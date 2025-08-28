The Five Books of Moses. Image credit: Religions Facts .

MOR, The Management of Reality, aims to help you discover how your reality is manufactured and managed—how the clandestine services, via media and academic control, counterfeit an entirely fake world for you to react, nudging you, outside of your awareness, to do what is in the interest of the oppressive bosses, not in the interest of your liberty and happiness. Our central thesis is that the promotion of antisemitism is the most important aspect of reality management: antisemitism is the tool that totalitarians employ to oppress all of us.

Why do the bosses find it so important to promote antisemitism? Because the Jewish people—organized around a law founded on the memory of a slave revolt—are the bearers of the Babylonian semitist tradition that taught ethics to the psychopathic Greco-Romans, and in so doing saved the West: they put us on the path of moral improvement that eventually led to our revolutionary liberation and the establishment of modern Western democracies.

The Jews have been terribly effective at transforming the West, despite the fact that, nearly every century, our psychopathic bosses organize a ‘thank you’ by brainwashing ordinary Westerners and mobilizing them, once again, to kill the Jews.

The bosses always try to destroy the Torah and the people who keep and study it because the bosses worship power. So they wish to destroy what our grandparents built. They’ve created a fake reality designed to make us hate the Jews, and thus to collaborate with our own enslavement.

But what has made the Jews—despite everything—so effective at liberating us? The Torah.

The Five Books of Moses, the first part of Tanach, or the Hebrew Bible (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy) is the most important work ever composed. It has transformed human history.

I’d like to help you develop a closer relationship with the text itself, help you get acquainted with this astonishing social technology. I am a political anthropologist, so what I bring to the study of the Torah is an obsession for understanding it from the functional point of view, in terms of its political impact. I wish to answer the question: How does the Torah stabilize a normative and institutional social system that protects human liberty, justice, and peace?

Piqued? How about we read the Torah together?

In the Jewish rabbinical tradition, a Torah portion is read every week: the week’s Parashah. It begins with the Jewish New Year or Rosh Hashanah, and, week after week, the entire Torah is read and commented by rabbis all over the world. I am not a rabbi, but I love this model. So I will be doing a weekly podcast commentary on each week’s Parashah.

Just now the Jewish Year is almost over, so we have begun at the end!

We are streaming live the commentaries on the Parashot on our various social media channels, including here on substack, every Wednesday at 12:00pm Mexico City time.

Here below are the four commentaries so far published on our English YouTube channel. Give it a try. I think The Book will amaze you…

Parashat Va’etchanan (וָאֶתְחַנַּן)

Torah Portion: Deuteronomy (דְּבָרִים - Devarim) 3:23 – 7:11

Parashat Eikev (עֵקֶב)

Torah portion: Deuteronomy (דְּבָרִים - Devarim) 7:12 – 11:25.

Parashat Re'eh (רְאֵה)

Torah portion: Deuteronomy (דְּבָרִים - Devarim) 11:26 – 16:17

Parashat Shoftim (שֹׁפְטִים)

Torah portion: Deuteronomy (דְּבָרִים - Devarim) 16:18 – 21:9