The Pope prays beneath the mihrab. The mufti prays aloud. The West bows silently.

In December 2006, as popes can do, Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI, moved Western Civilization through a portal and created a Western predicament. He traveled to Istanbul and told Muslims: Europe is yours. Come and take it.

Did I exaggerate? I’ll lay out my argument and you be the judge.

What the pope did, and the context

Here, to begin, is the pithiest description of the pope’s behaviors:

“… during his visit to Istanbul, [Pope] Benedict [XVI] backed Turkey’s admission into the EU [European Union], prayed toward Mecca in a mosque, and called Islam ‘a religion of peace, tolerance, and love.’ ”

Now, the Pope is a seasoned statesman playing for world power whose smallest gestures carry meaning—and these were no mere gestures. Each of the Pope’s behaviors above was Earth shattering. To get the full measure, allow me to set them in their larger context.

Shortly before Ratzinger’s trip to Istanbul, he’d given the Regensburg Lecture, in which he argued that true faith must be united with reason. Religious violence—such as the Islamic jihad—is irrational and contrary to God’s nature, he said, and he challenged all religions—and especially Islam—to reject violence and embrace rational dialogue. In the middle of all this, “[Ratzinger] quoted a 14th century Byzantine emperor who regarded some of the prophet Muhammad’s teachings as ‘evil and inhuman.’ ”

Did that Byzantine emperor know anything about Islam? Well, at the time, the Ottoman jihad was destroying the Byzantine or Eastern Roman Empire, of Orthodox Christian faith. That conquest wold be completed in the next century. And the Ottomans would continue advancing relentlessly into Europe, enslaving the Christians and Jews in their path, until, in the late 17th century, King John III Sobieski of Poland, the renowned ‘Savior of Christendom,’ stopped them at the gates of Vienna.

(But was Christendom really saved—or merely given a stay of execution? You and I—in this generation—are about to find out…)

Now, when the Pope quoted that Byzantine emperor in his Regensberg Lecture, he touched off an enraged global Muslim reaction that amounted to charging the Pope implicitly with blasphemy. Upon which the Catholic Church hierarchy developed an urgent need to issue a clarification. Inside a week, the Los Angeles Times was reporting this:

“In his first public appearance since igniting a firestorm in the Islamic world, Pope Benedict XVI on Sunday said he was ‘deeply sorry’ that Muslims were offended and outraged by his use of a medieval citation critical of their faith, saying it did not ‘in any way express my personal thought.’ ”

This humiliating prostration was not enough. The Vatican decided to add, just a few days later, a second clarification via an October editorial in Civiltà Cattolica, a Jesuit publication that—together with L’Osservatore Romano—functions as an official journal of the Vatican.

This editorial was immediately attacked by some Catholics as a betrayal of Catholics everywhere and a scandalous surrender to Islam. I’ll give you their reasons.

Civiltà Cattolica correctly described “an Islam aiming at the conquest of the world and fostered by violence ‘for the cause of Allah,’ ” but, these Catholic dissidents charge, the Civiltà Cattolica editorial offered no critique of this—only accommodation. ’Twas “like a manifesto of multicultural theories. Islam is the way it is, and it must be accepted as such.” Even worse, Civiltà Cattolica presented the modern global jihad as a natural reaction to Western imperial provocations, and, to boot, defended the legitimacy of jihadi views on democracy and the Arab-Israeli conflict. In fact, Civiltà Cattolica came rather close to saying that the ‘solution’ to that conflict would be to destroy Israel.

But had Civiltà Cattolica sufficiently clarified the Catholic Church’s position? Apparently not. There was “much debate inside the Vatican, where officials were [still] seeking ways to calm Muslim rage over comments by the pope in September that linked Islam to violence.” So the curia—the Church government in Rome—decided to organize a papal visit to the Turkish capital, Istanbul, seat of the last Islamic Caliphate.And then,

So now you have the context. How does this look? Let us take the pope’s behaviors in turn.

1) The demographic gambit: the pope “backed Turkey’s admission into the EU.”

By 2006, large Turkish communities were already established across the EU, growing rapidly via family reunification. But it wasn’t just Turks coming in from Turkey. By 2006, the UNHCR (the UN refugee agency), EU reports, and academic studies already described Turkey as a key smuggling and migration hub for Muslims entering (legally or illegally) the European Union—particularly from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey.

It was right during that time, I remember, that European-doom videos became viral comparing the demographic rates of growth of Muslims and Europeans in Europe. But the pope wanted Turkey integrated into the EU, which was more than symbolic—it was a strategic pivot in the infrastructure of Islamic population flows into Europe, guaranteed to accelerate them.

The pope is no fool; therefore:

The head of the Catholic Church—in full consciousness of the meaning of his act—signaled that he favored a demographic transition toward Islam in Europe.

2) Submission in the mosque: the pope “prayed toward Mecca in a mosque.”

In greater detail, here is what the pope did in the Blue Mosque of Istanbul:

“In deference to Muslim custom, Benedict removed his red-leather shoes … before walking into the building … [Mustafa] Cagrici, the mufti, led Benedict through the mosque, reaching the mihrab, or niche, that faces Mecca. There the two men paused in silent reverence. The pope folded his arms over his midsection, just below the large golden cross dangling from his neck, cast his eyes downward and, finally, bowed his head as the turbaned mufti standing at his side said a brief prayer.”

In the Middle Ages, any Christian—let alone a priest, let alone the pope—might have burned hotly at the stake for this.

Distracted Westerners might accept the Western media’s bromides about the pope’s ‘ecumenical’ outreach to other faiths. They might agree to see in this a “healing” moment, “a striking demonstration,” in The Guardian’s interpretation, “of a point [the pope] had made repeatedly during his visit to Turkey—that Christians and Muslims worship the same God.”

But how did Muslims interpret this? They were polite about it:

“Istanbul Grand Mufti Mustafa Cagrici, who prayed with him there, said Benedict had faced Mecca and stood like Muslims do when they pray aright.”

Cagrici gave him a pat on the head. ‘He prayed correctly,’ said the mufti—like a good Muslim. True, the pope did not say the shahada (the Muslim profession of faith), but nobody expected the pope explicitly to announce his conversion to Islam. The point is that for Muslims this looks like submission: the pope ‘made islam.’

(The meaning of ‘islam’ is ‘submission.’)

The pope is a learned man—he has to know this is how Muslims interpret his behavior. It’s a simple question of semiotic grammar. It follows, therefore, that the pope knowingly sent the following message to the Muslim bosses:

We, the Western bosses, submit to Islam.

And that, of course, is why the pope was favoring Turkey’s entrance into Europe, and therefore a Western demographic transition towards Islam.

3) Marketing the Caliphate: the pope “called Islam ‘a religion of peace, tolerance, and love.’ ”

Why was the pope doing that? Forget for a second, whether the pope’s claims about Islam are even true. Why would the pope become a marketing tool for a competing religion? Isn’t his job to defend the Catholic faith—I mean, rather than Islam?

Once again, a pope is no fool. A pope is a learned man. Ratzinger knew about Islam. He knew just how important and central to Islam is the concept of jihad, interpreted as holy war in which recalcitrant infidels—who don’t want to be Muslims—are killed or enslaved (see: Regensburg lecture). Therefore, Ratzinger knew that the phrase, “Islam is the religion of peace,” was just a pro-Islam marketing campaign waged in our Western media in collaboration with the Muslim world—a campaign meant to convince us that jihadi terrorism is supposedly a radical deviation of the true and peaceful Islamic doctrine. And the pope collaborated with that.

Conclusion

Never forget the context: the Muslim world implicitly accused the pope of committing blasphemy and demanded that he repent. And then the pope genuflected. It is clear what this means: Islam is now the boss.

The pope said to the Muslim world:

We, the Western bosses, will not defend Europe. Come and take it.

