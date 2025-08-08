Who is George Soros? He is an elderly man, 95-years-old, and a whale-sized speculator/billionaire investor and philanthropist who made a fortune in financial markets, most famously by betting against the British pound in 1992 (he was accused of “breaking the British pound” with his speculation). Through his Open Society Foundations, glossing it all as ‘philanthropy,’ he has showered rivers of money on the political causes that he cares about.