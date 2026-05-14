Dear friends of MOR,

We will have our English live podcast, as every Thursday, now at 11:00 noon Mexico City time.

If you would like to participate in the Q&A’s that follow our live podcasts, please join as, or upgrade to, the status of paid subscriber.

NOTE: The podcast is open to all, but the zoom link for the Q&A is visible only below the paywall for paid subscribers (make a note of the passcode; you’ll need it).

Francisco