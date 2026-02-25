If you didn’t read Part 1 yet, you may do so here:

Even with generous assumptions for counting weapons transfers to Israel, and restrictive assumptions for weapons transfers to Israel’s enemies, the latter are still getting six times more US weapons than Israel , in dollar terms.

Why do people say that the US has a pro-Israel policy?

NOTE: This article is a quick and simple read—2000 words. (The rest is appendices and footnotes.)

Share

Prominent commentators on the political right have been defending what they call an ‘America First’ position. In general terms, this is supposed to mean that US policy should not be preoccupied with benefiting other countries unless that provides a return net benefit to the United States.

Stated broadly like that, ‘America First’ makes sense to me. But, in practice, ‘America Firsters’ do not seem to complain broadly about US policy around the world; rather, they complain mostly about the US’s allegedly pro-Israel policies, which, according to them, are bad for US citizens.

In my previous piece in this series, I have considered Tucker Qatarlson—excuse me, Carlson—because he is especially interesting. Even as he complains about the US’s alleged pro-Israel policy, he celebrates that a pro-Qatari US policy—even one that supports Qatar against Israel—is good for US citizens. And, defiantly, he declares that he’ll buy a home in Qatar “to make a statement that I’m an American and a free man.”

Is the self-parody involuntary? Perhaps.

Or perhaps we are the innocents—and this is a dare. For Tucker Carlson’s real-estate investment in Qatar makes a rather different statement: that Carlson has now become a modern and literal slave master.

Don’t take it from me. This is what the New York Times wrote in a 2013 article titled ‘Indentured Servitude in the Persian Gulf’:

“Some 1.2 million foreign workers—mostly poor Asians from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia and the Philippines—make up 94 percent of the labor force in Qatar, an absolute monarchy roughly the size of Connecticut.”

Per the New York Times, save for a tiny handful of expatriate managers, those “foreign workers” in Qatar labor in a system of “indentured servitude.” Some academics more frankly call it “virtual slavery.” But that is still shy of the mark. These people cannot leave, many aren’t paid, and physical and sexual abuse are extensively documented. When no longer useful, they are discarded. Many experience hunger. Some die. These are slaves.

We explain that here:

It is therefore slaves—literal slaves—who will be cleaning, maintaining, and servicing “American and free man” Tucker Carlson’s new Qatari residence.

Why is Tucker Carlson—at times ranked as the third-biggest podcaster—telling his giant audience that supporting jihadi Qatar against democratic Israel is compatible with ‘America First’?

That question must be addressed elsewhere. What concerns us here is the premise behind Carlson’s complaint. Is it really true that the US supposedly has had a pro-Israel policy? Restated in geopolitical, military terms:

Is it true that the net effect of US policy is to protect Israel’s security interests?

One may investigate this question of alleged US support for Israel in different ways. For example, with strategic analysis of diplomacy, which characterizes much of my work. But one can also do simple arithmetic: add up the armament flows and compare. And that’s what I do here.

In my sample period, 2006-2025, as I show below, making the most generous assumptions to give the highest possible dollar-value estimate of US armament flows to Israel, I got 137 billion.

By contrast, despite ruling out US weapons transfers to the enemies of Israel when any doubt exists about the final intended recipient; despite excluding non-State actors such as Hamas and PLO/Fatah that convert US money received into armaments and salaries to kill Israeli Jews (see Appendix A); and despite excluding enemies relatively removed geographically from Israel, I still got $780.5 billion.

Measured in dollars, Israel’s enemies receive almost six times more US armament than Israel.

This and other analyses within MOR raise some interesting questions. How come everyone thinks the US bosses have had a pro-Israel policy? And why aren’t ‘America Firsters’ complaining about all the US armament going to the jihadis?

But these questions are not our present quarry. Our present quarry is the universal mainstream allegation of a pro-Israel US policy, which does not survive the arithmetic.

The demonstration follows.

A few notes on method

Below I document and compare the dollar value of US armament flows to Israel and Israel’s enemies during the period 2006–2025. For the purposes of this analysis, “US armament flows” include military training and other aspects of military readiness, for it is all materially consequential to the security of Israel.

This period includes three Republican administrations (George W. Bush’s second term, Donald Trump’s first term, and Donald Trump’s current term) and three Democratic administrations (Barack Obama’s two terms and Joe Biden’s term). The pattern is therefore bipartisan.

Figures are presented separately for 2006–2024 and for 2025 in order to clarify the continuity of the policy pattern into the second Trump administration.

Two methodological biases were implemented.

First, the tally for Israel’s enemies is deliberately conservative. Any transfers where ambiguity remains as to whether an enemy of Israel was the intended recipient were excluded (examples in the footnote).

The list does not include the full set of Israel’s military adversaries, as the comparison is limited to States geographically proximate to Israel. For example, US armament and military training flows to Pakistan, and to Hamas or PLO/Fatah (the ‘Palestinian Authority’), are not included in the tally.

Second, the tally for Israel is deliberately expansive. Where ambiguity exists as to whether a US military expenditure should be included in Israel’s column, it is counted. There is even some double counting that I didn’t bother to tease out. The purpose is to avoid understating US armament flows to Israel.

The comparison therefore pits a conservative estimate for Israel’s enemies against an expansive estimate for Israel.

For this comparison, the States included as enemies of Israel are: Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt. Interested readers will find my arguments for each State’s inclusion in this enemy list in Appendix A.

The numbers: a simple-minded presentation

Here follows my tally of US armament flows to the enemies of Israel. The unit is millions of dollars.

I am documenting over 780 billion dollars to the enemies of Israel for the sample period 2006-2025.

For the period 2006-2024, you may perform a check on my numbers by consulting the following footnotes: Turkey ; Lebanon ; Syria ; Iraq (Iran) ; Jordan ; Saudi Arabia ; Qatar ; Egypt.

For Donald Trump in 2025, you may perform a check on my numbers by consulting the following footnotes: Turkey ; Lebanon ; Syria ; Iraq (Iran) ; Jordan ; Saudi Arabia ; Qatar ; Egypt.

Now, about Israel.

I have produced a maximum estimate of US weapons transfers to Israel. This Grand Total, for the period 2006-2025 inclusive, is 137 billion. (My sources in Appendix B.)

As stated earlier, in deriving this estimate I have used assumptions that are opposite to those employed in calculating the transfers to the enemies of Israel.

Any ambiguous figures were counted as flows to Israel, and there is even some double counting (I don’t know how much) where figuring out redundancies in the reports is difficult.

Even with these biases, we still have the following result:

US weapons transfers to Israel’s enemies are almost six times larger than to Israel.

Share

The most interesting number: US armament to Iraq

As you can see in the table above, the dollar amount of US weaponry that has been flowing to Iraq is The Great Outlier: 574 billion dollars. This figure is so large that it is almost three quarters of the total dollar value of US armament flowing to Israel’s enemies in the last ten years.

Here is another way of highlighting the drama of this number: even if Iraq were the only enemy of Israel getting armament transfers from the United States, this amount would still be more than four times larger than what the US has transferred to Israel in the same period.

Now, why is this especially significant? Well consider this headline:

That’s the Brookings Institution over at Stanford. Why do they say that “The Popular Mobilization Force [PMF] is turning Iraq into an Iranian client state”? Well, because

The PMF is commanded from Iran. The PMF has taken over Iraq.

On the first point, consider that “Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, chief of staff of PMF and later deputy chairman of its Popular Mobilization Committee, cut his teeth with the IRGC and has always remained close to them. The Badr Brigade or Badr Corps, the largest chunk—by far—of the PMF, was born as the “the military arm of the Supreme Council for Islamic Revolution in Iraq (SCIRI), a Shia Islamic party based in Iran,” described as “Khomeinist,” and “formed in 1982 and led by Iranian officers.”

On the second point, consider what Brookings writes in the body of the article:

“Beyond its formidable presence in the Iraqi parliament, the PMF indirectly controls several ministries and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has exercised its influence over the country’s elections, government-formation rules, and Kurdish oil exports to suppress the PMF’s political rivals. Within the security forces, the Badr Brigade controls the Interior Ministry, and the PMF has a symbiotic relationship with some parts of the Iraqi security forces, including the military, where PMF officials have outsized authority.”

Caroline Rose of the New Lines Institute explains that “PMF control[s] … Iraqi transnational highways, military bases, and border patrol posts.”

And since in “the [Iraqi] military … PMF officials have outsized authority,” US policymakers have been consciously sending $574 billion in US weapons to an Iranian-backed force.

I must quibble, however, with the editing of the title in the Brookings Institution article. They say that, under PMF control, Iraq is “turning … into” an “Iranian client state.” What do they mean by “turning … into”? It is done. In fact, this was over and done immediately after the US invasion of Iraq, because Iraq is 60% Shia, and the US-sponsored elections gave power to Iraqi Shiite forces controlled from Iran. Consider: “since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, most of the Badr Brigade fighters have entered the new Iraqi army and police force.”

Since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq…

Crucially, this happened because

“the United States began encouraging [Badr] militants to join the ranks of the Iraqi Security Forces. Badr militants served as police, military, and intelligence forces.”

The evidence suggests that this was all prearranged rather improvised. Though never mentioned again, at the time of the US invasion of Iraq it was reported in the International Herald Tribune (property of the New York Times) that the US military had taken the opportunity of bombing Iranian dissidents—enemies of the Iranian ayatollahs—who had established their bases in Iraq. And then US forces chased the survivors on land. A gift to the Iranian ayatollahs!

There was reciprocity. In the same time bracket, the Iranian ayatollahs were reported in the Financial Times to have exerted themselves mightily to assist—politically, materially, and militarily—the US invasion of Iraq.

By 2006, The Guardian was describing the effect of the US invasion of Iraq as follows:

“Iran is the true winner of that war. They only had to sit tight and smile as the West delivered on a golden plate all the influence Iran had always sought in the Middle East. The US and its allies will soon be gone from Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving Iranian-backed Shias dominant in both countries, their influence well spread across Syria, a chunk of Saudi Arabia and other countries for decades to come. Historic Iranian ambitions have been fulfilled without firing a shot while the US is reduced to fist-shaking. How foolish was that?”

Foolish…?

But if this had been a mistake the US would have ceased sending astronomical quantities of armament to Iranian-controlled Iraq. And yet no country on the planet has gotten more US armament in the last 10 years.

US policymakers are not confused about the Iranian control of post-invasion Iraq, which the academics at Brookings and the New Lines Institute, and the journalists at The Guardian, can plainly see. US authorities engineered the Iranian takeover of Iraq. And then they proceeded to arm Iraq to the hilt, which is effectively a way of arming Iran.

This is consistent with what was scandalously documented in the second half of the 1980s, during the Iran-Contra Affair, when the Reagan-Bush administration was caught red-handed transferring many billions of dollars in weapons, secretly, to the Iranian jihadi terrorists.

The difference is that US weapons transfers to Iran now happen entirely in the open thanks to the media-assisted pretense that there is such thing as an ‘independent Iraq,’ when in reality Iraq is more accurately described—thanks to the US invasion—as the westernmost province of Iran.

To summarize:

The United States has been knowingly transferring over 4 times more US armament to Iranian-backed forces than it has transferred to Israel.

Lest we forget, the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially declared—and it periodically restates in State-sponsored events—that the genocidal destruction of Israel remains its fundamental and existential goal as a State. Iran is arguably the greatest enemy of Israel. And its commitment to its antisemitic genocidal goal is not in doubt, as Iran has been supporting proxy terrorist forces on Israel’s borders (Hezbollah, Hamas); has tried hard to develop a nuclear weapon to drop it on Israel; and has directly attacked the Jewish State.

I ask again:

Why does anybody say that US foreign policy is pro-Israel?

↑↑ Click on the logo for MOR content ↑↑

Appendix A - How were ‘enemies of Israel’ identified?

For purposes of this comparison, a State is classified as an enemy of Israel on the basis of documented hostile actions directed toward Israel or material support for actors engaged in such actions.

Declared intentions and official ideology are considered where they align with documented behavior. Where public declarations diverge from behavior, classification is determined by behavior.

State support—covert or overt—for anti-Israeli jihadis is counted as anti-Israel behavior regardless of formal treaties, alliances, or public declarations.

Support for PLO/Fatah has the same effect on classification because:

Fatah was created by Hajj Amin al Husseini, who armed and trained entire SS divisions for Heinrich Himmler and, together with Adolf Eichmann, ran the death camps for the German Nazis, becoming the top co-director of the German Nazi Final Solution in Europe; and Fatah is a co-creator of the Iranian Islamic Revolution, for it armed and trained the guerrillas that took Ayatollah Khomeini to power in 1979, then assisted the creation of Khomeini’s key institutions, including the terrorist Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, publicly dedicated to repeating the Final Solution in Israel.

In what follows below, these three claims about PLO/Fatah history will be taken as given, but anyone needing to see the supporting documentation may consult the following two pieces:

One must also take into account the following:

Fatah is an active terrorist force. Aside from dramatic terrorist bursts such as the Second Intifada, Fatah has maintained for many years a program dubbed “pay for slay” that pays lifetime salaries to Arab killers of Jews, creating a vast incentive for Arab society in the ‘Palestinian Authority’ to structure itself around antisemitic terrorist violence. This is so scandalous that the US Congress has reduced US monies going to the ‘Palestinian Authority’ (but they didn’t cancel such monies outright!).

Finally, support for Hamas once again has the same effect, because Hamas have clearly stated in their founding Charter that they mean to destroy the State of Israel in genocide. And Hamas have amply demonstrated their serious commitment to this stated purpose with the massacre and hostage-taking of October 7th, 2023, the worst terrorist attack against the Jewish people since the Shoa (Holocaust).

Here follows a list of the countries included as enemies of Israel, and the reasons for each.

Turkey. Turkish President Erdoğan has publicly and operationally aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, the creator of Hamas. Turkish territory has served as a base for Hamas political operations, and the Turkish government has provided diplomatic support to Hamas.

From the outset of the Syrian Civil War to the present day, Turkish policy in Syria has been to arm and train jihadi forces there, including ISIS, that openly call for the destruction of Israel. Turkey is the most important patron of the new government in Syria, presided by Muhammad Al Jolani, whom ISIS leader Al Baghdadi selected to spread his movement in that country, and who until recently was officially wanted for his acts of terrorism (the US State Department was offering a $10 million reward).

Recently, Turkish President Erdoğan—very publicly aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, the creator of Hamas—has threatened to conquer Israel, thus publicly clarifying the intention behind such policies.

Lebanon. Hezbollah (Hizb’Allah or ‘Party of God’) has operated as the dominant armed force within Lebanon while maintaining an independent military structure outside the control of the Lebanese State. Since at least 2006, when our sample period begins, Hezbollah’s political branch has also dominated in the official election results. Hezbollah now exercises such decisive influence within Lebanese political institutions, including the cabinet, the Military Supreme Council, and the parliament, that Lebanon has been described in major international media as “a Hezbollah-run State.” All of this turns Lebanon into an enemy of Israel, because Hezbollah was created, and is funded, trained, and armed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the specific purpose of attacking Israel from Lebanese territory.

Syria. During the Syrian Civil War, Syrian territory became a base of operations for multiple jihadist formations publicly committed to Israel’s destruction. The current governing authority in Syria is led by Muhammad Al Jolani, founder of the ISIS project in Syria. Given the declared hostility of these jihadist formations toward Israel, and their consolidation of state power, plus the fact that Turkey is their patron, Syria must be classified as an enemy of Israel.

The US armament flows included in this study for the Syria case consist of transfers documented as having been knowingly directed to ISIS and other jihadist formations operating during the Syrian Civil War, as documented here:

These transfers are considered here because the jihadists whom the US knowingly supported in Syria are now the government there, and only because Donald Trump intervened to stop the Israeli advance in Syria and protected Al Jolani, whose government he legitimated, thereafter lifting the sanctions previously imposed on Syria.

Iraq (Iran). Secret US weapons transfers to the Islamic Republic of Iran have occurred in the past, many billions of dollars worth, as documented in the US Congress for the Reagan-Bush administration during the Iran-Contra Affair of the 1980s.

At the time of writing I am aware of no documentation supporting that secret transfers of US weapons to Iran have continued after Iran-Contra. For the last ten years, however, we do have ample documentation for significant transfers of US weapons to Iran that have happened entirely out in the open. These go via Iraq.

The context is as follows. Because Iraq is about 60% Shia, the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, plus the US-sponsored election, brought a Shiite government to power and turned Iraq—as academics now finally recognize—into “an Iranian client state.” Much of Iran’s power is now deployed via the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a union of Iranian-backed Shiite militias now integrated into the Iraqi security forces. “PMF control[s] … Iraqi transnational highways, military bases, and border patrol posts.”

Since the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially declared—and periodically restates in State-sponsored events—that the destruction of Israel remains its fundamental and existential goal as a State, Iranian control over Iraq means that Iraq is an enemy of Israel.

Jordan. The Kingdom of Jordan has signed a peace treaty with Israel. However, the Kingdom of Jordan must be considered strategically aligned with both PLO/Fatah and the Muslim Brotherhood—an enemy State, as argued here.

After PLO/Fatah was defeated in Lebanon by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin in 1982, a hurried Franco-American diplomacy plus military escort saved the PLO/Fatah executive and carried it to safe exile in Tunis. PLO/Fatah proceded to mend fences with the Kingdom of Jordan (against which it had fought in the past), and in 1988 Jordan announced that it relinquished its claim on Judea and Samaria in favor of PLO/Fatah. Thereafter, Jordan played an important diplomatic role in the Oslo Process that brought PLO/Fatah into Judea, Samaria, and Gaza. And Jordan has recently reaffirmed “unwavering support” for Mahmoud Abbas and the PLO/Fatah terrorists. This, as argued above, is sufficient to identify Jordan as an enemy of Israel.

But there is more.

The Muslim Brotherhood—creator of Hamas—has “deep roots in [Jordanian] civil society—through charities, professional associations, and welfare provision—”, and it has become crushingly influential. A summary of Joas Wagemakers findings on the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan states: “Since its founding in 1945, the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood has enjoyed decades of almost continuous parliamentary presence and state acceptance in Jordan, participating in elections, organising events and even establishing a hospital.” According to Jordanian opposition figure Mudar Zahran,

“the organization’s global headquarters—which the MB refers to as a community society—is in Jordan, just miles from the king’s palace, led by Hammam Saeed, a ruthless PhD in Sharia Law. This centralized command ensures unwavering discipline, even among high-profile members like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who, according to Zahran, visited Amman shortly after his election to pay homage and make clear what his ideology is centered upon.”

Jordanian authorities have reportedly banned the Muslim Brotherhood after recently discovering a plot against the government. Whether this ban is at all serious or effective is a matter of speculation.

It is entirely possible that the Muslim Brotherhood, with vast support among Jordanians, may in one way or anther, violent or not, become the government in Jordan in the near future, but in any case Jordan appears already largely in thrall to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Jordan is thus a formal supporter of PLO/Fatah, and a de facto supporter of Hamas. It is an enemy of Israel.

Saudi Arabia. The Saudi regime has long been allied domestically with some of the most fanatical jihadists anywhere. And it has eagerly exported jihadism—for example, by supporting the Afghan mujahedin, ISIS, and other such forces. The regime has sustained a religious and financial ecosystem that enables jihadist movements, and it tolerates donor and charity networks aligned with that ecosystem. It has only acted against these jihadi networks—and only domestically—when they threaten the Saudi regime’s stability.

The participation of Saudi Arabia in three wars that have sought to destroy the State of Israel in genocide is as follows. Saudi participated actively in both the 1948 War (Saudi volunteers and expeditionary units fought alongside other Arab States) and the 1973 War (thousands of soldiers to support Syria’s front, including a Saudi brigade and armored elements participating in rear-area and reconnaissance roles, while also leading a coordinated oil embargo against Western states supporting Israel). In the 1967 War, Saudi did not send troops but provided political and financial support to the attacking Arab states.

Moreover Saudi support for the PLO/Fatah terrorists has historically been most clearly expressed through financial patronage flowing from Saudi territory (wealthy donors based in Saudi Arabia), which helped fund Fatah as it rose to dominance within the PLO. A U.S. government cable in the Foreign Relations of the United States series states bluntly that “most of Fatah’s financial support comes from wealthy Palestinians living in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia,” capturing the basic structural point that Saudi-based money has been a major pillar of Fatah’s operational financing.

Qatar. It has long been recognized that Qatar is symbiotically joined to the Muslim Brotherhood, and that Qatar is a major sponsor, donor, and host to that MB creation: the terror group Hamas.

Egypt. There is a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt, signed in 1979. The context is as follows. In 1967, under Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egypt led the Arab States against Israel in the Six Day War. The Arab States were soundly defeated by Israel. Egypt lost Gaza and all of the Sinai. In order to get the Sinai back, Egypt signed a peace treaty, brokered by US President Jimmy Carter. However, Egypt has repeatedly violated the stipulations in the peace treaty and therefore has effectively resumed a state of war with Israel. The most recent violations are the most serious.

Under the terms of the peace treaty, Egypt specifically committed to prevent smuggling of weapons (etc.) via the Gaza-Egypt border. Egypt has patently not honored this commitment.

Also under the terms of the peace treaty, Egypt committed to keeping the Sinai demilitarized. But Egypt has been stationing lots of military hardware in the Sinai and has been conducting military exercises in preparation for an invasion of Israel.

Appendix B - How did I calculate the dollar amount of US military flows to Israel?

Using Congressional Research Service data, total U.S. military assistance to Israel from FY2006 through FY2025—including Foreign Military Financing (FMF), missile defense cooperation, and supplemental security appropriations—amounts to approximately $87 billion in nominal dollars.

To break it down, here is what the $87 billion represents (a measured subtotal):

~$71.7 billion = U.S. military aid appropriations to Israel across FY2006–FY2024 (FMF + missile defense + supplementals as captured in the CRS aid table).

~$15.2 billion = FY2025 armament flows under the same rules: $3.8B (military assistance) + $0.32B (missile defense) from CRS for FY2025 (= $4.12B) plus ~$11.1B in FY2025 major arms sale notifications (FMS notifications aggregated by the tracker; DSCA releases show the major components).



Rounded: 71.7 + 15.2 ≈ $87 billion

To construct a maximum estimate of total armament flows, one may add an upper-bound estimate of roughly $50 billion representing additional Foreign Military Sales (FMS) notifications and Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) export authorizations not fully compiled in the baseline calculation. FMS notifications are documented in Defense Security Cooperation Agency releases, and Israel-specific entries, and aggregated by the Forum on the Arms Trade tracker. DCS authorizations are reported annually in the State Department’s Section 655 reports. Because FMF grant funds often finance FMS purchases, adding full FMS/DCS notification values to appropriations necessarily introduces double counting. Accordingly, the $87 billion + $50 billion = $137 billion should be understood as a deliberately high maximum estimate of authorized armament flows rather than a net fiscal transfer figure.

Instructions for GPT

Below are the exact instructions someone should give to chatGPT 5 (or any comparable model) to replicate the ~$87 billion figure mentioned above (I did this repeatedly in separate threads to check against hallucination, the result was always the same).

🔹 PART I — 2006–2024 (Inclusive)

Instruction:

Calculate the total dollar value of US armament flows to Israel from fiscal year 2006 through fiscal year 2024 inclusive.

Use the following methodology:

Include all congressionally appropriated military assistance to Israel, including Foreign Military Financing (FMF), missile defense cooperation (Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow), and any supplemental emergency security appropriations. Include the full dollar value of any approved arms sales notifications (Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales) to Israel during this period, whether the weapons were sold or granted. Count the full notified or appropriated dollar amount at the time of authorization, even if delivery occurred in later fiscal years. Do not adjust for inflation. Use nominal dollars. Where ambiguity exists as to whether a US military expenditure should be counted in Israel’s column, include it. Exclude non-military economic aid. Exclude private transfers and unofficial activity.

Return the aggregate nominal total for 2006–2024.

🔹 PART II — Trump 2.0 Year (2025 Only)

Instruction:

Calculate the total dollar value of US armament flows to Israel for fiscal year 2025 under the same methodology as above.

Include:

All military appropriations for Israel enacted for FY2025. All supplemental or emergency security appropriations for Israel enacted during FY2025. All approved arms sales notifications to Israel during FY2025.

Count full authorized dollar values in nominal terms.

Do not adjust for inflation.

Return the FY2025 total separately.

🔹 ASSUMPTIONS (Make These Explicit)

The following assumptions must be explicitly stated in the calculation:

The figure reflects dollar value of armament flows , not deliveries.

Both sales and grants are included.

Full authorized amounts are counted at time of authorization.

Nominal dollars are used.

The methodology intentionally errs on the side of including ambiguous items in Israel’s column.

🔹 Expected Result (Using This Method)

Using the above assumptions, the expected approximate totals are:

2006–2024: ~$71 billion

2025 (Trump 2.0): ~$16 billion

Combined 2006–2025: ~$87 billion

(Rounding accounts for small variations depending on how specific notifications are counted.)