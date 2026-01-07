The Management of Reality

Hannah W
5h

Thank you for another crash course in philosophy. The stuff about Plato all makes sense to me as a recovering victim of Western indoctrin--- er, education.

The one thought that occurred to me is that the reality-managers have been good at framing others for the bad outcomes of their 'cave' indoctrination, once it gets noticed and the plebs get upset. But with unsettling regularity, the failure of totalitarian warlords (from Communists to Fascists to Jihadists) to deliver a utopian society is blamed on the Jews.

I suppose it fits into the 'necessary lies' that they allow themselves to tell. And it figures that they can get their guardians to believe and reinforce whatever lies they are told. But why the Jews? The online info I found says that Plato never wrote anything pro or con about Jewish culture, religion or race. So if he himself is not responsible for the anti-Jewish attacks so common in Platonic fascism, when and why did the Jews become such a go-to scapegoat for them?

Case in point -- Helena Blavatsky, founder of the Theosophical Society and esoteric teacher, hailed Plato as "the world's interpreter", and a fellow-initiate into the Gnostic mysteries. Never mind that Gnosticism came after Plato - the Gnostics insist that their secret wisdom goes back to the Garden of Eden, or at least to King Solomon.

Anyway, Blavatsky explicitly referred to the Cave allegory as evidence that Plato and she interpreted the world the same way. Except that Blavatsky named the Jewish GOD as the evil cave-maker, and the Jews as His jailers who keep humanity in bondage by projecting illusions on the wall (although the Jews also are being deceived).

Theosophy is basically neo-Gnosticism, and as it turns out Blavatsky didn't make that part up. Apparently good old Gnosticism borrowed an awful lot from Plato, but they also harbored a special grudge against the GOD of the Jews. They portrayed Him as a malevolent and arrogant demiurge who should never have created the material universe, and who is holding back mankind from enlightenment. Did they also get that from Plato, and the evidence was buried? Or from where did they get it?

For Blavatsky's successor Alice Bailey, that grudge against the demiurge mushroomed into the urgent need to eliminate Orthodox Jewish faith from the world "in any way possible", before mankind can escape the cave of illusion (maya).

And given that Bailey is essentially the UN's patron saint, this is not a fringe philosophy but part of what drives the global management of our reality right now. So these are not trivia questions.

