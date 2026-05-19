The Management of Reality

The Management of Reality

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nevil cohen's avatar
nevil cohen
8h

How's this for a reading of the reality of what is currently unfolding in America? Trump has already been clamping down on freedoms. His main beef has been about undocumented immigrants. Enter ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who have been upsetting a lot of freedom loving citizens, with their heavy handedness. Similarly, he has deployed the National Guard to LA and threatened others, such as Chicago, with similar actions. He has bypassed Congress via funds empowerment, intervened in local jurisdictions such as New York, and so on, and so on. All the while, blaming "Sleepy" Joe Biden for being the bad guy. At the same time, the forces of anti-Semitism are gaining traction. A movement that started during Biden's time, presumably, they're all working as a team. Jew hate has now infected the right as well as the left to such an extent that the youth are now more inclined to Hamas than Israel. In all likelihood, as it now stands, no future POTUS candidate would dare offer visible support for Israel. Just to add a new spice into the pot, which, in all fairness, may have nothing to do with any direct action of POTUS Trump, there has been a shooting at a Mosque. That the Imam and his facility do not have squeaky clean records when it comes to Jew hatred is by the by. What is of concern is that much more of these moments will surely see the name of "Mossad" whispered, in viral fashion, on the internet. The seeds for a civil war are being planted, which may well necessitate a state of emergency to control it. Trump is running out of time if it is to happen under his watch. Added to his other seemingly 'seat of the pants' decision making and bombastic words and actions, most importantly with regards to Iran and friends, the next few months may be very definitive in where the world, and more especially Israel and world Jewry, finds themselves in the not too distant future.

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nevil cohen's avatar
nevil cohen
3d

I don't wish to detract from an otherwise excellent piece. However, while the jury may still be out on the exact origin of Covid-19, the escape from a Chinese laboratory, while appearing to be the favourite, but not to my knowledge, irrefutably proven, there is ample evidence to prove that the vaccines saved millions of lives. There is absolutely no comparison between the mortality rates of those using the vaccines compared with those that didn't. Whilst it is true that some people were adversely affected by using vaccines, this is unfortunately always the case. It is, however, a very small percentage. As to why Sweden did so well compared to everyone else is a very interesting study. They did initially experience a high rate of deaths, far worse than their immediate neighbours, Norway and Denmark. Perhaps that motivated them to follow the recommendations. Something like 80% of them complied with the recommended behavioural suggestions of their health agency. In Sweden, the government can't make it compulsory, but they voluntarily complied anyway. There was also a very aggressive vaccination policy that the Swedes bought into. Something like 50% of Swedes live alone. People could easily work from home, stay indoors when feeling sick and avoid public transport.

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