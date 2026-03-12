If you haven’t read Part 6 yet, you may do so here:

As I write, the joint US-Israeli war against Iran has convinced even the few doubters (whom I had managed temporarily to seduce) that Donald Trump—and the US bosses more generally—really do stand with Israel.

But the MOR model predicts that the US bosses will once again rearrange the Middle East so that Israel finds itself threatened again.

In other words, I am predicting that the US war on Iran will be like the US war on ISIS, which made things worse for Israel.

There are interesting similarities—in broad structural terms—between the two wars, and they are worth noting.

Before you conclude too quickly that Donald Trump is attacking Iran right now because the US bosses are anti-jihad and pro-Israel, it pays to examine the history.

Share

Many believe that Donald Trump’s present war on Iran demonstrates that Trump is anti-jihad and pro-Israel. I think concluding that would be rash—as rash as concluding the same from Trump 1.0’s earlier war on ISIS.

In fact, that other war should make you suspect two things:

that there is continuity across US presidents, even when they present as supposedly very different; and that Trump’s war on Iran will probably be very bad for Israel.

Why do I say this?

Though Trump did not start the war against ISIS, his administration accelerated and intensified that campaign, which culminated in the destruction of ISIS’s territorial caliphate in 2019. That made Trump look very anti-jihad, but that’s not the whole picture. Because, just like Obama, Trump fought against ISIS by teaming up with jihadis: with the Iranian ayatollahs and their terrorist Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

What was the geopolitical consequence of the war on ISIS? It was this: With official US acquiescence, Iran—the State that predicates its existential meaning on the genocidal destruction of Israel—gained a narrative and material foothold on Iraq, turning it into a vassal State. The ayatollahs thereby obtained a land corridor all the way to the northern border of the Jewish State.

I will examine this structure below, which justifies my prediction that Donald Trump’s war on Iran will also be bad for Israel.

The US bosses and the ayatollahs fought together against ISIS

Consider, for example, what the Associated Press reported in 2015:

“Two to three Iranian military aircraft a day land at Baghdad airport, bringing in weapons and ammunition. Iran’s most potent military force and best known general—the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force and its commander Gen. Ghasem Soleimani—are organizing Iraqi forces and have become the de facto leaders of Iraqi Shiite militias that are the backbone of the fight [against ISIS].”

The title of the article was: ‘Iran Has Never Been More Influential In Iraq.’

The fact that Iran had essentially taken over Iraq was publicly celebrated by the US generals. “Asked [by reporters] about Iran’s military operations in Iraq,” Army General Martin Dempsey—nothing less than the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff—expressed: “ ‘I think Iranian influence will be positive.’ ” And about the merging of Iraq with Iran, under Iranian control, Dempsey celebrated that “ ‘the two countries [move] more closely together economically or even politically…’ ”

How about that!

True, the above is from Obama’s time. But before you rush to conclude that this was just Obama and Co., and that Donald Trump was probably very different, let me knock that right down: Trump followed Obama’s policy precisely.

Yes, if you read mainstream academics—for example, those trained at Harvard’s Belfer Center, in the Kennedy School of Government—they’ll tell you that Trump and the ayatollahs were “adversaries.” But suppose we look past the obligatory narrative to focus on facts—facts that even these academics do not dispute. Then we have what these same Harvard academics wrote during the Trump 1.0 presidency:

“President Trump cannot maintain a simplified policy of fighting ISIS while aggressively containing Iran throughout the region. … [Circumstances force Trump] to work with Iran to push back ISIS in Iraq. … [They] can only reach their respective objectives through collaboration.”

The point is this: it is part of the historical record that—just as Obama had also done—Trump collaborated with the ayatollahs against ISIS. No difference on the geopolitical policy facts. Trump = Obama.

Naturally, this was narratively awkward. In July 2017 Newsweek published a piece reporting that

“Iran and Iraq have pledged to join forces [against ISIS] … by boosting bilateral defense ties (…) the new deal will reportedly see Iran and Iraq's armed forces work together on a number of strategic levels.”

Sustaining the official narrative required Newsweek to claim that Trump was supposedly very worried about this. However, as Newsweek also reported, “Donald Trump has pledged increased support for Iraq”—in other words, increased military support for the Iraqi government, now controlled by the Iranian government…

Mind you, in the last 10 years, no country on the planet has received more US weapons, in dollar terms, than Iranian-controlled Iraq. To put that in its most useful perspective, Iranian-controlled Iraq has been getting at least four times as much US armament as Israel.

What was the aftermath of the US war on ISIS?

Now, if we can discipline ourselves once again to move narrative to the side, and focus only on the facts on the ground, let us ask: What was the geopolitical consequence of the joint US-Iranian war against ISIS?

It was this: The war against ISIS legitimated the Iranian military presence in Iraq, and thus gave Iran—which already controlled Syria and Lebanon via the Assad family and the Iranian proxy Hezbollah—a land corridor all the way to the northern border of Israel.

Iran was the big winner.

Was this good for Israel? Well, no. The Iranian ayatollahs explain in public that the entire point of their jihadi revolution is to exterminate the Israeli Jews. So the geopolitical outcome of the US’s war on ISIS was very bad for Israel.

Okay, let us now go to interpretation.

Was this by design?

I say yes. Because one can here find the hand of the US bosses in everything.

In order to have a war on ISIS, notice, it was first necessary that ISIS should exist. And, as it turns out, it was the US bosses themselves who created ISIS in the first place.

Was that abject stupidity—a massive blunder—or was it the highest Machiavellian cleverness? The details of behavior—and the consistency of the same—become important when attempting to discriminate between these two hypotheses.

It is an undisputed fact, and one reported generously in the mainstream media, that both jihadis and non-jihadis were thrown together in the military prisons that the US Army built in Iraq. It is also undisputed that the US generals in charge allowed the jihadis to control the social life within the prisons. The terrorists used that power to coerce everyone into jihad. They taught the importance of killing infidels, how to make bombs, and how to develop the guts to become a suicide bomber—with chalk and blackboard (literally).

A former detainee from Camp Bucca, Adel Jasim Mohammed, described it like this:

“ ‘Extremists had freedom to educate the young detainees. I saw them giving courses using classroom boards on how to use explosives, weapons and how to become suicide bombers,’ Mohammed said. ‘For the Americans we felt it was normal. They did not stop them [the radicals].’ ”

Nazim Al-Juburi, a prominent Al Qaeda defector, said the following on Iraqi TV:

“We have spoken to the Americans more than once and told them that they make a big mistake by giving many of our detained people in Camp Bucca and other prisons a chance to be educated on this [jihadist] ideology.”

When the New York Times reporter approached to ask a few meek questions about all this, the man in charge, General Douglas Stone, replied—with refreshing frankness—that his prison system in Iraq was a “jihadi university.”

After five years of operation, US authorities closed down this “jihadi university”—where Al Qaeda in Iraq, later ISIS, had been incubating—and they set all of the jihadi terrorists free.

The US generals did this, mind you, against the desperate pleadings of the Iraqi government and the local sheiks. The Iraqi government begged to be allowed to hold the terrorists in Iraqi prisons, but the US bosses refused—they deliberately set the terrorists loose. And then the US bosses made sure that their ISIS pets, released into the wild, should get US military weapons and training.

You may read about all that here:

At this point, the following question is natural, and fully expected:

But if the US bosses deliberately created ISIS, why would they attack their own creation?

The MOR model has zero problem with this sort of thing.

Empirically, we know that the US bosses do this sort of thing constantly. They attacked Manuel Noriega in Panama, a former US client. They attacked Saddam Hussein in Iraq, also originally a US client. And so forth. Happens all the time. As Jared Israel used to say: “The US doesn’t have friends; only future enemies.”

Theoretically, my claim is that the US bosses are totalitarian psychopaths. The fact that the US bosses created X does not mean they have any loyalty to X. To them, everything and everyone is just a tool or an obstacle.

The most dramatic example of the pattern is how the US bosses used the German Nazis. First they created the German Nazis:

Then, during World War II, the US bosses supported the Nazis in many ways.

But when it became obvious that the Nazis would not defeat the Soviets, and that the Soviets were now rushing towards the Atlantic and would soon have all of Europe, that’s when Great Britain and the United States began to plan the Normandy invasion to fight the Nazis. Not before!

I document and explain all of that here:

When the dust settled, the US bosses took their Nazi pets into receivership. The entire Nazi intelligence infrastructure in Eastern Europe, Fremde Heere Ost, was simply absorbed, along with many SS officers. We are talking about tens of thousands of Nazi and Nazi-collaborator assets. This is what became the CIA.

Just as most people don’t understand that the US bosses created the Nazis, then fought them when necessary, then absorbed a remnant to create their own intelligence service, most people don’t know that the US bosses created the ISIS forces which they later fought.

So this is tried and true: the US bosses will create a force, and then, when it becomes convenient or necessary—whether because it was always their plan or because of some shift in the geopolitical chessboard—they will attack their own creations. And they may also rescue a remnant, as they did with Fremde Heere Ost and much of the SS.

ISIS was attacked because it became useful to the US bosses to attack ISIS. I think this was the plan all along. And the US bosses also rescued a remnant of ISIS (see below).

We may now return to our title question:

Is the current war on Iran like the war on ISIS?

It was the US bosses—with Jimmy Carter in the lead—who installed the ayatollahs in power in Iran. We now have the definitive demonstration of this, as MOR’s Iran-Contra series is now finally complete (we will spin it off as a book soon). So let me weave that below into a bulleted summary of the whole geopolitical sequence with the ayatollahs.

Before flying off to read the suggested articles, I recommend that you read through the entire numbered list, because the first and most important thing is to appreciate the clear pattern.

The context of a half century of consistent US foreign policy in the Middle East just about screams that Obama and Trump, when they attacked and defeated ISIS, were doing it as one more prong in a longstanding policy of “strengthening Iran.”

Share

Donald Trump’s Middle Eastern policies in 2025

More recently, Donald Trump’s Middle Eastern policies in 2025 have been consistent with the general picture. I will consider each major pro-Iranian Trump move in 2025 in its own turn.

1. Lebanon

In February 2025, Harrison Morgan, “a US Army Middle East and North Africa foreign area officer,” in a piece published by the Modern War Institute of West Point, expressed his astonishment that “Hezbollah suffered a rapid military defeat.” The IDF could have kept going and liberated the entire country from Hezbollah, a genocidal terrorist force created by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps that has strangled and destroyed Lebanon. And that would have made Israel’s border with Lebanon safe.

But that’s not what Trump wanted.

Trump ordered Netanyahu to stop, and he imposed a ceasefire in Lebanon. Then he had the Israelis ‘negotiate’ with the Lebanese government.

Trump’s idea of negotiation was an Israeli capitulation. The Lebanese government produced a piece of paper—like others they have produced in the past—promising to disarm Hezbollah. And then Tom Barrack, Trump’s negotiator, turned around and said to the Israelis: Okay, the Lebanese have done their part. Now you get out of Lebanon.

A bit of Lebanese history will suffice for you to see the consistency here.

In 2004, with Franco-American drafting, the UN issued Resolution 1559, ostensibly to restore “the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Lebanon,” and to that end “call[ed] upon all remaining foreign forces to withdraw from Lebanon.” That was an oblique reference to Syria. The same document called for “disbanding and disarmament of all Lebanese and non-Lebanese militias,” thereby seeking to extend “the control of the Government of Lebanon over all Lebanese territory.”

In practice, however, this appears to have been theater designed to hand Lebanon over to Hezbollah. For while Syria did withdraw, its ally Hezbollah was left untouched. Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s Muslim rivals were disarmed. (This repeated an earlier pattern, when, under the Taif Agreement, the Christian rivals of the jihadis had been disarmed while leaving the jihadis intact.)

Hezbollah subsequently became more and more powerful, and, from 2006 onward, it reigned supreme. In January of that year, even Security Council Report—funded by the Carnegie Corporation and the Open Society Foundations of Soros (never accused of sympathizing with Israel)—acknowledged in a January 2006 document that “The Lebanese government has not tried to forcibly disarm Hezbollah.” Moreover, as the document also observed, “[Hezbollah’s] electoral success as a political party now makes it difficult for the Lebanese government to implement the provisions of resolution 1559 (2004) and the Taif Agreements” with regard to disarming Hezbollah.

In July 2006, a Hezbollah commando unit crossed southward and killed and captured Israeli soldiers. Israel responded with an air and ground offensive, while Hezbollah fired missiles and rockets at Israeli civilian populations. The conflict lasted 34 days and ended with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, drafted by the French in close coordination with the US, with the urgent objective—the same objective as always—of pushing Israel out of Lebanon.

The Israelis were promised a ceasefire, the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south, and a reinforcement of UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon). And they were promised that Hezbollah’s terrorist and genocidal army would finally be disarmed.

Hezbollah was not disarmed.

In the same year of 2006 that Hezbollah took over the Lebanese government and the US bosses pulled Hezbollah’s chestnuts out of the fire, the US bosses also began sending all kinds of armament to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). One State Department document reads:

“Since 2006, U.S. investments of more than $3 billion to the LAF enabled the Lebanese military to be a stabilizing force against regional threats.”

But not against Hezbollah! Hezbollah has exercised such decisive influence within Lebanese political institutions, including the cabinet, the Military Supreme Council, and the parliament, that Lebanon has been described in major international media as “a Hezbollah-run State.” The weapons the US sends to Lebanon are for Hezbollah, and hence for Iran.

Donald Trump has continued with this pattern: In 2025 he approved 230 million in weapons transfers to Lebanon.

2. Iraq.

We’ve already explained above that Iraq, thanks to the US invasion of Iraq, is now best understood as the westernmost province of Iran.

Iraq has been—by far—the single largest recipient on the entire planet of US weapons transfers in the last ten years. In 2025, Trump continued with this pattern by approving $100 million for new weapons transfers to Iraq.

All of that is for Iran.

3. Iran.

In the Twelve Day War of 2025, Trump saved the ayatollahs.

He tried very hard to give the ayatollahs an out, by inviting them to come back to the negotiating table, and if they did, he would stop the Israelis, he promised. The Iranians urgently needed this because they didn’t even have air defenses that could stand against the Israeli onslaught. Trump said out loud, in his TruthSocial network, that he wanted to “save … the Iranian Empire.”

When the political grammar of Iranian jihadism made it impossible for the ayatollahs to bend the knee, Trump dropped a few bombs to take narrative control of the war, and then imposed a ceasefire on the Israelis. He warned the Iranians not to fire back or they would be destroyed. But when the Iranians—once again trapped by their own jihadi grammar—fired back anyway, Trump held his fire so he could maintain the ceasefire on the Israelis.

We explain all that here:

4. Gaza

In Gaza, right as the Israelis were about to give Hamas the coup de grace, and finish them, Trump intervened to stop the Israelis and impose another ceasefire and saved Hamas.

We should also consider two important moves in 2025 that were not specifically towards the Iranian axis but were nevertheless pro-jihadi.

5. Qatar

When Israel attacked Hamas leaders that Qatar was sheltering, Trump was furious. He forced Netanyahu to apologize to the Emir of Qatar, a major sponsor of jihadi terror and a patron of Hamas, therefore an intellectual author of the October 7 (2023) massacre and hostage-taking in Israel.

Then Trump announced he was extending NATO-level protection to Qatar, and that he would be training the Qatari Air Force.

6. Syria.

Remember above when I said that the US bosses, though they attacked and defeated their own creation, ISIS, had nevertheless rescued a remnant (as they did with the German Nazis)? This was the ISIS franchise in Syria, created by Muhammad Al Jolani (Ahmed al Sharaa), which the US bosses allowed to survive in northern Syria (Idlib) under protection of the Turks.

Al Jolani has changed the name of his terrorist force several times, but don’t be distracted by that: Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, leader of ISIS, is who sent Al Jolani to Syria to create the Syrian branch of ISIS. Al Jolani is ISIS.

Muhammad al Jolani (aka by his real name Ahmed al Sharaa) shakes hands with US president Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In 2025 the Israelis were advancing easily in Syria and could have joined the democratic Rojava Kurds in the northeast to liberate the whole country from jihadism. Donald Trump didn’t want that. So he stopped the Israelis and installed Al Jolani and his ISIS terrorists as the new government of Syria.

Don’t forget: the ISIS terrorists became famous for slowly—and proudly—beheading their victims on video. The surviving leader of those terrorists is Al Jolani, whose hand, drenched in innocent blood, Donald Trump amiably went to shake in Riyadh when he installed Al Jolani in Syria (see photo above).

If all that were not enough, Donald Trump has supported that Al Jolani’s ISIS terrorists destroy the democratic Rojava Kurds in northern Syria. We explain all of that here:

What will Trump do now?

Yes, the US bosses are attacking the ayatollahs. And that must be explained. The mainstream model says: Trump attacks Iran because he is anti-jihadi and pro-Israel.

That model can in principle explain why Trump is attacking Iran right now. But it fails utterly to explain everything else that has happened in the past half-century. And that needs to be explained too.

We need a model that explains everything.

The MOR model has no problem explaining the major US policies in the Middle East of the past half century:

The MOR model: The US bosses have consistently weakened Israeli security and strengthened jihadism because the US bosses are totalitarian antisemitic psychopaths who use jihadism in their efforts to produce an anti-Jewish genocide in Israel.

Can this model explain Trump’s current war on the ayatollahs? Yes, it can. Just as it can explain the war on ISIS. We will give a detailed account of how Trump was narratively trapped into attacking Iran in a future piece.

For now, we make the prediction the MOR model is logically obligated to make:

MOR prediction: The present war on the Iranian ayatollahs will be concluded with geopolitical chess moves that will once again weaken Israeli security.

It is possible that Trump will continue with the Syria policy of replacing the Iranian axis with the Turkish axis, which is in fact far more dangerous for Israel, because Turkey is a more competent State with a more advanced military. Don’t be too surprised if Turkey is given some kind of caretaker role over Iran when the dust settles.

But perhaps Trump will do something else. We cannot predict the specific moves. What the MOR model predicts unambiguously is that Trump will weaken the security of Israel and once again assist jihadism.

Soon, the evidence will be in. Our claim is that the mainstream model, which asserts that the US bosses are supposedly the biggest allies of the Jews, and of the Jewish State, will be utterly unable to explain what is about to happen, just as it fails completely to explain just about everything that happened in the last half century.

Stay tuned…

↑↑ Click on the logo for MOR content ↑↑