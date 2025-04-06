Share this postThe Management of RealityPART 4: Did the Zionist Jews take something from the Arab Palestinians?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePART 4: Did the Zionist Jews take something from the Arab Palestinians?The ARAB NARRATIVE, the WAR OF 1948, and the COLLAPSE OF THE LEFT (an MOR series)Francisco Gil-WhiteApr 06, 20254Share this postThe Management of RealityPART 4: Did the Zionist Jews take something from the Arab Palestinians?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore7ShareComing soon!To be notified, subscribe.Subscribe4Share this postThe Management of RealityPART 4: Did the Zionist Jews take something from the Arab Palestinians?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore7Share
Thank you for these articles. I don't think any historian alive has been willing to discuss the Arab-Israeli conflict from the very language used by the Left.
Language used by the Left and by the globalist predators for whom the Left is working, creates a version of reality. Those who are indoctrinated in it, learn that version of reality but are never told, "This is just one version of reality." They are taught "This is reality." The indoctrinated ones then have a great deal of difficulty considering the arguments upon which the Left bases its conclusions. "How can I argue with reality?"
The reason I know this is that my parents were very involved in the Communist youth movement in Brooklyn, NY, called "American Youth for Democracy." (note that Communists always hide their totalitarian goals under the guise of "democracy."). They began in AYD when my mother was 13 and my father 15. THEY ARE STILL INDOCTRINATED TO THIS DAY, even though my dad since became very wealthy. But his political ideas HAVE NOT CHANGED AT ALL. As for my mother, when I recently described a book about the Ukrainian Holodomyr, she said it never happened and it is all anti-Russian propaganda. All my 5 sibs just have never questioned the Marxist line.
I know what it feels like to be brought up with this world view. I was taught that there is no other reasonable way to view the world,(other than the Marxist-Leninist worldview) but there are other more ignorant ways to view the world. It is mind boggling in retrospect, but thankfully, after a visit to Israel in 2006, I had a lot of questions, and began to do my own research (that was when I originally found your HIR website) and I have developed into a political conservative but not the corporatist type of conservative, one based upon understanding the macroeconomics of what policies lead to economic growth and more jobs vs. those policies that lead to stagnant economies and loss of jobs for the people. (I retain my parents' loyalty and concern for the working class from which they both came).
Since your ideas investigate in a very deep way the management of reality, I appreciate the tremendous amount of research that goes into each and every article you write. I can't express my appreciation for the amount I have learned from you.
This article in particular is brilliant because you don't challenge the lexicon directly, you don't reject their ideas outright (none of which gets anyone anywhere), but you take your time to reason with Leftists who are open to reason, using their own belief system. After all, that is what it amounts to: one giant belief system in victimhood as the prime mover. This belief system attempts to explain past, present and future, human relationships, economics, all of science, etc. with victimization as the primary cause of everything. And as you point out, Leftists are the heroes because they defend the oppressed, whereas anyone who disagrees with them is, by definition, a villain.
Wow. Thank you.
Another superb series of articles. One tiny criticism is comparing the misinformation about Israel with misinformation about those advocating the COVID-19 vaccine for children. This is a big stretch. While it is true that the cost benefit ratio of vaccination of children for COVID-19 is higher than for other approved vaccines, it is not obviously greater than 1. In other words it may be beneficial. Of course that does not justify promoting it as strongly as it was promoted. But it was not irresponsible to license it.