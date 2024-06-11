Share this postThe Management of RealityJihad always means genocideCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJihad always means genocideFrancisco Gil-WhiteJun 11, 20243Share this postThe Management of RealityJihad always means genocideCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareThis illustration depits Ottoman Turkish forces at the seige of Constantinople. (Image credit: Daily Mail.)Coming soon!To be notified, subscribe (it’s free).Subscribe3Share this postThe Management of RealityJihad always means genocideCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare