A child Arab suicide bomber. Image credit: Daily Signal .

If you didn’t read PART 4 yet, you may do so here:

Go to Part 1.

T he institutions of media, academia, government, and alleged ‘non-government’ (NGOs)—the managers of our reality—are the public expression of the Western left. That’s not an accusation: they proudly identify themselves in this manner.

In the Arab-Israeli conflict, these institutions have adopted the Arab Narrative.

The point of this series is to analyze that move.

MY CLAIM: By adopting the Arab Narrative, the modern political and institutional left—evaluated on its own principles—has annihilated itself. There’s nothing left.

In support of my claim, I examine the consequences for the left of adopting the Arab Narrative interpretation of the War of 1948: the story of the Nakba.

Share

Normatively, a leftist ‘defends victims against oppression.’ That’s the leftist ‘ID,’ so to speak. If someone makes that claim, very probably you are talking to a leftist. I am not saying this is always dishonest. And I am not making fun. I am talking definitions: this is how leftism is publicly signaled.

This virtue-signaling grammar is precisely what woke political entrepreneurs have hacked.

The grievance vanguard—as I call the leaders of woke—have created multiple identities for leftists to inhabit that have zero real content except for ‘I am a victim.’ In this grammar, only victims are ‘good,’ so leftists have discarded their God-given identities—I channel Moshe Feiglin here—to inhabit one or another victim ‘niche.’ The point of this, paradoxically, is to avoid getting attacked. And the point is also, again paradoxically, to gain social sanction for violence. For woke ‘redemption’ is the victim taking public revenge on the ‘oppressor’—assisted of course by the institutions of the system.

White heterosexual males cannot be redeemed because they are all classified as ‘oppressors’ on the basis of features they are powerless to change. Hence, they must genuflect and apologize—constantly—just to try and stay safe. But even this abasement doesn’t always work, as I document here:

And this is how they get the Israeli Jews. They are white—right? (Well, some of them…) Most Israelis are in fact non-white Jews. But the left pretends Israelis are ‘white Europeans’ and that cooks them because, in woke grammar, white folk cannot be redeemed. Whites are colonialists, imperialists, oppressors. And the Arabs are brown-skinned—right? (Well, some of them…). Arabs must be all right.

It’s brilliant, really. You just need to train racism into leftists. But that’s done.

Also clever is how the Arab residents of British Palestine, and their descendants, have been defined as the most important ‘victims’ on the planet, meaning that every leftist must care about them. The Arabs function as flag, emblem, symbol, and also as passport, secret handshake, and litmus text. Regardless of what other ‘leftist’ positions you may have adopted, if you get this one wrong you’ll still be an evil right-winger/Zionist. It’s the diagnostic tell.

The pressure is so strong, and the resulting craven compunction to avoid punishment on this question so intense, that, even after the Hamas massacre of 7 October 2023, Western woke leftists are addicted to the Arab Narrative. The Arab Narrative has become integral to their paranoid identity, sense of self, and path to redemption.

What do the leftist mobs chanting ‘Free Palestine’ think is the history of the modern Middle East? When their bobbing heads contain anything, it is this simple moral story, heard from literature professor Edward Said: that “Israel was … built on the ruins of… Arab Palestine.” This is the Nakba (‘Catastrophe’).

Less poetically,

LEFTIST/ARAB NARRATIVE: the Zionist Jews are white, foreign, colonial imperialists and are therefore to blame 1) for the War of 1948 that established the State of Israel; and 2) for all the suffering that this war imposed on the Arab natives of British Mandate Palestine. The Nakba.

It is by this claim—that Israel owes the Arabs for the Nakba—that woke mobs in the West pressure the Israelis to make concessions and reparations to their Arab and Muslim enemies.

The chief peddlers of this Nakba narrative are the Arab bosses and the leftist university professors. Edward Said was himself the epitome and main vehicle: a card-carrying member of the terrorist Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO/Fatah) and simultaneously (somehow…) a professor of English literature at Columbia University. An Arab boss and a leftist professor! The New York Times loved Said’s ‘radical chic’…

Edward Said and his books.

By turning this two-bit academic into their token Arab mascot, every progressive could feel the frisson of ‘tolerance’ (‘Look at me—my favorite professor is an Arab!’), until Said became, writes The Guardian (without blushing), “ ‘arguably the most influential intellectual of our time.’ ” Yes, he became required reading for generations of undergraduates. Said—with the devoted help of the New York Times—was selling the story that the Jews had killed and expelled the Arabs to steal their land: “Israel was built on the ruins of Arab Palestine.”

But the slick Nakba of Edward Said is not the Real Nakba.

There is an Arab Catastrophe—no question. Arab suffering has been monumental. But the Real Nakba began long before the War of 1948. And it is rooted in Islam.

The effort to build a Jewish State did not add to Arab suffering. To the contrary—Zionism was setting many destitute Arab slaves free, as we document in Part 4:

What has caused additional suffering to the Arabs since 1948 is the racist hatred of the Muslim gangster bosses—also rooted in Islam.

These Muslim gangster bosses were outraged that mere Jews—their dhimmies, their slaves!—should dare to build themselves a State. Their choleric, aristocratic umbrage became a violent jihadi rage. And they began killing Jews. Then they decided to kill them all. That genocidal decision is what began the War of 1948.

This whole approach is what doomed the Arabs. Because, right away, the Arab bosses began killing other Arabs who refused to kill Jews. And this became a permanent choice: they’ve been grinding the Arabs to kill the Jews down to the present day, turning them into murderers, suicide bombers, and human shields. They’ve destroyed the Arabs.

That’s the Real Nakba.

Our meaning makers—whether in the university, the government, the NGOs, or the media—never explain it like this. Nobody talks about the Real Nakba because nobody cares. There’s nothing left: our institutions are an antisemitic show. Nobody minds Arab suffering—unless they’re blaming the Jews. At all other times, as far as every Western leftist is concerned, the Arabs can go to hell. They’re just a leftist prop.

I have exaggerated nothing; I’ll document every word.

Nathan Weinstock—a key witness

I call to the stand historian Nathan Weinstock, author of Zionism: False Messiah, as my first witness. He is both a Marxist and, as the title of his book announces, an anti-Zionist. (Permission to treat as hostile…)

Now, precisely because Weinstock is a Marxist and an anti-Zionist, he cannot be grammatically dismissed by leftists with a flick of the hand as a paid agent of Israel. And that’s what makes his documentation of Jewish-Arab relations in British Mandate Palestine so useful.

Weinstock was a pioneer of the New Left that 1) began imposing what became woke ideology; and 2) rather suddenly switched from supporting Israel—once the darling of the international left—to attacking it. But when Zionism: False Messiah came out (1969, French original), the transition to cultural Marxism was just beginning, so Weinstock still had one foot in the classical Marxism of the Old Left. The pull of that old grammar compelled him to document—with impeccable rigor—the class relations and human suffering of the Arabs in British Mandate Palestine.

Despite a strong bias against the State of Israel, Weinstock’s own evidence forced him to recognize that the arrival of the Zionist Jews in Mandate Palestine liberated many fellahin—who constituted the overwhelming majority—from the slavery in which the Arab feudal gangsters had kept them since Ottoman times and before.

Weinstock also concluded that the ‘Arab nationalists’ attacking the Jews were led by thoroughly corrupt Arab aristocrats who 1) wanted to keep the Arab poor enslaved; and 2) used the ‘Arab Palestinian movement’ to terrorize the Arab poor and corner the market for land sales to the Jews (see Part 4).

If you stopped to re-read the previous sentence a second time, then allow me to explain.

The Jews were busy buying land because they didn’t have any. And they didn’t have any because, despite a continuous presence from ancient times and down the centuries in their ancestral Biblical territory, under Ottoman Muslim government they had been classified as dhimmis (semi-slaves) and legally barred from land ownership.

When the Jews began enjoying the comparative liberty of the British Mandate period, they paid top shekel for anything they could farm on, because a central component of the Zionist dream was for the Jews—after many centuries of landless slavery, whether Ottoman or European—to farm again in the Land of Israel.

It was in reaction to those Zionist land purchases that supreme Arab gangster boss Hajj Amin al Husseini, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, began organizing mass terrorist violence against the Jews and against any Arabs who dared to sell land to them. This is what Weinstock calls ‘Arab nationalism.’ But he confesses it was entirely dishonest.

“ … whilst in public these [Arab] leaders stepped up their incendiary attacks on Zionism, denouncing any transfer of ancestral soil to the Jews as a betrayal, they secretly enriched themselves by means of the very operations which they so furiously attacked.”

It worked like this. The explicitly Islamic “fanatical braggadocio”—or “hyper-nationalist propaganda,” as Weinstock also calls it—of Husseini and his allied Arab bosses was “designed for the gallery.” It worked to inflame the jihadi passions of Arab hotheads who were recruited as terrorist gunmen. But despite all the anti-Jewish and also anti-Arab violence of those hooligans, Weinstock explains, Husseini was not really blocking land sales to the Jews!

“During the 1936-39 [so-called Arab] Revolt, Husseini’s guerillas actually executed ‘traitors,’ but ‘at the same time a close relative of the Mufti was doing a brisk trade in precisely such allegedly criminal deals, but with a notable difference, for this person used to force sales from Arab smallholders at niggardly prices and then resell to the Jews at the usual exorbitant rates...’ In other words, hyper-nationalist propaganda became a lucrative industry, indeed even an American-style racket, for the Arab gentry.” (my emphasis).

Weinstock says “American-style racket” to help his readers understand Arab reality by reference to the protection rackets of Chicago gangsters in the early 20th century. Those famous Chicago gangsters—like modern narcos in Mexico today—would make you pay a ‘tax’ that ‘protected’ you from the same gangsters. This is called a protection racket.

The “Arab gentry.” Husseini is the self-satisfied man with the special hat in the middle.

The “Arab gentry” in Mandate Palestine, similarly, would accuse you of treason against the ‘Arab cause’ if you sold your plot to the Jews, who were paying really good money for it, but the “Arab gentry” would ‘protect you’ (from themselves) if you sold your little plot for almost nothing to them. It was just a friendly suggestion. Then they’d chamber a round and wait for your answer. Later, after consolidating many such small plots into larger estates, the Arab bosses would sell them to the Jewish Agency at “the usual exorbitant rates.” A good business for the gangster bosses.

The fuel for the whole process, Weinstock explains, was racism.

“... the Palestinian anti-colonialist movement was deformed by racism. The distorted national struggle expressed itself in anti-Jewish slogans (‘Palestine is our country and the Jews are our dogs’), followed up by attacks upon Jewish passers-by and store-owners, and eventually in mob violence akin to the all-too familiar pogrom.”

Now, because he is an anti-Zionist, Weinstock constructs an apologia—against his own evidence (see Part 4)—for the racist racket of the Arab aristocrats. So he calls their racist racket a “national struggle” and an “anti-colonialist movement.” But he really gets in trouble there. Because the British Empire was not allied with the Jews against the Arabs—it was the opposite! And that is why, in a slip, when discussing the anti-Jewish “mob violence” of the Arabs, Weinstock compares it “to the all-too familiar pogrom.”

To better convey this point, I call my next witness.

A friendly witness: John Patterson

Lieutenant Colonel John Patterson, a British officer stationed in British Mandate Palestine, and quite friendly to the Zionist project, was eyewitness to the British-Arab alliance against the Jews.

“Patterson wrote extensively of the anti-Jewish depredations to which … the Jewish population of Palestine were subjected by the British military’s forces in Palestine … These depredations emanated both from the command structure and, in the wake of evident command tolerance, from the rank and file. … Patterson … noted the Military Administration’s encouragement of the [Arab] violence, its failure to intervene to stop it, its blocking of intervention by Jewish troops, its attempts to use the Arab assault as an excuse to curb Zionist programs, and its scapegoating of [Vladimir Zeev] Jabotinsky.”

Yes, Jabotinsky, founder of Revisionist Zionism, was punished by the British for organizing self-defense for the Jews who suffered this racist terrorist attack.

Patterson witnessed the Al Nebi Musa massacre of April 1920—the first of Husseini’s authorship. Patternson observed and recorded the collusion of the British authorities. Just like Weinstock, and for the same reason, he called this attack “A veritable ‘pogrom,’ such as we have hitherto only associated with Tsarist [Czarist] Russia.”

About this pogrom, Patterson left us the following testimony:

“ ‘[It] took place in the Holy City of Jerusalem in April, 1920, and as this was the climax to the maladministration of the [British] Military Authorities, I consider that the facts of the case should be made public ... The Balfour Declaration [with which Britain assumed the responsibility of establishing a Jewish homeland in British Mandate Palestine] ... was never allowed [by the Military Administration] to be officially published within the borders of Palestine; the Hebrew language was proscribed; there was open discrimination against the Jews; the Jewish Regiment was at all times kept in the background and treated as a pariah. This official attitude was interpreted by the [Arab] hooligan element and interested schemers in the only possible way, viz., that the military authorities in Palestine were against the Jews and Zionism, and the conviction began to grow [within Arab circles] that any act calculated to deal a death blow to Zionist aspirations would not be unwelcome by those in authority ... Moreover, this malign influence was sometimes strengthened by very plain speaking. The Military Governor of an important town was actually heard to declare ... in the presence of British and French Officers and of Arab waiters, that in case of anti-Jewish riots in his city, he would remove the garrison and take up his position at a window, where he could watch, and laugh at, what went on! This amazing declaration was reported to the Acting Chief Administrator, and the Acting Chief Political Officer, but no action was taken against the Governor. Only one interpretation can be placed on such leniency.’ ”

Patterson was convinced by everything he saw that the British bosses would not honor their promise to the League of Nations to help create a Jewish homeland in the Mandate territory; they meant to destroy the Zionist project and were using Husseini to do it.

Tellingly, it was after Husseini demonstrated—in the Al Nebi Musa massacre—that he was effective at organizing anti-Jewish violence that the British made him the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. And they gave him enormous power and resources that Husseini used to organize—again with British cooperation—even more anti-Jewish violence.

My central claim: it was Husseini’s anti-Jewish attacks that caused the Arab Nakba.

Because the Zionist project was lifting all Arab boats, as Weinstock documents (see Part 4), Husseini’s anti-Jewish attacks were setting back Arab progress. And that easily explains why these attacks were not so popular with rank-and-file Arabs. So the Mufti made it a regular practice to terrorize any Arabs who refused to kill Jews.

The longest and deadliest of Husseini’s violent anti-Jewish outbursts in Mandate Palestine, from 1936 to 1939, which he styled a ‘Great Revolt’ (al-Thawra al-Kubra), called ‘Arab Revolt’ in English, utterly ruined the Arab economy and countless Arab lives.

“the Arabs, under the Grand Mufti [Hajj Amin] and with Nazi encouragement, initiated open rebellion in the Mandate. They targeted Jews, British officials and troops, and Arabs considered too accommodating of the Jews. Over the next two years, the Mufti’s forces killed more than four hundred Jews and several thousand Arabs.” (my emphases)

(The killing of “British officials and troops” was new. I explain that in the footnote. )

This needs to register: Husseini was killing many more Arabs than Jews. It’s an order-of-magnitude difference!

The Real Nakba had begun.

British policemen disperse an Arab crowd during the Jaffa riots in April, 1936. Image credit: Origins.

You’ll never hear Western leftists complain about this. Because, if Arabs are oppressed and murdered by other Arabs, well that’s okay, since Jews cannot be blamed. Arabs be damned.

But the Western left has made a dark bargain indeed…

What Levin means above by “Nazi encouragement” is that Adolf Hitler—who killed Germans if they refused to kill Jews—was sending Husseini the weapons he needed so that he could kill Arabs who refused to kill Jews.

The alliance with the German Nazis deepened when the Mufti Husseini traveled to Berlin in late 1941, where Hitler received him with the honors due to a head of State and promptly made him a top Nazi with his own bureaucracy (Buro des Grossmufti). From that perch, Husseini—Founding Father of the ‘Arab Palestinian movement’—co-led with Adolf Eichmann the German Nazi Final Solution in Europe.

You read correctly.

The first thing Hitler and Husseini did when the latter arrived in Berlin was agree that the ‘Arab Palestinian’ and German Nazi movements would work together to exterminate the Jewish population in British Mandate Palestine. This dream was not fulfilled because the Nazis were stopped in El Alamein, Egypt, and could not make it to Jerusalem. But for Husseini, who survived the war and escaped judgment, the dream remained.

Equipped now with the above context, we are ready to address the question that concerns us about the War of 1948:

Who is more likely responsible for Arab suffering stemming from the War of 1948? The Zionist Jews, who were liberating the Arab fellahin and Arab smallholders (see Part 4)? Or perhaps the Arab gangster bosses who allied with Adolf Hitler to kill the Jews and oppress and murder the Arabs?

The question answers itself. But I’ll let the Arab bosses answer it all the same.

Azzam Pasha—my star witness

Following the German Nazi genocide of the European Jews, which Hajj Amin al Husseini co-led, the United Nations vote of 1947 (Resolution 181) recommended the partition of British Mandate Palestine. This was the proposal to create a Jewish State.

But not only that! Though apparently unknown to the ‘Free Palestine’ crowds in the West, the same UN resolution also proposed creating an Arab ‘Palestinian’ State. Below is the map of that 1947 UN Partition Plan:

This was to be the second ‘Arab Palestinian’ State, because a first ‘Arab Palestinian’ State—also carved out from British Mandate Palestine—existed already: Transjordan, soon to become the Kingdom of Jordan. Jordan had taken 3/4 of Mandate Palestine already. Now the 1/4 remaining—rump Mandate Palestine—would be cut in half. The UN was proposing to give the Zionist Jews just 1/8 of the land originally promised to them (see Part 3).

In any market, this would be called a good deal for the Arab residents of Mandate Palestine. But the Arab bosses didn’t want two States on land totaling 7/8 of what the Jews had been promised. This was not a question of getting ‘enough’ in some absolute sense. Nor was it a question of getting more than the Jews. Their desire and goal was for no Jewish State at all to exist. So the Arab bosses—never asking ordinary Arabs for their opinion—rejected out of hand the second ‘Arab Palestinian’ State that the United Nations offered.

This point should be landing hard. The ‘Free Palestine’ our Western leftist mobs keep chanting about—meaning a judenrein Arab State (an Arab State cleansed of Jews)—is not a dream that the Jews ever refused the Arabs. They were letting them have all 7/8 of Mandate Palestine for that! But the Arab bosses rejected that because it would have meant accepting the creation of a Jewish State.

And the Arab bosses decided to kill all the Jews.

This is not my interpretation of anything; this is what Arab boss Azzam Pasha explained explicitly and publicly. Should the Zionist leadership accept the UN Partition Plan, he said in 1947,

“this will be a war of extermination and momentous massacre which will be spoken of like the Tartar [Mongol] massacre or the Crusader wars.”

Or—perhaps he also wanted to say (but didn’t dare)—like Hajj Amin al-Husseini’s German Nazi Final Solution…

But was Azzam Pasha speaking for the Arab bosses more generally?

He was. Azzam Pasha was the Secretary General of the Arab League. And his genocidal threat was made via an interview that he gave to the editor of an important Egyptian newspaper Akhbar al-Yom, Mustafa Amin, while at a pan-Arab summit in Lebanon to discuss the question of Partition.

The Azzam Pasha interview was frankly—and unashamedly—titled ‘A War of Extermination.’ It reads as follows (translated by historian Efraim Karsh; all ellipses are in the original text):

“Abdul Rahman Azzam Pasha spoke to me about the horrific war that was in the offing… saying: ‘I personally wish that the Jews do not drive us to this war, as this will be a war of extermination and momentous massacre which will be spoken of like the Tartar [Mongolian] massacre or the Crusader wars. I believe that the number of volunteers from outside Palestine will be larger than Palestine’s Arab population, for I know that volunteers will be arriving to us from [as far as] India, Afghanistan, and China to win the honor of martyrdom for the sake of Palestine … You might be surprised to learn that hundreds of Englishmen expressed their wish to volunteer in the Arab armies to fight the Jews. ‘This war will be distinguished by three serious matters. First—faith: as each fighter deems his death on behalf of Palestine as the shortest road to paradise; second, [the war] will be an opportunity for vast plunder. Third, it will be impossible to contain the zealous volunteers arriving from all corners of the world to avenge the martyrdom of the Palestine Arabs, and viewing the war as dignifying every Arab and every Muslim throughout the world …’ ”

When genocide—“a war of extermination”— is also a joyful “opportunity for vast plunder,” and moreover the thing “dignifying every Arab and every Muslim throughout the world,” what you’ve got is an orthodox Muslim jihad.

Azzam Pasha was an ally and friend of Hajj Amin al Husseini, which helps explain why, only two years after Husseini had concluded exterminating the Jews of Europe, he felt no shame to threaten the Jews with another genocide. Such is the ideology and culture of Arab Muslim anti-Zionists.

But the point here is that these bosses had no problem sacrificing the Arab residents of British Palestine if that was instrumental to killing the Jews, as revealed by Azzam Pasha in his closing statement to Akhbar al-Yom:

“He [Azzam Pasha] ended his conversation with me by saying: ‘I foresee the consequences of this bloody war. I see before me its horrible battles. I can picture its dead, injured, and victims … But my conscience is clear … For we are not attacking but defending ourselves, and we are not aggressors but defenders against an aggression! …’ ”

Azzam Pasha was going to get many Arabs killed but his conscience was clear. Yes, because he never cared about the Arabs. He only cared about killing Jews; if the Arabs of Palestine burned in the process, so be it. Arabs be damned.

Anyway, what was Azzam Pasha calling the “aggression” of the Zionist Jews?

The Zionist Jewish leadership was accepting that 7/8 of the territory originally promised to them go to the Arabs. They would take just 1/8 to have a State of their own, however tiny, in land ancestral to them and continuously inhabited by them for thousands of years, where they might protect themselves. They needed a State because Azzam Pasha’s ally Hajj Amin al Husseini had been exterminating them in Europe just two years before.

This Jewish desire, right after suffering genocide, to protect themselves from genocide, is the “aggression” that Azzam Pasha and Hajj Amin al Husseini would answer with another attempted genocide.

The Western left has adopted the Arab Narrative of these monsters. How is this different from adopting Adolf Hitler himself?

The heart of the Nakba story: the ‘ethnic cleansing’ accusation

Hajj Amin al Husseini and Azzam Pasha tried to keep their word: they tried to exterminate the Israeli Jews. And they had reasons to feel optimistic. In addition to various irregular jihadi armies that recruited fighters from all over the world, the Israeli Jews were attacked by Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen.

“The invading forces were fully equipped with the standard weapons of a regular army of the time—artillery, tanks, armored cars and personnel carriers, in addition to machine guns, mortars and the usual small arms in great quantities, and full supplies of ammunition, oil, and gasoline. Further, Egypt, Iraq, and Syria had air forces. (…) In contrast, the Jews had no matching artillery, no tanks, and no warplanes in the first days of the war.”

Consistent with Azzam Pasha’s genocidal announcement, the commission of war crimes became part and parcel of the Arab military doctrine in the War of 1948. The Arab armies routinely targeted Jewish civilians. And captured Israeli soldiers were tortured to death. This latter practice was so extreme and consistent that it became Israeli policy—for soldiers trapped behind enemy lines without hope of rescue—to blow themselves up with a grenade.

The Israelis were clearly David fighting Goliath. But like David, they won. A miracle.

Israelis call this the War of National Survival, or the War of Independence, because they survived an attempted genocide to establish their new Jewish State. Yet it was the Israelis who were accused of ‘ethnic cleansing.’ (War is Peace…)

The wide-eyed undergrads, for generations, were educated by Edward Said, who had become required reading everywhere. And who told them:

“Yes, [the Jews] suffered the holocaust, and yes, they are the victims of anti-Semitism. But no, they cannot use those facts to continue, or initiate, the dispossession of another people that bears no responsibility for either of those prior facts.”

In this manner, Edward Said, card-carrying member of PLO/Fatah, the terror group created by Hajj Amin al Husseini, butcher of the European Jews, brazenly denied the supreme responsibility of the ‘Arab Palestinian movement’ in the Holocaust (which Said could not force his learned pen to capitalize). In the same breath he accused the Jews of supposedly initiating and continuing “the dispossession” of the Arabs. The Nakba. Affecting evenhandedness, he added: “Ethnic cleansing is ethnic cleansing whether it is done by … Zionists or Hamas.”

How to answer this accusation?

I object to the common strategy of many Zionists, who rush heatedly to deny the ‘ethnic cleansing’ charge. I prefer to answer, first, with a question:

Should you be morally required to welcome, protect, and absorb those who’ve come to murder you and all of your people?

I am asking you, my reader, whoever you are: process this question in the first person. Think of yourself. Think of your own people. Once you do it like that, your answer will be ‘no.’

And what’s good for the goose—you—is good for the Jews. The moral point is simple: if the Jews had expelled those who came to exterminate them, they would have been perfectly justified. The verb I used is ‘to expel’—don’t twist my words. And I said perfectly justified—I mean that.

No people can be expected to tolerate enemies who mean to exterminate them.

Therefore Edward Said’s pretend moral ‘lesson’ is wrong. It is false that “ethnic cleansing is ethnic cleansing whether it is done by … Zionists or Hamas.” If you launch a war of genocidal agression (Husseini, Hamas), then your ethnic cleansing is perfectly immoral; by contrast, if you suffer a genocidal attack, and you ethnically cleanse—expel—to make yourself safe from the genocidal agressor, then you are perfectly justified.

But I would make an even stronger point: the Jews should have expelled their genocidal Arab neighbors. This is ethically self-evident and strategically required. It was therefore a security and moral failure that they didn’t. October 7th is the proof.

But, anyway, what are the facts in the War of 1948?

The ‘ethnic cleansing’ charge against the Jews almost always reduces to one claim: the supposedly deliberate massacre and rape of Arab civilians in the Arab town of Deir Yassin. According to this oft-repeated story, heard in the halls of woke-leftist Western academia, this alleged crime scared many Arabs into leaving, and this became the ‘Palestinian refugee problem.’

The allegation, however, evaporates upon inspection. When you trace it, it turns out that it goes back to a certain Hussein Khalidi. As Palestine Facts explains,

“Khalidi was one of the originators of the ‘massacre’ allegation in 1948. It was Khalidi’s claims about Jewish atrocities in Dir Yassin that were the basis for an article in the New York Times by its correspondent, Dana Schmidt (on April 12, 1948), claiming a massacre took place. The Times article has been widely reprinted and cited as ‘proof’ of the massacre throughout the past 50 years.”

Did Palestine Facts get this right? Yes. This is what Dana Schmidt from the New York Times wrote in her front-page article in 1948:

“Dr. Hussein Khalidi, secretary of the Palestine Arab Higher Committee, denounced the ‘massacre’ of 250 Arab men, women, and children by Irgun Zvai Leumi and the Stern Gang, Zionist terrorist groups, at Deir Yassin on Friday.”

Lots of people believe the New York Times is a responsible publication, and they also (somehow…) find it natural that Jews would massacre Arabs. So they’ve been assuming, as Palestine Facts pointed out, that if Dana Schmidt of the New York Times reports a claim on the authority of Hussein Khalidi, that’s because Hussein Khalidi can be trusted.

But let us ask: Who was Hussein Khalidi?

Khalidi was the “secretary of the Palestine Arab Higher Committee.” And what was the Arab Higher Committee? Oh, well that was Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Hajj Amin al Husseini’s vehicle to mobilize Arab hooligans to kill Jews in Mandate Palestine. Thus, when Khalidi claimed that the Jews had massacred Arabs in Deir Yassin, this was Husseini speaking.

Mind you, this was Husseini speaking even as British parliamentarians in the House of Commons had been angrily demanding that he be tried, in the Nuremberg War Crimes Tribunal, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role leading the German Nazi Final Solution and other outrages. (Husseini and his Nazi crimes were world famous back then.)

We have, then, that Dana Schmidt of the New York Times accepted as reliable an accusation against the Jews by their Nazi exterminator, who was now playing the victim even as he led the Arabs—in the War of 1948—to attempt another anti-Jewish genocide!

Once this context sinks in, it can no longer surprise you that Dana Schmit of the New York Times called the “Irgun Zvai Leumi and the Stern Gang”—the defenders of the Jews—“terrorists.” This has been a consistent move by the reality-managing establishment throughout the postwar: killings of Jews—even torturing to death more than one thousand civilians and abducting some 250 others (October 7th)—is called ‘resistance’; Jewish self-defense—despite a purity of arms doctrine that hands all kinds of advantages to the enemy—is called ‘terrorism’ and ‘genocide.’

Such nonsense is made ‘reasonable’ to the half-comatose leftist mobs on the ‘principle’ that whoever has the smallest gun is supposedly the ‘good guy’ and therefore they may perform with impunity any evil! I have seen people with a university degree express this view… An older abhorrent and illegitimate principle, might makes right, is thus substituted by this equally abhorrent moral atrocity: weak makes right. But, if this matters to you, for ordinary people this is, in addition, a strategic absurdity, and it will get them killed (I explain it in the footnote).

Hassem Nusseibeh: another star witness, and the smoking gun

Accusations against the Jews on their conduct of the War of 1948 coming from Hajj Amin al Husseini, their exterminator, do not survive the most elementary smell test and should be dismissed out of hand—and out of principle! But if anybody needs a smoking gun, we have it.

Some years ago…

“The 1998 BBC TV series, Israel and the Arabs: the 50 year Conflict, documented that Arab Higher Committee officials Hazem Nusseibeh and Hussein Khalidi falsified facts [about Deir Yassin] and originated, for propaganda purposes, charges of rape.”

How did the BBC document this? Nusseibeh confessed! See for yourself:

Naturally, the BBC subsequently buried this. They obviously were not expecting Hassem Nusseibeh to ruin the Nakba story that the BBC has itself been pushing.

Joseph Farah, an Arab investigative journalist (Christian), provided an important supporting context for that confession. He documented with Arab newspaper articles written close to the time of the events that, back then, there was no ambiguity on this point. Not among the Arabs. It turns out that

“The 15th May, 1948, arrived... On that day the mufti of Jerusalem [Hajj Amin al Husseini] appealed to the Arabs of Palestine to leave the country, because the Arab armies were about to enter and fight in their stead.”

The Arab newspapers lamented this as a tactical mistake:

“By spreading rumors of Jewish atrocities, killings of women and children etc., [Arab leaders] instilled fear and terror in the hearts of the Arabs in Palestine, until they fled leaving their homes and properties to the enemy.”

Both of the above quotes come from the Arab newspapers that Farah cites (and there are others).

Finally, there was never anything to substantiate the charges of rape.

“Contrary to claims from Arab propagandists at the time and some since, no evidence has ever been produced that any women were raped. On the contrary, every villager ever interviewed has denied these allegations. Like many of the claims, this was a deliberate propaganda ploy, but one that backfired. Hazam Nusseibi, who worked for [Hajj Amin al Husseini’s] Palestine Broadcasting Service in 1948, admitted being told by Hussein Khalidi, a Palestinian Arab leader, to fabricate the atrocity claims. Abu Mahmud, a Deir Yassin resident in 1948 told Khalidi ‘there was no rape,’ but Khalidi replied, ‘We have to say this, so the Arab armies will come to liberate Palestine from the Jews.’ Nusseibeh told the BBC 50 years later, ‘This was our biggest mistake. We did not realize how our people would react. As soon as they heard that women had been raped at Deir Yassin, Palestinians fled in terror.’ ”

Deir Yassin is supposed to be the best item in the Arab Narrative accusation that the Zionist Jews supposedly had an “ethnic cleansing” policy in the War of 1948.

Were it not for antisemitism, the above demonstration would be entirely superfluous.

First of all, because—as mentioned earlier—the Jews need not apologize for expelling those who mean to exterminate them.

Second, because, within the ‘Green Line’—the portion of Israel that does not include the disputed territories of Judea & Samaria and Gaza—the Arabs are fully 20% of the population. And they are supremely well protected by Israeli law and custom. They may skip military service entirely if they want to (Jews may not). They can run for local office. They have representation in the Knesset. Arab jurists sit in the Israeli Supreme Court. Israeli universities have an affirmative action policy favoring Arabs. Etc…

Israeli institutions educated Arab men and women. Image credit: Times of Israel.

Everybody should want to be ‘cleansed’ by the Jews!

It is the Arabs whom Israel does not govern—enslaved by the terrorist power of their Arab bosses in Judea & Samaria and Gaza—who have been destroyed. That’s because Hajj Amin al Husseini’s legacy lives on via PLO/Fatah.

PLO/ Fatah : the Husseini tradition of grinding the Arabs to kill the Jews

The Palestine Liberation Organization, or PLO, was created by Egyptian dictator Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1964 as a confederation of ‘Palestinian’ terrorist groups dedicated to murder Jews—preferably (but not exclusively) in Israel. By 1970, Al Fatah, a different terrorist group, had swallowed the PLO, keeping its name. Writes historian Howard Sachar:

“the PLO in its resurrected form was almost entirely Fatah-dominated, and [Fatah boss Yasser] Arafat himself served as president of its executive.”

I therefore always write ‘PLO/Fatah.’

Understanding that PLO/Fatah—the ‘PLO’ in its “resurrected form”—is basically just Fatah is very important, because

“the Fatah (Arab Liberation Movement) [was] organized … by veterans of the Mufti’s [Hajj Amin al Husseini’s] former Arab Higher Committee.”

You can’t shake Husseini—he’ll getcha.

Hajj Amin al Husseini, Nazi exterminator of the European Jews, whose dearest dream had been to exterminate them in Israel, was either a great uncle of Yasser Arafat or, out of affection, he just pretended to be. On this point, historians don’t agree. But those two were quite fond of each other—no controversy there.

Expressions of love—as any anthropologist will tell you—must be interpreted within the local grammar and value system of the participants. What does a loving Nazi uncle want for his favorite nephew? Nazi training. Husseini could procure this because he’d taken refuge in Cairo, where Arafat also was, and where many German Nazi colleagues of Husseini arrived in the postwar to ‘improve’ Nasser’s security forces. Thus it was that Yasser Arafat, Mahmoud Abbas, and a few other eager Nazi trainees became, in the late 1950s, the founders of Fatah.

Before he died, and right as Fatah was swallowing the PLO, Husseini made sure to pass the leadership baton to his beloved Yasser Arafat, and entrusted to him the sacred mission: the genocidal destruction of Israel. The dramatic exchange was documented by historians Barry Rubin & Wolfgang Schwanitz with material they found in the archives of Lebanese intelligence.

“On December 29, 1968, at a meeting in the ex-grand mufti’s home near Beirut, al-Husaini anointed Arafat as his successor. The movement would be directed by these two sequential leaders and their similar philosophy and methods for an astounding eighty-three years, from al-Husaini’s becoming grand mufti in 1921 to Arafat’s death in 2004. In December 1968, the thirty-nine-year-old Arafat, leader of the Fatah guerrilla group, was about to take over a PLO hitherto dominated by the Nazi collaborator Abd an-Nasir. But Arafat’s success would be all the more secure if he received the seventy-one-year-old al-Husaini’s endorsement. Al-Husaini gave it after lecturing Arafat for several hours on how he should go about destroying Israel and replacing it with a Palestinian Arab state. Within a few weeks Arafat controlled the movement as thoroughly as al-Husaini had ever done.”

PLO/ Fatah boss Yasser Arafat, chief mourner at Husseini’s funeral. Image credit: Associated Press .

Yasser Arafat’s PLO/Fatah is the very organ—now calling itself ‘Palestinian Authority’—that the so-called ‘Oslo Peace Process’ introduced into Israel to rule over the Arab Muslims in the disputed territories of Judea & Samaria and Gaza.

An account of how PLO/Fatah—the ‘Palestinian Authority’—has destroyed the Arabs in those territories requires a separate piece (coming soon). The point here is that—as you should expect from the fact that this is Husseini’s creation to continue his genocidal legacy—PLO/Fatah has continued and deepened the Real Nakba. They are still at it. They’ve been grinding the Arabs to kill the Jews. And they’ve destroyed the Arabs.

And not just the Arabs. They been grinding the Persians, too. Because PLO/Fatah, as we have documented for you, are the creators of jihadi Iran.

You read correctly.

It is this group, PLO/Fatah, this oppressor, that the leftist ‘Free Palestine’ crowds—who don’t give a damn about the Arabs—are defending.

But the Israeli bosses are not blameless!

The Israeli bosses—obeying always the US presidents—have protected neither Jews nor Arabs. By participating in the so-called ‘Oslo Peace Process’ that the US presidents invented, they collaborated in bringing the antisemitic terrorists of PLO/Fatah to govern the Arabs in the disputed territories. And in all these years they have not expelled PLO/Fatah from Israel. The Israeli bosses are therefore co-responsible for countless murders of Jews and for the utter destruction of the Arabs.

I have made this case at length in a talk that I gave at the University of California at San Diego (UCSD).

But this legitimate criticism against the Israeli bosses is one that we never hear from the leftist ‘Free Palestine’ mobs.

This is a dramatic fact.

Q.E.D. The dramatic fact—explained

Dramatic fact is a technical term of mine. It means diagnostic fact. In other words, a dramatic fact, as I use this term, is—first and foremost—epistemologically dramatic.

DRAMATIC FACT: A fact that the hypothesis under consideration requires to be impossible.

Which hypothesis? Well, this is our dramatic fact:

The ‘Free Palestine’ crowds never complain that the Israeli bosses imposed PLO/Fatah on the Arabs resident in Judea & Samaria and Gaza.

Which hypothesis requires that to be impossible? This one:

Hypothesis: The leftist ‘Free Palestine’ crowds care about the welfare of ordinary Arabs.

The deeper point almost follows by inspection, but I will spell it out anyways.

The ‘Free Palestine’ mobs, followers of Edward Said, claim that “Israel was built on the ruins of Arab Palestine.” Their chief complaint is that the Israeli bosses have been oppressing the Arabs. If you assume this is an honest complaint, then it is impossible that the ‘Free Palestine’ mobs will stay silent on the issue that the Israeli bosses foisted a terrorist oppressor on the Arabs. A greater Israeli trespass against these Arabs is difficult to imagine!

But the woke leftists, the ‘Free Palestine’ crowds, never complain about this.

And one cannot allege their ignorance—at least not where the leftist meaning makers—the media, academic, and other institutional bosses who produce the whole anti-Israel phenomenon—are concerned. Because for these meaning makers it is no secret that PLO/Fatah, and also Hamas, in line with Hajj Amin al Husseini’s tradition, oppress and murder the Arabs.

But notice: if the woke left were to complain that the Israeli bosses—servants of the US presidents who invented the Oslo ‘Peace’ Process—foisted terrorist oppressors on the Arabs, this would become public pressure demanding the obvious remedy: that the Israeli bosses expel the PLO/Fatah and Hamas terrorists—to protect the Arabs.

But the woke left does not want that. Therefore, the hypothesis that the woke left cares to protect the Arabs is false. The woke left is protecting PLO/Fatah and Hamas, oppressors of Arabs.

But why?

I remind you that PLO/Fatah mean to keep the promise that Yasser Arafat made to Hajj Amin al Husseini: finish Hitler’s job and exterminate the Israeli Jews.

Is that why?

Then the woke left is the Nazi right.

And matter meets antimatter.

We have a theorem: the left has annihilated itself—there is nothing left.

Q.E.D.

But… but how to explain that the left became the woke left, and hence the Nazi right? To help you answer that question, I recommend the following piece: