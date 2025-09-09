The Management of Reality

Eve Bieber
20h

In volume IV of The History of Antisemitism, by Leon Poliakov, which he titled Suicidal Europe, 1870-1933, the author recounts the Vatican's and European Catholics' hostile reaction to the British Mandate being a prelude to the "Jewish National Home" (pp.282-285).

The remedies proposed against this outrage in La Documentation Catholique in January 1920 began with "We must create a public opinion in Christian countries..."

and ends with "Finally (I ought to say, above all), union between Christians and Muslims is required as an essential for salvation".

Seems to me that Europe, the UN, and also the USA's bosses (though they often had to be more subtle about it, due to the pesky Constitution and Evangelical Christians), have never veered off course from this proposal. That it is a suicidal policy is apparent to all rational, liberty loving, people, but not, it seems, to the Vatican's and the formerly Christian civilization's bosses.

Abe
14m

