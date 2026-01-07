“The safest general characterization of the European philosophical tradition is that it consists of a series of footnotes to Plato.”

— Alfred North Whitehead, Process and Reality (1929) “The Platonic ‘Socrates’ of the Republic is the embodiment of an unmitigated authoritarianism. … Plato’s ideal philosopher approaches both to omniscience and to omnipotence. He is the Philosopher-King … a totalitarian demi-god.”

—Karl Popper, The Open Society and its Enemies (1945) Politics, in the West, is downstream of philosophy—Greco-Roman or Judeo-Christian.

—yours truly

A Greek philosophical speculation exists that has contributed to oppress us for two and a half millennia. The perfect totalitarian system, Plato decided, would be a managed reality. He designed it. He called it The Republic. And to communicate the hierarchical and narrative logic of his totalitarian system, Plato constructed an allegory: the Allegory of the Cave.

Are you living in Plato’s Cave?

Let me tell you a story.

Once upon a time, long ago, a cruel philosopher-king embarked on a curious investigation. His goal: to discover how people process reality.

Inside a large cave, entirely barren and utterly without light, the king’s masons built a half-wall of stone and bitumen, rising to a tall man’s height, “like the screen which marionette-players have in front of them, over which they show the puppets.”

Then the king’s soldiers rounded up ten married couples, brought them to the cave, and thrust them on the far side of the divider built by the king’s stonemasons. There, in the cave’s utter darkness, those ten couples were made to live. In time, each produced a child. When the children had nursed and learned to talk, the king’s soldiers marched the parents out of the cave, never to return.

The children remained.

They never had any contact with their captors. While they slept, their refuse was collected and fresh food was deposited for them. They could never leave because they were chained, with their backs against the divider, able to gaze only towards the cave’s back wall, which, to them, was simply ‘the world.’ Or… ‘reality.’

In this observation lies the entire logic of the king’s experiment.

The ‘reality’ of these children was alive with ‘animals’ and ‘people’ because agents of the king, puppeteers, working on the other side of the stonemason’s divider, would raise aloft the edge various figurines or puppets that—thanks to a fire lit on their side—would cast shadows on the cave’s back wall. These moving characters seemed to speak, as the voices of the puppeteers, which spoke for them, bounced off the same wall. The show captured the children’s attention completely, as there was nothing else for them to see or hear.

In time, the chained children grew attached to these shadowy characters and gave them names. The king learned these names, for, keen on the progress of his investigation, he would sometimes come down into the cave to watch the puppeteers at work. And he would eavesdrop on the conversations of the children, always going on about the shadows and what they might do next.

One day, when these children had become adolescents, the king went into the cave to conduct the key portion of his ambitious experiment. He unchained one of the young fellas, stood him up, turned him around, and made him gaze above the divider. What would now happen?

The young man’s eyes, used to the dark, were dazzled and pained by the brightness of the fire, and he was greatly frightened by this… enlightenment. So he turned back around to gaze at the comforting shadows he knew.

But the king forced the lad to look again. Though he trembled at the experience, the lad began, at long last, to see. The three-dimensional figures of the puppeteers now danced before his eyes along the edge of the divider. But they meant nothing to him.

The king said: “These are the real figures, which correspond to what you’ve been seeing on that wall your whole life. What you saw were mere shadows, with no real personality, animated by these here puppeteers.” As the objects passed, the king called out the names by which the kids knew them, so the lad could recognize them. But he could scarcely accept this. The shadows on the wall—to which he had, you might almost say, a relationship—were far more real to him. He refused to let them go.

Undeterred, the king dragged the lad out of the cave, kicking and screaming, and into the world, where the ferocious glare of the sun blinded him. Once again he was terrified by this sudden… enlightenment—for indeed it was too much light all at once and he could see nothing. Nor could he understand what was happening to him. He tried to drag himself back into the cave, but the king held him fast and would not allow it.

Little by little, the lad’s eyes adjusted, and he began seeing the objects of the world. But they meant nothing to him. It was all incomprehensible. Terrifying. So the king took him under his care, to his palace, and little by little explained everything about the world outside the cave. He introduced him, one by one, to the sorts of real things that the puppets in the cave were meant to represent, and the king explained their true names and natures.

This took time, but after some years of instruction and experience, the lad was able to understand the world, his own history, the king’s purpose, the relation of real things to the puppets in the cave, and the relation of the puppets to the shadows. He came to see the cave, which to him had been the entire world, as what it was: a small prison. And he greatly pitied his companions and friends, still in the cave, bereft of freedom and understanding. He knew in that moment that he would rather be the lowliest thing in this greater world than a king among his friends in the cave.

“Now that you understand,” said the king, “you will go back into the cave and explain reality to your friends.” This was the king’s final experiment.

So the lad went and sat again with his friends on the far side of the cave’s divider. He knew not where to begin. He tried, but nothing he said could make sense to them. He was, indeed, at a great disadvantage, for having been so long in the light he now had trouble finding his way in the dark. He could see nothing very well. Nor could he easily relate to his friends’ manner of speech and understanding; he was at a loss for words they might comprehend. He seemed rather the fool to his friends, unable to grasp what they considered reality. They tested him, asked him to identify the shadows before him, and found that he was unable to see very well in the dark—he could scarcely make them out. This blind man, this babbler, this madman had come to teach them?

The lad had permission from the king, and the key in his hand, to unlock their chains and lead them outside. But his friends, to see him stumble in the dark and babble his nonsense, feared that going ‘outside,’ whatever that meant, would likewise drive them insane. They turned violent, then, and warned him that should he try again to free them, they would kill him.

The enlightened lad returned outside, alone, without his friends…

Bust of Plato. Image credit: Britannica.com

The preceding story is an adaptation of Plato’s famous ‘Allegory of the Cave’ (Book 7 of The Republic). Plato’s allegory has been the object of a great deal of commentary in the nearly two and half millennia since it was composed. They call it the most famous philosophical passage of all time. It has certainly proved useful as a pedagogical tool to express the difficulties inherent in both the investigation of reality and in the communication of what investigators of reality learn.

But why did I bother turning Plato’s allegory into a story? And such a thin story at that! One might justifiably charge that my ‘story’ has cardboard personalities, simple emotions, skin-deep intentions, no character development, and not much of an ending. All true. And yet, even so, I prefer Plato’s Allegory of the Cave as a story, thin as it may be. Because I want to see questions, intentions, and emotions motivating action, a narrative arc unfolding in time, and the whole bound to a causal logic. (Why are lads chained inside a cave? Oh, a cruel philosopher king is running an experiment.)

The last point is crucial: causal logic is central to the appeal of any story. I am making a psychological claim: the human mind is designed to take pleasure in narrative causality. Why is that? Because, to survive and reproduce, our ancestors needed to build better models of the world, and every story makes at least an implicit claim to represent the world’s causal structure, whether directly or by some metaphorical mapping. So, from the time our ancestors first relaxed around campfires, natural selection addicted us to stories. A lock’s oiled crevices embracing the grooves of their key—that’s how our minds receive stories.

Given our pro-story psychological design, it is good marketing to employ a story wherever a more direct, discursive presentation may fail to coax our minds open to consider certain possibilities. And my topic—the management of reality—is like that: there is a definite resistance to it. The central questions I wish to motivate, therefore, go down more easily as parables. So in this series, Parables of Reality Management, I will be employing parables—stories—though these are, more often than not, found parables, culled from the historical record.

In the chapters that follow we will consider other parables. But for now, let us milk Plato’s Cave, our first parable, for there is gold in them hills…

Physical reality

Think of Plato’s puppets. He employs them to make the distinction between real physical things—the puppets—and representations of those things: the puppet’s shadows, cast on the wall.

Learning about the puppets represents an intermediary stage of enlightenment. For though the puppets are more real than their shadows, still they are simulations—of people and animals that exist outside the cave.

Going outside to meet those real people and animals—those that the puppets represent—marks the next stage of enlightenment.

Then, like the mystical Pythagorean in love with mathematical abstraction that he was, Plato pushes inexorably forth with his own logic to the conclusion that these latter things—the everyday objects of our world—are projections, too! Projections of what? Of something more perfect and complete. As if our material Universe were a sheet of paper, and a circle on it all that we could see of a sphere—far superior to a mere circle—cutting through the plane of our impoverished, two-dimensional existence. These hidden structures beyond, of which our world shows us mere fragments or distortions, are Plato’s heavenly and perfect ‘forms.’

The Allegory of the Cave is therefore useful not only to illustrate ignorance and enlightenment, but to introduce a layered model of reality where each apparent level is a distortion of something more real—and, in Plato’s view, more perfect—beyond it.

Plato’s Cave has been much employed to make these points. But physical reality I will take as it appears—it is not my present quarry. What I am after, rather, is social reality. I am interested in the relationship of Plato’s Allegory of the Cave to his larger social point in The Republic, the book in which the Allegory of the Cave appears.

This is the aspect of Plato’s Cave that is usually overlooked. And yet I think Plato is mostly interested in conveying, via this allegory, a social point. The Republic, after all, is Plato’s blueprint for how to organize society.

And Plato wants a totalitarian society where the bulk of the citizens are analogous to the chained prisoners in his cave.

Understanding Plato

To fully understand Plato’s Allegory of the Cave as he intended it, it helps to know something about Plato as a person. Before I go there, however, do me a favor and process the following sentence:

Plato was a fascist.

This sentence is ungrammatical. (Notice I didn’t say ‘false.’) It ain’t bad English: ‘Plato was a fascist’ is perfectly constructed and computable. So English grammar is not the problem. The problem lies with a different grammar.

This other grammar governs not how to construct English sentences, but how to construct claims—in any language—about the ancient Greeks. In this grammar, every claim we make about the ancient Greeks must be consistent with—or, even better, contribute to—the following meaning:

The Greeks were good.

In my jargon, this meaning, ‘the Greeks were good,’ is the one-sentence goal of the grammar governing the academic game of classical historiography. In this game—which computes rewards for academics in the currency of higher prestige and its downstream consequences: a better university job, perhaps an endowed chair, foundation grants, higher salary, etc.—you can say one or two bad things about the Greeks, just like, in a musical grammar, you might play the odd dissonant note. That sort of risky flourish is allowed, and, as in music, it will make the game more interesting. But you must always, in the end, resolve to ‘the Greeks were good.’

But why should this be the institutionally enforced meaning goal for all academics who play the game of classical historiography?

That’s because the social game of classical historiography is a subordinate game. Above it lies the all-important social game of Western identity, whose grammar is governed by the following one-sentence meaning goal:

Being a Westerner is good.

In order to conclude a performance on this latter meaning goal, the Western-identity grammar requires the game of classical historiography always to output: ‘the Greeks were good.’

But how does this functional articulation between the two grammars come about? Why is it that one social game—classical historiography—must output this meaning, ‘the Greeks were good,’ so that the other social game—Western identity—can satisfy its own meaning goal, ‘being a Westerner is good’? The minute you ask this question you know the answer: this has been entirely constructed by Western schooling, where we learn from an early age that everything good in the West supposedly came from the ancient Greeks.

That’s why people who defend Western Civilization (as I do) so often feel compelled (as I don’t) to extol the ancient Greeks—especially Athens—and imply (or state) that the West, heir to the ancient Greeks, is therefore also good. This maneuver is considered proper—it is most recommended. It is grammatical.

And at the center of this identity grammar is our greatest point of pride as Westerners: modern democracy. We are taught, with full confidence and near-religious reverence, that democracy was a gift of Greek philosophy, which, in turn, began with… Plato.

Now you see it.

When you are operating within a grammar that coerces you to perform always at least in tacit—and preferentially in active—support of the meaning goal ‘the Greeks were good,’ the phrase ‘Plato was a fascist’ is one that does not compute.

It is ungrammatical.

Your Westernly schooled brain rejects the meaning ‘Plato was a fascist’ as ungrammatical—non-computable. It is dissonant, like a musical note from outside the present scale, clashing with the present key. And it is especially jarring, because when the phrase ‘Plato was a fascist’ is introduced into any academic performance it makes it an almost insurmountable challenge to land that performance on the final—grammar-ordering—meaning goal: ‘the Greeks were good.’ It’s the squeak of violin string snapping mid-melody. And that’s how grammar works: your Westernly schooled brain squirms away from ‘Plato was a fascist’ just as your English-speaking brain squirms away from the ungrammatical ordering: ‘a was Plato fascist.’

It feels… ‘incorrect.’

Now, it will be obvious to you that, if a musical note feels incorrect, that cannot mean that it is ‘false’ in the sense of ‘contrary to truth.’ The note isn’t saying anything about the world.

The phrase ‘Plato was a fascist,’ by contrast, does say something about the world—and therein lies a danger. This is the danger that your mind will mistake your intuition of grammatical incorrectness for an evaluation of the truth-value in the phrase’s expressed meaning, making you ‘conclude’—as if by reasoning (except it is nothing of the sort)—that ‘Plato was a fascist’ must be expressing something incorrect with respect to the world.

Is this what the people who schooled you want? You have to ask yourself this question.

But no matter: Plato was indeed a fascist. And so were essentially all of his Greek aristocratic buddies, who devoted themselves to war, from which vast multitudes of slaves whom they raped, tortured, and worked to death so that they, as subjugators, could revel in their power and enjoy the refined ‘good life’ of the Greek master race.

The greatest Greek philosophers wrote proudly that they were the natural rulers of all ‘barbarians’ (all non-Greeks), every last one of them by nature a slave. That’s how they expressed it—explicitly—in their racist social ‘philosophy.’ Plato was the major exponent of this point of view—Aristotle was a close second. Or, if you invert the order to make Aristotle the bigger fascist, I do not object. But why do they compete for this gold? The obvious answer: because that’s what their aristocratic and military society—a society of fascists—valued.

If you are interested, I have written an entire academic essay to explain and document how our Western schooling builds for us a Western identity that submerges the political importance of the Judeo-Christian tradition—the true foundation for the modern abolitionist and democratic movements—in order to sell us on this story that we supposedly owe to the ancient Greek (and Roman) thugs our Western ethical trajectory towards freedom and democracy, thus making it impossible for us to see the ancient Greeks (and Romans) for what they were: the Nazis of Western antiquity. And I also have a series of articles to explain the roots, in Mesopotamian semitism, of the Judeo-Christian tradition that saved the West.

But here I keep the focus on Plato.

Plato was not merely a fascist. He was an über-fascist—more extreme, even, than most of his fascist Greek peers in Athens, for he thought the Athenian system—twenty thousand voting Athenian citizens lording it over four-hundred thousand chattel slaves—was too liberal.

Unless you own this simple fact—own it in your bones—that Plato was indeed a fascist, your schooling will take over and make you think that Plato was doing something nice when he wrote The Republic. Why? On the one hand, because the grammar you were schooled into requires you to assert that ‘the Greeks were good’; and, on the other hand, because we mean something good—that all are equal under the law, that institutions respond to the common will—when we say ‘republic.’

But Plato didn’t speak like that. That’s not what he meant. We’ve inherited the spelling—‘res publica’ = ‘republic’—from the ancient Greco-Romans but not the meaning. Because the ancient Greek soldier/citizens—owners of entire oceans of abused slaves—considered that only they, the Greek masters, were included in ‘the public.’ Only they were worthy individuals.

Plato’s republic, therefore, is not like our modern Western republics. Not even close. Plato was imagining what he hoped would be an eternally stable—therefore ideal—totalitarian fascist system without even the possibility of revolution, and ruled by someone very much like his own self: a philosopher-king.

His principle was essentially Adolf Hitler’s Führerprinzip (Hitler was getting it from Plato).

And now that you know Plato, let’s consider his allegory.

Plato the fascist, and his Allegory of the Cave

Plato’s Allegory of the Cave is not lamenting the difficulties of emancipating common folk from ignorance; he is celebrating that he’s figured out (or else that Socrates did) how to enslave even the citizens, keeping them in the dark about this enslavement by schooling them into thinking that the existing social structure is inevitable, natural, and the best they can possibly hope for.

That’s the wisdom Plato is sharing with his fellow Greek slave-owner readers, for whom he wrote the book.

In Plato’s proposed scheme, the citizens—yes, his book is about the tiny caste of non-slaves—will themselves be divided into a tripartite caste system: rulers—the philosopher king and queen, and, I suppose, their extended family—at the top (gold); then the military auxiliaries (silver); and finally the producers (bronze and iron), who engage in farming, crafts, and trade. These castes are rigid—they don’t mix. And Plato proposes to breed them like cattle.

The Allegory of the Cave is deployed to point out that, in his republic, the (silver) guardians must undergo a process that inverts the experience of the lad who is progressively enlightened as he comes out of the cave. For the guardians begin life outside of the cave and acquire all the knowledge that living outside of the cave implies, so they must go into the cave and become familiar with the phony ‘reality’ that has been created for the (bronze/iron) workers, learning the narratives and techniques by which these workers are manipulated.

And yet even the guardians, Plato further explains, will not know reality in full, because the philosopher-king—who alone will perceive the complete and true form of this society—will deceive and manipulate them on some important matters, just as the guardians in turn deceive and manipulate the workers.

The entire point of Plato’s scheme—he says it explicitly—is to make revolution impossible within a tightly controlled totalitarian system.

But to say it all like this, without apology or adornment, is ungrammatical in the West for those properly schooled, and so, as the great liberal philosopher Karl Popper observes, “some people”—in fact, lots of people—“think that in Plato’s theory the welfare of the state is ultimately an ethical and spiritual matter.” They are utterly mistaken; Plato is no humanitarian.

But why was Plato motivated to apply his uncommon genius to the problem of designing an air-tight totalitarian system? Because, in his time, many in his class worried that Greek oppression might indeed trigger a widespread revolution.

Allow me a few words, then, on why Plato—and his fellow Greek fascist friends and students—worried so much about this.

Herodotus had created a problem for Plato

You yourself may perhaps have a healthy respect for the impact of culture on behavior, because you’ve seen Jews (Israelis) fight Muslims (Hamas). The first society is obsessed to a fault with exceeding all previous armies in the protection of enemy civilians, the second is obsessed with killing every last living Jew: man, woman, and child.

This difference is obviously a consequence of the content of the respective intellectual and educational traditions—Torah, Qur’an—and the example set by renowned leaders in each: the revered Rabbi Hillel the Elder taught that every law and behavior must be an expression of “and you shall love your neighbor as you love yourself” (Leviticus 19:18); the revered Prophet Muhammad taught: “and slay [the infidels] wherever you find them” (Surah 2 (Al-Baqarah), Ayah 191).

In Plato’s own time there was a similar contrast dividing Greeks (bad guys) and Persians (good guys) that the immortal Herodotus—the ‘Father of History’—famously pointed out.

This Herodotus—born under Persian rule in the Greek city of Halicarnassus—was the great sociocultural anthropologist and bullshit caller of the ancient Greek world, and he milked the Greco-Persian contrast to great effect, attacking and mocking the Greeks whilst extolling the barbarians, and most especially the Persians. For after many far-flung travels within and beyond the ancient Greek world to witness human cultural variation in all its sundry pathos and glory, Herodotus had concluded that humans were basically clay and that “custom is king of all” (Histories 3.38). There was no such thing, therefore, as Greek biological superiority. Plenty of societies, in fact, were quite preferable to the senseless violence of the Hellenes, and therefore superior to them.

Bust of Herodotus. Image credit: Wikipedia.

In the Mesopotamian Persian Empire, which made a very strong impression on Herodotus, people weren’t killing and oppressing each other all the time. To the contrary, all manner of folk from a dizzying array of different ethnic and religious backgrounds, including many Greeks, were, he reported, living in perfect harmony and peace under the protection of the Achaemenid Persian emperor. By stark contrast, “peace, says Plato, is merely a state of undeclared war between every [Greek] polis and every other (Laws 626a).” Indeed, “in the Classical period … Athens was at war with someone on average three years in every four.” The point of all those wars was to get more and more and more slaves, whom the Greeks brutally—no, sadistically—oppressed. By stark contrast, over in Mesopotamia they didn’t have very many slaves, and those that did exist were not treated like cattle; people were kind to the slaves, and this was protected by law, which Herodotus thought was very wise and very nice.

He said all this to the Greeks! And it obviously gained Herodotus many Greek followers who wanted to reform the cruel Greek system. The evidence is that the Greek fascists in power produced an entire literary genre and industry just to attack Herodotus (Plutarch’s On the Malignity of Herodotus has survived in full). Their chief concern was that the masterful storytelling in Herodotus’ Histories might seduce the Greek multitudes.

As one classical historian observes:

“[This] anti-Herodotean literature continued pretty well down into the late Roman Empire. ‘Herodotus,’ wrote [Flavius] Josephus (Contra Apion 1.3), ‘is attacked by everyone without exception’ ”

Flavius Josephus wrote that in the late first century, half a millennium after Herodotus’ death!

The relentless, centuries-long, onslaught against Herodotus was entirely necessary for a simple but powerful reason: Herodotus was the Miguel de Cervantes of Greek antiquity—a man possessed, simultaneously, of unequaled wit, storytelling prowess, and mastery of style such as can be encountered only once in many generations, or perhaps just once. Like Cervantes, Herodotus is to this day an absolute joy to read. And by such powers he became the most widely read author in Greek antiquity, studied and taught by masters of style in a culture whose greatest pride was (war, yes, but also) the production of learned books. The fascist Greeks couldn’t help themselves: they hated Herodotus, but they had to study him: nobody else could write like that!

Trust me, therefore, when I tell you that Plato and Aristotle of course read Herodotus. Yet, tellingly, neither Plato nor Aristotle stooped down to name him. Neither did Thucydides, though his introduction has been widely (I think, correctly) interpreted as a reply to Herodotus. How small of them… Or was it, perhaps, that Herodotus loomed so large—so close, still, to his time—that they feared to name him?

But name him or not, they did answer him. They had to, because there was an entire “Athenian movement against slavery,” led by what Karl Popper calls the ‘Great Generation,’ composed of thinkers who, as I argue elsewhere, obviously looked to Herodotus for inspiration. In “reacti[on] against this great humanitarian movement,” Popper explains, “Plato, and his disciple Aristotle, advanced the theory of the biological and moral inequality of man.” The great scholar Benjamin Isaac calls this The Invention of Racism in Classical Antiquity.

On the question of the injustice of slavery, Aristotle replied to Herodotus and his followers with an entire theory, in the Politics, to defend the view that slaves were inferior by nature and hence deserved the cruelties of the Greek military elite. For his part, Plato replied to Herodotus’s strong pitch for cultural and behavioral plasticity with his own racist theory of strongly heritable and deterministic biological ‘essences,’ which he glossed as ‘gold,’ ‘silver,’ and ‘bronze/iron.’

Plato proposed a eugenic system

Those three castes Plato proposed to breed like one does cattle, or “dogs for hunting,” keeping them distinct.

I emphasize once again that Plato was not proposing to breed slaves; that was already a Greek custom that he took for granted (he does not even mention the slaves). Plato was proposing to breed citizens—even the guardians.

His theory of heredity, however, does allow that like does not always biologically beget like; when that happens, a person should be moved into the corresponding caste, not remain in the one they were born into. In Book 3 of The Republic he writes:

“Most often, children will resemble their parents. But sometimes, from gold parents will be born silver children, and from silver, gold. Also, from bronze and iron, noble children may be born. Therefore, … if a child has a mixture of gold, he must be promoted; but if a ruler produces a child of bronze or iron, he must be demoted to the craftsman or farming class. This will ensure that the city remains in harmony.”

This is not a market-based meritocracy: a State bureaucrat decides who moves up or down.

Jean-Pierre Saint-Ours, The Selection of Children in Sparta, 1785. Image credit: Wikipedia.

Aside from the controlled breeding, or positive selection, Plato also wants negative selection: the offspring of “the inferior with the inferior” should not be allowed to live. This idea he borrows from Sparta, where newborns were inspected by the State, and if they were deemed deformed or weak—therefore not fit to waste their lives in wars for Sparta—they were thrown into a chasm, the Apothetae (as described by Plutarch in Life of Lycurgus).

This whole scheme—positive and negative selection, imposed by the State—corresponds to what we moderns call eugenics, a modern movement that in fact looked to Plato for inspiration, and which spawned German Nazism.

Plato governs via deception

Plato recognized that people hardly think it is very nice if you treat them like cattle, so…

“these goings on must be a secret which the rulers [the philosopher king and queen] only know, or there will be a further danger of our herd, as the guardians may be termed, breaking out into rebellion.”

In order to obscure the fact that he is breeding his “herd” like one does cattle, he proposes to institute a marriage lottery, secretly rigged. He’ll need

“some ingenious kind of lots which the less worthy may draw on each occasion of our bringing them together, and then they will accuse their own ill-luck and not the rulers.”

Plato is entirely untroubled by these lies because, in his view, governing requires giving “the subjects” strong “medicine,” by which he means that “our rulers will find a considerable dose of falsehood and deceit necessary for the good of their subjects.”

In this, says Karl Popper, Plato was a hypocrite.

“Plato, I have said, followed Socrates in his definition of the philosopher. ‘Whom do you call true philosophers?—Those who love truth’, we read in the Republic. But he himself is not quite truthful when he makes this statement. He does not really believe in it, for he bluntly declares in other places that it is one of the royal privileges of the sovereign [philosopher-king] to make full use of lies and deceit: ‘It is the business of the rulers of the city, if it is anybody’s, to tell lies, deceiving both its enemies and its own citizens for the benefit of the city; and no one else must touch this privilege.’ ”

State-imposed schooling in Plato’s Republic therefore teaches truths only where such truths are functional to the State—meaning, to the philosopher-king (Plato).

And what is all this to be functional for? What does the philosopher-king want? Well, Plato was a fascist, so he wanted “warrior athletes.”

War —the all-important principle

In Book 7 of the Republic Plato explains that in his Utopia, from an early age,

“the children … were to be taken to see the battle on horseback; and … if there were no danger they were to be brought close up and, like young hounds, have a taste of blood given them.”

As they grow up, they’ll need to be taught “gymnastics,” of course, because war requires strong humans, “and the trial of who is first in gymnastic exercises is one of the most important tests to which our youth are subjected.” They will also learn “number and calculation,” chiefly because mathematics has great “usefulness in war.” A warrior needs some math “if he is to have the smallest understanding of military tactics” or “how to array his troops.” And they should learn geometry, because learning geometry makes people smarter, and this gives “military advantages.”

In Book 3 of the Republic, which Plato’s editors have titled “The Arts in Education,’ Plato declares that schooling is principally to “take away the fear of death” so the citizen will “choose death in battle rather than defeat and slavery.” To this end, he would censor all of Greek mythology concerning the perils and suffering of the afterlife in the underworld.

But in addition to a managed mythology there should also be political incentives: should schooling fail, and a guardian—that is, a man from the governing (silver) military class—be found a coward, he will be demoted downward from silver to bronze/iron.

Greek vase showing a hoplite battle. Image credit: Wikipedia.

This is not exactly new. All over ancient Greece, ‘tremblers’ (δειλοί)—those who showed cowardice in battle—were often publicly shamed and would be relegated to the status of atimia (loss of citizen privileges). Much of The Republic is less utopian radical innovation than it is systematized rationalization—with new ideological scaffolding—of existing Greek practices. After all, Athens already had a caste system: citizens, metics (half-free), and slaves.

In addition to borrowing eugenic policies from Sparta, Plato borrowed other things, too, because he greatly admired Sparta as the most heavily militarized State in the thoroughly militarized Hellenic world. Thus, Plato wants the citizen soldiers always living and eating communally, and he wants poetry and music banned.

If Plato seems progressive when he champions gender equality, think again. This was more imitation of Sparta, where women were physically trained, owned property, and gave speeches—fierce women to breed stronger men (in a ‘Lamarckian’ theory of heredity) and to shame the men into greater heights of warmongering ferocity. Plato took this further: in his proposed republic, women are treated as functionally identical within the guardian class, and he drafts them into the army. But he was not emancipating women—he was forcing them to fight.

In sum, the point of Plato’s design in The Republic is not to safeguard the rights and liberties of the individual, but to make the individual serve ‘the State’—the philosopher-king (Plato!)—who wants a better Greek warrior factory.

Plato’s ideal human society is a warrior hive.

Plato’s warrior hive

In Book 7 Plato says the philosopher-king

“held the citizens together by persuasion and necessity, making them benefactors of the State … To this end he created them, not to please themselves, but to be his instruments in binding up the State.”

Plato wants the State turned into an organism—an almost literal body—where every individual is subordinated to become a completely obedient cell. Or, in another (closely-related) metaphor, he explicitly compares his imagined State to “a hive.”

Now, eusocial hives—termites, ants, bees, wasps—are routinely described by modern Darwinian scientists as examples of large-scale ‘cooperation,’ rare in the non-human world. This cooperation is typically explained by the close genetic relationship between the workers—all females—and the queen. I do not object to this framing, but it does obscure an important fact: eusocial insect queens pheromonally suppress the reproductive development of the workers, who would otherwise mature a normal reproductive morphology rather than sterility.

That’s an obvious clue that the ‘cooperative’ community design of a eusocial hive was established via conflict. And this hypothesis is strongly supported by looking at species that are only partially eusocial—such as certain paper wasps (Polistes) or halictid sweat bees, or the naked mole rat—where the queen and the workers are not (yet) so morphologically differentiated that the workers have no reproductive capacity. In such species, one female becomes the ‘queen’ by winning violent contests, not merely through automatic chemical suppression.

A properly eusocial hive is therefore best understood as the outcome of an evolutionary (selective) struggle in which the ruler has biologically enslaved the workers. Once understood this way, you have a closer metaphor to what Plato is recommending, for Plato always recognizes that he is suppressing potential resistance to the philosopher-king’s totalitarian power.

The best way to suppress resistance, Plato believes, is to make it impossible by submerging the entire polity in a false reality managed by the philosopher king.

The management of reality

Plato writes that “our rulers will find a considerable dose of falsehood and deceit necessary.” These necessary deceptions have levels, and here we come to the central political idea communicated by the Allegory of the Cave, which is finally revealed in Book 7.

Plato writes that the guardians “must be made to descend again among the prisoners in the den [cave], and partake of their labors and honors, whether they are worth having or not.” Why this? Because the guardians—who’ve been “educated … far better and more perfectly than [the bronze/iron lower classes] have been educated”—are tasked with sustaining the phony reality that steers the minds of the lower classes.

The guardians therefore “must go down to the general underground abode, and get the habit of seeing in the dark,” so they will know the shadows that the prisoners in the cave (the plebs) consider real, and also how the puppeteers produce them. Once they “get the habit of seeing in the dark,” the guardians “will see ten thousand times better than the inhabitants of the den [cave], and [they] will know what the several images are, and what they represent, because [they] have seen the beautiful and just and good in their truth,” thanks to their lives and education outside of the cave.

The guardians, then, do not descend into the cave to emancipate the prisoners, analogous to the bronze/iron workers, but to learn the managed reality in which those prisoners/workers exist, the better to manipulate them. And they descend, also, so they will understand that there is no sense to “fight with one another about shadows”—that’s for the plebs.

And yet, as we’ve also seen, “a considerable dose of falsehood and deceit” is also “necessary” to impose on the guardians, who themselves are kept in the dark about some important matters, “or there will be a further danger of our herd, as the guardians may be termed, breaking out into rebellion.”

Plato says it in black and white: the entire idea of his ‘republic’ is a system of control. For what? For war. To get what? Slaves. For whom? For the philosopher-king.

For Plato…

Plato was a fascist, and his Allegory of the Cave is there to explain how to design a better fascist Utopia.

QED.

Are you living in Plato’s Cave? Is your own reality managed?

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Western academic discussions of the Allegory of the Cave is that they refuse forthrightly to assimilate that the very famous Karl Popper already took Plato down in his book, The Open Society and its Enemies, where he demonstrates that Plato is the great totalitarian Western enemy of liberty. In his words:

“The Platonic ‘Socrates’ of the Republic is the embodiment of an unmitigated authoritarianism. … His educational aim is not the awakening of self-criticism and of critical thought in general. It is, rather, indoctrination—the moulding of minds and of souls which (to repeat a quotation from the Laws) are ‘to become, by long habit, utterly incapable of doing anything at all independently.’ … [Plato wants] an educational monopoly of the ruling class, coupled with the strictest censorship, even of oral debates. (…) Plato’s ideal philosopher approaches both to omniscience and to omnipotence. He is the Philosopher-King … a totalitarian demi-god.”

Karl Popper is hardly an obscure figure. He is a giant influence in the philosophy and history of science, a double discipline that he is responsible for creating. That move produced the most useful philosophical discussions to distinguish science from pseudoscience. (If you are interested, I have an academic essay where I claim to have solved the question of science and pseudoscience, and where I fully account my debt to Popper.)

Moreover, Popper is a very important liberal political philosopher, public intellectual, and proud defender of modern Western civilization. The Open Society and its Enemies is a signal text, containing Popper’s thorough demonstration that The Republic is a blueprint for totalitarianism, and that Plato’s thought, developed in German philosophy, and especially via Hegel, is what ultimately gave birth to the totalitarian political programs of Marxism and Nazism. His presentation is unanswerable, and yet, even today, it is not the standard interpretation taught by modern schooling systems.

Back when I was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, I once got a car ride home from some undergraduate students whom I didn’t know, and who were studying philosophy. I can’t remember why I got that ride, but I remember the conversation. I conducted a test: I asked these Ivy Leaguers whether they had been made to read Plato’s The Republic. Of course, they replied. And had they noticed that it is a blueprint for totalitarianism? They were shocked at the suggestion. They thought Plato’s proposal for government was something to admire, in line with their own modern values, which, they had been told, were supposedly an inheritance from ancient Greece. But don’t you remember, I asked them, that Plato separates the citizens into castes and breeds them like cattle, then rears them with deliberate lies? Oh yeah… Something clicked for the first time. One of them, I swear, silently took a finger to his lip and looked into the distance. And had you given a thought to all those slaves, I asked? They hadn’t. It was too brief an encounter to take them with me, but I did make them pause and think—they said so.

Our undergraduates, more often than not, learn the Allegory of the Cave just as a comment on epistemology: a tool for sharpening the distinction between physical reality and our perception, interpretation, and representation of it, and for exploring the difficulties of communicating physical reality to someone who is attached to a false representation. For a vivid illustration of this schooling bias, go to masterclass.com—aimed of course at adults with a university ‘education,’ or in the process of getting one—for they have there an entire page on the Allegory of the Cave, where they write:

“The allegory essentially demonstrates the conflicts between knowledge and belief and what happens to a person once they’ve been enlightened. It is an examination on the nature of humanity, and fear of the unknown.”

That’s it! Not one word on how Plato, in a book devoted to discuss social organization, employs the Allegory of the Cave to illustrate the role of deliberate deception via enforced schooling in his system of totalitarian subjugation. Yet, with unintended irony, this masterclass.com piece, in its final section—a brief afterthought titled ‘The Influence of the Allegory of the Cave’—lists a few works of art such as Fahrenheit 451, The Matrix, and The Truman Show that do represent systems of totalitarian control via deliberately managed deception!

The Truman show, incidentally, is one of the parables that will be integrated into this series:

But why is our educational system submerging the clear totalitarian intent of Plato’s writings?

One possible answer might go like this. Towards the end of the 19th century, the modern eugenicists began taking control of our Western education systems in a process that we document here:

And these same eugenicists produced the German Nazis, as we explain here:

Now ask yourself this question: Would the antisemitic eugenicists—who need you to hate the Jews—want you to understand that the Western path to democracy began with the ethical teachings of Moses and the supremely influential interpretation of Moses in the work of Rabbi Hillel the Elder, and then also Rabbi Yeshua ha Notsri (Jesus of Nazareth)?

No, they wouldn’t. Eugenicists want to distract you with the rabid insistence that we Westerners supposedly got our democracy from the Greeks. In order to drill this into our souls, they rear us within a historical identity grammar that teaches us to feel good about ourselves only if we can say that ‘the Greeks were good.’ But that’s a lie (consult the foontote for my refutation). We are good—to the extent that we are—because the Jews are good (often too good).

As history makes clear, what is good in Western civilization, what is ethical, is a downstream consequence of Jewish—not Greek—influence, for the Jews brought to the West a cluster of values, ideas, and laws spawned by Babylonian semitism, and it was this cluster of values, ideas, and laws that saved the West.

By stark contrast, most of the Greeks whom our professors so greatly admire were fascists, and in that number is included of course Plato, a rather extreme specimen of the bunch. That our professors should inculcate in us their political admiration for these ancient Greek fascists is perfectly consistent with a system where the professors’ bosses are the eugenicists, the modern fascists.

We’ve got a system diagnosis! Because the ruling-class narrative has now survived its Popperian refutation; ergo, you are not living in a free society. You are living in a pseudo-scientific Kuhnian paradigm of a managed reality—inside the puppet shadow show. You are down in Plato’s Cave.

Amazingly, the control system works so well that even Popper couldn’t reach the conclusion that he himself was inside Plato’s Cave. He thought that explaining Western politics with a “conspiracy theory of society” was ridiculous! And why?Because a Western university ‘education’—which of course Popper got—teaches that, to prove your own intelligence, you must make fun of ‘conspiracy theory,’ at least when such theories are deployed to explain phenomena in modern Western democracies. Conspiracy theory must be declared always stupid, ridiculous, crazy, and wrong in order to prove to other members of Western—university-trained—‘polite society’ that you too are a member in ‘good standing.’ According to Popper: “Conspirators rarely consummate their conspiracy,” an empirical claim for which he presented exactly zero support.

Yet, before this anti-conspiracy-theory schooling bias was heavily institutionalized, one Western philosopher, in the 19th century, did explain our modern Western system of total deception—and right after that system was born. His name was Maurice Joly.

Yes, you live down in Plato’s Cave. And I am the guy who peeked outside and came back to tell you. Please don’t kill me.

