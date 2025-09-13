US government bureaucrats officially pushed a dietary theory that has maimed and killed millions of people around the globe, for over a generation.

From the very beginning, they had the evidence to show that this theory was completely wrong.

They did it anyway. Share

In the 1940s, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. military funded the research of Ancel Keys to develop the K-ration for soldiers during World War II. The K-ration centered around meat—typically canned sausage, ham, or spam—because Keys recognized that meat consumption was extremely healthy for humans.

After the war, the U.S. Army again funded Keys’ research. But now Keys reversed course: he vilified saturated fat and animal products, promoting a low-fat, high-carbohydrate diet instead, claiming that saturated fat and cholesterol were the main causes of heart disease, which had become the main killer of US citizens. Keys’ reversal was based on a six-country graph showing an alleged correlation between consumption of animal fat and heart disease that Keys published in 1953.

In 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered the first of several heart attacks and his personal doctor, Paul Dudley White, an influential cardiologist and a founder of the American Heart Association (AHA), publicly declared in favor of Keys’ diet-heart hypothesis and put Eisenhower on a new regimen low on cholesterol and saturated fats.

“As charted in news headlines across the nation, Eisenhower shunned butter for polyunsaturated margarine and ate melba toast for breakfast.”

Melba toast: Does this look like a healthy breakfast? Image credit: Wikipedia.

Eisenhower himself hosted fundraisers for the AHA in the White House, thus hitching the AHA to the government. This public theater was terribly influential.

Two years after this, Yerushalmy & Hilleboe (1957) showed that Keys’ methodology was very, very bad. They observed that “no information is given by Keys on how or why the six countries were selected.” In other words, the Keys study was such profound nonsense it should never have been published in the first place, since it didn’t meet the most basic requirement for conducting science.

It was pseudoscience.

Ancel Keys in 1945. Image credit: Wikipedia.

As Yerushalmy & Hilleboe showed, Keys had cherry-picked his countries to ‘support’ his hypothesis. This was obvious from the fact that, when you included all 22 countries for which data was available, instead of the six that Keys had cherry-picked, the claimed relationship between animal fat and heart disease disappeared! Among the countries excluded in Keys’ study, for example, were France and Germany, where people routinely gorge themselves on animal fat yet suffer comparatively little heart disease. Moreover, fatally, sugar—now universally recognized in scientific circles (though not yet in policy) to be the greatest contributor to heart disease—was not even considered as a possible cause in Keys’ study.

But Yerushalmy & Hilleboe’s 1957 critique—despite its clarity, rigor, and significance—was ignored by the public health establishment that was funding Keys. Then Keys launched a famous seven-country study—once again cherry-picking the data!—to give further ‘support’ to his hypothesis. (And that was only one of the severe methodological problems). Meanwhile, “subsequent clinical trials attempting to substantiate this [fat-causes-heart-disease] hypothesis could never establish a causal link. However, these clinical-trial data were largely ignored for decades …” Why was all the contrary evidence ignored?

“[I]n 1960, [Ancel] Keys was appointed to the group’s [AHA’s] nutrition committee, and one year later, although no greater evidence could be cited, he had convinced his colleagues to recommend his idea as official AHA policy.”

Why could Ancel Keys convince the AHA to recommend a theory that had zero scientific support? Was it because the AHA, starting in 1948, was getting (lots of) money from Procter & Gamble, which company—because it sold vegetable oils (Crisco) that competed with animal fats—benefited from the institutional embrace of Ancel Keys? The P&G money “was transformative for the AHA, propelling what was a small group into a national organization.”

Later Keys’ diet-heart hypothesis became official US government policy. This was tremendously influential. Government agencies, medical associations, and school programs around the world all adopted the low-fat, high-carb model that Keys promoted. Eggs—arguably the most complete and brain-supportive single food available—were described as a kind of poison. Basically, the governments were telling us to eat sugar!

(All carbohydrates eventually break down into sugar…)

“In 1989, a re-analysis of the SCS [Ancel Keys’ Seven-Country Study] data by some of the original study researchers found that coronary mortality best correlated not with saturated fats, as originally reported, but with ‘sweets,’ defined as sugar products and pastries.”

The combination of government funding, flawed research, and corporate interests led to a catastrophic rise in obesity, diabetes, and heart disease across the population as ordinary people obediently replaced eggs and butter with sugar-laced cereals and industrial seed oils (canola, sunflower, etc.). We were poisoned. And “This hypothesis remains today a foundation of public health policy, with nearly all dietary guidelines worldwide recommending a cap on saturated fat consumption.” Result: premature deaths and lower quality of life for millions of people around the globe. Millions: a mass crime—a dietary Holocaust.

A recent (2023) paper in Current opinion in endocrinology, diabetes, and obesity points out that more than 20 review papers

“have largely concluded that saturated fats have no effect on cardiovascular disease, cardiovascular mortality or total mortality. The current challenge is for this new consensus on saturated fats to be recognized by policy makers, who, in the United States, have shown marked resistance to the introduction of the new evidence. In the case of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines, experts have been found even to deny their own evidence.”

Government ‘health’ authorities have been denying their own evidence for years. The Framingham Heart Study, launched in 1948 by the NIH, was a large-scale, long-term observational project meant to uncover the causes of cardiovascular disease. By the 1980s, researchers found that total cholesterol was not predictive of heart disease in people over 50, and in some cases, higher cholesterol levels were associated with greater longevity. Even more strikingly, Framingham director William Kannel admitted that participants who ate more saturated fat had lower cholesterol, and those who consumed more calories actually tended to weigh less.

In truth, the study refuted the core assumptions of the diet–heart narrative, but its findings were ignored, downplayed, or misrepresented by institutions like the NIH and the American Heart Association—“not until 1992 did a Framingham study leader publicly acknowledge the study’s findings on fat.” Meanwhile, despite its results, the Framingham study continued to be cited as supporting the fat–heart disease theory, fueling public policy and dietary guidelines.

As we see above, the government is still not telling us the truth.

Now, radical libertarians like myself like to say that—by nature—‘government is evil.’ This is because we agree with Lord Acton that “power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absoutely.” And government bureaucrats have power—lots of it! In fact, I have argued that our bosses are frankly psychopathic:

So the radical libertarian that I am feels compelled to make the following point:

We would have been (much, much…) better off without any ‘health’ bureaucracies!

If goverment had simply shut its mouth and said nothing, if it had made no recommendation at all, millions of lives would not have been cut short, and the quality of life of millions of people would not have been ruined. But this is what happened: government bureaucrats stole the money of US citizens at the point of a gun (because that is what taxation is) and they used that money to lie to US citizens in order to make them sick. And these bureaucrats are still at it. Are you feeling like a slave yet?

Remarkable…

Or perhaps we should say: normal. Because the NIH and the military are the same institutions that recently brought us COVID, and the COVID lockdowns, which also cost millions of lives, and ruined the quality of life and livelihood of additional millions. Another health Holocaust.

It was the NIH and the US military—the same institutions that funded Ancel Keys—that funded and assisted research in a Chinese military lab in Wuhan, China, which is almost certainly the source of the SARS2 virus that causes the COVID disease. And these institutions then lied to us throughout the COVID crisis, as we document in our series of articles on COVID:

↑↑ click on the logo for MOR content ↑↑