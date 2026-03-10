If you didn’t read Part 6 yet, you may do so here:

As I write, the joint US-Israeli war against Iran has convinced even the few doubters (whom I had managed temporarily to seduce) that Trump—and the US bosses more generally—stand with Israel.

But I predict this will turn out bad for Israel in the end. In broad structural terms, it will be like when the US attacked ISIS and thereby gave Iran a land corridor all the way to the border of Israel.

Just as with ISIS, the jihadi regime of the Iranian ayatollahs is a US creation ( “The US doesn’t have friends,” as Jared Israel used to say, “only future enemies.”) It is common for the US bosses to attack their own creations.

As earlier chapters of this Iran-Contra series have summaried, the congressional and other investigations into the Iran-Contra Affair of the 1980s established that Reagan-Bush sent many billions of dollars in secret weapons to the Iranian jihadi leader Ayatollah Khomeini, right after he consolidated his power.

But that’s not where it all began—Jimmy Carter’s story remains to be told. In this final chapter of MOR’s Iran-Contra series, we conclude our demonstration that Reagan was continuing Jimmy Carter’s policy.

Recently declassified documents have confirmed that—as many suspected—Carter quite deliberately removed the Shah of Iran and just as deliberately installed Ayatollah Khomeini in power.

If you think Donald Trump is attacking Iran right now because the US bosses are anti-jihad and pro-Israel, think again.

As we saw in Part 5, Jimmy Carter ran for president on a platform centrally predicated on the projection of his ‘regular guy’ and ‘good guy’ image: someone to bring ethical leadership to both domestic and foreign policy. Coinciding nicely with this change in discourse, as we saw in Part 6, just two months before Carter assumed the presidency the famous human-rights NGO Amnesty International had begun its media saturation campaign accusing the Shah Reza Pahlavi of widespread abuses against Iranians.

But were these accusations really non-governmental? Not according to the founder of that ‘non-governmental organization,’ who, as you will recall, publicly accused that Amnesty International had been immediately infiltrated and turned into a CIA and MI6 front.

Now, as we also saw in Part 6, the same CIA and MI6 had collaborated in the 1953 coup that gave Shah Reza Pahlavi autocratic power in Iran. And the CIA clandestinely “had extensive contact with Ayatollah Khomeini before [the] Iran revolution.” So a coherent context emerges for Jimmy Carter’s eventually frank command to a recalcitrant Shah that he should give up his throne (the Shah obeyed). And it all raises the obvious question:

Did the US bosses imperially remove the Shah to install Khomeini?

My answer is yes. They did this to launch the World Jihad.

Jimmy Carter, the CIA, and the arming and training of Khomeini’s guerillas

In the 1970s PLO/Fatah—the Palestinian terrorist organization now better known as the ‘Palestinian Authority’—began training Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s guerrillas in Lebanon, where PLO/Fatah had a State within a State in the south, a base for launching attacks against Israeli civilians.

This amazing fact concerning the ‘Palestinian Authority’ and its executive producer role in Ayatollah Khomeini’s Iranian Islamic Revolution was explained on the front page of the New York Times in 1979, as we document here:

But this fact is now almost entirely forgotten!

Once it is recalled, the question inevitably arises: Does any evidence suggest that the US bosses were involved in all that? Yes. There is considerable evidence that US Intelligence was heavily involved with PLO/Fatah’s operation in Lebanon during the 1970s, when PLO/Fatah was arming and training Khomeini’s guerrillas.

I must point out that the government of Israel had tried to prevent a relationship between US intelligence and PLO/Fatah by getting the US bosses to sign an agreement, in 1975, that they would have zero contact with the Arab terrorists. But in 1981 the New York Times wrote that,

“In fact, however, the Central Intelligence Agency has for several years maintained and occasionally used a little publicized, so-called ‘back-channel’ line of communications with P.L.O. headquarters in Beirut [Lebanon]”

The number ‘6’ is the central or prototypical member of the category ‘several.’ And ‘6’ is the precise number of years that had elapsed since the signature of that agreement when the New York Times wrote that the CIA had “for several years” been using a “back-channel” to PLO/Fatah headquarters in Lebanon. The simple meaning of the text, then, is that the CIA violated the agreement with Israel the minute it was signed.

Perhaps before? Yes—a little before, according to the Washington Post: in the year 1974 the CIA established a stable liaison with PLO/Fatah.

Now, such contacts are tough to document because, as the New York Times also explained back then,

“The Central Intelligence Agency regularly employs private contractors. In recent years, the State Department has used private intermediaries with the Palestine Liberation Organization, the Government having promised Israel not to deal officially with the P.L.O.”

Clearly the promise to Israel meant nothing. The only effect was to make the CIA careful to cloak its communications with PLO/Fatah.

The New York Times says the CIA “occasionally used” the back-channel to the PLO, but you shouldn’t take that seriously. There was apparently so much work to be done that the private intermediaries were dropped. Vincent Cannistraro, a high-level CIA bureaucrat, let it slip in a 2001 PBS Frontline interview that the PLO/Fatah terrorists

“had been the protectors for the American diplomatic community in Beirut [Lebanon’s capital] ... There was liaison with the PLO, and the Americans were depending on them for their security.”

The Washington Post confirms the claim:

“The liaison [with the CIA] deepened during the 1975-76 Lebanese civil war, when Arafat's operatives provided security for American diplomats in West Beirut.”

PLO/Fatah terrorists became the security team for the US State Department diplomats in Beirut. Is this registering? This is not an “occasionally used … back-channel.” This is full-frontal intimacy.

It has become accepted in the mainstream, in fact, that the CIA became deeply intertwined with PLO/Fatah during the 1970s, when the Arab terrorists controlled southern Lebanon. The CIA, writes the Washington Post,

“open[ed] a secret channel with the PLO’s chief of intelligence, a charismatic operative named Ali Hassan Salameh … [with] the explicit approval of Yasser Arafat himself … [and] Salameh came to be regarded within the CIA as a witting ‘asset’ … immensely valuable … Part of what motivated Salameh to work with the CIA was the belief that America could help the PLO win its political goals.”

Hm… What were the CIA and PLO/Fatah working on so closely together in Lebanon? What were those “political goals” that PLO/Fatah thought the CIA could be so useful for? Since PLO/Fatah’s big project in Lebanon at that time was to get Khomeini’s troops ready to launch the Iranian Islamic Revolution, and since the CIA was having “extensive contacts” with Khomeini right as US president Jimmy Carter was busy pressuring his rival, the Shah Reza Pahlavi, to step down, the candidate hypothesis is obvious: the CIA was coordinating with PLO/Fatah a grand plan to launch World Jihad from Iran.

Let’s see if the rest of the context is consistent with this hypothesis.

Khomeini takes power

As the Shah finally obeyed Jimmy Carter’s peremptory order to leave Iran, Khomeini’s allies in Paris—where the terrorist cleric had been allowed by French authorities to live in exile—hurriedly chartered an Air France Boeing 747 so that Khomeini could fly (comfortably) to Iran with his entourage and become Iran’s new Supreme Leader (informally, at first, though soon he would be designated with that official title).

In the interim, Shahpur Bakhtiar, an opponent of the Shah, was chosen and approved by the Majlis (Parliament) to be the Iranian prime minister. He wouldn’t last long. When Khomeini arrived, invoking no particular authority other than his own assumed holiness, he appointed Mehdi Bazargan to be the new prime minister.

A shrewd choice. Khomeini had yet to secure his own power, so appointing Bazargan, a famous modernist and moderate democrat, would please the many supporters of the revolution who were not jihadi fanatics and wanted democracy. But this could fool only the pathologically gullible among them (which, granted, are never scarce), because Khomeini had actually been perfectly clear in the relevant press conference, where he stated:

“ ‘… through the guardianship [velayat] that I have from the holy lawgiver [Muhammad], I hereby pronounce Bazargan as the Ruler. And since I have appointed him, he must be obeyed. The nation must obey him. This is not an ordinary government; it is a government based on the shari’a. Opposing this government means opposing the shari’a of Islam and revolting against the shari’a, and revolt against the government of the shari’a has its punishment in our law ... it is a heavy punishment in Islamic jurisprudence. Revolt against God’s government is a revolt against God. Revolt against God is blasphemy. …’ ”

Bakhtiar insisted for a few days, still, that he was the prime minister, and he must have felt hopeful when the Imperial Guard, on his side, attacked Air Force bases around Tehran after some Air Force technicians on February 8th pledged their support to Khomeini. But Khomeini’s guerrillas supported the technicians and the fighting spread.

“Throughout the city, police stations and army barracks were attacked by guerrilla organizations and revolutionary crowds. Arsenals were systematically looted.”

Bakhtiar ordered martial law—with curfew—on the 10th. Ignore that, Khomeini told his followers, and he announced a jihad against army units that defied the revolutionaries. On the 11th, the Supreme Military Council, “ ‘to prevent further disorder and bloodshed, decided unanimously to declare itself neutral.’ ” Bakhtiar fled the country the same day.

’Twas all over. ’Twas just beginning…

“Quickly and silently, top military and intelligence officers who have refused to cooperate with the new government are executed by unofficial assassination squads. In the cities, as in the towns and villages, many hundreds more are murdered by frenzied crowds. It is February 12, 1979, just hours after the Ayatollah Khomeini has proclaimed the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In Washington, President Carter convenes a hurried news conference to tell the world, ‘I believe the people of Iran and the government will continue to be our friends.’ ”

Though supposedly worried about human-rights abuses in Iran, now that these were Khomeini’s abuses, the ‘ethical’ Jimmy Carter rushed to provide Khomeini the needed cover.

Before the year was out, with Bazargan now gone as well, Khomeini’s goons would take the entire US embassy hostage and would abandon all pretense of liberal democracy. Iran—Khomeini made very clear—would fight World Jihad and kill infidels everywhere.

Now, amid all the amazing comings and goings of the Iranian Revolution, two facts concerning the behavior of the Iranian military—among the largest and best equipped in the world at the time—are just stunning.

First, even though two whole weeks elapsed between the Shah leaving Iran and Khomeini’s return, the Iranian military did not seize power.

And then, when Khomeini returned, the Iranian military capitulated to him with lightning speed after very little fighting.

So here’s the question:

Did Jimmy Carter hold the military back so that Khomeini could take power?

The activities of William Sullivan, the US ambassador in Tehran, are part of the accepted historical record, and not in dispute.

“after the Shah’s departure … [Sullivan] played a role ‘to arrange some sort of accommodation between the armed forces and the leaders of the impending revolution.’ ”

Sullivan was also privy to

“ ‘several talks … between General Moghadam, the chief of SAVAK, and representatives of [Khomeini-ally] Mehdi Bazargan … [and] Bazargan himself.’ ”

That’s all according to Sullivan’s own testimony. So we have this: the US ambassador worked hard to ensure that the Iranian military did not stop Khomeini from taking power.

But it hardly ends there.

In the critical days right before and right after Khomeini arrived in Iran, when Iran’s future still hung in the balance, Jimmy Carter hurriedly sent US Air Force General Robert E. Huyser to Tehran. Why Huyser? Because Huyser knew the Iranian generals well, as he had played a gigantic role building and shaping the Iranian Air Force.

According to Huyser’s own testimony,

“The Chief of the Air Force was my old friend General Amir Hossein Rabii … There was a very close bond between us, and he called himself my little brother. General Rabii … had received much of his training in the US Air Force. Since most of the officers in the Iranian Air Force were trained by the US and their equipment was nearly all American, and they used the English language to operate, Rabii was running something of a miniature US Air Force in his own country. His units were patterned on those of the US Air Force, and even their squadron buildings were of American design.”

What was Huyser telling his “little brothers” in Iran to do? What was Carter’s message? Nobody knew. But, at that time, those prone to suspect foul play accused that Carter’s message to the Iranian generals, via Huyser, had been: stand down and let Khomeini take power. William Safire, for example, made this very claim in a 1981 op-ed published in the New York Times, where he called for

“the equivalent of a British Royal Commission … to investigate and assess blame for the ill-starred Huyser mission that helped the [Iranian] terrorists come to power.”

No such investigative commission was set up. But in 2016, as covered in Part 6, those of us interested in what happens in the dark got lucky: “a trove of newly declassified US government documents—diplomatic cables, policy memos, meeting records—” became available, and these “tell the largely unknown story of America’s secret engagement with Khomeini.” The BBC published the story, but out of the way in BBC Persian Service, which almost nobody reads.

Just as William Safire suspected, these documents have confirmed that “the Carter administration”—via the Huyser mission—“in effect paved the way for [Khomeini’s] return [to Iran] by holding the Iranian army back from launching a military coup.” And once Khomeini imposed his revolution, “the Iranian military, which was under US influence, soon surrendered.”

The BBC insists on interpreting all this with another statement of the mainstream ‘innocence’ hypothesis:

“Carter … [committed a] massive blunder. The real danger was overlooked, Khomeini’s ambitions were underestimated, and his moves were misread. Unlike Carter, Khomeini … played his hand masterfully.” (emphases mine)

The mainstream hypothesis, notice, needs to reduce the US government to ‘Carter.’ It is Carter’s “massive blunder.”

But doesn’t a president have bureaucracies? And don’t bureaucracies have experts? Don’t they have memory? Well, of course they do! And that goes double for intelligence bureaucracies, whose most important function (upon which all others depend) is to have a memory. And yet, no, the mainstream ‘innocence’ hypothesis requires you to imagine that each new government is some kind of blank slate. It’s just ‘Carter,’ you see, who kind of bumbled into the White House in a distracted haze and, like a child, made a “massive blunder,” while “Khomeini,” the evil, molesting adult, “played his hand masterfully.”

The second you shake your head and rip yourself away from this absurd hallucination you’ll remember that Khomeini had reached out to the US bosses, seeking an alliance, as far back as 1963 (Part 6). And that, mind you, was after Khomeini demonstrated that he could whip up jihadi violence against the Shah. A few years later, the CIA almost certainly supervised PLO/Fatah’s arming and training of Khomeini’s fanatical anti-Shah jihadi guerrillas in Lebanon (see above).

The Machiavellian hypothesis is in easy agreement with these facts. It doesn’t require us to suppose that the CIA, in 1979, suddenly forgot who and what Khomeini was, or what they themselves had been preparing him for until that very year.

The mainstream ‘innocence’ hypothesis is looking very weak. But if you need a smoking gun to reject it, I have it. It’s Hossein Fardoust.

Hossein Fardoust: the smoking gun

The key operator behind the scenes—during the revolution as in everyday Iran—was of course Hossein Fardoust.

As covered in Part 6, Fardoust was the Shah’s intimate friend and trusted companion from childhood. And with that trust he had become the Iranian eminence grise, the top consigliere, overseeing the entire government—including SAVAK. He was constantly testing the whole structure for loyalty to the Shah. He retained, moreover, a massive informal, personal influence within all of SAVAK, the Shah’s internal security service, where he’d recently been the chief of “SAVAK within SAVAK,” the Special Intelligence Bureau. If anybody could play kingmaker in Iran, that man was Hossein Fardoust.

It is accepted everywhere that Fardoust betrayed the Shah and helped Khomeini take power.

“Generals Fardoust and Gharabaghi were received by Khomeini on February 9 …, two days before the overthrow of the former regime. The meeting took place in the presence of Bazargan [whom Khomeini would soon name prime minister], Hojat-al-islam Eshraghi, and a few other clerics. On that occasion, they both [Fardoust and Gharabaghi] had signed an affidavit of support and allegiance to Khomeini and the ‘Islamic Revolution’ and promised to deliver ‘the surrender of other commanders of the armed forces.’ This is in fact what the two of them succeeded in doing. The Iranian army’s top brass on 10 February 1979 declared the army’s neutrality in the revolution. They withdrew their forces from the streets in all major cities, took them back into their barracks and bases, and left the country wide open for take over by the revolutionaries.”

Who was Fardoust working for?

It seems relevant that SAVAK—of which Fardoust had been formally, and was now de facto, the leader—was a CIA creature through and through. Recall how Huyser described above the Shah’s Iranian Air Force as a “miniature US Air Force” led by “General Amir Hossein Rabii … [who] called himself my little brother.” There was a similar relationship between the intelligence agencies: SAVAK was a miniature CIA—the CIA’s “little brother.”

It seems anything but outlandish, from this context, to suggest that the CIA controlled Fardoust. Especially when you factor in that Fardoust was doing precisely the same thing that Carter’s other two prominent instruments, Robert Huyser and William Sullivan, were also doing: getting the Iranian generals to stand down and let Khomeini take power.

All of this supports the central claim of this series: that Khomeini was a US asset.

But here’s the clincher: once in power, Khomeini absorbed Fardoust’s SAVAK.

That’s right! Khomeini’s internal security apparatus, named SAVAMA, though created ostensibly to ‘replace’ SAVAK, was mostly just SAVAK renamed. Not only was the ‘new’ SAVAMA run by the same Hossein Fardoust, but SAVAMA’s ranks were swelled by “ ‘large numbers of former SAVAK people.’ ”

It was Ali Tabatabai, “former press counselor at the [Shah’s] Iranian Embassy in Washington,” who explained that to the Washington Post. He said:

“ ‘In fact, with the exception of the bureau chiefs [who ran the individual sections of SAVAK] the whole organization seems to be intact.’ ” He called SAVAMA “ ‘almost a carbon copy [of SAVAK].’ ”

Incidentally, Tabatabai was not forgiven for these revelations; shortly after this, he was murdered right outside his Maryland home. Somebody had to shut him up or everybody would soon understand that Khomeini’s intelligence service was still the CIA’s little brother.

Okay, let us now review what a dramatic fact is:

DRAMATIC FACT: Something indisputably documented that your hypothesis required to be impossible.

If you have a dramatic fact, then your hypothesis—at least as currently stated—must be discarded, because your hypothesis was insisting that ‘X,’ which already happened, is impossible.

Now watch.

It is the BBC’s contention that Jimmy Carter—allegedly a ‘good guy’—disagreed completely with Khomeini’s launching of World Jihad. That’s why they say that Carter committed a “massive blunder,” and that Khomeini “played his hand masterfully.” Khomeini, they’ll have you believe, maliciously manipulated the CIA, which “underestimated,” says the BBC, “Khomeini’s ambitions.”

That’s the BBC’s ‘innocence’ model.

The most obvious problem—among many—for this model, is that, right after taking power, “Khomeini’s ambitions” were made perfectly and most publicly clear: World Jihad. And just in case anybody was confused about what that meant, Khomeini began taking hostages and arming terrorists. At this point, everybody—even such fools as the BBC would have us believe are running the CIA—understood who and what Khomeini was.

But if the CIA were not themselves installing Khomeini on the Iranian throne, then it follows that the entire intelligence and security infrastructure in Iran—built by Khomeini’s formidable enemy, Great Satan’s CIA—was now fundamentally dangerous to Khomeini. It is therefore impossible, under the BBC’s model, that Khomeini would just go ahead and absorb for himself, intact, the CIA’s intelligence infrastructure in Iran.

But that’s what happened: Khomeini simply grabbed SAVAK and renamed it SAVAMA (he even retained the CIA-tutored Hossein Fardoust to head it!). So we have a dramatic fact.

The BBC’s model has been refuted.

I expect resistance. Some always wish to flog the dead horse. And because the ‘mistakes were made’ fountain is ever gushing, they’ll cleverly come back at me with something like this: Hey, Francisco, but wait a minute. It is only impossible for Khomeini to absorb SAVAK if Khomeini cannot himself make a mistake.

Fine. But let’s be clear about what you are now saying, for this is no ordinary mistake. You are now saying that Khomeini did not understand that the intelligence and security infrastructure created in Iran by his greatest enemy, Great Satan, was a danger to him (especially after Great Satan got fooled by Khomeini). This requires that Khomeini suffered from severe cognitive impairments of reasoning. Yet the BBC’s model, as we saw, assumes that Khomeini was such a genius at politics and geopolitics that he “played his hand masterfully” and conned the CIA. So, after outsmarting the CIA, he moronically swallowed the CIA’s own asset. Khomeini was a great genius and also, simultaneously, a pathological idiot.

This is what they call ‘self-contradiction.’

Self-contradiction is what inevitably happens when the theorist tries to rescue an already refuted model: the desperate ad hoc moves do not save the model; instead, they create new and unsolvable logical and/or theoretical problems.

By the way, this is always how the critical-scientific thinking approach goes about testing a model: you assume it corresponds to the truth, and then you check to see whether it helps us explain the relevant evidence or, alternatively, whether it gets us into a logical and theoretical mess.

Now, how does the alternative—Machiavellian—hypothesis perform? Quite nicely, thank you. Yes, of course Khomeini absorbed SAVAK, because Khomeini knew himself to be a CIA asset through and through, and the CIA wanted Khomeini to launch World Jihad from Iran. The CIA and Khomeini were entirely pleased with each other.

This also explains why the next president, Ronald Reagan, secretly armed Khomeini to the teeth, continuing with Jimmy Carter’s policy.

A breeze: everything is easily consistent with the Machiavellian model, the central claim of which is this: The US bosses are bad guys who want World Jihad.

But is that claim consistent with the larger context? Yes.

The larger context: Jimmy Carter’s other policies

I claim the demonstration above is already logically sufficient. But I know already that demonstrations need to be emotionally sufficient as well. In other words, ordinary mortals emotionally committed to some false mainstream version of reality will need more than what is logically sufficient to change their minds. They need to be overwhelmed.

The only effective method is overkill…

I must therefore multiply the exhibits of evidence that are easily consistent with the Machiavellian hypothesis, and for which the mainstream hypothesis needs to make crazier and crazier pseudo-logical acrobatics and special-pleading apologetics.

Here’s one: Jimmy Carter created the US Central Command, or CENTCOM explicitly in order to protect Khomeini.

“The origins of the Central Command,” explains the New York Times,

“go back to 1979 when the Shah of Iran was overthrown and his country was in turmoil as a result of the Islamic revolution… To provide a military capability to back up President [Jimmy Carter’s] policy in the Gulf, [in 1980] a command designated the Rapid Deployment Joint Task Force, which was to be a precursor of Centcom, was formed. Paul X. Kelley…[its] first commander … was told to draw up plans to defend Iran against a Soviet invasion…”

The Shah of Iran had been an officially recognized client and ally of the government of the United States, whose entire system had been built by the United States, and from which the US bosses wanted to keep the Soviets out, yet the US bosses never built CENTCOM to protect the Shah from the Soviets. Nor did they build CENTCOM to topple Khomeini’s Iran, the supposed enemy, launcher of World Jihad. They built CENTCOM to protect Khomeini’s Iran.

But that’s not all. Jimmy Carter also created the Afghan mujahideen, who helped spread World Jihad everywhere.

These Afghan mujahideen (or mujahedin) were presented to US citizens as a pro-liberty movement fighting to resist the Soviets, who were in Afghanistan to support the communist government there. They are now better known as the Taliban. They were always jihadists. Given that, the BBC—according to whom the last thing Carter or Reagan ever wanted was World Jihad—would have to call the US support for the mujahideen another “massive blunder.”

How massive?

Well, consider that mujahid is an Arabic term that means “one who engages in jihad.” Jihad means holy war against ‘infidels,’ who must be killed, raped, and enslaved because… well, because they refuse to accept Islam (the meaning of the word islam, incidentally, is ‘submission’). So the group’s name, mujahideen, can therefore be translated to English as “the jihadis.”

According to the BBC’s ‘innocence’ model the CIA bosses indeed committed here a truly “massive blunder,” because it didn’t occur to them that a group calling itself “the jihadis” might be a group of jihadis. What happens if you allow this move? That you next have to explain how such perfect idiots became the most powerful bosses in history. It really doesn’t feel like the BBC has a reasonable model there.

The Machiavellian model, by contrast, considers the US bosses to be political and geopolitical geniuses. There is zero theoretical trouble with arguing that geopolitical geniuses became the most powerful people in all of history. In fact, that is precisely what you should reasonably expect.

In any case, it is a documented fact that nobody at the CIA was ever confused about the mujahideen—they always understood these were jihadis. We owe this knowledge to vanity.

Robert Gates, ex-CIA director with Ronald Reagan, couldn’t help boasting in his memoirs about US cleverness in Afghanistan. And he let it slip “that American intelligence services began to aid the Mujahadeen in Afghanistan 6 months before the Soviet intervention” (emphasis mine). That was in complete contradiction with the official story, according to which Ronald Reagan had responded to the Soviets entering Afghanistan with his pro-mujahideen policy. No, no. ’Twas the other way around: the CIA had created a jihadi trap for the Soviets.

Following this revelation, Zbigniew Brzezinski, sitting down for an interview with Le Monde, was asked the following question: “In this period you were the national security adviser to President Carter. You therefore played a role in this affair. Is that correct?” And Brzezinski answered:

Brzezinski: Yes. According to the official version of history, CIA aid to the Mujahadeen began during 1980, that is to say, after the Soviet army invaded Afghanistan, 24 Dec 1979. But the reality, secretly guarded until now, is completely otherwise. Indeed, it was July 3, 1979 that President Carter signed the first directive for secret aid to the opponents of the pro-Soviet regime in Kabul. And that very day, I wrote a note to the president in which I explained to him that in my opinion this aid was going to induce a Soviet military intervention. (…) Q: When the Soviets justified their intervention by asserting that they intended to fight against a secret involvement of the United States in Afghanistan, people didn’t believe them. However, there was a basis of truth. You don’t regret anything today? B: Regret what? That secret operation was an excellent idea. It had the effect of drawing the Russians into the Afghan trap and you want me to regret it? The day that the Soviets officially crossed the border, I wrote to President Carter. We now have the opportunity of giving to the USSR its Vietnam war. Indeed, for almost 10 years, Moscow had to carry on a war unsupportable by the government, a conflict that brought about the demoralization and finally the breakup of the Soviet empire. Q: And neither do you regret having supported the Islamic fundamentalism [jihadism], having given arms and advice to future terrorists? B: What is most important to the history of the world? The Taliban or the collapse of the Soviet empire? Some stirred-up Moslems or the liberation of Central Europe and the end of the cold war? Q: Some stirred-up Moslems? But it has been said and repeated Islamic fundamentalism represents a world menace today. B: Nonsense! It is said that the West had a global policy in regard to Islam. That is stupid. There isn’t a global Islam. Look at Islam in a rational manner and without demagoguery or emotion. It is the leading religion of the world with 1.5 billion followers. But what is there in common among Saudi Arabian fundamentalism, moderate Morocco, Pakistan militarism, Egyptian pro-Western or Central Asian secularism? Nothing more than what unites the Christian countries.

I believe all that stuff about using jihadism to counter the Soviets is more management of reality. Yes, they used jihadism against the Soviets, but they were also fomenting jihadism for its own sake. And, as with Iran-Contra, the pro-mujahideen policy associated with Ronald Reagan, Republican, was only continuing the policies of Jimmy Carter, Democrat.

And to round out the picture, guess who else supported the CIA’s Afghan jihadis against the Soviets? Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The common narrative one hears is that, while the US supported the Sunni jihadis in Afghanistan, Khomeini supported the Shia jihadis in Afghanistan. This official story already reeks of close pro-jihadi coordination between Khomeini and the CIA in Afghanistan. But it gets worse. Because it is now clear that Khomeini was also supporting the CIA’s Sunni mujahideen.

Once again we see a torrent of evidence confirming the claim of an intimate alliance between the CIA and Khomeini. This last bit is not even that obscure. You can even find it on Wikipedia.

The Wikipedia article on the mujahideen states that “Hizb-i Islami … headed by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar,” is the group of mujahideen “who enjoyed the largest amount of ISI Pakistan funding, Saudi intelligence funding, and American CIA funding.” Since this US-supported group “aimed for a state similar to that founded and led by Khomeini in Iran,” it is natural to expect that Khomeini would help them. And he did. In fact, the relationship between Hekmatyar and Khomeini/Iran has been very strong and goes as far back as 1979, when Khomeini’s “newly established IRGC [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps] provided weapons and funding for [Hekmatyar’s] Islamic Republic, which grew into Hizb-e Islami.”

Did that register? Hekmatyar’s Afghan group—which received the largest amount of CIA funding—was created by none other than Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The management of reality

There is a process I like to call ‘The Conditioning of the Partisan Mind,’ in which you are made to feel, by way of a million manufactured and consistent stimuli, that Democrats and Republicans are rivals and pursue different goals. If your partisan mind is well-conditioned, then this perception of rivalry becomes a kind of reflex.

But we have seen, with Iran-Contra, that Reagan-Bush’s billions of dollars in secret weapons to Khomeini were building on Carter’s policies. This is consistent with a model that says both parties are in reality one and the same, controlled clandestinely by US Intelligence. This model of modern Western democracy was first proposed by political theorist Maurice Joly in the 19th century.

The model applies, Joly explained, whenever the citizens have allowed the creation of the institutional and legal infrastructure for intelligence bureaucrats to spend citizen monies in secret, because the inevitable consequence is that intelligence bureaucrats so empowered will corrupt every major institution, starting of course with the political parties.

We should suspect that’s the world we do live in because the US Congress created precisely this kind of institutional and legal infrastructure when it passed the National Security Act of 1947, as we explain here:

And evidence indeed abounds that, following Joly’s prediction, the entire US democratic system—not just the political parties—has been comprehensively corrupted.

Without leaving the focused boundary of this series, the Iran-Contra Affair, we can nevertheless point to a major empirical validation of Maurice Joly’s model of a counterfeit democracy. The Iran-Contra congressional investigators discovered a CIA program for clandestine institutional corruption—internally called S/LPD and run directly from the Reagan-Bush White House—whose special mission was to assert total narrative control over US media and academia. The adjective “Orwellian,” for this operation, is not one that I need to append myself—the congressional investigators themselves employed it.

This same mechanism, or one very similar, was obviously employed to corrupt as well some key members of Congress, including of course Democrats, because even the congressional Democrats helped to protect the Republican Reagan-Bush team from the consequences of the Iran-Contra scandal.

How so? Consider these facts closely. Congressional Democrats refused to extend the Iran-Contra investigations into the early years of Reagan’s presidency, where lay the smoking gun to refute Reagan-Bush’s propaganda lies, as narrated in Part 2 of this series:

If that were not quite enough, consider that the congressional Democrats helped to cover up the media-corruption scandal of the Republicans when they collaborated to remove the draft chapter documenting the “Orwellian” S/LPD from the congressional Iran-Contra Report.

By doing this, they protected George Bush Sr., Reagan’s vice-president, who was a former CIA Director and the likely über mastermind of the entire Iran-Contra plus S/LPD operation. And thanks to that protection, and the media’s restoring of Ronald Reagan’s prestige, George Bush Sr. won the next presidential election, after which he proceeded to seal the cover-up by pardoning everybody still under investigation.

If the Democrats had not collaborated to protect Bush and restore Reagan’s prestige, they could have easily won the next election and kept the White House for a couple of decades, at least. Instead, Reagan’s vice-president, the likely mastermind of the entire Iran-Contra operation, became the next president. The context loudly suggests that the Democrats were taking a dive. And that’s also what I claim the Democrats just did in the last (Biden/Harris vs. Trump) presidential election:

We have—I claim—dramatic facts, which is to say diagnostically sufficient facts, to rule out the hypothesis of real competition between the parties, which then means that our default model should be that US politics is a Grand Show, as the burden of proof is now entirely on those who still wish to see a real democracy as opposed to the cloaked totalitarianism of a power group that has controlled the Democrat and the Republican parties for quite some time now.

And what does this power cabal want? Apparently, World Jihad.

Pretty much all of US policy in Western Asia has been broadly consistent with this Machiavellian model. But this series is about Iran. So allow me to make one final connection here: US policy toward Israel.

PLO/ Fatah and Iran: the special relationship

Let us return, by way of coda, to the remarkable historical fact with which we began: it was PLO/Fatah that created Ayatollah Khomeini’s jihadi Iran, because they armed and trained Khomeini’s guerrillas in Lebanon, a process that, to all appearances, was closely supervised by the CIA. And then PLO/Fatah proceeded to assist Ayatollah Khomeini in the consolidation of his terrorist institutions, including the IRGC and SAVAMA (which was really SAVAK, created by the CIA), even as Jimmy Carter was running interference via his ambassador, his envoy, and his key asset: Hossein Fardoust.

It all suggests that PLO/Fatah was precious to the CIA.

When Israel invaded PLO/Fatah’s lair in Lebanon in 1982, Ronald Reagan rushed to save something of the organization and carry its remnant, under US military protection, to its new home in Tunis. And in 1983, when terrorists linked to the Iranian IRGC and Hezbollah attacked the US in Lebanon, killing more US Marines than at any time since Iwo Jima, Ronald Reagan did not attack Iran—he continued the secret weapons transfers, worth billions, to Ayatollah Khomeini.

It made Iran look powerful, and that excited jihadis everywhere.

Then, in 1989, ten years after the Iranian Islamic revolution, RAND, a Pentagon-affiliated think tank, published a study by the CIA’s Graham Fuller that argued for the US to create a PLO/Fatah State in territory carved out of the State of Israel: Judea & Samaria, and Gaza. Just a few years later, this became the so-called ‘Oslo Peace Process,’ a policy led and supported—and quite strongly—by both Democratic and Republican administrations in the United States.

Everything I just summarized is documented here:

Now, since

the US presidents have worked hard—via the Oslo Process—to install in the militarily strategic territories of Judea & Samaria and Gaza a terror group—PLO/Fatah—responsible for the creation of jihadi Iran; Iran is the State that promises to repeat the Shoah in Israel; and this policy has been consistent over all administrations, Democrat and Republican,

I believe the model to defeat—if anybody wishes to try—is the model that says that the US bosses have had a pro-jihadi and anti-Israeli policy.

But can Trump, at least, be called an anomaly? Isn’t he pro Israel?

I remind you that Donald Trump didn’t merely stop Israel in Gaza from achieving victory over Hamas, but he is also categorically opposed to the Israeli annexation of Judea & Samaria. Meaning that Donald Trump is protecting PLO/Fatah in Judea & Samaria. And PLO/Fatah want to exterminate the Israeli Jews.

Not only is PLO/Fatah the creator of jihadi Iran, mind you, but PLO/Fatah was created by a top leader of the German Nazi Final Solution. This is something that everybody should know, and that we have documented for you here:

And that goes a long way to explaining why the CIA is so fond of PLO/Fatah, because the CIA, too, is institutionally descended from the German Nazi Final Solution. In fact, as documented by historian Christopher Simpson way back in 1988, with material released thanks to the Freedom of Information Act, the CIA was created by absorbing Adolf Hitler’s entire intelligence infrastructure in Easter Europe, Fremde Here Ost, plus quite a few SS officers.

I said the method was to deliver an evidence overkill. I think I am doing my job.

I expect, nevertheless, that you will still resist (it’s inevitable). But look, you’ll say, Trump is now attacking Iran. So he is. But the MOR model always makes the same prediction.

Like other US presidents before him, Trump will find a way to produce a final outcome in this war that once again threatens Israeli security. It will be, structurally, like the war on ISIS, which had the following consequence: it made the stationing of Iranian troops in Iraq—to defeat ISIS—narratively and officially normal and acceptable to the United States, as expressed in the public declarations of US generals! In the aftermath of that war, jihadi Iran got a land corridor all the way to the northern border of Israel.

There is no denying that ISIS was hit hard—just as Iran is undeniably being hit hard right now. But notice: one piece of ISIS—Mohammed Al Jolani’s Al Nusra—was allowed to survive under the loving protection of the Turks. And Donald Trump—the supposed ‘ISIS killer’—has now himself installed this Al Jolani (Ahmed Al Sharaa, if you must) as the new government of Syria.

I recommend resisting the system’s efforts to suck you back into the Grand Show. But in any case, pay attention to what comes next. The mainstream model, according to which Donald Trump is a great friend of Israel, will fail utterly to explain what is about to happen.

That is my claim.

