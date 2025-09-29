What is the briefest shortcut to an understanding of the postwar Western system, and the impending future for the West?

It is the British and French ‘recognition of Palestine,’ described in its proper context.

If Westerners do not wake up fast, the German Nazi Final Solution will soon be completed in Israel, and then all Westerners will be made slaves.

I claim that the textbook interpretation of World War II, the one we learned in school, is a complete lie. I claim this: the German Nazis didn’t lose. Call that my hypothesis.

I’ll begin with this clue:

CLUE: The British and French bosses have now, without imposing conditions on Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, pretended to ‘recognize’ a ‘State of Palestine.’

Why is that the clue? I’ll get to that (please be patient). First, however, I need to leave no doubt that this move is of the very highest priority to the bosses—and I can put numbers on that.

Recognizing Palestine is the highest priority

A recent poll in France returned the result that nearly 75% oppose French President Emmanuel Macron’s move to ‘recognize Palestine’ right now. Among France’s non-Muslims (about 90% of the population) opposition rises to about 80%. But though Macron has made a mess of France and is badly in need of improving his standing—his disapproval is at 76%—he still went out on a limb to ‘recognize Palestine.’ He really cares about this—it’s a top priority.

Another poll says that “almost nine out of 10 Britons do not back [British Prime Minister] Sir Keir Starmer recognising a Palestinian state without conditions” (what Starmer did). You know, preconditions like ‘give up on exterminating the Jews.’ Where British non-Muslims are concerned (about 94% of the British population), opposition rises to above 90%. Britain is another mess—Starmer’s disapproval is at 71%. But no matter; Starmer went out on his own limb to ‘recognize Palestine.’ Top priority.

Why are the British and French bosses doing this?

Because, said Macron, there is humanitarian suffering in Gaza, and because he wants ‘peace.’ For his part, Starmer said he wanted “to revive the hope of peace.” Should we believe any of that? No, because neither Macron nor Starmer care about human suffering.

Across the Middle East, in Gulf countries run by jihadi bosses (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain), a rough estimate puts the total number of slaves at around 16 million. That’s 16 million literal slaves (not a metaphor). They can’t leave. They have a master. They are routinely raped and beaten. They are not paid. They live in awful conditions. When they are no longer considered useful, they are thrown out on the street and many struggle to feed themselves. SIXTEEN MILLION.

We have examined the case of the Qatari slaves (about 2 million) here:

‘Humanitarian savior’ Emmanuel Macron has never complained about the slaves of the Muslims, except ONCE, in a performative move, way back in 2017, when CNN aired footage of a slave auction in Libya, where, compared to the Gulf countries, slaves are comparatively few (but still in the tens of thousands!).

And Macron never complains about the ongoing Muslim destruction of Christian communities in North Africa and the Middle East; all he did (ONCE) was send a small pittance—a few million—for Christian schools in the region.

Some sources claim that Christians have been nearly “wiped out” in areas under Hamas and ‘Palestinian Authority’ control: up to a 90% decline (how’s that for ethnic cleansing?). Macron has never denounced this, yet he was quick to condemn Israel—which has never persecuted Christians—when a stray missile accidentally hit a Catholic Church in Gaza.)

For his part, Keir Starmer has been entirely silent about slavery in the Muslim world. And on the persecuted Christians, he “paid tribute”—ONCE—to Christians “ ‘facing hardship, persecution or conflict around the world who cannot celebrate [Easter] freely.’ ” Well, thanks, I suppose.

Also, if you haven’t heard, they are calling Nigeria “a killing field of defenseless Christians” because over 52,000 Christians have been murdered by jihadis. By the way, the Muslims are suffering too: about 34,000 moderate Muslims have likewise been killed by the same jihadis. But you never hear about that. Macron and Starmer certainly don’t talk about it.

And what about the killing of Arabs by other Arabs? The Western bosses don’t care about that either. I won’t say it better than the Yemeni Luai Ahmed did at the UN, so here:

In fact, the Western bosses love killing Arabs—they only complain that Arabs get killed if they think they can twist the facts to blame Israel.

The dramatic demonstration is an exchange that took place during the US-imposed sanctions regime on Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s tenure. These were estimated to have killed 500,000 (half a million) children! Children. By instructive contrast, the Hamas terrorists—who are definitely inflating the numbers—claim that the Israel effort to destroy Hamas has resulted in about 20,000 dead children (and about 66,000 dead Gazans in all). Yet the half a million children killed by the US in Iraq has never been called a ‘genocide.’

And when US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was asked whether killing half a million children (HALF A MILLION CHILDREN!!!) was worth it, she replied, without batting an eye: “We think the price is worth it…” Watch:

The British and French bosses never protested the killing of half a million children in Iraq (HALF… A MILLION… CHILDREN…). To the contrary, they supported the sanctions that killed them.

Let’s get this straight: our Western bosses are not humanitarians. They care only about Gaza, Gaza, Gaza… And only about the Arabs there. And only if they think they can twist the facts to blame Israel.

If you think there is a genocide in Gaza, that’s because your reality—and the meaning of ‘genocide’—have been managed.

And what about present US boss Donald Trump? Well, he keeps saying that Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family are his best friends!

TRUMP: “It’s a great honor to be with the Amir [sic] of Qatar—a highly respected man, a real leader in a large part of the world and a very important part of the world. And we’ve known each other a long time. We’ve been friends for a long time.”

Great honor.

The Emir of Qatar, “a highly respected man” to Donald Trump, is the worst slave-trafficking criminal in the entire world. There are about 8 suffering slaves per Qatari citizen. (For comparison, ancient Sparta, heretofore considered the most extreme slave State in history, is said to have had 7 slaves per citizen). Qatar is also a major sponsor of jihadi terror, internationally, and is a major patron of Hamas.

But…

The US keeps its most important military base in the region in Qatar—not in Israel, the supposed ally. Trump has announced that he will be selling gigantic quantities of military equipment to these slavers; and Trump’s chief negotiator in the Middle East, moreover, is making all kinds of money with the Qataris.

Of course, doing the bare minimum to keep appearances (which always impresses lots of innocent Jews and Christians), Trump pretended displeasure at the British and French ‘recognition of Palestine.’ But don’t be fooled by that.

Pay attention: After all the fallen Israeli civilians and soldiers, Trump wants someone other than Israel running Gaza—perhaps former British Prime Minister Tony Blair! And Trump also said at the UN: “I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank [Judea & Samaria]. Nope, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen.” This is how the Medieval popes talked about the Jews they had imprisoned in the ghettos.

Where it counts, in policy, Trump is materially supporting the British and French ‘recognition of Palestine.’

Now…

What are Starmer and Macron ‘recognizing’?

Well, they are recognizing either Hamas or the so-called ‘Palestinian Authority’—or both. Because that’s what the Arab Palestinians have for ‘government.’ Let us very briefly describe these organizations.

On 7 October 2023, in the worst anti-Jewish attack since the Shoa (Holocaust), Hamas rampaged out of Gaza and proudly filmed how they raped and tortured the lefty Jewish peaceniks—men, women, and children—who had established kibbutzim right next to Gaza because they wanted to be friends with the Arabs and were eager to give them jobs (which they did). In all, the Hamas butchers murdered 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages. They are still holding hostages.

For its part, the ‘Palestinian Authority’ rewards every Arab Palestinian who murders a Jew, or is imprisoned for trying, with a lifetime salary; should he or she die in the attempt, the salary goes to the killer’s family. This ‘pay for slay’ program, as they call it, incentivizes the entire Arab Palestinian population to kill Jews. It is a huge portion of the Palestinian Authority’s budget, and growing, as Edwin Black documents in Financing the Flames.

And where is the money for all that coming? It is mostly coming from the Western bosses, as Enrique Presburger has documented:

But how is this relevant to World War II?

Thank you for your patience.

Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood, which Hassan al Banna founded in 1928. The Muslim Brotherhood grew mainly thanks to lots of German Nazi funding in the 1930s, way more than al Banna could otherwise raise himself, and much of it transferred via Hajj Amin al Husseini. This Husseini was the founding father of the Arab Palestinian movement and also a top Nazi who recruited entire Muslim Divisions for Heinrich Himmler’s SS. But that’s not the worst. Husseini also organized and administered, with Adolf Eichmann, the death camps that carried out the anti-Jewish genocide in Europe. (You read correctly.)

After the war, Husseini mentored Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo, creating for them the terrorist group Al Fatah, which, from around 1970 or so, has been the controlling core of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), that is, what we now call the ‘Palestinian Authority.’

Nobody told you this, but it’s true:

The German Nazi Final Solution was a joint project of the German Nazis and the Arab Palestinian movement, and there is a direct line from the German Nazi Final Solution to the entire current ‘leadership’ of the Arab Palestinians.

Consider, next, that Israel, the Jewish State, was created after the Shoa (Holocaust) to protect the Jewish people from extermination. For this to work, Israel must control Judea & Samaria (‘West Bank’) and Gaza because these are militarily strategic territories of the Jewish State without which Israel cannot survive. That’s not according to me; that’s according to a Pentagon study conducted immediately after the 1967 Six Day War.

Now, let us do a thought experiment. Imagine that you live in a universe where the German Nazis—but secretly—have been the real bosses of everything in the West since the end of World War II. In that universe, what would the Western bosses, controlled by these secretly powerful German Nazis, want to do with the Jewish State?

They’d want to destroy it in genocide, of course. And to get that done without tipping their hand, they’d love to position PLO/Fatah and Hamas—spawn of the German Nazi Final Solution—on strategic territory of the Jewish State. No?

Well, yes. Especially considering that jihadi Iran, committed to the genocidal destruction of Israel, is a creation of the Arab Palestinian movement, because PLO/Fatah armed and trained the guerrillas the fought the Islamic Revolution and they helped create Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s most important institutions (you read correctly). We explain that here:

Things did happen according to what, in our thought experiment, the German Nazis would have liked. The so-called Oslo ‘Peace’ Process brought the terror groups Hamas and PLO/Fatah into Israel to become the government over the Arabs in Judea & Samaria and Gaza. Oslo was therefore a great victory for the German Nazi Final Solution, which, as the Hamas attack of 7 October 2023 has demonstrated, and as the ‘Palestinian Authority’ payments to the Jew-killers have also demonstrated, is ongoing.

But how were any actual German Nazis involved with Oslo?

I can already hear the objections:

Okay Francisco, but in point of historical fact it wasn’t the German Nazis who organized the Oslo Process. It was the US bosses—supported by the British and French bosses—who did that. The idea for Oslo was first floated in a 1989 ‘study’ by RAND, a Pentagon think tank, authored by CIA analyst Graham Fuller. So it was the Pentagon and the CIA who got this done. So why do you keep saying ‘German Nazis’ like a YouTube short on a loop? Eh, Francisco?

I get it. You probably think of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a well-meaning collection of spies eager to defend Western democracy from gangsters and totalitarian enemies, because so many Hollywood depictions represent it like that. And you probably think the US military is run by patriot bosses eager to defend US citizens. I am sorry to burst that bubble, but that’s not what these institutions are.

The CIA was created by absorbing (at least) tens of thousands of German Nazis and Nazi collaborators of the so-called ‘Gehlen Org,’ Adolf Hitler’s intelligence infrastructure in Eastern Europe, recreated for the US bosses by Nazi General Reinhard Gehlen immediately after World War II. This was documented in 1988 by historian Christopher Simpson with material obtained from the US government thanks to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

As the Washington Post confessed in a review of Simpson’s book tucked away in the back pages:

“It is no longer necessary—or possible—to deny the fact: the U.S. government systematically and deliberately recruited active Nazis by the thousands, rescued them, hired them and relied upon them...”

Moreover, in 1956, at US insistence, Reinhard Gehlen’s core outfit in Pullach, a suburb of Munich, became the BND or Bundesnachrichtendienst, West Germany’s foreign intelligence service. In other words:

The US bosses made sure that the German Nazis remained in power in Germany.

We explain all of that here:

Why didn’t this become a front-page scandal? Because your reality is managed, as Christopher Simpson—a true hero of the West—has also documented.

The CIA has behaved precisely like you would expect an agency composed of literal Nazis would, including secretly torturing innocent US citizens to death in order to develop a science of ‘mind control,’ and other crimes of that nature. We explain that here:

As for the Pentagon, at war’s end they secretly recruited Shiro Ishii, the WWII Japanese criminal doctor—counterpart to the German Nazi criminal doctor Joseph Mengele—who performed medical experiments on prisoners of war to develop for the Japanese a science of biological warfare. As first discovered in 1975 by the Church Committee in the Senate, and then documented in greater detail, in 1977, by the Senate Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources, the Pentagon secretly sprayed millions of US citizens with experimental bioweapons from 1949 to 1969. I should say, more precisely, that that’s what they confessed to, because apparently this never stopped—it is ongoing. (You read correctly.)

Now you can see why the entire history of World War II needs to be rewritten. Because if the Nazis were being absorbed, protected, and redeployed by the Western bosses after the war, this of course suggests that even before the war they were already working with the Nazis.

Were the Western ‘democratic’ bosses already in cahoots with the Nazis before the war?

Yes.

The US bosses were directing and funding the international eugenics movement long before World War II, and eugenics is the parent ideology—first developed most intensely by the Britain and US bosses—that produced German Nazism. The bosses in both the US and Britain were big fans of the German Nazis, even as they pretended in public to oppose Nazism.

What about the French bosses? Well, it is no secret that the French bosses handed France over to the Nazis practically without a fight. And then the Vichy government in France collaborated eagerly with the Nazis. And then… after the war, especially after 1953, almost all collaborators were granted amnesty! A symptom of this was François Mitterrand, who became president of France—for a grand total of 14 years!—in the postwar.

Mitterrand had close pre-war ties to La Cagoule fascists and became a highly placed collaborator in the Nazi-allied Vichy government in WWII France. He was an intimate friend of René Bousquet, the secretary general of the Vichy police who deported so many French Jews to the death camps. And Mitterrand “joined the ultranationalist ‘Legion des Combatttants’ (Fighter’s Legion) which later became the feared militia that relentlessly hunted Jews and Resistance fighters.” Mitterrand even received the ‘francisque’—the highest honor bestowed by Vichy. Miterrand only joined the French Resistance in 1943, opportunistically, when it became obvious that Germany would lose the war. (Consult the footnote.)

Over at the United Nations, the US bosses lobbied hard for Kurt Waldheim, who became Secretary General. Waldheim had been a Nazi officer. And it was Waldheim who invited PLO/Fatah boss Yasser Arafat to give a speech at the United Nations and gave his organization member status at the UN.

Is this sinking in…?

So why the ‘recognition of Palestine’?

Because the Nazis that secretly run the West are panicking. They have been unable to control the internal pressure in Israel to destroy Hamas. And now Benjamin Netanyahu, who has tried to be a good servant to the Western bosses, will be forced by internal pressure, it seems, to finish the job in Gaza. So the Western bosses are rushing to find a solution that will keep alive the program to complete the German Nazi Final Solution—which they euphemistically call the ‘Two-State Solution.’

But of course, they have other tools at their disposal.

In addition to rushing absurdly to ‘recognize Palestine,’ they are doing all of the following (and more). They are…

strengthening the Turkish military; stopping Israel from destroying the ayatollahs in Iran; pretending that the Al Nusra (basically, ISIS) terrorists in Syria, headed by Ahmed Al Sharaa (nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al‑Jolani), are a legitimate government; quietly smiling on the Egyptian military exercises and buildup in the Sinai that are preparing an invasion of Israel; strengthening their relationship with Qatar; and much else…

If the Western bosses succeed, it will be the end of the West

The Nazis will soon do it to us again. Don’t forget, last time they organized a genocide of the Jews, they also killed upwards of 64 million non-Jews. And they enslaved hundreds of millions of additional non-Jews in Europe. This is what they do.

You are about to become a slave.

But they can’t get away with all this if every Westerner understands what is afoot. They need to manage our reality.

So…

