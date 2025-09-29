What is the briefest shortcut to an understanding of the postwar Western system, and the impending future for the West?
It is the British and French ‘recognition of Palestine,’ described in its proper context.
If Westerners do not wake up fast, the German Nazi Final Solution will soon be completed in Israel, and then all Westerners will be made slaves.
I claim that the textbook interpretation of World War II, the one we learned in school, is a complete lie. I claim this: the German Nazis didn’t lose. Call that my hypothesis.
I’ll begin with this clue:
CLUE: The British and French bosses have now, without imposing conditions on Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, pretended to ‘recognize’ a ‘State of Palestine.’
Why is that the clue? I’ll get to that (please be patient). First, however, I need to leave no doubt that this move is of the very highest priority to the bosses—and I can put numbers on that.
Recognizing Palestine is the highest priority
A recent poll in France returned the result that nearly 75% oppose French President Emmanuel Macron’s move to ‘recognize Palestine’ right now.1 Among France’s non-Muslims (about 90% of the population) opposition rises to about 80%.2 But though Macron has made a mess of France and is badly in need of improving his standing—his disapproval is at 76%3—he still went out on a limb to ‘recognize Palestine.’ He really cares about this—it’s a top priority.
Another poll says that “almost nine out of 10 Britons do not back [British Prime Minister] Sir Keir Starmer recognising a Palestinian state without conditions” (what Starmer did).4 You know, preconditions like ‘give up on exterminating the Jews.’ Where British non-Muslims are concerned (about 94% of the British population), opposition rises to above 90%.5 Britain is another mess—Starmer’s disapproval is at 71%.6 But no matter; Starmer went out on his own limb to ‘recognize Palestine.’ Top priority.
Why are the British and French bosses doing this?
Because, said Macron, there is humanitarian suffering in Gaza, and because he wants ‘peace.’7 For his part, Starmer said he wanted “to revive the hope of peace.”8 Should we believe any of that? No, because neither Macron nor Starmer care about human suffering.
Across the Middle East, in Gulf countries run by jihadi bosses (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain), a rough estimate puts the total number of slaves at around 16 million.9 That’s 16 million literal slaves (not a metaphor). They can’t leave. They have a master. They are routinely raped and beaten. They are not paid. They live in awful conditions. When they are no longer considered useful, they are thrown out on the street and many struggle to feed themselves. SIXTEEN MILLION.
We have examined the case of the Qatari slaves (about 2 million) here:
‘Humanitarian savior’ Emmanuel Macron has never complained about the slaves of the Muslims, except ONCE, in a performative move, way back in 2017, when CNN aired footage of a slave auction in Libya, where, compared to the Gulf countries, slaves are comparatively few (but still in the tens of thousands!).10
And Macron never complains about the ongoing Muslim destruction of Christian communities in North Africa and the Middle East; all he did (ONCE) was send a small pittance—a few million—for Christian schools in the region.11
Some sources claim that Christians have been nearly “wiped out” in areas under Hamas and ‘Palestinian Authority’ control: up to a 90% decline (how’s that for ethnic cleansing?).12 Macron has never denounced this, yet he was quick to condemn Israel—which has never persecuted Christians—when a stray missile accidentally hit a Catholic Church in Gaza.)13
For his part, Keir Starmer has been entirely silent about slavery in the Muslim world. And on the persecuted Christians, he “paid tribute”—ONCE—to Christians “ ‘facing hardship, persecution or conflict around the world who cannot celebrate [Easter] freely.’ ”14 Well, thanks, I suppose.
Also, if you haven’t heard, they are calling Nigeria “a killing field of defenseless Christians” because over 52,000 Christians have been murdered by jihadis. By the way, the Muslims are suffering too: about 34,000 moderate Muslims have likewise been killed by the same jihadis.15 But you never hear about that. Macron and Starmer certainly don’t talk about it.
And what about the killing of Arabs by other Arabs? The Western bosses don’t care about that either. I won’t say it better than the Yemeni Luai Ahmed did at the UN, so here:
In fact, the Western bosses love killing Arabs—they only complain that Arabs get killed if they think they can twist the facts to blame Israel.
The dramatic demonstration is an exchange that took place during the US-imposed sanctions regime on Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s tenure. These were estimated to have killed 500,000 (half a million) children! Children. By instructive contrast, the Hamas terrorists—who are definitely inflating the numbers—claim that the Israel effort to destroy Hamas has resulted in about 20,000 dead children (and about 66,000 dead Gazans in all). Yet the half a million children killed by the US in Iraq has never been called a ‘genocide.’
And when US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was asked whether killing half a million children (HALF A MILLION CHILDREN!!!) was worth it, she replied, without batting an eye: “We think the price is worth it…” Watch:
The British and French bosses never protested the killing of half a million children in Iraq (HALF… A MILLION… CHILDREN…). To the contrary, they supported the sanctions that killed them.
Let’s get this straight: our Western bosses are not humanitarians. They care only about Gaza, Gaza, Gaza… And only about the Arabs there. And only if they think they can twist the facts to blame Israel.
If you think there is a genocide in Gaza, that’s because your reality—and the meaning of ‘genocide’—have been managed.
And what about present US boss Donald Trump? Well, he keeps saying that Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family are his best friends!
TRUMP: “It’s a great honor to be with the Amir [sic] of Qatar—a highly respected man, a real leader in a large part of the world and a very important part of the world. And we’ve known each other a long time. We’ve been friends for a long time.”16
Great honor.
The Emir of Qatar, “a highly respected man” to Donald Trump, is the worst slave-trafficking criminal in the entire world. There are about 8 suffering slaves per Qatari citizen. (For comparison, ancient Sparta, heretofore considered the most extreme slave State in history, is said to have had 7 slaves per citizen). Qatar is also a major sponsor of jihadi terror, internationally, and is a major patron of Hamas.
But…
The US keeps its most important military base in the region in Qatar—not in Israel, the supposed ally.
Trump has announced that he will be selling gigantic quantities of military equipment to these slavers17; and
Trump’s chief negotiator in the Middle East, moreover, is making all kinds of money with the Qataris.18
Of course, doing the bare minimum to keep appearances (which always impresses lots of innocent Jews and Christians), Trump pretended displeasure at the British and French ‘recognition of Palestine.’ But don’t be fooled by that.
Pay attention: After all the fallen Israeli civilians and soldiers, Trump wants someone other than Israel running Gaza—perhaps former British Prime Minister Tony Blair!19 And Trump also said at the UN: “I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank [Judea & Samaria]. Nope, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen.”20 This is how the Medieval popes talked about the Jews they had imprisoned in the ghettos.
Where it counts, in policy, Trump is materially supporting the British and French ‘recognition of Palestine.’
Now…
What are Starmer and Macron ‘recognizing’?
Well, they are recognizing either Hamas or the so-called ‘Palestinian Authority’—or both. Because that’s what the Arab Palestinians have for ‘government.’ Let us very briefly describe these organizations.
On 7 October 2023, in the worst anti-Jewish attack since the Shoa (Holocaust), Hamas rampaged out of Gaza and proudly filmed how they raped and tortured the lefty Jewish peaceniks—men, women, and children—who had established kibbutzim right next to Gaza because they wanted to be friends with the Arabs and were eager to give them jobs (which they did). In all, the Hamas butchers murdered 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages. They are still holding hostages.
For its part, the ‘Palestinian Authority’ rewards every Arab Palestinian who murders a Jew, or is imprisoned for trying, with a lifetime salary; should he or she die in the attempt, the salary goes to the killer’s family. This ‘pay for slay’ program, as they call it, incentivizes the entire Arab Palestinian population to kill Jews. It is a huge portion of the Palestinian Authority’s budget, and growing, as Edwin Black documents in Financing the Flames.
And where is the money for all that coming? It is mostly coming from the Western bosses, as Enrique Presburger has documented:
But how is this relevant to World War II?
Thank you for your patience.
Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood, which Hassan al Banna founded in 1928. The Muslim Brotherhood grew mainly thanks to lots of German Nazi funding in the 1930s, way more than al Banna could otherwise raise himself, and much of it transferred via Hajj Amin al Husseini.21 This Husseini was the founding father of the Arab Palestinian movement and also a top Nazi who recruited entire Muslim Divisions for Heinrich Himmler’s SS. But that’s not the worst. Husseini also organized and administered, with Adolf Eichmann, the death camps that carried out the anti-Jewish genocide in Europe. (You read correctly.)
The responsibility of the Arab Palestinian movement in the German Nazi Final Solution
After the war, Husseini mentored Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo, creating for them the terrorist group Al Fatah, which, from around 1970 or so, has been the controlling core of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), that is, what we now call the ‘Palestinian Authority.’
Nobody told you this, but it’s true:
The German Nazi Final Solution was a joint project of the German Nazis and the Arab Palestinian movement, and there is a direct line from the German Nazi Final Solution to the entire current ‘leadership’ of the Arab Palestinians.
Consider, next, that Israel, the Jewish State, was created after the Shoa (Holocaust) to protect the Jewish people from extermination. For this to work, Israel must control Judea & Samaria (‘West Bank’) and Gaza because these are militarily strategic territories of the Jewish State without which Israel cannot survive. That’s not according to me; that’s according to a Pentagon study conducted immediately after the 1967 Six Day War.22
Now, let us do a thought experiment. Imagine that you live in a universe where the German Nazis—but secretly—have been the real bosses of everything in the West since the end of World War II. In that universe, what would the Western bosses, controlled by these secretly powerful German Nazis, want to do with the Jewish State?
They’d want to destroy it in genocide, of course. And to get that done without tipping their hand, they’d love to position PLO/Fatah and Hamas—spawn of the German Nazi Final Solution—on strategic territory of the Jewish State. No?
Well, yes. Especially considering that jihadi Iran, committed to the genocidal destruction of Israel, is a creation of the Arab Palestinian movement, because PLO/Fatah armed and trained the guerrillas the fought the Islamic Revolution and they helped create Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s most important institutions (you read correctly). We explain that here:
Things did happen according to what, in our thought experiment, the German Nazis would have liked. The so-called Oslo ‘Peace’ Process brought the terror groups Hamas and PLO/Fatah into Israel to become the government over the Arabs in Judea & Samaria and Gaza. Oslo was therefore a great victory for the German Nazi Final Solution, which, as the Hamas attack of 7 October 2023 has demonstrated, and as the ‘Palestinian Authority’ payments to the Jew-killers have also demonstrated, is ongoing.
But how were any actual German Nazis involved with Oslo?
I can already hear the objections:
Okay Francisco, but in point of historical fact it wasn’t the German Nazis who organized the Oslo Process. It was the US bosses—supported by the British and French bosses—who did that. The idea for Oslo was first floated in a 1989 ‘study’ by RAND, a Pentagon think tank, authored by CIA analyst Graham Fuller.23 So it was the Pentagon and the CIA who got this done. So why do you keep saying ‘German Nazis’ like a YouTube short on a loop? Eh, Francisco?
I get it. You probably think of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a well-meaning collection of spies eager to defend Western democracy from gangsters and totalitarian enemies, because so many Hollywood depictions represent it like that. And you probably think the US military is run by patriot bosses eager to defend US citizens. I am sorry to burst that bubble, but that’s not what these institutions are.
The CIA was created by absorbing (at least) tens of thousands of German Nazis and Nazi collaborators of the so-called ‘Gehlen Org,’ Adolf Hitler’s intelligence infrastructure in Eastern Europe, recreated for the US bosses by Nazi General Reinhard Gehlen immediately after World War II. This was documented in 1988 by historian Christopher Simpson with material obtained from the US government thanks to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
As the Washington Post confessed in a review of Simpson’s book tucked away in the back pages:
“It is no longer necessary—or possible—to deny the fact: the U.S. government systematically and deliberately recruited active Nazis by the thousands, rescued them, hired them and relied upon them...”24
Moreover, in 1956, at US insistence, Reinhard Gehlen’s core outfit in Pullach, a suburb of Munich, became the BND or Bundesnachrichtendienst, West Germany’s foreign intelligence service. In other words:
The US bosses made sure that the German Nazis remained in power in Germany.
We explain all of that here:
Why didn’t this become a front-page scandal? Because your reality is managed, as Christopher Simpson—a true hero of the West—has also documented.
The CIA has behaved precisely like you would expect an agency composed of literal Nazis would, including secretly torturing innocent US citizens to death in order to develop a science of ‘mind control,’ and other crimes of that nature. We explain that here:
LIMITED HANGOUT (1967-77): How to fool the citizens into thinking that government has been reformed
As for the Pentagon, at war’s end they secretly recruited Shiro Ishii, the WWII Japanese criminal doctor—counterpart to the German Nazi criminal doctor Joseph Mengele—who performed medical experiments on prisoners of war to develop for the Japanese a science of biological warfare. As first discovered in 1975 by the Church Committee in the Senate, and then documented in greater detail, in 1977, by the Senate Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources, the Pentagon secretly sprayed millions of US citizens with experimental bioweapons from 1949 to 1969. I should say, more precisely, that that’s what they confessed to, because apparently this never stopped—it is ongoing. (You read correctly.)
After WWII, US Army sprayed bioweapons on US citizens (millions). But why didn't you know?
Now you can see why the entire history of World War II needs to be rewritten. Because if the Nazis were being absorbed, protected, and redeployed by the Western bosses after the war, this of course suggests that even before the war they were already working with the Nazis.
Were the Western ‘democratic’ bosses already in cahoots with the Nazis before the war?
Yes.
The US bosses were directing and funding the international eugenics movement long before World War II, and eugenics is the parent ideology—first developed most intensely by the Britain and US bosses—that produced German Nazism. The bosses in both the US and Britain were big fans of the German Nazis, even as they pretended in public to oppose Nazism.
EUGENICS. Before WWII, the US power elite were major sponsors of the eugenics movement, which became German Nazism.
What about the French bosses? Well, it is no secret that the French bosses handed France over to the Nazis practically without a fight. And then the Vichy government in France collaborated eagerly with the Nazis. And then… after the war, especially after 1953, almost all collaborators were granted amnesty! A symptom of this was François Mitterrand, who became president of France—for a grand total of 14 years!—in the postwar.
Mitterrand had close pre-war ties to La Cagoule fascists and became a highly placed collaborator in the Nazi-allied Vichy government in WWII France. He was an intimate friend of René Bousquet, the secretary general of the Vichy police who deported so many French Jews to the death camps. And Mitterrand “joined the ultranationalist ‘Legion des Combatttants’ (Fighter’s Legion) which later became the feared militia that relentlessly hunted Jews and Resistance fighters.” Mitterrand even received the ‘francisque’—the highest honor bestowed by Vichy. Miterrand only joined the French Resistance in 1943, opportunistically, when it became obvious that Germany would lose the war.25 (Consult the footnote.)
Over at the United Nations, the US bosses lobbied hard for Kurt Waldheim, who became Secretary General. Waldheim had been a Nazi officer. And it was Waldheim who invited PLO/Fatah boss Yasser Arafat to give a speech at the United Nations and gave his organization member status at the UN.
Is this sinking in…?
So why the ‘recognition of Palestine’?
Because the Nazis that secretly run the West are panicking. They have been unable to control the internal pressure in Israel to destroy Hamas. And now Benjamin Netanyahu, who has tried to be a good servant to the Western bosses, will be forced by internal pressure, it seems, to finish the job in Gaza. So the Western bosses are rushing to find a solution that will keep alive the program to complete the German Nazi Final Solution—which they euphemistically call the ‘Two-State Solution.’
But of course, they have other tools at their disposal.
In addition to rushing absurdly to ‘recognize Palestine,’ they are doing all of the following (and more). They are…
strengthening the Turkish military;
stopping Israel from destroying the ayatollahs in Iran;
pretending that the Al Nusra (basically, ISIS) terrorists in Syria, headed by Ahmed Al Sharaa (nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al‑Jolani), are a legitimate government;
quietly smiling on the Egyptian military exercises and buildup in the Sinai that are preparing an invasion of Israel;
strengthening their relationship with Qatar;
and much else…
If the Western bosses succeed, it will be the end of the West
The Nazis will soon do it to us again. Don’t forget, last time they organized a genocide of the Jews, they also killed upwards of 64 million non-Jews. And they enslaved hundreds of millions of additional non-Jews in Europe. This is what they do.
You are about to become a slave.
But they can’t get away with all this if every Westerner understands what is afoot. They need to manage our reality.
So…
JNS Staff. (2025, September 21). Nearly 75% of French oppose Macron push to recognize ‘Palestine’. JNS.
https://www.jns.org/nearly-75-of-french-oppose-macron-push-to-recognize-palestine/
How did I get this number? Like this.
Muslims in France are estimated to be about 10% of the population. Another recent poll (2023) found that about 45% of French Muslims consider the terrorist attack of 7 October to be legitimate ‘resistance.’ And the same poll found that about 62% of French Muslims believe that Israel, in response, is conducting ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Gaza.
So I split the difference and estimate that about 50% of French Muslims probably support Macron’s ‘recognition of Palestine.’ In which case the opposition of French non-Muslims is about 80%.
SOURCE: Algemeiner Staff. (2023, December 18). New poll registers strong support for Hamas among French Muslims. The Algemeiner.
https://www.algemeiner.com/2023/12/18/new-poll-registers-strong-support-hamas-among-french-muslims/
Wikipedia contributors. (n.d.). Opinion polling on the Emmanuel Macron presidency. In Wikipedia. Retrieved 2025/29/9
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_on_the_Emmanuel_Macron_presidency
The Telegraph. (2025, September 20). Nine out of 10 Britons do not back Palestine recognition. The Telegraph. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/09/20/nine-out-of-10-britons-do-not-back-palestine-recognition/
How did I get this number? Like this.
British Muslims are estimated at about 6% of the British population. In Britain, too, a poll finds that about half of British Muslims sympathize with Hamas, adding that only one in four feels that Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish State.
I’ll be conservative and assume, as in France, that about half of British Muslims support Starmer’s move to ‘recognize Palestine.’ This means that over 90% of non-Muslim Britons oppose Starmer’s move.
SOURCE: Henry Jackson Society. (March, 2024). ‘British Muslim and general public attitudes polling.’ J.L. Partners.
https://henryjacksonsociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/HJS-Deck-200324-Final.pdf
YouGov. (2025, September). Political favourability ratings – September 2025. YouGov.
https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/52973-political-favourability-ratings-september-2025
Times of Israel. (2025, September 21). Full text of Macron speech recognizing Palestine: ‘Time has come to deliver justice’.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/full-text-of-macron-speech-recognizing-palestine-time-has-come-to-deliver-justice/
Reuters. (2025, September 21). Britain, Australia, Canada recognise Palestinian state.
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/britain-australia-canada-recognise-palestinian-state-2025-09-21/
The available information is not precise, so I asked chatGPT to use all of it to make the best educated guess of how many slaves toil under the so called ‘kafala’ system (a euphemism for slavery) in the jihadi countries of the Persian Gulf. This is what it returned:
Saudi Arabia: ~ 7 to 9 million
United Arab Emirates: ~ 3 to 5 million
Qatar: ~ 1.5 to 2.2 million
Kuwait: ~ 1 to 1.5 million
Oman: ~ 0.5 to 1 million
Bahrain: ~ 0.3 to 0.8 million
You can repeat this experiment with your own GPT.
France24. (2017, November 22). France calls UN Security Council meeting over Libya slave auctions: Macron.
https://www.france24.com/en/20171122-france-calls-un-security-council-meeting-libya-slave-auctions-macron
Premier Christian News. (2025, May 15). Macron declares more French support for eastern Christians.
https://premierchristian.news/us/news/article/macron-declares-more-french-support-for-eastern-christians
The Christian Post. (n.d.). Christians nearly wiped out in Christianity’s birthplace.
https://www.christianpost.com/news/christians-nearly-wiped-out-in-christianitys-birthplace.html
RFI. (2025, July 18). Macron hits out at Israeli bombing of Catholic church in Gaza.
https://www.rfi.fr/en/international/20250718-macron-hits-out-at-israeli-bombing-of-catholic-church-in-gaza
The Independent. (2024, April). Keir Starmer pays tribute to Christians “facing hardship, persecution or conflict” on Easter.
https://www.the-independent.com/news/uk/home-news/keir-starmer-prime-minister-christians-lent-jesus-christ-b2735169.html
Trump White House Archives. (2019, July 9). Remarks by President Trump and Amir Al‑Thani at a bilateral meeting in the State of Qatar.
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-amir-al-thani-state-qatar-bilateral-meeting/
Ibid.
The Jewish Voice. (2025, September 28). Inside the Witkoff‑Qatar connection: Business ventures shadowing Trump’s hostage negotiations.
https://tjvnews.com/news/international/inside-the-witkoff-qatar-connection-business-ventures-shadowing-trumps-hostage-negotiations/
Reuters. (2025, September 26). Britain’s former PM Blair eyes key role in Gaza under Trump peace plan, FT says.
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/britains-former-pm-blair-eyes-key-role-gaza-under-trump-peace-plan-ft-says-2025-09-26/
CBN News. (n.d.). Trump upstages Netanyahu, says he will not allow Israel to annex Judea & Samaria.
https://cbn.com/news/israel/trump-upstages-netanyahu-un-address-says-he-will-not-allow-israel-annex-judea-samaria
The scholars Wolfgang Schwanitz and Barry Rubin write:
“In Egypt, too, the [Nazi] Germans built the foundation for an alliance [with the jihadis]. Wilhelm Stellbogen, press attaché and director of the German News Bureau in Cairo, acting for the Abwehr, paid Muslim Brotherhood leader al-Banna about one thousand Egyptian pounds a month in 1939 and probably before as well. To show how proportionately large were these sums, the Brotherhood’s high-priority fund-raising for the Palestine cause that year yielded just five hundred Egyptian pounds. [Hajj Amin] Al-Husaini gave more German money to al-Banna through such intermediaries as Auni Abd al-Hadi, Muhammad Ali Tahir, and Sabri Abd ad-Din.”
Keep in mind that 1,000 Egyptian pounds in 1939 is the equivalent of about USD $100,000 today. He was getting that monthly directly from the German Nazis. And al Banna was getting an even larger sum of German Nazi money, indirectly, via Husseini.
SOURCE: Rubin, B., & Schwanitz, W. G. (2014). Nazis, Islamists, and the making of the modern Middle East. Yale University Press. (Kindle Edition: location 2243).
“Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense”; Journal of Palestine Studies, Vol. 13, No. 2. (Winter, 1984), pp. 122-126.
http://www.hirhome.com/israel/pentagon.pdf
In 1989 the Washington Times published an article with the following headline:
‘RAND STUDY URGES BIRTH OF WEST BANK STATE’ (a)
This was in reference to a RAND study authored by Graham Fuller, “senior Middle East analyst for the CIA during the Reagan administration.”
What is RAND? To get a sense for that, consider that Donald Rumsfeld, who was Secretary of Defense in the Gerald Ford administration, and then again in George Bush Jr.’s administration, was chairman of RAND from 1981 to 1986. Simultaneously, during the years 1983-84, Rumsfeld was Ronald Reagan’s special envoy to the Middle East. Fuller’s RAND study was requested by then Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney.
Does all that make sense? Yes.
RAND was created as an autonomous division of Douglas Aircraft Company and “structured from the start to have access high in the Air Force chain of command.” Hatched in 1946, the idea behind ‘Project RAND’ was “to fund a autonomous division within Douglas Aircraft that would function as quasi-independently from both Douglas and the Air Force, but would be devoted to researching Air Force concerns.” As explained by General Curtis LeMay, “ ‘[w]e didn’t have any of the tools … [s]o the gimmick was to contract with a nonprofit organization to accomplish the task, and pay their bills, and let them go out in the open market and hire the talent they needed at the going rate.”(b)
In other words, RAND pretends to be somewhat autonomous, but it’s the Pentagon.
This is Graham Fuller’s RAND ‘study’:
Fuller, G.E. (1989). The West Bank of Israel: Point of no Return? Santa Monica: RAND Corporation.
https://www.hirhome.com/israel/RAND-Graham-Fuller-RAND-West-Bank-point-of-no-return.pdf
SOURCES IN THIS FOOTNOTE:
(a) ‘Rand study urges birth of West Bank state’; Washinton Times; November 8, 1989; Wednesday, Final Edition; Section: Part A; WORLD; Pg. A7; Byline: James M. Dorsey
https://www.hirhome.com/israel/RAND-Graham-Fuller-RAND-West-Bank-point-of-no-return.pdf
(b) Amadae, S. M. (2003). Rationalizing Capitalist Democracy: The Cold War Origin of Rational Choice Liberalism. Chicago: University of Chicago Press. (pp32-33)
‘Uncle Sam’s Nazi’s’; The Washington Post; April 24, 1988; Sunday, Final Edition, BOOK WORLD; PAGE X11; 905 words; Peter Grose, REVIEW.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/entertainment/books/1988/04/24/uncle-sams-nazis/d75881c2-5d80-436e-89ce-df8a4d1cf539/
Below I reproduce in full an Associated Press article on the following book:
Péan, P. (1994). Une jeunesse française: François Miterrand. Paris: Fayard.
The Associated Press, September 3, 1994, Saturday, PM cycle, International News, 753 words, New Book Reveals Mitterrand’s Long-Hidden Wartime Collaboration, By MARILYN AUGUST, Associated Press Writer, PARIS
Full text:
“Shrouded in half-truths and rumors for nearly a alf century, President François Mitterrand’s role in the pro-Nazi Vichy regime during World War II has been brought to light in a widely acclaimed book published this week.
‘Une Jeunesse Française’ (A French Youth), a 616-page work by investigative reporter Pierre Pean, answers many questions Mitterrand never wanted to confront.
Previous biographies on the president have skimmed over the war years, concentrating on hs childhood and rise in the Socialist Party starting in the mid-1950s.
Working from archives, tracking down lost photos, letters and previously unpublished documents, Pean managed to piece together the Mitterrand enigma.
And then came the unexpected: when confronted with Pean’s findings, Mitterrand threw open his personal archives and cooperated fully.
Yes, the young Mitterrand was an ardent follower of collaborationist leader Philipe Petain and believed in the ‘national revolution’ that begat the strict, anti-Jewish laws of 1940-41. As early as 1935, Mitterrand participated in an anti-foreigner rally in Paris.
After the French defeat of 1940, Mitterrand joined the ultranationalist ‘Legion des Combatttants’ (Fighter’s Legion) which later became the feared militia that relentlessly hunted Jews and Resistance fighters.
Yes, Mitterrand had close ties with ‘La Cagoule,’ an outlawed extreme-right group that sought to overthrow the republic, and yes, he never repudiated his friendships with some of its leaders.
At 26, Mitterrand also received the ‘francisque,’ Vichy’s highest award, from Petain. He published articles in Petainist magazines that also carried rabidly anti-Semitic diatribes.
And when he joined the Resistance in 1943 -- not earlier as he long maintained -- he did it without repudiating his Vichy past, its ideology or his friends, Pean writes.
In short, the bok contends, Mitterrand jumped ship when he felt the tide begin to turn -- a political decision, not a change of heart. As reviewer Phillipe Rochette put it in the left-leaning daily Liberation, Mitterrand ‘did not join the Resistance, he slid gradually into it.’
Edwy Plenel, writing in the newspaper Le Monde, called it “an investigation (conducted) with remarkable rigor and precision. . .Without overemphasizing (Mitterrand’s) silences, half-truths and lies about who he was, this quiet demonstration becomes all the more powerful.”
Among the book’s highlights is the cover photograph showing Mitterrand with Petain. Pean knew the photo existed, but it had disappeared from the archives. Last June, it came in the mail -- addressed to him by the widow of a collaborator killed in 1944.
Although several faces had been blotted out, Mitterrand authenticated the picture.
“François Mitterrand’ does not seem embarrassed by his past,” Pean was quoted as saying in an interview this week in Paris-Match magazine.
“What’s more, he thought the picture was taken in 1943, which, symbolically, compromises him much more. When I told him the real date (Oct. 15, 1942), all he said was ‘Oh fine.’”
Pean quoted Mitterrand as telling him, “In troubled times, especially when one is young, it is hard to make choices. I think I came out of it pretty well.”:
Though Mitterrand’s sympathies with Petain are well-known -- he gave up the practice of laying a wreath on his grave only after years of protests from Jewish groups -- few people were aware of his links with the extreme right.
Also on record for the first time is Mitterrand’s friendship with Rene Bousquet, Vichy’s police chief who was responsible for the deportation of Jewish children.
Bousquet was killed by a crazed gunman last year while awaiting trial for crimes against humanity.
According to Pean, Mitterrand thought of Bousquet as “exceptionally brilliant. . .pleasant, direct, almost brutal.”
The book avoids outright condemnation of Mitterrand, instead suggesting that his choices were typical in a country where the vast majority of people accepted Vichy rule.
Many critics say the book has created a new enigma: why, at the end of his long career, did Mitterrand finally decide to come clean?
Pean said he believes Mitterrand was convinced that the truth would have come out eventually.
‘It’s quite astonishing. He knew when he opened the archives that they contained potentially damaging documents. And yet, as time went on, he gave me more and more.’”
