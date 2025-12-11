George Clooney and Barack Obama. Yes, they are playing us. Image credit: The List .

Famous actor George Clooney casually commented in an interview that his famous human-rights-lawyer wife Amal Alamuddin had helped the Muslim Brotherhood design their new constitution when they took power in Egypt.

This is no ‘tidbit’—the entire structure of our managed reality is laid bare in this confession.

And it helps us understand why Donald Trump is now going to designate certain parts of the Muslim Brotherhood—but not others—as ‘terrorist.’

Just the other day, the Trump administration announced that Donald Trump had initiated the process to investigate whether to designate certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters or affiliates as terrorist organizations.

This, of course, is nonsense. If the Muslim Brotherhood supports terrorist organizations—which of course it does (for example: Hamas was created by the Muslim Brotherhood)—then the Muslim Brotherhood is itself a terrorist organization and so are its various chapters and affiliated organizations.

Anyway, but this move has managed to drag out again into the social-media light the Drew Barrymore interview with George Clooney from three years ago, when Clooney—ever so casually—mentioned that his wife consorted with the Muslim Brotherhood and had helped draft the Muslim Brotherhood’s new constitution for Egypt when they took power back in 2012.

In my view this ‘offhanded’ comment was not a superficial event, though the performer—George Clooney—certainly meant for it to appear that way. This was a sophisticated move in what we call the management of reality.

And it bears close examination.

I will show how a full semiotic reading of this event lays bare the entire structure of the US-dominated geopolitical world system that we are all in.

What is semiotics?

Semiotics studies how meaning is created and understood through various forms of symbolic representation, when processed in a given context, and when constrained by certain implicit and explicit assumptions that mature (‘competent’) performers of any particular culture will readily make in that context.

A semiotic approach useful to a science of geopolitics must study how certain narratives that manage our reality are created in media and academia. If you would like a full presentation of my own general theory—heavily grammatical—of how semiotics should be approached, please consult the footnote. Here I will simply apply it in a manner that you will find intuitive, even if you haven’t read my formal paper on this.

I claim the Drew Barrymore interview of George Clooney was a semiotic event meant to normalize something outrageous and put you to sleep. If analyzed with semiotic skepticism, however, it reveals the entire structure of the system that wishes to oppress you, for it lays bare how our US bosses are imposing jihadism on us.

In other words, the same event—provided you know how to read it—can also wake you up…

First step: no interpretation; just the transcript

All ellipses in what follows are the protagonists’ own pauses and should not be interpreted as splices in the quotation. Nothing was cut. Here is what they said:

BARRYMORE: It’s always the origin story [that’s] so fascinating for how people become who they are. And, in walks… Amal… CLOONEY: Yeah. BARRYMORE: The most awake… smart… [woman]. What did you think when you met her? CLOONEY: Well, it’s funny. She came to the house in [Lake] Como [Italy] with a friend of hers to visit. BARRYMORE: Aha…! CLOONEY: And immediately I was like… But the funniest thing is Bryan Lourd, my agent, called me. BARRYMORE: I know Brian. Forever… CLOONEY: He had just met Amal in some other thing. And she said, “Yeah, I’m gonna go to Como with a friend of mine.” And he said, and he called me up and he said, “There’s a girl coming to your house that you’re gonna marry.” And I was like, “You’re an idiot.” [Audience laughter.] “You know that’s not gonna happen.” And then comes Amal, and we stayed up all night talking… BARRYMORE: Oh really? CLOONEY: And then I started writing her… BARRYMORE: You wrote her? CLOONEY: A bunch of letters. BARRYMORE: Like on pen and paper? CLOONEY: Yeah. We still write letters. BARRYMORE [As if she had heard just the cutest, tenderest thing ever]: You still write letters! CLOONEY: We leave them on the pillow. [Barrymore swoons all the way backwards in her seat; audience laughs.] CLOONEY: This is not working out at all, this interview. [audience laughs] BARRYMORE: But that’s… that’s romance! CLOONEY: And then I went to London. She was living in London. And I went to London to score a movie. And I thought, if you’re ever gonna impress anybody, it’s at Abbey Road with a 150-piece orchestra there. And I called her up and said, “You wanna come see, visit over at Abbey Road?” And she’s like, “Yeah, I’m at a meeting at the Muslim Brotherhood right now and I’ll come right over.” ’Cuz she was in the middle of trying to redo a constitution for, you know, for the Egyptians. [Clooney says the whole last part smiling to indicate this is the funniest punchline.] Her life and my life are very different. [Audience laughs.] BARRYMORE: I’ll say that. Can I ask what the proposal was like? CLOONEY: It was a disaster. [Etc.]

Since this is now creating a tiny brouhaha in some marginal corners, Law Fuel came out to say that, “in a separate interview, George Clooney himself clarified that Amal was actually ‘holding the Muslim Brotherhood to account.’ ”

Uh-huh.

Except that…

nobody signed their name to that Law Fuel article; they don’t reference this other, alleged interview; and you can see plainly that what Clooney said above is entirely incompatible with the claim that Amal was supposedly “holding the Muslim Brotherhood to account.”

So I am sticking with Clooney’s original statement, not the alleged ‘correction,’ because Clooney’s original statement is perfectly consistent with the entire context, as we shall see.

Now, for some basic semiotic analysis…

Let us get our bearings by analyzing separately the various pieces of this performative tableau.

A. Barrymore’s public persona is über woke

Drew Barrymore frequently champions LGBTQ+ activism, so-called ‘antiracism,’ and ‘inclusivity.’ She fits squarely within the Hollywood mainstream, where progressive values are assumed unless actively resisted. Her guest choices and interactions reflect a strong preference for narratives bearing the orthodox progressive seal of approval. Granted, her style is more sentimental than militant; she soft-pedals the politics. But Barrymore consistently enacts the roles and rituals that define woke celebrity culture, and for that reason she is often cited as one of its emblematic figures.

B. Wokesters project themselves as ‘the good guys.’

Whether true or not in any particular case, wokesters are always supposed to care about ‘social justice’: human rights, minority grievances, the fight against oppression, etc. This is why Barrymore says that Amal Clooney is “the most awake… smart… [woman].” Awake. Yes, according to woke. Amal Clooney is an internationally famous human rights lawyer, and Barrymore’s woke culture immediately treats this profession as consisting exclusively of ‘good guys’ who are awake (woke) to social injustice (etc.).

I do not mean to suggest that human rights law is unimportant or inherently a bad thing. But I do mean to point out that, like anything else, human rights law can be weaponized by woke culture. And it has been. So, one must be wary of any media-sanctified human rights lawyer, such as Amal Clooney.

George and Amal Clooney: as handsome as they come. Image credit: People .

The reason wokesters can weaponize human rights law is that, in the grammar forced upon us by our meaning-making institutions and personages, you are subliminally enjoined to assume coercively—no skepticism allowed—that any human rights lawyer is automatically ‘the good guy.’ This assumption gives human rights lawyers ample narrative freedom to commit abuses under cover of an ostensible knightly quest for ‘social justice.’ In consequence, unethical power structures can flex their muscles to achieve social results via the activities of corrupted human rights lawyers.

C. Amal Clooney is über woke

Amal Clooney’s career is cosmopolitan, moralizing, aesthetically refined, and entirely system-approved. Her work as a prominent human rights lawyer has focused on causes that fit comfortably within the moral and political consensus of institutionalized Western progressivism. She has represented The Guardian journalist Mohamed Fahmy in Egypt (accused, as an Al Jazeera journalist, of working for the Muslim Brotherhood), advised former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan on Syria, worked on international legal strategies for prosecuting ISIS for genocide, and advocated for Yazidi victim Nadia Murad. Her work is humanitarian in tone, but also aligned with safe, fashionable victims and causes.

Amal certainly looks like a ‘good guy’ from the woke angle.

D. Amal Clooney is at least socially Muslim

It appears that Amal Clooney has never made a statement in public about whether she is a practicing Muslim. But Amal Clooney (née Amal Ramzi Alamuddin) was born in Lebanon into a Muslim family (father is Druze, mother is Sunni Muslim). Her family moved when she was only two and she grew up in Britain.

Now, in woke ideology Muslims are sacred, because they are automatically presented as an allegedly ‘oppressed’ category, and any challenge to this presentation is immediately condemned as ‘Islamophobia,’ meaning that opponents of the woke worldview on Islam stand accused of being racists. This grammar enhances Amal Clooney’s status as a ‘good guy’ from the woke point of view.

Now, woke culture trends strongly anti-Israeli, which quite frankly is almost always a cover for antisemitism. And Islam is traditionally and normatively antisemitic (and anti-Christian). But none of that indicts Amal Clooney; she must be evaluated on her own merits.

E. Amal Clooney is an instrument of power

Amal’s marriage to George Clooney and their co-founded Clooney Foundation for Justice (← a name doesn’t get more woke than that!) elevate her into global celebrity status, where her activism is stylized, mediatized, and presented as morally unassailable. The Clooney Foundation announces that it provides free legal aid to protect women’s rights, human rights, and free speech.

Perhaps the most important plank of woke political culture is the alleged ‘defense’ of the Arab Palestinians, which in practice translates into a total, institutionalized demonization of the Israeli Jews. The UN has proven itself to be rabidly antisemitic, with more than 200 resolutions accusing human rights violations by Israel, which is more resolutions than the UN has emitted against all other countries combined. The UN has not emitted a single similar resolution against Muslim Qatar, for example, which oppresses about 2 million slaves, finances international jihadi terrorism, and is sugar daddy to Hamas. Case closed.

It is significant, therefore, that the UN wanted Amal Clooney for a three-member commission of inquiry to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza. When Amal Clooney explained in public that she was too busy with more important stuff to accept the UN’s offer, she didn’t neglect to make clear that “I am horrified by the situation in the occupied Gaza Strip, particularly the civilian casualties,” which some might interpret as a coded accusation against Israel for alleged ‘war crimes’ in Gaza.

But there is no need to speculate, because Amal Clooney’s overwhelming importance didn’t stop her from accepting an offer from chief prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to serve on an ‘expert panel’ concerning the Israel-Gaza war. About her work there, Amal Clooney has publicly expressed: “We have unanimously determined that the Court has jurisdiction over crimes committed in Palestine”—a determination that was not even hers to make, for the ICC had reached that conclusion under the previous chief prosecutor. That conclusion is a lot of very obvious legal nonsense engineered by the jihadists who dominate the ICC, as we have explained here:

About her work at the ICC, Amal Clooney has also claimed that:

“We have unanimously concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity including starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution and extermination.”

That is likewise a lot of legal nonsense.

Why does Amal Clooney collaborate with anti-Israeli legal nonsense? Is she just a pretty face on a poor legal mind? In that case she is what they call a ‘useful idiot.’

Useful idiot is a technical term coined (they say) by Vladimir Lenin to describe naïve Western sympathizers who supported communist causes without fully understanding the oppressive nature of the regime they were aiding. (We Mexicans—because conspiracy theory is a national sport for us—apply this to everyone, not just to communist sympathizers, in our famous aphorism: Nadie sabe para quién trabaja, which means: Nobody knows who they really work for.)

Or perhaps Amal Clooney is very smart, as Drew Barrymore claims (though Barrymore is hardly equipped to judge…). If so, Amal understands exactly what she is doing.

Either way, she looks like a tool of power.

Amal Clooney is careful to add, of course, that Hamas has committed “war crimes and crimes against humanity,” and there is nothing remarkable in that. She would lose all credibility if she didn’t recognize the crimes of Hamas. But she is not stepping on any toes there, because the US State Department officially designates Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Mohammed Morsi, briefly the Muslim Brotherhood president of Egypt, and Khaled Meshal, leader of Hamas, share a happy moment together. Image credit: Council on Foreign Relations

What sticks out like a sore thumb is the contradiction. Because Hamas is the Muslim Brotherhood, yet Amal Clooney, supposedly very concerned to defend human rights, helps the same Muslim Brotherhood to write their constitution in Egypt.

She also never criticizes Qatar, the great financier of the Muslim Brotherhood and of international jihadism more broadly, and moreover sugar daddy to Hamas. And yet Qatar is the juiciest target for an internationally famous human rights lawyer, no? After all, around 2 million kafala slaves suffer in Qatar (94% of the economically active population). We have documented this crime against humanity here:

I asked chatGPT to conduct a thorough search everywhere to see if Amal Clooney has ever said anything about these slaves of the Qataris, or about Qatar financing terrorism, but the answer I got was: there’s nothing. And the only complaint about Qatar on the Clooney Foundation website (as of this date) is because Qatar is a conduit for illegal antiquities!

Neither can chatGPT find Amal Clooney complaining about the other slaves—16 million in total, more or less—in the Gulf States as a whole.

It seems Amal Clooney is not really concerned with human rights violations. In fact, the Sharia-based Muslim Brotherhood constitution in Egypt that Amal Clooney helped design was itself a blueprint for State-imposed human rights violations. As such, it was so offensive to a broad cross-section of Egyptians that it led to massive protests—most of Egyptian society turned against the Muslim Brotherhood government at this point. So the MB responded with violence against the protesters, after which the Egyptian military removed the Muslim Brotherhood from power. You may read about that here:

G. George Clooney is very close to Obama, who loves the Muslim Brotherhood

Clooney pretends in the Barrymore interview that, because his wife is involved in high-level international politics, “Her life and my life are very different.” In other words, I’m just an actor.

Baloney.

It is quite famous that George Clooney and Barack Hussein Obama are close friends. The two families vacation together! If anybody needs reminding: Barack Obama was president of the United States and remains a major player, behind the scenes, in US politics.

The Obamas and the Clooneys vacationing together. Photo credit: Daily Mail .

Moreover, Clooney is quite political. He has organized fundraisers for Obama and for Biden/Harris. After Clooney “co-hosted the single largest fund-raiser supporting any Democratic candidate ever, for President Biden’s re-election,” he penned an editorial, which the New York Times obligingly published, arguing that Joe Biden was senile (though he didn’t say it like that) and should step down from the presidential race. Some were of the opinion that, in this, Clooney was channeling Obama. After this, Biden was indeed forced to step down, and Kamala Harris became the candidate of the Democratic Party.

Clooney is not just an actor. He is a major political mover and shaker in the world’s most powerful country.

The Clooney-Obama relationship matters deeply to this discussion because Obama made a giant effort to install the Muslim Brotherhood in power in Egypt, also explained here:

What all of this suggests is that Clooney’s comment about his wife Amal consorting with the Muslim Brotherhood and helping them write, after they became Egypt’s government, the new constitution for the country is not really an ‘offhand’ comment, but rather a very consciously intended intervention in the meaning system.

How to interpret the Barrymore-Clooney interview in grammatical context

In a talk-show interview, the audience grammatically expects fluff. If Barrymore and Clooney had swerved into moral, political, philosophical, or scientific territory, that would have been a total violation of what is grammatically expected. So, when George Clooney casually drops that his wife Amal had helped draft the Muslim Brotherhood’s new constitution for Egypt, the audience interprets all that as more small talk, because the entire exchange is small talk. The comment is processed as something said in passing; just one more detail in an anecdote about romantic courtship.

In other words, nobody thinks they have to stop and gasp. They are subliminally told there is nothing to gasp at. Because this is all fluff: small talk.

It is common knowledge, however, that celebrity interviews, while styled to feel spontaneous, are in fact heavily scripted, pre-interviewed, and rehearsed. Clooney almost certainly knew exactly what he was going to be asked, and exactly what he was going to say. Barrymore knew when she was going to swoon—and how far to take it. The audience knows when they’re expected to laugh, even if nothing remotely funny has happened (Clooney is about as funny as a brick). In many shows, someone even holds up a sign telling them when to laugh, clap, or cheer. The whole production belongs to a genre adjacent to reality TV: you’re meant to believe you’re meeting the person behind the celebrity, but what you’re seeing is entirely produced—and entirely fake.

It is therefore quite probable that Clooney, without letting on, was making a special point of saying that his wife had assisted the new constitution of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Why would he do that?

Since this circle—Obama and the Clooneys—are pro Muslim Brotherhood, it is entirely reasonable to suggest that George Clooney, a major political operator, was intervening the meaning system to make it seem as though supporting the Muslim Brotherhood is ‘normal’ and ‘good’ for the woke-oriented.

Because in a talk show there is nothing to gasp at.

Since he said—entirely ‘in passing’—that Amal was helping write the Muslim Brotherhood’s Sharia-based constitution for Egypt, this message is subliminally processed as: Well, Amal is a good person, a famous and institutionally approved human rights lawyer, after all, so if she is working with the Muslim Brotherhood they must be ‘the good guys.’ How could they be anything else if Amal Clooney, from the Clooney Foundation for Justice, is helping them out?

And that, my friends, is how reality is managed for the woke left.

But reality is managed differently for the political right

Each audience needs a tailored message—these maneuvers do not work on people who are outside of woke culture and who already understand that the Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist, genocidal organization, and that ‘social justice’ is a woke code word for its Orwellian opposite. For them, the bosses produce a different show.

And that other show is Trump’s public process to perhaps designate certain chapters and affiliates of the Muslim Brotherhood as ‘terrorist,’ mentioned at the top.

For anybody paying attention, this has to be a show, because the United States has its most important overseas military command center in Qatar (Central Command: CENTCOM), at the Al Udeid base right by Doha, Qatar’s capital. And because Trump is very, very cozy with the Al Thani family that governs Qatar.

Trump is so cozy with the Al Thanis (who gifted him a giant airplane) that he has just extended NATO-level protection to Qatar, after making Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologize to the Emir of Qatar for attacking Hamas leaders whom the Emir was protecting.

Trump made Netanyahu apologize to the man responsible for the October 7th massacre!

That’s quite significant. And not only because it is perfectly grotesque, but because the Al Thanis in Qatar, as mentioned earlier, are Muslim Brotherhood Central.

Any effort by the Trump administration to designate certain chapters or affiliates of the Muslim Brotherhood as ‘terrorist,’ without designating the State of Qatar as a Muslim Brotherhood terrorist State is a show meant to put people on the political right to sleep. The idea here is to appease those on the right who wish to see the Muslim Brotherhood officially designated as ‘terrorist.’ Thus, Trump will do that to some portions of the MB, if at all, but he will leave out of that designation whatever pieces of the Muslim Brotherhood must coexist publicly with obvious US power moves.

And to make that show on the right even more effective, the bosses have deployed Tucker Carlson—who is completely identified with the political right, and who pretends to be an independent journalist—to Qatar to interview the Emir of Qatar and whitewash his slave State. We will analyze that interview soon, so that we can have a complete picture of reality management: on the left, and on the right.

