Ben Hur, a Jewish slave in Rome.

In the first century bce there were two revolutionary attempts in the city of Rome, led respectively by the Roman aristocrats Lucius Sergius Catilina (Catiline) and Publius Clodius Pulcher (Clodius). These events are of themselves quite famous, but they have not, in my view, been properly interpreted.

I claim that these revolutionary attempts were a consequence of Jewish influence in the city of Rome. And I claim, moreover, that two seismic developments in the history of Rome are usefully explained, in part, as reactions to these attempted revolutions: 1) the transition from Roman Republic to Roman Empire; and 2) the Roman anti-Jewish genocide of the first and second centuries ce.

But I don’t stop there. I also claim that, until this twice-attempted Jewish revolution in Rome is properly grasped, we cannot understand what our paradoxical Western Civilization became.

I will begin by establishing the plausibility for my claim that the Jews were important in the Catalinarian Revolt, the first of these attempted revolutions. My authority on this point is none other than Cicero, the prolific Roman author (and statesman, orator, philosopher, etc.). Then I will explore the implications.

Did Cicero say the Jews were important in the Catalinarian Revolt?

The first of these attempted revolutions, the Catilinarian Revolt, brought together many Roman aristocrats, Roman citizens, free laborers, and slaves. It was quite the political development, because, unlike Spartacus and his famous slave revolt of some years before, Catiline did have a political program. We will discuss all that in a future piece; the point now is to establish that the Jews were an important part of that.

Cicero was consul in the year 63 bce of the Catalinarian Revolt, and therefore in charge of suppressing it. It was dangerous to act; Catiline was strong and popular. But Lucius Valerius Flaccus, a close ally of Cicero’s, providentially produced the alleged evidence to accuse Catiline of planning to burn the entire city of Rome and massacre all the common citizens—the very common citizens who were the entire basis of Catiline’s political support and movement. Absurd.

The absurdity does not faze our historians. They happily propel forward the original unfair advantage of the ancient Roman aristocrats by training themselves to adopt a philo-Roman, philo-aristocratic perspective that aligns with the biases in the source documents (none of the common citizens or slaves who supported Catiline left us their views…). Flaccus, our historians readily assume, must have presented credible evidence, and so one may call the Catalinrian Revolt by the name that the Roman aristocrats who defeated the Revolt applied to it: Catilinarian Conspiracy.

Yes, as if we really should believe that the very popular Catiline was the deranged terrorist without a cause that Flaccus alleged him to be. As if we should simply accept the self-important claim of the infinitely narcissistic Cicero that he had supposedly saved all of Rome from burning.

I’ll dispute the bias to accept the account of the victors. What I won’t dispute is that Cicero indeed needed the ‘evidence’ which Flaccus brought in order to secure political support—by character assassination of Catiline—to destroy his movement.

Now, about the Jews…

A bit later, in 59 bce, a party of Jews brought a suit against Flaccus charging that, during his tenure as governor of Asia, he’d stolen the Jewish monies intended for the Jerusalem Temple. Cicero loyally became defense lawyer for “Lucius Flaccus, the companion and assistant of my counsels and my dangers” (Pro Flacco 1).

Cicero’s defense was basically this: to attack the Jews is virtuous; ‘therefore,’ by racist axiom, Flaccus can’t be wrong. (This makes an implicit comment on the practice of Roman law; Cicero was supposedly a great lawyer.)

But something else that Cicero did in that trial is, to us, of the greatest historical importance: he identified the Jews in Rome as a solid pressure group, influential with the common citizens, and a formidable revolutionary threat.

This “charge [against Flaccus] about the Jewish gold,” Cicero intoned,

“is the reason why this cause is pleaded near the steps of Aurelius. It is on account of this charge, O Laelius, that this place and that mob has been selected by you. You know how numerous that crowd is, how great is its unanimity, and of what weight it is in the popular assemblies. I will speak in a low voice, just so as to let the judges hear me. For men are not wanting who would be glad to excite that people against me and against every eminent man; and I will not assist them and enable them to do so more easily.”—Pro Flacco (66)

Cicero was accusing the prosecutor, Laelius, of having chosen a very public venue for the trial so that Laelius could assemble a mob of Jews to intimidate the proceedings against Flaccus. The Jews, notice, are “numerous,” of “great … unanimity,” and have considerable “weight … in the popular assemblies.”

The Latin term that Cicero uses, translated as “assemblies,” is contiones, which refers not to formal legislative assemblies but rather to public gatherings or mass meetings—often informal venues for political speech, agitation, or persuasion. It makes sense: almost no Jews were citizens; hence, they wouldn’t have showed up to vote in the comitia. But they were quite important, Cicero intimates, as political agitators outside of the formal system.

Cicero also makes clear that the Jews are his enemies and communicates fear of them: “I will speak in a low voice … for men are not wanting who would be glad to excite that people against me.” The Jews, he says, are also enemies of “every eminent man,” which is to say, of the Roman aristocrats.

The key contextual observation is this:

The trial of Flaccus took place only four years after Cicero had defeated Catiline.

One is almost forced to the conclusion that, if Cicero was so convinced that the Jews were his enemies, and moreover a tremendous revolutionary threat, he must have learned all that when putting down the Catalinarian Revolt. In other words, that the Jews had been important players in it.

Cicero obviously considered the Jews to have serious grassroots power. This is obvious from Cicero’s expressed emotions. Yes, he had defeated the Catalinarian Revolt, but he’d felt the power of the Jews: their “weight … in the popular assemblies.” That was no idle comment. The Catalinarian Revolt had come alarmingly close to succeeding! And Rome was still boiling. (Indeed, there would soon be a second attempted revolution…)

A strong Jewish participation in the Catalinarian Revolt has profound implications for our interpretation of that uprising, because the Jews had an egalitarian system of law anchored in the memory of a slave revolt.

The Catalinarian Revolt happened, I will argue, because Jewish ideas had begun spreading like a virus among the peoples of Rome, seducing even the minds of many Roman aristocrats, who developed a horror of their own society and began to imagine that perhaps we can all love one another.

The Catalinarian Revolt, I submit, was the first major event in the struggle that now began taking shape—and is still taking shape—between semitism and antisemitism within the political system of Rome (the system you are still in…).

semitism vs. antisemitism

Judaism, as I have argued in this series, is a development of Babylonian semitism; by stark and opposed contrast, Greco-Roman culture is a development of antisemitism. It’s my own jargon.

The first term, semitism (lower case ‘s’), stands for a set of values and ideals—peace, justice, liberty, compassion, equality, etc.—which may be glossed together as ‘ethics,’ and which were institutionally grounded for the first time by the ancient Semites whom Sargon of Akkad led in revolution 4,300 years ago in Sumer. That’s why I call it semitism: it was launched, preserved, and developed in the Semitic civilization of Babylonia, which in later stages extended over all of Mesopotamia. It is from this culture that emerged Judaism, its most sophisticated and exquisite product. And from the influence of Judaism emerged the Judeo-Christian West, which produced modern democracy.

The second term, antisemitism, I use to mean hatred of all semitism—this includes of course the usual meaning, ‘hatred of Jews,’ for they are the pinnacle of semitism. Antisemitism is the enemy movement, fighting semitism for 4,300 years, even before Judaism appeared, and taking different specific forms, as semitism also has. This enemy movement finds virtue in the antipodal values—war, injustice, slavery, cruelty, inequality, etc.—which together may be glossed as ‘evil.’ The most sophisticated and stable antisemitic system is Greco-Roman, surviving into our own day. Modern, Rome-worshipping antisemites gave us World War II and the Shoa (Holocaust), and they imposed totalitarianism all over Western Europe, enslaving its entire population.

Those people are still in power in the West, and they are destroying it, as we have been documenting here at The Management of Reality (MOR).

The ancient conflict is difficult for historians to perceive correctly

Our Western historians will no doubt resist that I should pair the Greco-Romans with antisemitism and therefore with everything evil. I can explain that.

Our historians were trained—as was I—in a Western education system that presented the Greco-Romans as the source of everything good in Western Civilization—and, in particular, as the source of our modern democratic culture. This devoutly philhellenic and philo-Roman pedagogy that shaped us is nestled, moreover, within a Western culture heavily influenced, still today, by the proudly Roman tradition of the Catholic Church.

Western culture was drenched in the Catholic Church’s Sunday-Mass allegation that the ancient Jews committed deicide—they killed God. As the Gospel story goes, against the wishes of the compassionate Roman governor, Pontius Pilate, who theatrically—and literally—washed his hands of the whole affair, a mob of ancient Jews threatened revolt if Jesus—‘God the Son’—was not executed by the Roman authorities. The Gospel author Matthew (27:25) makes it clear that Jews of every generation afterward should be made responsible. This interpretation spawned a culture of eternal Judeophobia in the West.

Under such traditional cognitive pressures, our classical historiographers have produced an academic game whose grammar requires us always to conclude that “the Greeks and the Romans were good (admirable, exemplary, etc…).” The Roman conflict with the Jews is then explained, following the ancient historian Flavius Josephus, on the model that ‘the Jews were difficult’—they just couldn’t accept the blessings of Roman civilization. This interpretation is central to a sophisticated management of reality in the West, grounded in the academic grammar of classical historiography, the rules of which I have analyzed elsewhere.

Because this grammar is institutionally policed (professors need to get published…), an established academic must operate within this grammar. Don’t get me wrong—these academics accept the dominant grammar honestly: this is indoctrination, not malice. Nevertheless, the grammar and its dogmas make it well-nigh impossible for our Western historians to label ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys’ correctly when considering the ancient conflict between Jews and Romans at the birth of Judeo-Christian Western Civilization, which is to say during the two centuries straddling the birth of Jesus.

And yet—at least for a free mind—this is really a very simple matter. I will help you see it.

In the first century bce , the Romans had established an entirely predatory system that relied on external war, often genocidal, to pillage other societies and subject their populations to slavery. As the Romans descended into utter psychopathy, cruelty became their entertainment: gladiatorial contests that forced slaves to fight to the death, held in wooden amphitheaters, and often State-sponsored, became all the rage in Rome and other Italian cities. These were their ‘games.’ Soon the Romans were also fighting among themselves: this century was racked by terribly destructive internal wars. In the centuries to follow , the Romans would build great stadia made of stone, for bigger and bigger crowds, adding still greater atrocities to their ‘games.’ And the Romans would finish a genocide begun with the conquest of Jerusalem in the first century bce, killing proportionally more Jews even than Hitler did.

In the first century bce, the Babylonian Rabbi Hillel the Elder traveled to Jerusalem, right before the Roman conquest, and spent his remaining years there preaching that all of Jewish law should be understood as a grammatical consequence of the commandment: “you shall love your neighbor as you love yourself” (Leviticus 19.18). This principle, the Golden Rule, and the law it spawned, was anchored in the cultural memory of an ancient slave revolt in Egypt (Exodus). That slave revolt is the heroic origin of the Jewish fight for freedom and the Jewish system of law to guarantee the rights of the liberated slaves. In the centuries to follow, the community of rabbis that survived the Roman genocide against the Jews would establish Hillel’s teachings of brotherly love as the institutionalized foundation for all rabbinical ethical and legal reasoning. During the same time, a movement founded in the name of an influential Jew who followed on the heels of Hillel, Rabbi Yeshua ha Notsri (Jesus of Nazareth), taught the Golden Rule to all non-Jews in the West.

I told you: it’s simple. There is Good and there is Evil: semitism (Jewish) and antisemitism (Greco-Roman).

Of course, things would become more complicated after the first century bce, when the West transitioned, with the birth of Christianity, into the Era of Paradox.

The Era of Paradox

I call the time from Sargon of Akkad’s revolution, 4,300 years ago, and up until the birth of Jesus two millennia later, the Era of Logic. Why that? Because in this giant swath of time it was a simple matter to identify and tell apart the forces of semitism and antisemitism. In those days, these opposing forces were geographically and institutionally separate and distinct, each in its own polity, culture, and territory. It was logical.

After Jesus, however, begins the Era of Paradox, the era we are still in, and things get a bit more complicated. What happened here was that a Greco-Roman movement in Jesus’ name, containing both semitic and antisemitic teachings, successfully became the official religion of the Roman Empire. The political structure was Greco-Roman (antisemitic) but most of the sacred books, and the ideology within, were entirely Jewish (semitic). A paradox. From here on, semitism and antisemitism were joined in oxymoronic embrace in the same institutions, the same polity, the same culture, the same territory (see Part 3).

Our Western paradox produces formidable inner tensions that manifest every century, like clockwork, in new mass killings of Jews that go hand-in-hand with a descent into oppression and slavery for all of us. Then we rediscover our semitic values and we get better. But then we forget again, our oppressors convince us once more to hate the Jews, and in this way they destroy our defenses and make us slaves—again.

This is precisely what happened with the Nazis and World War II. The first to become slaves were the first to be seduced by antisemitism: the Germans. The key representatives of semitism, the Jews, were exterminated in Europe. More than 64 million non-Jews lost their lives. And hundreds of millions of non-Jews were enslaved. The antisemites are a danger to us all.

Is it possible for us to jump out of this recurrent cycle of death and slavery? It is. But first we must understand how the Western paradox was put together. No such understanding can flourish, however, when imposed ideology makes even simple and obvious things invisible. But this—Alas…!—is our condition.

The biases of our Western historians, carefully shaped in school, have obscured beyond all recognition the true history of the first century bce and the Jewish-led attempted revolutions that happened then. This in turn obscures the West itself, for the first century bce was a key moment in the struggle between semitism and antisemitism that set the stage for the profound paradox that would begin taking shape, in the next century, with the arrival of Jesus.

What I now propose to do is rescue this important revolutionary event from our repressed historical memory, making it possible for us to understand, through its lens, the very birth of Judeo-Christian Western Civilization.

Structure and strategy of my argument ahead

My presentation in the next few articles of this series will have the following structure:

Review the well-known context of political collapse into total internal violence that was the late Roman Republic in the first century bce.

Describe the tremendous impact of the Jews upon the oppressed peoples of the Roman Republic, and even on the Roman citizens, many of whom entered a process of rapid Judaization, creating a fundamental political problem for the fascist Roman aristocrats at the top.

Narrate what is known about the two attempted revolutions in Rome during the first century bce, and defend the argument that these revolutions were led by Jews and Judaizers among the Roman aristocrats.

Explain how this context of Jewish revolution is what led the megalomaniacal autocrat Julius Caesar to ban the collegia in Rome, which of course has to mean that he banned first and foremost the synagogues.

Finish by dispatching a nettlesome minor detail (required for rigor). The ancient historian Flavius Josephus claims that Caesar exempted the synagogues from his ban on the collegia, and he quotes the text of Ceasar’s decree to ‘prove it,’ causing some historians to accept Josephus’s argument that the megalomaniacal autocrat Julius Caesar—of all people—favored the revolutionary Jews! I will show that Josephus—propagandist for the Flavian emperors Vespasian and Titus—needed to placate the very numerous Jews and Judaizers back in Rome who were profoundly offended with the genocide that Vespasian and Titus had carried out in Judea. Thus, Josephus needed to ‘prove’ 1) that the Roman emperors had always been supposedly very friendly to the Jews; and 2) that Vespasian and Titus had merely pacified unruly Jews who were making a lot of ‘unnecessary trouble’ in Judea. I will make the case that—as historians have already shown for other alleged ‘decrees’ that Josephus pretends to quote—we must consider that Josephus likewise forged the decree concerning the ban of the collegia.

Once this entire context of the first century bce has been clarified, the structure of politics in the next century, the first century ce, and the fraught relationship between Romans and Jews, will be illuminated. With that context in hand it will be possible to understand the time of Jesus and the contents of the New Testament. In turn, this will make it possible for us to understand the West.

