty’ is all they had at that time, because Kuwait—like Qatar—is a jihadi monarchy brimming with kafala slaves. Kuwait is a criminal enterprise calling itself ‘a State.’ Moreover, the Kuwaitis—instigated by the US bosses—had been picking a fight with Saddam Hussein. But none of that was explained. When the US bosses went to war, they didn’t say to us, ‘Hey, look, we are protecting the World Jihad. We had Kuwait provoke Saddam Hussein so that we could neutralize non-jihadi Iraq and thus allow Iran—a major sponsor of World Jihad—to recover from the Iran-Iraq war (which Saddam Hussein won).’ They didn’t say that at all. What they said was this: ‘We are upholding the principle of sovereignty.’

See how that works? They didn’t convince us to support jihad—they didn’t modify our grammar. They didn’t even try. What they did was manage our reality to make it seem like they were doing something within our grammar: enforcing the sacrosanct principle of sovereignty in the international system of States. And they mostly got away with that because they control the mainstream media and academia (which really is a huge advantage).

But the bosses don’t always choose to manage our reality while holding constant the grammar. Sometimes they try and change the grammar itself. They intervene the meaning system to make possible certain statements or actions that were previously unsayable or undoable, perhaps even unthinkable. This is what political scientists mean by ‘moving the Overton window.’

The technique is like this: you move the Overton window by violating the relevant taboo, that is, by publicly pretending that the taboo does not exist. This creates uncertainty about the grammatical prohibition, which weakens it, making it possible for a few others—grammatical radicals with guts, but not quite as brave or as well-positioned as the original pioneer violator—to violate the taboo as well. This weakens the taboo further. And so on. The first violators will of course pay a social price—you have to be willing to pay this price to move the Overton window (this is much harder for individual citizens, who must sacrifice their lives, employment, or social networks; much easier for bureaucracies that employ clandestinely paid agents). By shattering the taboo, the pioneers demonstrate for others that the thing, whatever it was, in fact was thinkable—and even sayable. To move the Overton window is to create social permission, modifying the rules of discourse. It’s grammatical change.

And this is what matters: grammar. Because, as so often pointed out, there is really no such thing as effective international law—because there is no impartial enforcer. Right. But that does not remove grammar. And grammar matters. By changing the rules of the grammar, the bosses prepare the discursive ground for certain moves they are planning in the future.

Without my jargon, others besides me have noticed that Trump’s Venezuela move has ominous grammatical consequences. They have pointed out that perhaps top officeholders in Mexico should worry. For Donald Trump has said that he reserves the right to attack the Mexican cartels militarily, now officially designated enemy terrorist organizations. And Trump, who recently “floated the possibility of land incursions against drugs in Latin America,” has bullied the Mexican government to allow this. About the Mexican president, Trump has said that “[Claudia] Sheinbaum is a very brave woman, but Mexico is run by the cartels.” The implicit argument is that the cartels are the real government of Mexico, and that they have already declared terrorist war against the United States. Unlike the Maduro case, Trump is not (yet) accusing Sheinbaum of collaboration with the cartels, but what if he does?

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, President of Mexico. Image credit: CNN .

Yes, the grammatical consequences for Mexico are obvious. But, if you are like me, you may have been slower to spot the larger prize: the consequences for Israel. I didn’t see that coming. And I must confess—this is a masterful move. I have to hand it to the US bosses. I disagree with their values, but I am in awe of their evil expertise in matters grammatical.

For this is what they did: they grabbed the political right by the throat of their hatred for communism, and they manipulated many (even some Trump skeptics) to support something—the removal of Maduro—that now opens the door wide for jihadi (and other…) military attacks against Israel that, on Trump’s non-legal but grammatical precedent, will be alleged to be permissible. This will not be real law—it will be grammar. But grammar matters.

I will explain Trump’s grammatical move below. And I will show that Mamdani and Trump are not really opponents. It’s a show. Each contributes a key piece to the same, anti-Israeli grammatical structure. They are doing this together.

The antisemites have played us again…

Trump’s alleged legal precedent: Panama. (WHAT IS THE SAME?)

Once before, in December 1989, the US removed a Latin-American head of State—Panamanian president Manuel Noriega—on the grounds that US courts had issued criminal indictments against him for drug trafficking, racketeering, and money laundering.

Also included as a justification was the claim that the US was restoring democratic government. Throughout 1989, Noriega had annulled the results of a May presidential election that appeared to have been won by Guillermo Endara, and opposition figures were assaulted by Noriega’s forces. U.S. officials asserted that the invasion would help reinstate the legitimate, democratically elected government of Panama.

We are hearing such things again in the case of Venezuela. So there’s a similarity there.

I rush to point out that neither argument above constitutes a recognized legal basis for the use of force under the UN Charter. Let me say it plainly: the UN Charter does not recognize indictments for drug crimes by courts in country A against the head of state of country B as any kind of justification for country A to capture and try the president of country B! And neither does the UN Charter recognize “restoring democracy” as a reason to make war on another country.

Absent a Security Council resolution authorizing use of force, the UN Charter recognizes self-defense as the only legal reason, because, if you introduce any other reason, you are basically inviting States to make war on each other. And then all hell breaks loose.

That’s why, though the US bosses presented the two useless arguments above at the time of Noriega’s removal, the primary legal justification advanced was neither. The primary claimed justification was: “self‑defense under the UN Charter.”

And that’s what’s different this time.

Trump’s alleged legal precedent: Panama. (WHAT IS DIFFERENT?)

Back in 1989, the US bosses invoked Article 51 of the United Nations Charter on the grounds that one US Marine officer had been killed at a Panamanian roadblock, by which action, as the US interpreted it, the Panamanian government had implicitly declared war on the United States.

The principle invoked here was at least the applicable one: self-defense. But the effort to apply it didn’t rise above transparent nonsense. Self‑defense under Article 51 is intended for clear, ongoing armed attacks launched with State-level responsibility, rather than for sporadic clashes or isolated, low-level incidents (such as this one).

A garnish was added—in the register of political rhetoric—by claiming that the US government was allegedly protecting US nationals. This was equally vulnerable, as justification, to the objection that the US was reacting to one, isolated, low-level incident, not a sustained attack or campaign.

Everybody made fun of the US government’s justifications. Nobody bought them.

Okay, but the point is that, this time, in Venezuela, the US government didn’t even have one dead soldier to point to. There is simply no self-defense argument that the Trump administration can put together—not even a phony one.

It is important to keep that in mind, because the Trump administration is claiming that Panama is precedent for Venezuela. However, the principal argument in Panama was ‘self defense,’ which nobody took seriously then, and which does not repeat here.

So…

What is the Trump administration arguing in Venezuela?

This is how the United Nations summarizes the case made by the US ambassador to the UN:

“The United States rejected characterisations of its actions as military aggression, describing the operation as a targeted law enforcement measure facilitated by the military to arrest an indicted fugitive. Ambassador Michael Waltz said: Nicolás Maduro is not a legitimate head of State following disputed 2024 elections.

Saturday’s operation was necessary to combat narcotics trafficking and transnational organised crime threatening US and regional security.

Historical precedents exist, including the 1989 arrest of Panama’s former leader Manuel Noriega. ‘There is no war against Venezuela or its people. We are not occupying a country,’ he said. ‘This was a law-enforcement operation in furtherance of lawful indictments that have existed for decades.’ ”

In sum, the Trump administration is saying:

Maduro is not a legitimate head of state; the operation was to counter narcotics and organized crime; and the law‑enforcement frame—not self‑defense—is the claimed legal basis for action

This is a police action “in furtherance of lawful indictments” issued by a US court. And the alleged legal precedent for this sort of thing, they say, is “the 1989 arrest of Panama’s former leader Manuel Noriega.”

Meaning what? Meaning that the Trump administration is pretending that the law-enforcement argument invoked in 1989 created a legal precedent.

As mentioned above, the effort to turn this into a legal precedent will fail. This is transparent nonsense, and international law scholars universally consider it untenable. It is impossible to defend even the theory of an international system if the UN accepts the principle that you can use military force to arrest a foreign head of State merely because your own courts declared him a criminal!

But, like we also said, this does not matter to the Trump administration. They will try Maduro anyway. And the point of making this argument at the UN is not really to change the law, but to change the grammar.

And that’s where Zohran Mamdani comes in.

Zohran Mamdani and the ICC gambit

Let me point out, to begin, that Zohran Mamdani, the new communist ‘democratic socialist’ mayor of New York City, is correct on the law when he very publicly and most histrionically expresses his disagreement with Trump’s capture of Maduro: “Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law.” Yes (obviously).

He is also correct when he describes Nicolás Maduro as a dictator, which he has also done: “I believe both Nicolas Maduro and Miguel Diaz-Canel [the Cuban head of State] are dictators. Their administrations have stifled free and fair elections, jailed political opponents, and suppressed the free and fair press.” Yes (obviously).

But this does not mean that Zohran Mamdani is generally principled when it comes to describing foreign heads of State or when making arguments on questions of international law (or on other matters…). When it suits his purposes, principle goes out the window.

The most relevant case to consider is that of Benjamin Netanyahu.

“[Zohran] Mamdani … said to the New York Times … that Netanyahu was a war criminal who was committing genocide with Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.”

This is perfectly false: Israel did not commit genocide in Gaza; it did just the opposite: it protected the enemy civilian population better than any army in history, and there is zero legal argument to accuse the Israeli bosses of committing genocide in Gaza, as we explain here:

And…

“Mamdani said he would honor an international criminal court (ICC) arrest warrant issued in November last year for Netanyahu’s arrest over alleged Gaza war crimes by having the Israeli PM taken into custody at the airport if he ever steps foot in New York. ‘This is something that I intend to fulfill,’ Mamdani remarked, reiterating a pledge he had made earlier in the mayoral race, as the newspaper put it. ‘It is my desire to ensure that this be a city that stands up for international law.’ ”

What is the problem with this?

First, the International Criminal Court is a voluntary club, and the United States is not a member. Therefore, it would be illegal for Mamdani to arrest Netanyahu, both with respect to international law, and with respect to US law.

Indeed, under the American Service-Members’ Protection Act of 2002—widely known as the ‘Hague Invasion Act’—it is federal law that the United States may use ‘all means necessary and appropriate’ to free any U.S. citizen or ally detained by the ICC. Mamdani is vowing to do something that is not merely illegal under domestic law—it violates a statute designed to prevent precisely this kind of foreign lawfare—.

Second, the International Criminal Court itself violated every single relevant precedent and principle in international law in order to assign itself an alleged ‘jurisdiction’ to issue an arrest warrant against the Israeli prime minister, whose country is also not a member of the ICC. We explain all of that here:

It is perhaps consistent with the ICC’s clear anti-Israel bias that the chief prosecutors are Muslim and that jihadi terrorists love the ICC.

It is perhaps also consistent that Zohran Mamdani, who is Muslim, loves the ICC so much that he will violate US and international law in order to “honor” an arrest warrant for a sitting head of State.

Mamdani is sworn in as NYC mayor with his hand on… the Qur’an. Image credit: Al Jazeera .

In any case, Zohran Mamdani is evidently not, as he may have seemed, against violating international law to support a US police action against a foreign head of State. He loves that, and he will do it himself, so long as the target is someone he doesn’t like. Which suggests that Mamdani likes fellow communist Maduro a lot, as you might have expected—though journalistic pressure did force him to admit the man is a dictator.

What happens if you put together Trump and Mamdani?

The combined discursive interventions of Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani amount to this: the door has now been opened for jihadi (and other) States to attack Israel militarily and claim they are doing so legally because the ICC issued an arrest against Netanyahu.

They’ll say: Trump did it to Venezuela, so we can do this too. In fact, our legal argument is even stronger, on Trump’s precedent, because Netanyahu was indicted by an international court—and that warrant alleges war crimes, not drug crimes.

That’s what they’ll say. And the Western left will support them. It won’t be a legal argument—it will be grammatical. But grammar matters.

And who opened the door—or moved the window—for this? The political right, many of whom have been duped into supporting Trump’s removal of Maduro, so giddy are they from Trump idolatry and their mistaken idea that the Venezuelan communists are getting what they deserve (but I repeat: Cabello and Rodríguez and everybody else are still in power).

We’ve been played.

