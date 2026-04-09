If you haven’t read Part 1 yet, you may do so here:

Theorem

A theorem is a statement that has been proven to be true by logical deduction from a set of explicitly stated assumptions (axioms, definitions, and previously established results).

A theorem is not merely a true statement—it is a necessarily true statement within a formal system, whose truth follows inevitably from its premises by valid rules of inference.

A theorem is a statement whose truth is logically compelled by a formal system through proof.

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In Part 1 we defined two competing models of geopolitics.

MAINSTREAM MODEL. The US bosses are enemies of jihadism and best allies of Israel, committed to the protection and defense of Israel as a top foreign-policy priority.

MOR MODEL. The US bosses are covert totalitarian antisemites, working to produce, by proxy, a jihadi genocide of the Jewish people in the State of Israel.

Specific to Iranian jihadism—the crown jewel in the genocidal, antisemitic system—the MOR model claims that triggering a US attack on the Iranian jihadis will be very difficult. Or put it this way:

MOR PREDICTION. Even under extreme Iranian provocation, the US bosses will try hard to protect Iran from a US and/or Israeli attack.

The rival mainstream model claims that the US bosses are enemies of jihadism and the best allies of Israel, who make of the security of Israel a top foreign-policy priority. So the mainstream model neatly makes a precisely opposite prediction.

MAINSTREAM PREDICTION: Provoking the passionately pro-Israel US bosses to attack Iran will be easier than with any other country.

I will here wield this prediction of the mainstream model in order to construct what I claim is a geopolitical theorem: an argument that logically compels agreement.

My theorem refutes the mainstream model.

I operationalize, for rigor

Now, since evaluating the above mainstream prediction turns on what counts as ‘easier,’ we need to drop anchor in objective and empirical bedrock—or be cast adrift in a sea of subjective uncertainty.

But can the meaning of ‘easier’ be given a material expression that is specific and concrete so that the mainstream prediction can be made susceptible of a rigorous scientific investigation? Happily, yes, and with remarkable precision, by operationalizing the variable ‘intensity of provocation of the US bosses’ on the quantitative dimension: ‘US citizens killed.’

We drop anchor, then, with the following question:

Assuming the US bosses want regime change in a country not threatening Israel, how many US citizens must that country kill—at a minimum—to provoke the US bosses into a regime-change intervention?

This question is empirical—we answer it by consulting the historical record.

Take Panama. In 1989, Panama was in no shape or form threatening the State of Israel. But the US bosses were nevertheless sufficiently provoked to engineer regime change in Panama. What provoked them?

One dead US soldier.

Mind you, Manuel Noriega, the Panamanian boss, had not attacked the US or anything remotely like it. This was a low-level roadblock incident that resulted in one—just one—dead US soldier.

Do you need a metaphor? Uncle Sam is the biggest, baddest gangster. The Godfather. Il Padrino. And a psycho. You needn’t plot against him. If your eyelid twitches out of turn, he’ll cut you to pieces. That’s what happened to Noriega.

This is our benchmark.

Expressed as a number instead of a metaphor, our historically validated quantitative anchor is this: when the US bosses want regime change in a country that is not threatening Israel, one US citizen killed is sufficient provocation.

Thus numerically anchored, we may now proceed to logic. We ask:

Given that one US citizen killed provoked the US bosses into regime change in a country not threatening Israel, how many US citizens must jihadi Iran kill to provoke Uncle Sam into regime change?

The mainstream answer—on the Panamanian benchmark—is mathematical: negative US citizens. Uncle Sam is already provoked.

Uncle Sam may therefore proceed to regime change in Iran at any time—further Iranian provocations are entirely superfluous.

Yet further provocations there have been—galore.

A natural test

It would be tiresome to list all of Iran’s provocations. But it is also unnecessary. By considering just one dramatic Iranian provocation we can produce an entirely sufficient natural test:

“[T]he 1983 campaign of terrorist actions against US targets in Lebanon. (…) Seventeen Americans were killed [from a total of 63 dead] in the bombing of the US embassy in Beirut April 8 1983. The attack on the Marine compound at Beirut International Airport came six months later. Early on October 23, 1983, a truck carrying about 2000 pounds of explosives wired to tanks of propane gas erupted in a blast that demolished the four-story main building and left a crater 40 feet deep and 30 feet wide. Dozens of young Marines were killed instantly in their bunks. Many more were buried under the rubble.”

Total US Marines killed: 241.

In addition, 58 French paratroopers were killed in a nearly simultaneous attack on the French barracks in Beirut. The terrorists responsible had been paid by Ayatollah Khomeini’s Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Now, 241 US Marines + 17 US diplomats = 258 US citizens killed. So this Iranian provocation was exactly 258 times bigger—almost two-and-a-half orders of magnitude bigger!—than Panama’s.

But that dry number—without the added context of cultural meaning—cannot convey just what outrageous overkill this provocation was. The attack on the Marine barracks was the deadliest single-day loss for the US Marines since the famous WWII Battle of Iwo Jima, where one out of every three attacking Marines was lost. Iranian jihadism dealt the United States a spectacular historical humiliation.

If you are not feeling this in your stomach, then perhaps you lost hold of our metaphor.

The Panama case establishes that Uncle Sam is The Godfather. Il Padrino. Twitch and he’ll cut you down. Yet Khomeini comes in with a hip-hop swagger, brags that he’ll rape Uncle Sam’s darling niece Israel, then lifts his skirts and rubs his naked groin all over Uncle Sam’s face.

What is the mainstream model’s prediction? Ayatollah annihilation. But this is what happened: nothing.

Actually, less than nothing.

The year 1983 of the Iranian attack on the US Marine barracks is smack in the middle of the Iran-Contra years. These would be the Reagan-Bush years, during which “several billion dollars’ worth of [US] arms and military supplies flowed to Iran each year during the early 1980s.” Those secret arms shipments to Khomeini had begun before the 1983 Iranian attacks on the US embassy and Marine barracks in Lebanon. And they continued after.

So, with Khomeini in his face, what did Uncle Sam do? (I won’t write it down.)

It was later found that the National Security Agency (NSA) had intercepted communications about these attacks before they happened. In a piece titled ‘U.S. knew Iran ordered, funded Beirut bombings, intercepts show,’ the Miami Herald attributed the following claim to a “White House official involved in national security matters.”: “ ‘the NSA knew about this, and I would have to surmise that the president knew about it too.’ ” The Miami Herald comments: “It is not clear how long before the attacks the communications were intercepted, or why the NSA intercepts were not used to warn American personnel [in Beirut].”

Yes, from the perspective of the media’s mainstream model this is indeed surprising. If you assume that US presidents are 1) allies of Israel; 2) enemies of Iranian jihadism; and moreover 3) patriots who defend their own citizens and soldiers, it is indeed surprising that, with advance knowledge of the Iranian attack, the US citizens at the embassy and in the US Marine barracks should not have been warned and protected.

But if the world surprises you, what you have is a bad model. If, after getting surprised, you cling to your model without modifications, then you are not reasoning.

The Miami Herald did not reason. They expressed surprise and wrote:

“it is not clear … why the NSA intercepts were not used to warn American personnel.”

This is unclear only if you cling to the mainstream model. But why is the Miami Herald doing that?

Mind you, the Herald was writing in December of 1986, right after the Iran-Contra revelations concerning Reagan-Bush’s acts of treason to send billions of dollars in US weapons to Ayatollah (‘Death to America’) Khomeini. Naturally, the Herald mentioned this context, which was all over the headlines.

But what that context suggests—since the Iran-Contra weapons transfers to Khomeini continued after the Lebanon attack—is that the highest priority of the US bosses was not the security of Israel, the fight against jihadism, or loyalty to US citizens. No, the highest priority of the US bosses, on this evidence, was their military alliance with the Iranians jihadis. If you adopt that model, then it makes sense that US citizens in Lebanon were not warned. It makes sense that the US bosses did not retaliate against Iran. And it makes sense that the US bosses went right on arming the ayatollahs.

But instead of putting this alternative model on the table, which makes sense of all the evidence, the Miami Herald clings to the mainstream model and so is left with no explanation: “it is not clear … why.”

The true verdict here, however, is not one of uncertainty. We have certainty: the mainstream model has been refuted.

Our two competing predictions were as follows:

MAINSTREAM PREDICTION: Provoking the passionately pro-Israel US bosses to attack Iran will be easier than with any other country.

MOR PREDICTION: Even under extreme Iranian provocation, the US bosses will try hard to protect Iran from a US and/or Israeli attack.

The behavior of Reagan-Bush and their cronies matches the MOR prediction precisely. The mainstream model, by contrast, must declare what happened here impossible. Yet it happened. Ergo, the mainstream model has been obliterated.

This is a definitive test. QED.

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You can’t fight meaning

It is not merely a question of the structure of the Universe, but of meaning.

If the mainstream model insists that the US bosses can

be enemies of jihadism; be best allies of Israel; and make of Israel’s security a top foreign-policy priority

and yet at the same time the US bosses can

sit still after the most outrageous attack on the US by the jihadi ayatollahs who promise to destroy the US and Israel; whilst, to boot, continuing to arm the selfsame ayatollahs to the teeth,

then the words ‘enemy,’ ‘ally’ and ‘priority’ lose all meaning. The mainstream model descends into semantic incoherence and self-annihilates.

It is ‘not even wrong’ (as Wolfgang Pauli would say), because in order to be wrong you need to be saying something. This is nothing.

The same thing happens when people say: “Oh well, the US bosses did Iran-Contra because they have their own interests. But they are still the best ally of Israel.” Nope. Sorry. If their own interests—whatever they are—lead the US bosses to refrain from retaliating when under massive attack just so they can continue arming that attacker—Israel’s genocidal enemy—to the teeth, then those interests have made the US bosses the worst enemy of Israel. To claim otherwise is, once again, to annul the meanings of ‘ally,’ ‘enemy,’ and ‘priority.’

Loss of meaning is catastrophic: you are not even speaking. And that’s a lot worse than just having a bad model.

In sum, to avoid semantic annihilation—to be saying something as opposed to saying nothing—the mainstream model must logically and forthrightly declare the events of Iran-Contra impossible. When the mainstream model does that, it is at least good enough to be wrong. But then it’s still wrong—because Iran-Contra did happen, and the arms transfers continued despite maximal Iranian provocation.

Iran-Contra is therefore an example of what I call a dramatic fact.

The dramatic fact

A dramatic fact is one that, all by itself, without the support of additional evidence, suffices entirely to falsify (refute) the hypothesis you were considering. Why? Because the hypothesis requires that very fact to be not merely unlikely, but impossible. And yet there it is: indisputably documented. You are done: hypothesis falsified.

This is not the same as a failed prediction. So allow me to distinguish the two things, and then I’ll come back to the US and Iran.

An example of a failed prediction is when astronomers got the wrong orbit for Uranus. This was surprising because Newton’s model of gravity had been working so well that astronomers had adopted Newton as ground truth. But Newton’s laws got Uranus wrong: failed prediction. Yet astronomers did not say: Well, guess that’s it for Newton’s model of gravity—it’s no good, after all! Why not? Because Newton’s model had successfully predicted the trajectories of all kinds of bodies.

Astronomers said to themselves: Newton must be right. There must be some unknown nearby object that is pulling on Uranus. Assuming thus that Newton was right, they solved his equations for the properties of the mystery object that—in a Newtonian Universe—would have to exist in order for Uranus to have an orbit like that. Equipped with the solution, they trained their telescopes and… sure enough: there was Neptune!

Notice: the astronomers initially made a Newtonian prediction and failed. But the prediction failed because they were missing some information, not because of a fundamental problem with Newton’s model. The model didn’t fail; to the contrary, it succeeded perfectly. By assuming the model’s usefulness and solving Newton’s equations for the missing information, the astronomers found Neptune occupying the precise mass and vector that Newton’s model required.

What is the lesson? When the model is reasonably good—meaning that the model has been explaining and predicting successfully all manner of phenomena—a failed prediction is usually no danger to the model, but rather the first step in the model’s further extension.

To document a mere failed prediction, therefore, is not the same as documenting a dramatic—or diagnostic—fact.

The orbit of Mercury—now that was a dramatic fact. Why? Because no nearby object could be found that would explain the orbit of Mercury. If no such object exists, then the orbit of Mercury is impossible in a Newtonian Universe. Yet there it is. Since it is, and since Newton’s model declares it impossible, Newton’s model has failed.

You are done.

That does not mean you already have a model to account for everything that Newton gets right and also the orbit of Mercury. But you do know that you need it.

Does such a model exist? Yes, Einstein’s Theory of Relativity can explain every single orbit that Newton can, and also the orbit of Mercury.

Does that mean that Newton’s model is useless? Not at all. Newton’s model is an excellent approximation for all manner of physical systems, so long as they are not too small, too heavy, or moving too fast.

But can’t we say the same thing about the mainstream model of geopolitics? Yes, granted, it requires something already documented to be impossible: Iran-Contra. But perhaps—like Newton—the mainstream model can still be practically useful?

Nope. The mainstream model getting Iran-Contra wrong is not analogous to Newton getting Mercury wrong. It’s more like Newton getting the relationship between Jupiter and the Sun—the solar system’s heaviest bodies—wrong. And completely wrong, not just off by a little. Because Iran-Contra is the US-sponsored launch of the modern World Jihad from Iran. If your model not only doesn’t explain that, but was expecting, at this scale, a completely opposite kind of behavior, then what good is your model?

But can’t we say that Donald Trump’s present attack on Iran is at least consistent with the mainstream model?

Sure, you can say that. But no model can be declared useful if it is consistent only with the latest item of evidence. Consider a controversy between two theorists and their respective rival models of time. Model 1 says “It’s never 12:00 noon,” and Model 2 says “It’s always 12:00 noon.” Who has the most useful model (the one that will be right most of the time)? If right as the clock strikes 12:00 noon theorist #2 declares victory—Look: mine is the most useful model!—then he has truly lost the plot. His model has failed at every other time.

To make this point more forcefully, I will now briefly summarize US foreign policy in the Middle East over the last half century. This will make clear that the mainstream model explains nothing. And the MOR model? It explains everything.

(Yes, even Trump’s attack on Iran.)

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