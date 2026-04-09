Friends of MOR,

We have our podcast today at 12:00 noon Mexico City time, as usual. After that we have Q&A for our paid subscribers on Substack.

Title of today’s podcast:

Orson Welles, The War of the Worlds, and the panic of 1938

The topic is the following investigation, already published on MOR:

If you are a paid subscriber, you will find the Zoom link below. If you aren’t yet a paid subscriber, then we invite you to become one and join us on the Q&A.

Francisco

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