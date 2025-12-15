I was raised in a Mexican Catholic family, so I am a foreigner to Jewish society: a goy. As an outsider, and as a professional anthropologist, I have been living among Jews and studying their culture and society for over 20 years now.

My research, conducted in various countries, including Israel, but mostly with the Mexican Jewish community, is ongoing.

On the basis of my work so far, I will here make two generalizations:

The Jews are morally good. The Jews are too good.

The first claim, rendered in a more complex version, says that most Jews try to be good because ethics is the center of gravity of Jewish civilization.

But any virtue that is pathologically exaggerated becomes a vice—even goodness. And hence my second claim, which, in its more complex version, says that, by trying too hard to be good, Jews often make themselves fatally vulnerable.

In other words, Jewish goodness sabotages Jewish self-defense.

I will justify both claims below.

And I will make a third claim:

We need an urgent grip on this, because it has cost many Jewish lives, and it will yet cost many more.

The Jews are morally good

Of course, everything is relative. There are no absolutes. Therefore, let us make a relative comparison to get our bearings, and then you can judge whether or not I am getting carried away with my generalizations.

I will compare two States founded on different cultural philosophies. One is the State of Iran, the Shia Muslim State. The other is the State of Israel, the Jewish State.

Iran is governed by a Shia Muslim religious theocracy, atop which sits the Supreme Leader (← that’s an official title, folks) Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As an example of his style, he once tweeted that “[Israel] has no cure but to be annihilated” (from 2014). It’s just one example—he says that sort of thing a lot. The genocidal destruction of Israel—the extermination of the Israeli Jews—has been Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s obsession, just as it was for the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Ruhollah Khomeini (left) and Ali Khamenei (right). Image credit: Wikipedia.

In order to kill the Israeli Jews, Ali Khamenei is willing to sacrifice the Iranian population. We know this because his instrument of choice, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), corrupt and addicted to central planning, are so obsessed with building weapons (conventional and nuclear), and so obsessed with funding terrorist proxies to encircle Israel, that they have obliterated the welfare of ordinary Iranians.

In fact, the ayatollahs have now destroyed the Iranians. For through and by IRGC mismanagement, Iran has now literally run out of water. And hence Iran has run out of everything else, too, because everything depends on water: energy, food, medical attention, etc.

Total… Iranian… Collapse… may be months away.

Just a month ago—get this—the president of Iran announced that the city of Tehran, the capital, may soon have to be evacuated!

Iran is about to become one of the greatest humanitarian crises in all of history. And this is now all but inevitable (so get ready…).

But how did this happen?

In 1948, when the State of Israel was born, Iran was blessed with all of the following:

a massive territory: ~1.6 million km²;

deep aquifers;

diverse climates, including extensive, snow-fed mountain ranges (Zagros, Alborz) that produced dozens of major river systems and replenished the aquifers, vast forests in the north (Caspian basin), marshlands in the south, and (yes) plenty of desert;

an intelligent, inherited tradition of water-conserving qanat systems;

a manageable population: ~16 million (low pressure on water systems)

an ancient agricultural civilization with continuity of locally adaptive farming knowledge

no major geopolitical threat on the question of access to water.

Iran was rich in land and water, and could easily feed itself.

By contrast, Israel’s situation was a real challenge. In 1948, it had all of the following:

the tiniest landmass: ~20,000 km² (about the size of Connecticut, and only 1.26% of the size of Iran);

mostly semi-arid or arid land;

only one major river: Jordan—narrow, shared, and insufficient;

no deep aquifers exploited yet;

highly seasonal rainfall, concentrated in the north and center;

mostly uncultivated desert (the Negev Desert is 60% of Israel’s landmass); and

great geopolitical threats to its water access, as it was surrounded by hostile, genocidal neighbors, threatening access to the Jordan and to Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).

But while the ayatollahs encouraged massive population growth to recruit more soldiers for Iran’s genocidal armies, and while the IRGC commandeered the entire Iranian economy for its own genocidal purposes (and also for theft, pure and simple), thus ruining Iranian hydrology beyond recovery, the Israelis engineered their own hydrology wisely.

The Israelis pioneered drip- and micro-irrigation. They developed a national water grid, combining desalination plants, water recycling, aquifers, reservoirs, and a dynamic network of pipelines and pumping stations to send the water where it is most needed at any given moment. They created the National Water Carrier, a massive, North-South, water conveyance system to make the Negev desert bloom agriculturally. They built the world’s leading desalination plants, with the best technology. They have achieved around 85% of wastewater recycling—highest rate in the world. They’ve developed intelligent water pricing structures to incentivize conservation. They deployed, via public education, a cultural focus on proper water stewardship. And they designed their agricultural sector around what the available water can sustain for the long term, not what is profitable in the short term.

The Israelis are making the Negev desert bloom with agricultural production. Image Credit: Americans For Ben-Gurion University

It is quite the contrast. Even though it was Israel that started out with very little water, very poor soils, and intense security constraints, Israel is water secure and blooming, whereas Iran will now be wiped off the map. And without even being conquered!

This impending and tremendous Iranian Catastrophe could have been averted if not for the fanatical Jew-hatred of the Iranian ayatollahs. Because, in 2018, seven-and-a-half years ago, with Iran’s self-annihilation already on the horizon, Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, offered to save Iran.

This is what he said:

“Today, I’m going to make an unprecedented offer to Iran. It relates to water. The Iranian people are victims of a cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water. Israel stands with the people of Iran. And that is why I want to help save countless Iranian lives. Here’s how. Iran’s meteorological organization says that nearly 96% of Iran suffers from some levels of drought. Isa Kalantari, a former Iranian agriculture minister, said that fifty million Iranians could be forced out of their homes due to environmental damage. Fifty million! Millions of Iranian children are suffering due to mismanagement, to incompetence, and the theft of vital resources by the Iranian regime. Now, Israel also has water challenges. We’ve developed cutting-edge technologies to address them. Israel recycles nearly 90 percent of its wastewater. That’s far more than any other country on Earth. We invented drip irrigation. Our technology targets individual plants with exactly the nutrients they need for each plant. Israel has the know-how to prevent environmental catastrophe in Iran. I want to share this information with the people of Iran. Sadly, Iran bans Israelis from visiting, so we’ll have to get creative. We will launch a Farsi website with detailed plans on how Iranians can recycle their wastewater. We will show how Iranian farmers can save their crops and feed their families. The Iranian regime shouts ‘Death to Israel!’ In response, Israel shouts: ‘Life to the Iranian people!’ The people of Iran are good and decent. They shouldn’t have to face such a cruel regime alone. We are with you. We will help, so that millions of Iranians don’t have to suffer. The hatred of Iran’s regime will not stop the respect and the friendship between our two peoples.”

The entire contrast is expressed in this line:

“ The Iranian regime shouts ‘Death to Israel!’ In response, Israel shouts: ‘Life to the Iranian people!’ ”

Benjamin Netanyahu did this not because he is a saint. He did this because this sort of move is grammatically expected in Jewish culture. It makes Jews proud. And Netanyahu is a Jewish politician.

There is a difference, here.

Israel, because it is a Jewish State, invested in life: in making more water available to more people. And it generously offers to save Iran with its water solutions. Whereas Iran, as a Muslim jihadi State, invested in death—ruining millions of Iranian lives in its quest to exterminate the Jews. The ayatollahs have failed so far to annihilate Israel, but they’ve already succeeded in annihilating Iran!

I have offered this contrast between a culture that I consider ‘good’—Jewish culture—and a culture that I consider ‘evil’—Muslim jihadi culture.

No, I am not saying that every single Jew is a good person. I am making an anthropological generalization. What I mean is that there is a clear difference between these two cultures, and that Jewish culture is infinitely better.

The foregoing contrast and discussion have a clear function: to make clear why I make zero apologies—zero—for expressing my opinions in the manner that I do.

I am making valid anthropological generalizations. To say that the Jews are morally good is like saying that Mexicans speak Spanish. No, not all Mexicans speak Spanish. But nobody complains when somebody says, “the Mexicans speak Spanish,” because that is a perfectly reasonable generalization. The statistics show that the overwhelming majority of Mexicans can at least speak some Spanish, the official language of Mexico, and a very strong majority speaks Spanish quite fluently.

My own generalization that the Jews are morally good can also be defended with population-level statistics. For example, the rate of homicides committed by Jews in Israel is among the lowest known for any major ethnic group in the world. In other words, the generalization that the Jews are morally good can be supported with an empirical measurement, expressed in this other generalization: the Jews do not murder.

And just as Spanish is the official language of Mexico, ethics is the official religion of the Jews.

You are probably ahead of me in intuiting a connection between the low homicide rate in the Jewish community and the religious commandment: You shall not commit homicide (Exodus 20:13). (Most often rendered—incorrectly, and in Shakespearean English—as Thou shalt not kill.)

The obvious hypothesis is that Jews are morally good precisely because their civilization is founded on the exploration of ethics. Famously, the ancient pharisee Rabbi Hillel the Elder—Founding Father of rabbinical jurisprudence, and hence the most influential rabbi of all time—elevated the biblical commandment ‘Love your neighbor as you love yourself’ (Leviticus 19:18) into the fundamental commandment, the Alpha and Omega of Jewish Law, with which all Jewish ethical and legal reasoning should be made consistent.

I am explaining the impact of this tradition on world political history here:

Now, I have been speaking here as a historically informed sociocultural anthropologist who investigates a population of foreigners—the Jews—with our special method: social immersion into a local community. We call that ethnography.

We ethnographers are obsessed with the mostly implicit processes by which foreigners transmit their culture to their descendants, and we learn much from our own socialization into a foreign culture during our own process of immersion. Because we are paying attention, especially, to all this, we cannot help but notice how humans are shaped into ordered roles and grammatical exchanges that become internalized in their identities, and all of it functional to sustaining the basic structure of their societies. The founding father of this systems thinking approach is the Pole Bronislaw Malinowski.

Firmly within this tradition, you can see me above arguing that Jews are morally good because their religion—which is their entire culture as Jews—is explicitly an ethical system that demands that humans love one another, and hence they are socialized, as they grow up, to understand that their identity as Jews is fundamentally about trying to be morally good:

Love other humans as you love yourself.

This is a tremendous thing, I claim. And the honest stability of it has supported the emergence, within Jewish society, of a variety of effective peaceful mechanisms for dispute resolution, and the emergence of (internal) conviction-based and (external) shame-based motivations for using such peaceful mechanisms of dispute resolution. Hence the low homicide rate.

Anyway, I’ve made my first point: the Jews are morally good. Their entire culture is about that.

The Jews are too good

But now I shall argue that this basic orientation can be taken too far and create great problems for the Jews. I will now speak as an evolutionary anthropologist, which I can do because I also wear that hat.

We evolutionary anthropologists seek to understand how the structure of human social interactions, formally called ‘games’ that are ‘played’ in particular contexts, determines which strategies produce, over repeated interactions, the largest expected payoffs, and how such strategies may be embodied in certain adaptive insights, hunches, prejudices, and biases that help us navigate those social games. Some of these strategic psychological tools are baked into our genes; others result from adaptive socializations selected for within stable cultural equilibria.

To get our conceptual and analytical bearings on these matters, we evolutionary anthropologists make use of a marvelous and fun tool called evolutionary game theory, which, by way of a repertoire of recursive mathematical models and computer simulations, explores how social strategy—the sequence of choices that we tend to make in specific interactions with other human beings—evolves adaptively over time in particular social ecologies. I’m telling you: it’s fascinating.

This body of theory has shown that when the proportion of cooperators in a population is relatively high, being too suspicious of others can be maladaptive. You’ll miss out on too many opportunities for mutually beneficial ventures. In such an environment, it pays to begin with TRUST as your opening move.

But the same models also show that when the proportion of cooperators falls below a certain critical threshold, TRUST becomes a dangerously maladaptive opening move—because the odds of exploitation are too high.

The math behind this is robust; it’s a famous result.

So the optimal opening move is conditional:

trust your neighbor when cooperators abound; distrust when cooperators are too few, and the risk of being victimized is too great.

But, even when TRUST is adaptive as an opening move, it is always adaptive to recalibrate your strategy in later moves based on the history of earlier interactions, adjusting as you acquire information about how others have treated you.

What becomes especially dangerous is when ‘trust in others’ is integrated—and with pride—into your Jewish identity as a mechanism of personal redemption, a way of proving to yourself that you are good: “I’m proud to believe in the goodness of people because that is how I prove that I am a good Jew.” This stance locks a Jew into a trusting strategy independently of context!

In other words, when your own identity as a Jew and your redemption as a good person both depend on maintaining a stubborn belief in the goodness of others, you cannot properly process the evidence of experience.

And you must, because humans are clay: malleable, responsive to their environment, their formation, their incentives, etc. And they can also grow in different social and psychological directions by exploring their own consciousness—or failing to. All of this can make us better—or it can make us worse. It all depends. We are neither good nor bad fundamentally. We are whatever we become. So it is always maladaptive to ignore the context.

But this truth—which ought to be obvious—becomes invisible to those who think they redeem their own selves when they blindly trust in others, as if some karma will bless them in return for seeing no evil.

This is called innocence.

Innocence can become frankly suicidal because the wicked always devour the innocent first.

And here lies the deep problem of Jewish self-defense.

Think of the body. A Western doctor pays great attention to the organism that attacks the body, but he would never claim the immune system is irrelevant to the final outcome. The health of a people is no different. Yes—granted—there is antisemitism. Lots of it. But the immune system of the Jewish people also leaves much to be desired. Why? Because many Jews embrace their innocence as a redeeming virtue.

Anne Frank, of blessed memory…

Case in point:

“In spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart. I simply can’t build up my hopes on a foundation consisting of confusion, misery, and death. I see the world gradually being turned into a wilderness, I hear the ever approaching thunder, which will destroy us too, I can feel the sufferings of millions and yet, if I look up into the heavens, I think that it will all come right, that this cruelty too will end, and that peace and tranquility will return again.”

Anne Frank wrote this knowing full well that the Nazis—assisted by almost all of Europe—were hunting her down, a child, to torture her to death for the ‘crime’ of being Jewish. It is clear that her dogged optimism about the fundamental goodness of humans, even of Nazis, is, for her, a redemptive belief that raises—in her own Jewish eyes—her own personal moral value. It makes her, she believes, the kind of person that, in her own ethical Jewish society, she yearns to be: someone who stubbornly believes and trusts that “people are really good at heart” because otherwise “I simply can’t build up my hopes.”

This has nothing to do with the world as such and everything to do with Anne Frank’s Jewish psychology.

I venerate the memory of Anne Frank, but, in all frankness, I must point out that she suffered from a pronounced form of madness, for she imagined she could discover something good even in the Nazis who wished to rape her, torture her to death, burn her, and turn her into fertilizer. And she imagined this while hiding in an attic because, if those monsters found her, she was done for.

And they found her.

She is one individual example. But I am an anthropologist making general, cultural, population-level claims. So consider, from the same war, other Jews, many Jews, similarly afflicted, who decided to believe from the Nazis that they were going to ‘labor camps,’ and who, with remarkable docility, boarded the trains to Auschwitz.

Don’t think this is a modern phenomenon—it is old. Let us turn to Antiquity.

The Seleucid emperor Antiochus Epiphanes—whose monstrous crimes and later miraculous defeat are commemmorated in Hanukkah—had already visited death and destruction upon the Jews of Judah. Nevertheless, as the First Book of the Maccabees explains:

“Two years later, the king [Antiochus Epiphanes] sent to the cities of Judah a chief collector of tribute, and he came to Jerusalem with a large army. With deception he spoke peaceable words to them, and they believed him; but he fell suddenly upon the city, struck it with great force, and killed many of the people of Israel. He plundered the city, burned it with fire, and tore down its houses and walls. They took captive the women and children, and seized the livestock.” —1 Maccabees (1:29–30)

2 Maccabees (5:24–26) tells the same story, explaining that the murderers waited for the Sabbath, when the Jews were maximally vulnerable.

These Greco-Macedonian soldiers had already massacred tens of thousands of Jews (eighty thousand in three days, according to 2 Maccabees 5:11–14). And yet, when the leader of those Greco-Macedonians “spoke peaceable words to them … they believed him.”

Could the ancient Jews really have been that innocent? Yes, of course. And they still are. We’ve recently seen a close parallel with PLO/Fatah.

Yasser Arafat, leader of PLO/ Fatah

PLO/Fatah was already famous as a terrorist, antisemitic, genocidal group with a long résumé of murdering innocent Jews. But one day the leader of that group, Yasser Arafat, “spoke peaceable words to the Jews, and they believed him.”

Why did they believe him? Because otherwise they couldn’t “build up their hopes”—and they stubbornly hoped for peace.

And thus, a promise of peace was enough for PLO/Fatah to enter the Jewish state and seize control over the Arabs, whom PLO/Fatah—now better known as the ‘Palestinian Authority’—then poisoned with their genocidal ideology. Immediately, terrorism against innocent Jews in Israel quintupled.

Granted: there was a global propaganda offensive to whitewash PLO/Fatah.

Granted: Western media and academia, and the governments of the West, all collaborated.

Granted: the Jewish bosses—in the Diaspora and in Israel—also collaborated.

Why do I say the latter? Because the Israeli bosses did not explain to the Israeli Jews what PLO/Fatah was: a creation of the German Nazi Final Solution. Neither did they explain what PLO/Fatah had already done: install the ayatollahs in power in Iran. We document that here:

So yes: many powerful forces conspired to dupe the Jews. Granted.

But the ruse worked, also, because many Jews wanted “to believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.” They wanted to believe that antisemitic terrorists, if the Jews made an effort, could be made to want peace. And the Jews didn’t want to believe—couldn’t believe—that their own ‘leaders’ might betray them, because they thought: Well, they’re Jews like us; they want to be good.

The frank possibility of treason never even crossed their minds. It was utterly—and literally—unthinkable.

And yet the simple logic of game theory dictates that, adaptively, the context must always be evaluated. The relevant context, for the case of Jewish bosses, is this: power always corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely (Lord Acton had it right!). This is true for the goyim, and it is true for the Jews.

And now? Yes, the same thing is happening again now. It happens every single generation.

We have seen, in our generation, the unfortunate Jewish kibbutzniks from the farm communities next to Gaza, may Hashem rest their souls, who tragically refused properly to process the context: that Gaza is ruled by a genocidal antisemitic group—Hamas—that indoctrinates into Jew-hatred the Arabs chafing under Hamas’s totalitarian control, until they desire—more than life itself—the genocidal destruction of the Jewish people.

Israeli soldiers collect the bodies of civilians killed on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists. Image credit: New York Times .

These kibbutzniks failed to distrust their own Jewish bosses, who allowed these terrorists into the Jewish State, allowed them to transform those Arabs…

But these kibbutzniks went further—straight into the pathological extreme. They imagined that if they smothered the Gaza Arabs with love, they would get love in return.

That is narcissism: to imagine that the sheer power of your own goodness can transform another and make him good. It is the most dangerous pathology that can overcome those who try to be good.

Possessed in this manner, these kibbutzniks organized ‘peace programs’ with Arab families from Gaza and hired Gaza Arabs to work in their farms. And then those Arab employees—whom the kibbutzniks had smothered with love—provided key intelligence to the October 7 butchers of those innocent kibbutzniks.

More suspicion is urgently needed; this kind of innocence is lethal.

I am not saying that Jews should abandon ethics. Quite to the contrary. What I am saying is that when you distort ‘trying to be good’ into a narcissistic pathology, you are—in fact—no longer ethical (though you will proudly believe yourself to be, possessed as you are by this pathology). But you are not ethical—not in this condition. Because your primary ethical obligation is to yourself, to your family, and to your own people, and you cannot protect yourself or them when you behave like this.

It was Rabbi Hillel the Elder, once again, who said: “If I am not for myself, who will be for me?” (Pirkei Avot 1:14). He was not arguing for selfishness, of course—this is the Rabbi who enjoined us to love our neighbor. He was merely pointing out that you have a primary ethical obligation—first—to love yourself.

Honoring this primary ethical obligation to yourself, in some contexts, will require you to deploy suspicion of others, not blind trust, and much less stubborn blind trust.

And if you already know that your neighbor is evil and is preparing your destruction, then you are commanded to fight for yourself—preemptively (don’t wait for him to strike first). This is stated with perfect clarity in the Talmudic tradition that Hillel the Elder launched:

“If someone comes to kill you, rise early to kill him first” (Talmud Bavli, Sanhedrin 72a).

It is unethical to let your enemy kill you. Unconditional blind trust is therefore unethical, for it gives too great an advantage to your enemy. And a narcissistic belief in the transformative power of your own goodness makes you maximally vulnerable—hence, it is maximally unethical.

So…

Khesed (goodness), yes. Innocence, no. And narcissism, even less.

For the good of the Jews—and for all of us in the West.

