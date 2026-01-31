En español

DESCRIPTION: The photo on the right shows young women fighters of the Yekîneyên Parastina Jin (YPJ) or Women’s Protection Units of the Syrian Democratic forces spearheaded by the Kurds who launched the democratic—and libertarian!—Rojava Revolution in northeastern Syria. The photo on the left, from just a few days ago (image credit: MEMRI), shows an ISIS jihadi monster—a soldier of the new ‘government’ in Damascus—celebrating that he killed one of these girls, bringing back her braid as a trophy. May the Lord rest her soul. Donald Trump has abandoned the Rojava Kurds, like we predicted he would. And Netanyahu obediently abandoned Syria when Trump gave the order. Nobody is coming to help the Rojava Kurds. Any agreement reached with Damascus, and any promises they take seriously from the US government, will spell their destruction. THE ROJAVA KURDS MUST FIGHT. There is no alternative.

Share

The weekly MOR English Podcast airs LIVE every Thursday, at 12pm MEXICO CITY TIME on various channels, including Substack. It is stored on the MOR English You Tube Channel (which already has lots of quality stuff—documentaries, interviews, podcasts—so check it out).

And check out the “Further reading” below…

Further reading:

↑↑ Click on the logo for MOR content ↑↑