The Management of Reality

Eve Bieber
The ability of the bosses to exert their will appears to be unlimited, especially when it is so easy to find partners who share the bosses' goals in the Middle East. They even have eager partners among much of Israel's ever corrupt elites class, willing to sell out their own country and people for acceptance, lucre, and prestige among the bosses.

The bosses were successful, with the eager cooperation of Israel's own godless left, in installing an Islamo-Nazi terrorist regime in the mountainous heartland of Israel, but even after all these decades of financing and training and empowering Islamo-Nazis within Israel and all around it, the bosses in the USA, Vatican, UN, EU, and Russia, must be experiencing some serious frustration, as Israel remains - thank G-d (!!) - not only indestructible, but also, from time to time, elects leaders willing to disobey the bosses at key points, as they kick over some of those sand castles that the bosses invested so much time, money, and planning into (establish that PLO state already! don't invade Rafah, don't go after Hezbollah, leave Iran and Qatar alone).

Decent people, when they see that after more than a century their plans and intrigues are going nowhere, take a hint and change direction, but not so the globalist bosses, for they are indeed certifiable psychopaths with delusions of godhood.

sean anderson
Whether Obama is literally a covert Muslim or not is immaterial because he has proven himself to be as much a weapon in the service of Islamic Supremacy as were the Venetian cannons that brought down the walls of Constantinople. Whether he actually prays or fasts or not he is no different from the several Ottoman Sultans who drank wine and had boy sex-slaves: As long as the Sultan promoted the Jihad he had the blessings of the Sheikh-ul-Islam and the rest of the Ottoman clergy. “To the Mujahid all things are permitted!”

