Share this postThe Management of RealityPart 6: Politics in Rome in the first century bceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePart 6: Politics in Rome in the first century bceA MOR series: SEMITISM vs. ANTISEMITISM: The structure of our historyFrancisco Gil-WhiteJul 28, 20252Share this postThe Management of RealityPart 6: Politics in Rome in the first century bceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareA 19th-century illustration of the death of Spartacus. Image Credit: Creative Commons. Coming soon!To be notified, subscribe.Subscribe↑↑ click on the logo for MOR content ↑↑2Share this postThe Management of RealityPart 6: Politics in Rome in the first century bceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share