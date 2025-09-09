Operation Raise the Colours : English flags everywhere. Image credit: The Sun.

In Britain, you can go to jail for disrespecting Muslims or Islam in any way.

But Muslim rape gangs that prey on white British girls can operate with impunity.

What does this mean?

Did Islam take Britain?

Did you hear about the ‘flag war’ in Britain? It started in August—this is September. It just happened. But perhaps you didn’t hear of it. Because this kind of news never gets saturation coverage in our media. So I’ll tell you.

In Great Britain, not so long ago the political center of Western Civilization, an important street battle has erupted. Not (yet) violent, but symbolic. Britons were stunned to discover that their national flags are now officially controversial, subject to removal by local authorities, while the Palestinian flag—the banner of a terrorist, genocidal entity—is treated as untouchable. That one stays up. In reply to this offensive absurdity, in what can only be called a Hollywood moment, British citizens launched Operation Raise the Colours, draping lampposts, bridges, and buildings with the flags of Britain, England, and Scotland—any surface would do.

This event is a symbol of symbols—and a symptom. But of what? Well, the Palestinian flag now represents Muslim power, and it is raised and waved to intimidate Westerners. This happens with special frequency and drama in places such as London, where a forest of burkas and chadors on the street can make you forget you are in the West.

Waving the Palestinian flag in London.

In this context, if the British government prefers the Palestinian flag to its own, then perhaps we should ask whether Islam has not already taken Britain—or, to be more precise, British institutions.

Is this too far-fetched? Some people no longer think so.

One reason—if you like subtlety—is the spectacle of Keir Starmer, who felt an urgent need, as this controversy developed, to clarify that he “absolutely” supports the British flags. And Britain’s right to exist? Does the British Prime Minister support that too?

If you prefer signals of a louder kind, they also abound. One is this business with the Pakistani rape gangs that, for years, have preyed on working-class white girls in Britain.

You can imagine the public outrage when it surfaced that the police, social workers, and politicians all knew about the rape gangs—yet they did nothing. The Guardian—in typical mainstream media fashion—conveyed this official culpability with mealy-mouthed English nonsense:

“…authorities have ‘shied away from’ the ethnicity of grooming gangs, allowing the continued abuse of hundreds of vulnerable girls, many of whom are now demanding justice.”

How does one ‘shy away from’ another’s ethnicity? And how can this, whatever it means, explain that authorities were “allowing the continued abuse of hundreds of vulnerable girls”? It’s just gobbledygook. And it’s there to obscure the simple description of the truth: British authorities did nothing because the criminals were Muslim.

Those who haven’t yet substituted their parent’s English for The Guardian’s Newspeak will tell you that British authorities gave the Muslim rape gangs effective immunity in order to avoid accusations of ‘Islamophobia.’ They’ve been “sacrificing a generation of our daughters at the hands of the multiculturalism altar,” as Tommy Robinson more poetically put it. But careful—Robinson ended up in solitary confinement.

I think the following is logically straightforward:

If Muslim rape gangs get away with it because British institutions don’t wish to offend Muslim communities, then Muslim communities are the boss.

Yes: we have a Muslim takeover.

This takeover is unmistakable because, at the same time that Muslim rape gangs operate with impunity, ordinary Britons are arrested for tweeting anything even mildly critical of Islam or Muslims. This is happening—I can give you examples.

Here’s one. Remember the ISIS suicide bombings of 2016 in Brussels? Thirty-two civilians were killed (plus the three suicide bombers). Three hundred additional people were injured. It was a massive thing—the deadliest terrorist attack in Belgium since WWII. Right after, a Briton from Croydon, in south London, asked a Muslim woman what she thought of all that, and “she replied that the attacks had nothing to do with her,” which to this Briton sounded like a “mealy-mouthed” reply, or so he expressed in a tweet.

A makeshift memorial to victims of the terrorist attacks. Image credit: Daniel Berehulak for The New York Times

This was treated as a hate crime. The British government claimed this man was “posting anti-Muslim tweets” and he was questioned for an entire day by the police and then “charged with using social media to incite racial hatred.” And this all happened—mind you—despite the fact that the man, becoming aware of the totalitarian Islamic nightmare all around him, had quickly and fearfully deleted his tweet almost as soon as he posted it.

So there you have it. If Muslims rape working-class girls in Britain, that’s fine by the British government. But if a Christian Briton finds a Muslim woman’s answer evasive, this is legally punishable blasphemy.

There is simply no doubt about it: Islam has taken Britain.

And since this has happened, every Westerner should know what Islam is, and what our Western bosses are doing to assist and direct the Muslim takeover, because this is coming at us at a million miles per hour.

I’ll deal first with our Western bosses, then I’ll explain Islam.

