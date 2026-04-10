MOR vs. MAINSTREAM: Which model explains 50 years of US policy in the Middle East ? (Part 3)The Geopolitical Theorem: An MOR seriesFrancisco Gil-WhiteApr 10, 2026ShareZbigniew Brzezinski, Jimmy Carter’s National Security Advisor, addresses the Afghan mujahideen ‘holy warrriors,’ who believe in enslaving women and killing infidels. “We know,” said Brzezinski, “of their deep belief in God. And we are confident that their struggle will succeed.” Then, raising his index finger high, he intones: “… because your cause is right and God is on your side!” Image credit: CNN/BBC documentary Cold War, episode 20: Soldiers of God.Coming soon!To be notified, subscribe.Subscribe↑↑ Click on the logo for MOR content ↑↑Share