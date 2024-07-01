Share this postThe Management of RealityWhy and how did the Church become so heavily Greco-Roman? [SEMITISM vs. ANTISEMITISM Part 5]Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhy and how did the Church become so heavily Greco-Roman? [SEMITISM vs. ANTISEMITISM Part 5]Francisco Gil-WhiteJul 01, 20246Share this postThe Management of RealityWhy and how did the Church become so heavily Greco-Roman? [SEMITISM vs. ANTISEMITISM Part 5]Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareLeer en españolComing soon!To be notified, subscribe.Subscribe6Share this postThe Management of RealityWhy and how did the Church become so heavily Greco-Roman? [SEMITISM vs. ANTISEMITISM Part 5]Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare